What's New on The List for The Brothers' War

Magic looks to the past in The Brothers' War, arriving on shelves November 18, 2022. Click the links below to catch up on The Brothers' War story and learn more about products and boosters:

The List for The Brothers' War consists of 300 cards picked from across Magic's history. Cards on The List appear about 25% of the time in the last card slot of Set Boosters, and all rarities are represented, from commons to mythic rares.

With the release of each new Magic set, a portion of these cards are replaced with newly selected cards that fit the set's mechanics, themes, and characters—such as artifacts from the conflict between Urza and Mishra, the brothers responsible for shaping Dominaria's devastating past—and The List reaches back to include those cards.

A card being on The List does not make it legal in Standard, though; cards on The List are legal only in those formats which they would normally be legal.

Here's a look back at past versions of The List.

Below, you'll find the cards that have been added to The List and those that are leaving it. You'll also find the full list of all cards currently on The List.

(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included.)

Cards added to The List Card Name Set Code Acidic Soil USG Ajani's Last Stand STX Argivian Find WTH Argivian Restoration DDF Argothian Elder USG Bane of Progress C15 Beacon of Unrest 2XM Blessed Reversal ULG Brand USG Catastrophe USG Citanul Hierophants USG Collector Ouphe MH1 Colossus of Sardia 10E Crescendo of War CMD Crumbling Colossus M12 Dark Suspicions PLS Death or Glory INV Detonate MRD Endoskeleton USG Energy Flux MMQ Eye of Yawgmoth NEM Fall of the Thran DAR Feldon of the Third Path STX Force of Vigor MH1 Gaea's Embrace USG Gaea's Revenge ORI Glacian, Powerstone Engineer CMR Grisly Transformation BNG Hurkyl's Recall MM2 In the Web of War BOK March of the Machines MRD Mechanized Production AER Memorial to Genius DAR Mishra's Factory MH2 Mishra's Helix USG Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Molder Slug MRD Mouth of Ronom CSP Opportunity ULG Order of Yawgmoth DDE Pentavus C14 Phyrexian Colossus USG Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Powerstone Minefield APC Powerstone Shard DAR Priest of Gix DDE Priest of Titania C14 Prototype Portal SOM Retaliation USG Saheeli Rai KLD Shatterstorm 10E Smokestack USG Tempting Wurm ONS The Antiquities War DAR Thopter Foundry ARB Thran Forge WTH Thran Quarry USG Thran War Machine ULG Toymaker MMQ Urza's Armor USG Urza's Factory TSR Urza's Saga MH2 Verdurous Gearhulk KLD Witch Engine USG Words of War ONS World at War ROE Yawgmoth's Agenda INV Yotian Soldier BBD Kataki, War's Wage SOK K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth C19 Mishra, Artificer Prodigy TSP Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice C18 Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools CMR Titania, Protector of Argoth MH2

Cards removed from The List Card Name Set Code Anointed Procession AKH Ajani's Last Stand IMA Bad Moon DDD Belligerent Brontodon XLN Benediction of Moons GPT Blood Clock SOK Blood Crypt DIS Blood Moon A25 Blood Pet TMP Blood Rites C13 Bloodchief Ascension ZEN Boiling Blood WTH Brago, King Eternal EMA Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR Ceremonial Guard MMQ Commencement of Festivities KLD Confront the Past STX Crimson Muckwader M13 Cruel Celebrant WAR Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI Deathcoil Wurm P02 Exuberant Wolfbear IKO Flesh // Blood DGM Floodhound MH2 Geralf's Messenger DKA Gutter Grime ISD Guul Draz Assassin ROE Howling Mine M10 Illusionist's Bracers GTC Joraga Treespeaker ROE Jugan, the Rising Star IMA Juntu Stakes INV Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX Light of Day TMP Lunar Avenger 5DN Mistmeadow Witch SHM Mizzium Tank WAR Mongrel Pack TMP Moonhold EVE Murkfiend Liege EVE Noxious Revival NPH Odric, Master Tactician M13 Perpetual Timepiece KLD Pir's Whim BBD Profaner of the Dead DTK Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA Ruin Grinder STX Sacred Rites ODY Sakashima's Student PCA Sanguine Sacrament XLN Second Sunrise MRD Sensei's Divining Top EMA Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK Shivan Gorge USG Silumgar Sorcerer DTK Skymarcher Aspirant RIX Song of Freyalise DAR Sorin's Vengeance M12 Tendo Ice Bridge BOK Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19 Tezzeret's Betrayal AER Thalia's Lieutenant SOI That Which Was Taken BOK The Unspeakable DDS Thousand Winds DDN Training Drone MBS Unwinding Clock NPH Vow of Lightning CMR Wall of Blood MRD Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM Whispersteel Dagger ZNR Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT Witches' Eye THS Witchstalker M14 Wooden Stake ISD