The Brothers' War

REINVENT THE PAST. RETAKE THE FUTURE.

Release Date: November 18

The Story So Far

DOMINARIA DIVIDED

Through nefarious means, the evil Phyrexians establish a foothold on Dominaria. They secretly transform ordinary citizens into deadly sleeper agents who go about their lives, ignorant of their new purpose. As word of the Phyrexian incursion spreads, the people of Dominaria attempt to band together as the sleeper agents threaten to tear them apart.  

HOPE AND DESTRUCTION

Some of Dominaria’s greatest heroes, including the immortal scholar Jodah and the ancient artificer Jhoira, call for unity among Dominaria’s people. As the Phyrexian invasion intensifies, sleeper agents make their move during peace negotiations, causing chaos and destruction.

BETRAYAL

Karn, a powerful Planeswalker, knew this was coming. He blames himself for the rise of the Phyrexians, and is determined to be the one to stop them. Karn unearths the Golgothian Sylex, an ancient weapon capable of annihilating the Phyrexian home world. Shockingly, Karn’s ally Ajani is revealed to be a Phyrexian sleeper agent and he destroys the Sylex.

 TIME UNWINDS

Fortunately for Karn, he’s not alone in his fight. The Planeswalker Saheeli, a master artificer, makes a replica of the Sylex with just one caveat—no one knows how it works. The Sylex was activated once, many centuries ago, but it remained hidden until now. Enter Teferi: the wise-cracking master of time who has his own bone to pick with the Phyrexians. Combining Teferi’s time magic with Saheeli’s technology, the team devises a plan to send Teferi’s spirit back in time to witness how the Sylex works firsthand.

THE BROTHERS’ WAR

The Brothers’ War. One of the most important conflicts in Dominaria’s history, and one that devastatingly ends with the detonation of the Sylex. Urza and Mishra are two brothers with two very different destinies. They stumble upon two stones, two ancient and powerful artifacts, that set their fates in motion.

THE FATE OF THE FUTURE

As Teferi watches the conflict between the brothers grow, will he obtain the knowledge he seeks before it’s too late? What leads Mishra down the path to darkness? How does Urza become one of the most powerful Planeswalkers of all time? This is one history lesson you’ll never forget.
Reinvent the past

Each pack contains a piece of Magic’s history: a Retro or Schematic artifact. Wield these artifacts alongside colossal war machines and forge your own future!

Set Mechanics

Retake the future

Journey back and save Dominaria. A brutal clash of mechanical armies from Magic’s storied past, The Brothers' War will take you through a battle of titanic proportions. Innovation. Adaptation. Survival. Let's retake the future.

Set Mechanics

Till All Are One

This set is…More Than Meets the Eye! Find your favorite Autobots and Decepticons in The Brothers’ War Set boosters, Collector boosters, and Bundle products. Shattered Glass treatments available only in Collector boosters.

Set Mechanics

The Brothers' War Set Overview

The Retro artifacts are pieces of Magic's history: 63 artifacts from across Magic’s past, in the Retro Frame. Some are appearing for the first time in the Retro Frame, and some have been here before, but they’re all ready to slot in your favorite deck. You can find them in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters.

All 63 of the Retro artifacts also have a Schematic form. The Schematic artifacts feature new art showing early schematics of what the art would later become. The Schematic artifacts also appear exclusively in the Retro Frame. They are also available in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters.

Autobots, roll out! Fifteen Transformers cards in classic G1 styling can be found in The Brothers' War. Each is a new mythic rare card. You can find them in Set and Collector Boosters, as well as in Bundles.

The Shattered Glass cards depict an alternate universe where heroic Decepticons battle evil Autobots. The Shattered Glass cards are mechanically identical to the standard, G1 Transformers cards, but feature new art and frames.

Set Boosters are an exciting way to add to your collection. Each booster contains at least one rare or Mythic (maybe more!), a guaranteed traditional foil, and an art card.

At least 1 rare or mythic rare card

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity, including borderless rares, Transformers cards, Retro artifacts, Retro Schematics, Jumpstart cards, or Commander cards

2 Wildcards of any rarity, including an opportunity to open The Brothers’ War Commander cards, Jumpstart Booster Rares, Transformers cards, or Retro artifacts and Retro Schematics

1 Retro artifact or Retro Schematic card from the Retro artifact bonus sheet

3 uncommons

3 commons

1 Basic land or Mech basic land that could come in foil or non-foil

1 Art card

1 Card from The List or a token, DFC Helper, Punchout counter, or ad card

Jumpstart is the quickest and easiest way to play a Limited game of Magic. Just open two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and play! Jumpstart is a great sealed experience for everyone, from new players to long-time Magic fans. Skip the deck building and jump right into playing games of Magic.

The Brothers’ War Jumpstart Boosters come in one of ten themes, and when you put them together, anything can happen. Play a few games of Jumpstart, and you might find grave-bound Gixians using Urza’s powerstones, or Mishra’s mighty machines teaming up with Titania’s Argothian defenses. Each color has a rare card designed for Jumpstart and two themes, each a variant on the same mechanic.

Collector Boosters are the ultimate way to add unique and exclusive cards to your collection. Tons of foils, special card treatments, and more await you inside every pack. Collector Boosters for The Brothers’ War will shatter your expectations as an exclusive home to unique version of the Retro Schematics and Transformers series cards.

