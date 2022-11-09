What's New on The List for The Brothers' War
Magic looks to the past in The Brothers' War, arriving on shelves November 18, 2022. Click the links below to catch up on The Brothers' War story and learn more about products and boosters:
The List for The Brothers' War consists of 300 cards picked from across Magic's history. Cards on The List appear about 25% of the time in the last card slot of Set Boosters, and all rarities are represented, from commons to mythic rares.
With the release of each new Magic set, a portion of these cards are replaced with newly selected cards that fit the set's mechanics, themes, and characters—such as artifacts from the conflict between Urza and Mishra, the brothers responsible for shaping Dominaria's devastating past—and The List reaches back to include those cards.
A card being on The List does not make it legal in Standard, though; cards on The List are legal only in those formats which they would normally be legal.
Below, you'll find the cards that have been added to The List and those that are leaving it. You'll also find the full list of all cards currently on The List.
(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included.)
Cards added to The List
Card Name Set Code Acidic Soil USG Ajani's Last Stand STX Argivian Find WTH Argivian Restoration DDF Argothian Elder USG Bane of Progress C15 Beacon of Unrest 2XM Blessed Reversal ULG Brand USG Catastrophe USG Citanul Hierophants USG Collector Ouphe MH1 Colossus of Sardia 10E Crescendo of War CMD Crumbling Colossus M12 Dark Suspicions PLS Death or Glory INV Detonate MRD Endoskeleton USG Energy Flux MMQ Eye of Yawgmoth NEM Fall of the Thran DAR Feldon of the Third Path STX Force of Vigor MH1 Gaea's Embrace USG Gaea's Revenge ORI Glacian, Powerstone Engineer CMR Grisly Transformation BNG Hurkyl's Recall MM2 In the Web of War BOK March of the Machines MRD Mechanized Production AER Memorial to Genius DAR Mishra's Factory MH2 Mishra's Helix USG Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Molder Slug MRD Mouth of Ronom CSP Opportunity ULG Order of Yawgmoth DDE Pentavus C14 Phyrexian Colossus USG Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Powerstone Minefield APC Powerstone Shard DAR Priest of Gix DDE Priest of Titania C14 Prototype Portal SOM Retaliation USG Saheeli Rai KLD Shatterstorm 10E Smokestack USG Tempting Wurm ONS The Antiquities War DAR Thopter Foundry ARB Thran Forge WTH Thran Quarry USG Thran War Machine ULG Toymaker MMQ Urza's Armor USG Urza's Factory TSR Urza's Saga MH2 Verdurous Gearhulk KLD Witch Engine USG Words of War ONS World at War ROE Yawgmoth's Agenda INV Yotian Soldier BBD Kataki, War's Wage SOK K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth C19 Mishra, Artificer Prodigy TSP Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice C18 Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools CMR Titania, Protector of Argoth MH2
Cards removed from The List
Card Name Set Code Anointed Procession AKH Ajani's Last Stand IMA Bad Moon DDD Belligerent Brontodon XLN Benediction of Moons GPT Blood Clock SOK Blood Crypt DIS Blood Moon A25 Blood Pet TMP Blood Rites C13 Bloodchief Ascension ZEN Boiling Blood WTH Brago, King Eternal EMA Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR Ceremonial Guard MMQ Commencement of Festivities KLD Confront the Past STX Crimson Muckwader M13 Cruel Celebrant WAR Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI Deathcoil Wurm P02 Exuberant Wolfbear IKO Flesh // Blood DGM Floodhound MH2 Geralf's Messenger DKA Gutter Grime ISD Guul Draz Assassin ROE Howling Mine M10 Illusionist's Bracers GTC Joraga Treespeaker ROE Jugan, the Rising Star IMA Juntu Stakes INV Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX Light of Day TMP Lunar Avenger 5DN Mistmeadow Witch SHM Mizzium Tank WAR Mongrel Pack TMP Moonhold EVE Murkfiend Liege EVE Noxious Revival