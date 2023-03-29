Check out the latest Planechase cards revealed from March of the Machine Commander decks below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:

March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

PLANECHASE

Esper
Nyx
Towashi
Isle of Vesuva
Jund
Panopticon
Spatial Merging
