The Brothers' War
REINVENT THE PAST. RETAKE THE FUTURE.
Release Date: November 18
The Story So Far
DOMINARIA DIVIDED
HOPE AND DESTRUCTION
BETRAYAL
TIME UNWINDS
THE BROTHERS’ WAR
THE FATE OF THE FUTURE
Reinvent the past
Each pack contains a piece of Magic’s history: a Retro or Schematic artifact. Wield these artifacts alongside colossal war machines and forge your own future!
Retake the future
Journey back and save Dominaria. A brutal clash of mechanical armies from Magic’s storied past, The Brothers' War will take you through a battle of titanic proportions. Innovation. Adaptation. Survival. Let's retake the future.
Till All Are One
This set is…More Than Meets the Eye! Find your favorite Autobots and Decepticons in The Brothers’ War Set boosters, Collector boosters, and Bundle products. Shattered Glass treatments available only in Collector boosters.
The Brothers' War Set Overview
THE BROTHERS' WAR PRODUCT LINEUP
Prerelease Packs
Fun for new and old players alike! Prerelease Packs let you see the new set for the first time and get you playing at your local game store events!
Bundle
This is the ultimate fan kit. Build your mech army with exclusive items, including a foil promo Queen Kayla bin-Kroog and an oversized spin-down life counter.
Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display
Quick, fun, and easy with 10 unique themes from The Brothers' War! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
Commander Decks
Get ready for an epic mech battle with one of Magic's most popular formats. Each Commander deck is entirely in the Retro Frame and includes a special Collector Booster Sample Pack.
Set Boosters / Booster Display
Love that tear-into-the-pack feeling? Power up with Rare and Mythic cards from The Brothers' War! Find one Retro or Schematic artifact card with Retro Magic frames in each booster!
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
Each Collector Booster is packed with the latest and greatest in giant robot technology, including a Transformers card, Retro and Schematic artifacts, Extended-art cards, and tons of foils!
Draft Boosters / Booster Display
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack! Perfect for the traditional Draft or Sealed experience.