NPH Odric, Master Tactician M13 Perpetual Timepiece KLD Pir's Whim BBD Profaner of the Dead DTK Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA Ruin Grinder STX Sacred Rites ODY Sakashima's Student PCA Sanguine Sacrament XLN Second Sunrise MRD Sensei's Divining Top EMA Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK Shivan Gorge USG Silumgar Sorcerer DTK Skymarcher Aspirant RIX Song of Freyalise DAR Sorin's Vengeance M12 Tendo Ice Bridge BOK Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19 Tezzeret's Betrayal AER Thalia's Lieutenant SOI That Which Was Taken BOK The Unspeakable DDS Thousand Winds DDN Training Drone MBS Unwinding Clock NPH Vow of Lightning CMR Wall of Blood MRD Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM Whispersteel Dagger ZNR Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT Witches' Eye THS Witchstalker M14 Wooden Stake ISD
All cards in The List
Card Name Set Code Acidic Soil USG Ajani's Last Stand M19 Alabaster Dragon POR Alpine Moon M19 Amber Prison MIR Archaeomancer's Map STX Argivian Find WTH Argivian Restoration DDF Argothian Elder USG Aura Thief UDS Bane of Progress C15 Barbarian Ring ODY Batterskull NPH Beacon of Unrest 2XM Bedlam USG Benalish Infantry WTH Blazing Shoal BOK Blessed Reversal ULG Brand USG Brightstone Ritual ONS Broodbirth Viper C15 Burning Inquiry M10 Cast Down DAR Catastrophe USG Cavern Harpy PLS Chain of Smog ONS Citanul Hierophants USG Clockwork Dragon MRD Clutch of the Undercity RAV Coalition Relic FUT Coalition Victory TSB Collective Restraint INV Collector Ouphe MH1 Colossus of Sardia 10E Contamination USG Crescendo of War CMD Crumbling Colossus M12 Crypt Rats VIS Curse of Echoes DKA Dark Ritual DDE Dark Suspicions PLS Dash Hopes PLC Death or Glory INV Demon of Death's Gate M11 Desert AFR Detonate MRD Devoted Druid UMA Dominaria's Judgment PLS Doomsday WTH Dragon's Approach STX Dromar's Cavern PLS Druid's Call ODY Eidolon of Blossoms JOU Elephant Grass VIS Elvish Champion INV Endless Wurm USG Endoskeleton USG Energy Flux MMQ Ertai's Meddling TMP Eye of Yawgmoth NEM Fall of the Thran DAR Feldon of the Third Path STX Final Judgment BOK Force of Savagery FUT Force of Vigor MH1 Forsaken City PLS Fountain Watch MMQ Gaea's Embrace USG Gaea's Revenge ORI Ghitu Fire INV Ghostway GPT Gilt-Leaf Archdruid MOR Glacian, Powerstone Engineer CMR Goldspan Dragon KHM Graceful Antelope ODY Grisly Transformation BNG Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK Helm of the Host DAR Hurkyl's Recall MM2 Hymn to Tourach EMA Imps' Taunt TMP In the Web of War BOK Invasion Plans STH Jodah's Avenger TSR Kite Shield M12 Lavaborn Muse DDK Legacy Weapon APC Loxodon Gatekeeper RAV Magnigoth Treefolk PLS March of the Machines MRD Mechanized Production AER Memorial to Genius DAR Metathran Elite UDS Mirror Gallery BOK Mishra's Factory MH2 Mishra's Helix USG Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Molder Slug MRD Mouth of Ronom CSP Nova Cleric ONS Obliterate INV Ominous Seas IKO Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM Opportunity ULG Order of Yawgmoth DDE Orim's Chant PLS Paladin en-Vec 10E Pandemonium EXO Pariah's Shield RAV Pentarch Paladin TSP Pentavus C14 Phyresis MBS Phyrexian Battleflies INV Phyrexian Colossus USG Phyrexian Furnace WTH Phyrexian Scriptures DAR Phyrexian Walker VIS Pillaging Horde POR Planar Collapse ULG Plea for Power CNS Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Powerstone Minefield APC Powerstone Shard DAR Priest of Gix DDE Priest of Titania C14 Probe INV Prototype Portal SOM Puresteel Paladin NPH Pyroclasm POR Ranger of Eos ALA Reclamation Sage TSR Retaliation USG Riftsweeper MMA Risen Reef M20 Rout INV Saheeli Rai KLD Scion of Draco MH2 Scryb Ranger TSP Sea Gate Oracle KHM Seahunter NEM Search the City RTR Shatterstorm 10E Shield of the Oversoul SHM Shifting Wall STH Skirk Fire Marshal ONS Sleeper Agent 10E Smokestack USG Spectral Force TSP Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG