Somewhere in the Multiverse is a witch. A little witch, in fact, that has been going on some exciting adventures. From a secret meeting with a fox to explorations of uncharted realms , the adventures of the little witch and her trusty chariot almost never cease. Now that she's getting some well-deserved rest , we're showcasing her travels in a Secret Lair drop: Adventures of the Little Witch, available now at MagicSecretLair.com

Contents:

1x Secret Rendezvous

1x Serenity

1x Esika's Chariot

1x Realms Uncharted

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $59.99 USD

With adorable artwork by Heikala across a selection of iconic cards, we wanted to celebrate the legacy of the little witch with a Legacy deck. For fun, our Designer, Daniel Nguyen, assembled this Legacy deck using all the cards from the Adventures of the Little Witch drop. He's going to be playing it all weekend long! If you want to go on the adventure alongside him, you can combine this drop with your own Magic collection to form an awesome (and adorable!) deck.

1 Birds of Paradise 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Crop Rotation 1 Dark Depths 1 Dryad Arbor 1 Echoing Deeps 4 Elvish Reclaimer 1 Esika's Chariot 1 Forest 4 Green Sun's Zenith 4 Knight of the Reliquary 1 Legolas's Quick Reflexes 1 Life from the Loam 3 Marsh Flats 3 Mox Diamond 4 Noble Hierarch 2 Realms Uncharted 3 Savannah 1 Scrubland 4 Scythecat Cub 1 Secret Rendezvous 1 Sejiri Steppe 4 Swords to Plowshares 1 Sylvan Library 2 Talon Gates of Madara 1 Thespian's Stage 4 Verdant Catacombs 4 Wasteland 1 Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth 1 Collector Ouphe 2 Deafening Silence 2 Endurance 2 Force of Vigor 1 Grafdigger's Cage 1 Legolas's Quick Reflexes 1 Pithing Needle 2 Serenity 3 Thoughtseize

Adventures of the Little Witch is on sale now at MagicSecretLair.com. This drop is available in limited quantities. You'll receive free shipping on all orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).