Secret Lair Presents: Adventures of the Little Witch
Somewhere in the Multiverse is a witch. A little witch, in fact, that has been going on some exciting adventures. From a
Contents:
- 1x Secret Rendezvous
- 1x Serenity
- 1x Esika's Chariot
- 1x Realms Uncharted
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $59.99 USD
With adorable artwork by Heikala across a selection of iconic cards, we wanted to celebrate the legacy of the little witch with a Legacy deck. For fun, our Designer, Daniel Nguyen, assembled this Legacy deck using all the cards from the Adventures of the Little Witch drop. He's going to be playing it all weekend long! If you want to go on the adventure alongside him, you can combine this drop with your own Magic collection to form an awesome (and adorable!) deck.
Adventures of the Little Witch is on sale now at MagicSecretLair.com. This drop is available in limited quantities. You'll receive free shipping on all orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).