Stitch Together JUD Sunder USG Teferi's Veil WTH Tempting Wurm ONS Teremko Griffin MIR The Antiquities War DAR The Mending of Dominaria DAR Thopter Foundry ARB Thousand-Year Elixir LRW Thran Forge WTH Thran Quarry USG Thran War Machine ULG Thundering Sparkmage ZNR Tireless Provisioner MH2 Toymaker MMQ Treasure Hunter 10E Umezawa's Jitte BOK Urza's Armor USG Urza's Factory TSR Urza's Saga MH2 Verdurous Gearhulk KLD Viashino Heretic ULG Wake of Destruction UDS Wall of Denial ARB Wall of Granite POR Whirlpool Warrior APC Witch Engine USG Wizard's Retort DAR Words of War ONS World at War ROE Yavimaya Barbarian INV Yawgmoth's Agenda INV Yotian Soldier BBD Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY Admiral Beckett Brass XLN Ajani, Strength of the Pride M20 Akki Coalflinger EVG Architects of Will ARB Archway Angel RNA Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2 Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX Braids, Conjurer Adept PLC Bucknard's Everfull Purse AFR Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX Cloud Dragon POR Component Pouch AFR Crosis, the Purger C17 Deny Reality ARB Dispersal Technician AER Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2 Edgewall Innkeeper ELD Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB Empress Galina INV Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder TSP Ertai, the Corrupted PLS Fifty Feet of Rope AFR Flutterfox ELD Forging the Tyrite Sword KHM Ghost of Ramirez DePietro CMR Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX Haru-Onna SOK Heartless Hidetsugu CNS Honden of Seeing Winds CHK Illusion // Reality APC Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK Invade the City WAR Jade Avenger MH2 Jaya Ballard, Task Mage TSP Jedit Ojanen of Efrava PLC Jhoira of the Ghitu FUT Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH Kangee, Aerie Keeper INV Karn Liberated NPH Kataki, War's Wage SOK Kederekt Parasite CON Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR Krydle of Baldur's Gate AFR K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth C19 Lathliss, Dragon Queen GN2 Leather Armor AFR Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate ZNR Lolth, Spider Queen AFR Lovisa Coldeyes CSP Lucky Clover ELD Magic Missile AFR Maze's End DGM Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK Mimic AFR Minsc, Beloved Ranger AFR Mishra, Artificer Prodigy TSP Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK Novice Knight M19 Noxious Toad POR O-Naginata SOK Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA Old Gnawbone AFR Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX Outlaws' Merriment ELD Pitiless Plunderer RIX Prossh, Skyraider of Kher A25 Quest for the Nihil Stone WWK Quicksilver Dragon ONS Rat Colony DAR Reality Hemorrhage OGW Remorseless Punishment OGW Repay in Kind ROE Reyav, Master Smith CMR Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK Runed Halo M21 Scion of Ugin DTK Serendib Sorcerer PLC Seshiro the Anointed CHK Sheoldred, Whispering One NPH Siege Modification AER Silvos, Rogue Elemental ONS Sink into Takenuma SOK Skullwinder IKO Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX Soratami Savant CHK Sosuke's Summons BOK Spoils of Adventure ZNR Starke of Rath TMP Stone Haven Pilgrim M21 Sword of the Chosen STH Tapestry of the Ages DTK Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice C18 Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools CMR The Wanderer WAR Tiamat AFR Titania, Protector of Argoth MH2 Tourach, Dread Cantor MH2 Treasury Thrull C15 Tsabo Tavoc INV Underdark Rift AFR Urabrask the Hidden IMA Vaevictis Asmadi, the Dire M19 Veteran Motorist KLD Vintara Snapper PCY Vivien Reid M19 Volrath's Dungeon EXO Vulpine Goliath THS Warchanter Skald KHM Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17 Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX Wizard Class AFR Worldgorger Dragon JUD Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX