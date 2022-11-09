Magic looks to the past in The Brothers' War, arriving on shelves November 18, 2022. Click the links below to catch up on The Brothers' War story and learn more about products and boosters:

The List for The Brothers' War consists of 300 cards picked from across Magic's history. Cards on The List appear about 25% of the time in the last card slot of Set Boosters, and all rarities are represented, from commons to mythic rares.

With the release of each new Magic set, a portion of these cards are replaced with newly selected cards that fit the set's mechanics, themes, and characters—such as artifacts from the conflict between Urza and Mishra, the brothers responsible for shaping Dominaria's devastating past—and The List reaches back to include those cards.

Mishra's Helix Urza's Armor

A card being on The List does not make it legal in Standard, though; cards on The List are legal only in those formats which they would normally be legal.

Here's a look back at past versions of The List.

Past versions of The List

Below, you'll find the cards that have been added to The List and those that are leaving it. You'll also find the full list of all cards currently on The List.

(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included.)

Cards added to The List

Card Name Set Code
Acidic Soil USG
Ajani's Last Stand STX
Argivian Find WTH
Argivian Restoration DDF
Argothian Elder USG
Bane of Progress C15
Beacon of Unrest 2XM
Blessed Reversal ULG
Brand USG
Catastrophe USG
Citanul Hierophants USG
Collector Ouphe MH1
Colossus of Sardia 10E
Crescendo of War CMD
Crumbling Colossus M12
Dark Suspicions PLS
Death or Glory INV
Detonate MRD
Endoskeleton USG
Energy Flux MMQ
Eye of Yawgmoth NEM
Fall of the Thran DAR
Feldon of the Third Path STX
Force of Vigor MH1
Gaea's Embrace USG
Gaea's Revenge ORI
Glacian, Powerstone Engineer CMR
Grisly Transformation BNG
Hurkyl's Recall MM2
In the Web of War BOK
March of the Machines MRD
Mechanized Production AER
Memorial to Genius DAR
Mishra's Factory MH2
Mishra's Helix USG
Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR
Molder Slug MRD
Mouth of Ronom CSP
Opportunity ULG
Order of Yawgmoth DDE
Pentavus C14
Phyrexian Colossus USG
Pledge of Loyalty INV
Power Armor INV
Powerstone Minefield APC
Powerstone Shard DAR
Priest of Gix DDE
Priest of Titania C14
Prototype Portal SOM
Retaliation USG
Saheeli Rai KLD
Shatterstorm 10E
Smokestack USG
Tempting Wurm ONS
The Antiquities War DAR
Thopter Foundry ARB
Thran Forge WTH
Thran Quarry USG
Thran War Machine ULG
Toymaker MMQ
Urza's Armor USG
Urza's Factory TSR
Urza's Saga MH2
Verdurous Gearhulk KLD
Witch Engine USG
Words of War ONS
World at War ROE
Yawgmoth's Agenda INV
Yotian Soldier BBD
Kataki, War's Wage SOK
K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth C19
Mishra, Artificer Prodigy TSP
Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice C18
Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools CMR
Titania, Protector of Argoth MH2

Cards removed from The List

Card Name Set Code
Anointed Procession AKH
Ajani's Last Stand IMA
Bad Moon DDD
Belligerent Brontodon XLN
Benediction of Moons GPT
Blood Clock SOK
Blood Crypt DIS
Blood Moon A25
Blood Pet TMP
Blood Rites C13
Bloodchief Ascension ZEN
Boiling Blood WTH
Brago, King Eternal EMA
Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR
Ceremonial Guard MMQ
Commencement of Festivities KLD
Confront the Past STX
Crimson Muckwader M13
Cruel Celebrant WAR
Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI
Deathcoil Wurm P02
Exuberant Wolfbear IKO
Flesh // Blood DGM
Floodhound MH2
Geralf's Messenger DKA
Gutter Grime ISD
Guul Draz Assassin ROE
Howling Mine M10
Illusionist's Bracers GTC
Joraga Treespeaker ROE
Jugan, the Rising Star IMA
Juntu Stakes INV
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX
Light of Day TMP
Lunar Avenger 5DN
Mistmeadow Witch SHM
Mizzium Tank WAR
Mongrel Pack TMP
Moonhold EVE
Murkfiend Liege EVE
Noxious Revival NPH
Odric, Master Tactician M13
Perpetual Timepiece KLD
Pir's Whim BBD
Profaner of the Dead DTK
Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA
Ruin Grinder STX
Sacred Rites ODY
Sakashima's Student PCA
Sanguine Sacrament XLN
Second Sunrise MRD
Sensei's Divining Top EMA
Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK
Shivan Gorge USG
Silumgar Sorcerer DTK
Skymarcher Aspirant RIX
Song of Freyalise DAR
Sorin's Vengeance M12
Tendo Ice Bridge BOK
Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19
Tezzeret's Betrayal AER
Thalia's Lieutenant SOI
That Which Was Taken BOK
The Unspeakable DDS
Thousand Winds DDN
Training Drone MBS
Unwinding Clock NPH
Vow of Lightning CMR
Wall of Blood MRD
Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM
Whispersteel Dagger ZNR
Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT
Witches' Eye THS
Witchstalker M14
Wooden Stake ISD

