The corrupting reach of the Phyrexians is now multiversal, penetrating planes both familiar and unknown. So, The List for March of the Machine likewise reaches across time and the Multiverse to collect 300 cards from Magic's history that fit with the set's mechanics, as well as its narrative, themes, and characters.

This includes past printings of legendary creatures you'll find in March of the Machine, offering perspective on just how much the Phyrexians are changing all of Magic!



Etali, Primal Storm Turn Over Etali, Primal Conqueror //

Etali, Primal Sickness



Heliod, God of the Sun Turn Over Heliod, the Radiant //

Heliod, the Warped Eclipse

Finding and Identifying Cards from The List

Cards from The List can be found in Set Boosters, appearing about 25% of the time in the final card slot. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare. A card's presence in The List does not make it legal in the Standard format, however; these cards are legal in whatever formats they are normally legal.

You can identify a card from The List by looking for the Planeswalker symbol in the lower left corner of the card, similar to Mystery Booster cards:

Below you'll find the cards that have been added to The List, and those that are dropping off to make room for the new additions. Finally, you'll also find a complete list of all the cards currently on The List.

(Note: Card images may not match the version found in The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List Card Name Set Aether Snap DST Anax and Cymede THS Archmage Emeritus STX Austere Command LRW Avenger of Zendikar WWK Balance of Power POR Borborygmos Enraged GTC Brago's Representative CNS Capenna Express SNC Dig Up VOW Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Drinker of Sorrow LGN Eidolon of the Great Revel JOU Endless Obedience M15 Etali, Primal Storm RIX Five-Alarm Fire GTC Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Gisa and Geralf EMN Heliod, God of the Sun THS High Market MMQ Hope of Ghirapur AER Ihsan's Shade A25 Incubation // Incongruity RNA Invasive Surgery SOI Ixalan's Binding XLN Kalamax, the Stormsire IKO Ketria Triome IKO Laboratory Maniac ISD Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Mass Polymorph M11 Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Muraganda Petroglyphs FUT Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Needle Specter EVE Okina, Temple to the Grandfathers CHK Path to the World Tree KHM Phyrexian Crusader MBS Phyrexian Delver C13 Phyrexian Etchings CSP Phyrexian Infiltrator INV Phyrexian Vatmother MBS Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Planar Portal INV Planeswalker's Fury PLS Polukranos, World Eater THS Primal Cocoon M11 Pulse of the Grid DST Rain of Daggers P02 Ravnica at War WAR Reduce // Rubble AKH Regathan Firecat M14 Reshape DST Rite of Replication ZEN Rooftop Storm ISD Ruthless Invasion NPH Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Scorched Earth TMP Sea of Clouds BBD Segovian Angel MH1 Shared Fate MRD Siege of Towers GPT Siege Zombie DBL Slag Fiend NPH Soul of Shandalar M15 Sprout Swarm FUT Stormscape Battlemage PLS The Great Aurora ORI The World Tree KHM Time Stretch ODY True-Name Nemesis C13 Unmask MMQ Vryn Wingmare M21 Zhalfirin Void DAR

