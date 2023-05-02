During the events of March of the Machine, Archangel Elspeth struck at the heart of Elesh Norn's invasion and defenders across the Multiverse fought back against the inexorable tide of Phyrexian invaders. Against all odds—with the perseverance and sacrifice of many Planeswalkers and other heroes—the war was won: New Phyrexia is gone, and Phyrexians fell still in their tracks. The invasion is over.

Mirrodin Avenged | Art by: Scott Murphy

Now what?

March of the Machine: The Aftermath follows the cataclysmic effects of the invasion across planes and their defenders. Now planes are connected in strange ways, heroes are celebrating and mourning, and many Planeswalkers changed, losing their power to step between planes. The close of many stories and the beginnings of many more arrive on May 12 with March of the Machine: The Aftermath.

Art by: Chris Rallis

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Details

March of the Machine: The Aftermath

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Set Code: MAT

Tabletop Legality (New-to-Magic Cards):

March of the Machine: The Aftermath (MAT): Standard, Pioneer, Modern, Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

MTG Arena Legality:

March of the Machine: The Aftermath (MAT): Standard, Explorer, Alchemy, and Historic

Website: March of the Machine: The Aftermath

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Important Dates

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Story : Available Now

: Available Now Card Previews : May 2

: May 2 Card Image Galleries Complete : May 2

: May 2 Loading Ready Run's Elder Dragon Social Club Gameplay : May 10

: May 10 MTG Arena and Magic Online Digital Release : May 11

: May 11 Global Tabletop Release: May 12

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Set Details and Products

March of the Machine: The Aftermath is a 50-card set. There are 15 uncommons, 25 rares, and 10 mythic rares—50 new-to-Magic cards in total. All 50 cards have a Booster Fun version, and all rares and mythic rares have extended-art versions as well (available only in Collector Boosters).

Almost all the Booster Fun cards in March of the Machine: The Aftermath use the same planar Booster Fun treatments from March of the Machine. Each planar Booster Fun card features the character's homeworld treatment or, for some of our de-sparked Planeswalker friends, a treatment from the plane on which they ended up.

You're familiar with most of these treatments from March of the Machine. (Check out our Collecting March of the Machine overview for a refresher on what these look like.) Cards from Zhalfir (returned to and taking the place of New Phyrexia), however, have been lost in time: Zhalfirin Booster Fun cards appear in the retro frame treatment seen in previous releases that draw from Magic's past, such as Dominaria Remastered, The Brothers' War Commander decks, and Modern Horizons 2.

Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir Retro Frame

One other card is from the Blind Eternities, and so its Booster Fun treatment is borderless rather than planar. (And, of course, no cards appear with the New Phyrexia treatment—to the victors go the spoils.)

In addition to these Booster Fun treatments, you'll also see special print treatments featured in March of the Machine: The Aftermath. Halo foil returns from March of the Machine: the 43 cards with planar Booster Fun treatments appear with Halo foil versions in addition to their traditional foil versions. (Retro frame and borderless cards do not appear in Halo foil.)

Foil Etched Extended Art

Foil-etched cards also return in The Aftermath: all 50 cards have foil-etched versions of their regular-frame art. Halo foil, foil-etched, and extended-art cards are all exclusive to March of the Machine: The Aftermath Collector Boosters. (There are no serialized cards in March of the Machine: The Aftermath.)

Epilogue Boosters

Epilogue Booster Display

Epilogue sets are smaller sets, and Epilogue Boosters are smaller boosters. Epilogue Boosters contain five cards:

2 Non-foil uncommons

1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity For approximately 1 in 6 boosters, this is a rare or mythic rare.

1 Booster Fun card of any rarity For 1 in 6 boosters, this is a traditional foil card. And for 1 in 6 boosters, this is a rare or mythic rare. This means approximately 1 in 36 boosters contains a traditional foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare.

1 Ad card or token

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Booster displays contain 24 Epilogue Boosters.

Buy-a-Box Promo

Epilogue Collector Boosters

Epilogue sets are smaller sets, and Epilogue Collector Boosters are smaller boosters, too. Epilogue Collector Boosters contain six cards:

1 Traditional or Halo foil uncommon Approximately 1 in 6 boosters contains a Halo foil.

1 Foil-etched uncommon

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

1 Non-foil or traditional foil extended-art rare or mythic rare Approximately 1 in 3 boosters contains a traditional foil extended-art rare or mythic rare.

1 Traditional foil or Halo foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare Approximately 1 in 6 boosters contains a Halo foil.

1 Foil-etched rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Bundles

March of the Machine: The Aftermath also has Bundles. Each Bundle contains:

8 March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Boosters

1 Oversized spindown

40 Basic lands from March of the Machine 20 Non-foil basic lands 20 Traditional foil basic lands

1 Traditional foil promotional version of Spark Rupture

Spark Rupture Bundle Promo

Bundle Spindown

Plains Island Swamp

Mountain Forest

Due to a printing issue in which March of the Machine: The Aftermath Bundles incorrectly displayed a picture of March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Collector Boosters as part of the Bundle, stickers are being applied to affected boxes to properly display March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Boosters. While we do not anticipate this issue causing delays to March of the Machine: The Aftermath Bundles in North America, it might result in delays in other regions.