All cards in The List

Card Name Set Code
Acidic Soil USG
Ajani's Last Stand M19
Alabaster Dragon POR
Alpine Moon M19
Amber Prison MIR
Archaeomancer's Map STX
Argivian Find WTH
Argivian Restoration DDF
Argothian Elder USG
Aura Thief UDS
Bane of Progress C15
Barbarian Ring ODY
Batterskull NPH
Beacon of Unrest 2XM
Bedlam USG
Benalish Infantry WTH
Blazing Shoal BOK
Blessed Reversal ULG
Brand USG
Brightstone Ritual ONS
Broodbirth Viper C15
Burning Inquiry M10
Cast Down DAR
Catastrophe USG
Cavern Harpy PLS
Chain of Smog ONS
Citanul Hierophants USG
Clockwork Dragon MRD
Clutch of the Undercity RAV
Coalition Relic FUT
Coalition Victory TSB
Collective Restraint INV
Collector Ouphe MH1
Colossus of Sardia 10E
Contamination USG
Crescendo of War CMD
Crumbling Colossus M12
Crypt Rats VIS
Curse of Echoes DKA
Dark Ritual DDE
Dark Suspicions PLS
Dash Hopes PLC
Death or Glory INV
Demon of Death's Gate M11
Desert AFR
Detonate MRD
Devoted Druid UMA
Dominaria's Judgment PLS
Doomsday WTH
Dragon's Approach STX
Dromar's Cavern PLS
Druid's Call ODY
Eidolon of Blossoms JOU
Elephant Grass VIS
Elvish Champion INV
Endless Wurm USG
Endoskeleton USG
Energy Flux MMQ
Ertai's Meddling TMP
Eye of Yawgmoth NEM
Fall of the Thran DAR
Feldon of the Third Path STX
Final Judgment BOK
Force of Savagery FUT
Force of Vigor MH1
Forsaken City PLS
Fountain Watch MMQ
Gaea's Embrace USG
Gaea's Revenge ORI
Ghitu Fire INV
Ghostway GPT
Gilt-Leaf Archdruid MOR
Glacian, Powerstone Engineer CMR
Goldspan Dragon KHM
Graceful Antelope ODY
Grisly Transformation BNG
Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK
Helm of the Host DAR
Hurkyl's Recall MM2
Hymn to Tourach EMA
Imps' Taunt TMP
In the Web of War BOK
Invasion Plans STH
Jodah's Avenger TSR
Kite Shield M12
Lavaborn Muse DDK
Legacy Weapon APC
Loxodon Gatekeeper RAV
Magnigoth Treefolk PLS
March of the Machines MRD
Mechanized Production AER
Memorial to Genius DAR
Metathran Elite UDS
Mirror Gallery BOK
Mishra's Factory MH2
Mishra's Helix USG
Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR
Molder Slug MRD
Mouth of Ronom CSP
Nova Cleric ONS
Obliterate INV
Ominous Seas IKO
Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM
Opportunity ULG
Order of Yawgmoth DDE
Orim's Chant PLS
Paladin en-Vec 10E
Pandemonium EXO
Pariah's Shield RAV
Pentarch Paladin TSP
Pentavus C14
Phyresis MBS
Phyrexian Battleflies INV
Phyrexian Colossus USG
Phyrexian Furnace WTH
Phyrexian Scriptures DAR
Phyrexian Walker VIS
Pillaging Horde POR
Planar Collapse ULG
Plea for Power CNS
Pledge of Loyalty INV
Power Armor INV
Powerstone Minefield APC
Powerstone Shard DAR
Priest of Gix DDE
Priest of Titania C14
Probe INV
Prototype Portal SOM
Puresteel Paladin NPH
Pyroclasm POR
Ranger of Eos ALA
Reclamation Sage TSR
Retaliation USG
Riftsweeper MMA
Risen Reef M20
Rout INV
Saheeli Rai KLD
Scion of Draco MH2
Scryb Ranger TSP
Sea Gate Oracle KHM
Seahunter NEM
Search the City RTR
Shatterstorm 10E
Shield of the Oversoul SHM
Shifting Wall STH
Skirk Fire Marshal ONS
Sleeper Agent 10E
Smokestack USG
Spectral Force TSP
Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG
Stitch Together JUD
Sunder USG
Teferi's Veil WTH
Tempting Wurm ONS
Teremko Griffin MIR
The Antiquities War DAR
The Mending of Dominaria DAR
Thopter Foundry ARB
Thousand-Year Elixir LRW
Thran Forge WTH
Thran Quarry USG
Thran War Machine ULG
Thundering Sparkmage ZNR
Tireless Provisioner MH2
Toymaker MMQ
Treasure Hunter 10E
Umezawa's Jitte BOK
Urza's Armor USG
Urza's Factory TSR
Urza's Saga MH2
Verdurous Gearhulk KLD
Viashino Heretic ULG
Wake of Destruction UDS
Wall of Denial ARB
Wall of Granite POR