In Collector Boosters only, you’ll be able to find serialized versions of all 63 of the Retro Schematic cards, numbered 1-500. Each serialized card (1 of 500, 2 of 500, etc) is unique to the world, and will be appearing in less than one percent of Collector Boosters. Collector Boosters are also the only place to open Shattered Glass Transformers cards.

Draft Boosters are perfect for the traditional Draft or Sealed experience.

Like with Set and Collector Boosters, every Draft Booster includes a Retro or Schematic artifact, with Retro Schematics dropping 1 in every 6 Draft Boosters.

1 Rare or mythic rare, that can potentially be in the borderless frame

In 1/3rd of packs replacing a Common, 1 Traditional foil card, that can be a basic land, common, uncommon, rare or mythic, or a Retro artifact or Retro Schematic card

1 Retro artifact or Retro Schematic

1 Basic land or Mech land

3 non-foil Uncommons

10 non-foil Commons, unless one is replaced by a traditional foil card of any rarity

Each The Brothers’ War Commander deck comes with a Collector Booster Sample Pack, which contains two cards:

1 Rare or mythic card that can be traditional foil, borderless art, extended art, and/or a borderless planeswalker

1 Traditional foil uncommon Retro artifact or Retro Schematic

Your Collector Booster Sample Pack might contain a special version of one of the cards in your Commander deck or a card perfect to add to another Commander deck. Most The Brothers’ War Commander decks contain a Collector Booster Sample Pack in the same language as the deck. However, if your Commander deck is in Italian, Portuguese, or Spanish, your Collector Booster Sample Pack will be in English.

20 Traditional foil basic lands

20 Non-foil basic lands

1 Traditional foil Queen Kayla bin-Kroog promo card with unique alternate art by Howard Lyon

1 Non-foil Transformers series card

1 Oversized The Brothers’ War-themed spindown die – either Urza or Mishra themed.

Each Prerelease Pack contains:

6 Draft Boosters

1 Traditional foil and stamped rare or mythic rare from the set

1 Prerelease Pack with punch-out accessories and counters themed to the mechanics of The Brothers’ War

1 Spindown die

Visit your local game store to recieve a Welcome Booster! Explore Magic's history with The Brother's War and beyond!

Preorder your Draft, Set, or Collector Booster Box at your local WPN store to receive a The Brothers' War Mishra's Foundry promo. Get yours while supplies last!

A format for up to 8 players! Each deck should have at least 40 cards and should last an average length of a game (about 20 minutes).

Players sit around a table in a semi-circle. Each player then opens a booster pack and picks a single card without showing the other players. Each player then passes the remaining cards to the left and continues drafting from the new cards they get from the player on their right. This continues until all of the cards in those packs have been distributed (drafted). The second and third packs are used the same but passed in alternate directions.

Soldier : Overwhelm your opponent on the ground and in the skies.

Scrappy Swarm : Creatures with mana value three or less offer more than you might expect.

Draw Power : Draw a multitude of cards from your deck to strengthen your creatures!

Prowess Aggro : Use cheap artifacts, instants, and sorcery spells to press their advantage.

Artifact Sacrifice : Use Powerstones to be sacrificed for more power!

Graveyard Counter : Creatures that rely on a populated graveyard will gain power in the late game.

Mechanized Stompy : Use Powerstones to deploy your biggest threats and back them up with power-boosting spells.

Unearth Aggro : Start your aggression early and the second wave that comes back with unearth may bring you victory.

Artifacts Enter The Battlefield : Assemble your creatures and enhance them with artifacts. Then use Powerstones, Soldier tokens and unearthed creatures to power your attack.

Powerstone Ramp : Accumulate Powerstones to help build your defense.

This mechanic generates alternate proto-versions of artifact creatures.

These are mana sources that power your other artifacts and activated abilities.

Dig your artifacts back up from your graveyard and have them take their place on the battlefield.

Meld cards can combine together into a single, awesomely powerful card.

No, the Transformers cards are legal in eternal formats (Commander, Legacy, and Vintage) only.

THE BROTHERS' WAR PRODUCT LINEUP

Prerelease Packs

Fun for new and old players alike! Prerelease Packs let you see the new set for the first time and get you playing at your local game store events!

Bundle

This is the ultimate fan kit. Build your mech army with exclusive items, including a foil promo Queen Kayla bin-Kroog and an oversized spin-down life counter.

Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display

Quick, fun, and easy with 10 unique themes from The Brothers' War! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!

Commander Decks

Get ready for an epic mech battle with one of Magic's most popular formats. Each Commander deck is entirely in the Retro Frame and includes a special Collector Booster Sample Pack.

Set Boosters / Booster Display

Love that tear-into-the-pack feeling? Power up with Rare and Mythic cards from The Brothers' War! Find one Retro or Schematic artifact card with Retro Magic frames in each booster!

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

Each Collector Booster is packed with the latest and greatest in giant robot technology, including a Transformers card, Retro and Schematic artifacts, Extended-art cards, and tons of foils!

Draft Boosters / Booster Display

A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack! Perfect for the traditional Draft or Sealed experience.

