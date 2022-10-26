At least 1 rare or mythic rare card

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity, including borderless rares, Transformers cards, Retro artifacts, Retro Schematics, Jumpstart cards, or Commander cards

2 Wildcards of any rarity, including an opportunity to open The Brothers’ War Commander cards, Jumpstart Booster Rares, Transformers cards, or Retro artifacts and Retro Schematics

1 Retro artifact or Retro Schematic card from the Retro artifact bonus sheet

3 uncommons

3 commons

1 Basic land or Mech basic land that could come in foil or non-foil

1 Art card

1 Card from The List or a token, DFC Helper, Punchout counter, or ad card