Whirlpool Warrior APC
Witch Engine USG
Wizard's Retort DAR
Words of War ONS
World at War ROE
Yavimaya Barbarian INV
Yawgmoth's Agenda INV
Yotian Soldier BBD
Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY
Admiral Beckett Brass XLN
Ajani, Strength of the Pride M20
Akki Coalflinger EVG
Architects of Will ARB
Archway Angel RNA
Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX
Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2
Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX
Braids, Conjurer Adept PLC
Bucknard's Everfull Purse AFR
Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX
Cloud Dragon POR
Component Pouch AFR
Crosis, the Purger C17
Deny Reality ARB
Dispersal Technician AER
Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2
Edgewall Innkeeper ELD
Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX
Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB
Empress Galina INV
Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder TSP
Ertai, the Corrupted PLS
Fifty Feet of Rope AFR
Flutterfox ELD
Forging the Tyrite Sword KHM
Ghost of Ramirez DePietro CMR
Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX
Haru-Onna SOK
Heartless Hidetsugu CNS
Honden of Seeing Winds CHK
Illusion // Reality APC
Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK
Invade the City WAR
Jade Avenger MH2
Jaya Ballard, Task Mage TSP
Jedit Ojanen of Efrava PLC
Jhoira of the Ghitu FUT
Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH
Kangee, Aerie Keeper INV
Karn Liberated NPH
Kataki, War's Wage SOK
Kederekt Parasite CON
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR
Krydle of Baldur's Gate AFR
K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth C19
Lathliss, Dragon Queen GN2
Leather Armor AFR
Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate ZNR
Lolth, Spider Queen AFR
Lovisa Coldeyes CSP
Lucky Clover ELD
Magic Missile AFR
Maze's End DGM
Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK
Mimic AFR
Minsc, Beloved Ranger AFR
Mishra, Artificer Prodigy TSP
Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK
Novice Knight M19
Noxious Toad POR
O-Naginata SOK
Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA
Old Gnawbone AFR
Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX
Outlaws' Merriment ELD
Pitiless Plunderer RIX
Prossh, Skyraider of Kher A25
Quest for the Nihil Stone WWK
Quicksilver Dragon ONS
Rat Colony DAR
Reality Hemorrhage OGW
Remorseless Punishment OGW
Repay in Kind ROE
Reyav, Master Smith CMR
Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK
Runed Halo M21
Scion of Ugin DTK
Serendib Sorcerer PLC
Seshiro the Anointed CHK
Sheoldred, Whispering One NPH
Siege Modification AER
Silvos, Rogue Elemental ONS
Sink into Takenuma SOK
Skullwinder IKO
Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX
Soratami Savant CHK
Sosuke's Summons BOK
Spoils of Adventure ZNR
Starke of Rath TMP
Stone Haven Pilgrim M21
Sword of the Chosen STH
Tapestry of the Ages DTK
Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice C18
Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools CMR
The Wanderer WAR
Tiamat AFR
Titania, Protector of Argoth MH2
Tourach, Dread Cantor MH2
Treasury Thrull C15
Tsabo Tavoc INV
Underdark Rift AFR
Urabrask the Hidden IMA
Vaevictis Asmadi, the Dire M19
Veteran Motorist KLD
Vintara Snapper PCY
Vivien Reid M19
Volrath's Dungeon EXO
Vulpine Goliath THS
Warchanter Skald KHM
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17
Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX
Wizard Class AFR
Worldgorger Dragon JUD
Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX