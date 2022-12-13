March of the Machine
ONE LAST STAND
Release Date: April 21, 2023
MARCH OF THE MACHINE PRODUCT LINEUP
Prerelease Packs
Unite the Multiverse! Fight to survive, with March of the Machine—and get ready to start playing at your local game store events.
Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display
Quick, fun, and easy with unique themes from March of the Machine! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
Set Boosters / Booster Display
The Phyrexian invasion of the Multiverse has begun! Will you take up the fight against the Machine Legion?
Draft Boosters / Booster Display
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft March of the Machine with your friends and play straight out of the pack!
Bundle
Take up the fight against the Machine Legion. Contains 8 March of the Machine Set Boosters—the best boosters to open just for fun—plus accessories.