Cards removed from The List Card Name Set Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY Aisha of Sparks and Smoke SLX Ajani, Strength of the Pride M20 Archway Angel RNA Baldin, Century Herdmaster SLX Braids, Conjurer Adept PLC Bucknard's Everfull Purse AFR Cloud Dragon POR Component Pouch AFR Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2 Edgewall Innkeeper ELD Empress Galina INV Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder TSP Ertai, the Corrupted PLS Ezuri, Renegade Leader C14 Fifty Feet of Rope AFR Forging the Tyrite Sword KHM Ghost of Ramirez DePietro CMR Gitaxian Probe NPH Heartless Hidetsugu CNS Immard, the Stormcleaver SLX Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK Invade the City WAR Jaya Ballard, Task Mage TSP Jedit Ojanen of Efrava PLC Jhoira of the Ghitu FUT Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth C19 Kaito Shizuki NEO Kangee, Aerie Keeper INV Karn Liberated NPH Kataki, War's Wage SOK Kaya, Orzhov Usurper RNA Kederekt Parasite CON Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK Krydle of Baldur's Gate AFR Lathliss, Dragon Queen GN2 Leather Armor AFR Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate ZNR Lolth, Spider Queen AFR Lovisa Coldeyes CSP Lucky Clover ELD Maarika, Brutal Gladiator SLX Magic Missile AFR Maze's End DGM Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK Mimic AFR Minsc, Beloved Ranger AFR Mishra, Artificer Prodigy TSP Old Gnawbone AFR Pitiless Plunderer RIX Prossh, Skyraider of Kher A25 Quest for the Nihil Stone WWK Quicksilver Dragon ONS Repay in Kind ROE Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK Serendib Sorcerer PLC Seshiro the Anointed CHK Sheoldred, Whispering One NPH Silvos, Rogue Elemental ONS Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer C16 Spoils of Adventure ZNR Starke of Rath TMP Sword of the Chosen STH Tadeas, Juniper Ascendant SLX Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice C18 Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools CMR The Howling Abomination SLX The Wanderer WAR Tiamat AFR Titania, Protector of Argoth MH2 Tourach, Dread Cantor MH2 Tsabo Tavoc INV Tyvar Kell KHM Underdark Rift AFR Vaevictis Asmadi, the Dire M19 Venser, Shaper Savant TSR Vikya, Scorching Stalwart SLX Volrath's Dungeon EXO Wizard Class AFR Worldgorger Dragon JUD Xantcha, Sleeper Agent C18 Zethi, Arcane Blademaster SLX

All cards in The List Card Name Set Acidic Soil USG Aether Snap DST Ajani's Last Stand M19 Alabaster Dragon POR Alpine Moon M19 Amber Prison MIR Anax and Cymede THS Archaeomancer's Map STX Archmage Emeritus STX Argentum Armor AFR Argivian Find WTH Argivian Restoration DDF Argothian Elder USG Artillerize NPH Aura Thief UDS Austere Command LRW Avenger of Zendikar WWK Balance of Power POR Bane of Progress C15 Barbarian Ring ODY Batterskull NPH Beacon of Unrest 2XM Bedlam USG Benalish Infantry WTH Blazing Shoal BOK Blessed Reversal ULG Blightsteel Colossus 2XM Borborygmos Enraged GTC Brago's Representative CNS Brand USG Brightstone Ritual ONS Broodbirth Viper C15 Burning Inquiry M10 Capenna Express SNC Cast Down DAR Catastrophe USG Cavern Harpy PLS Chain of Smog ONS Citanul Hierophants USG Clockwork Dragon MRD Clutch of the Undercity RAV Coalition Relic FUT Coalition Victory TSB Collective Restraint INV Collector Ouphe MH1 Colossus of Sardia 10E Contamination USG Crescendo of War CMD Crumbling Colossus M12 Crypt Rats VIS Curse of Echoes DKA Dark Ritual DDE Dark Suspicions PLS Dash Hopes PLC Death or Glory INV Demon of Death's Gate M11 Desert AFR Detonate MRD Devoted Druid UMA Dig Up VOW Dominaria's Judgment PLS Doomsday WTH Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragon's Approach STX Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Drinker of Sorrow LGN Dromar's Cavern PLS Druid's Call ODY Due Respect NPH Eidolon of Blossoms JOU Eidolon of the Great Revel JOU Elephant Grass VIS Elvish Champion INV Endless Obedience M15 Endless Wurm USG Endoskeleton USG Energy Flux MMQ Ertai's Meddling TMP Etali, Primal Storm RIX Eye of Yawgmoth NEM Fall of the Thran DAR Feldon of the Third Path STX Final Judgment BOK Fist of Suns C17 Five-Alarm Fire GTC Force of Savagery FUT Force of Vigor MH1 Forsaken City PLS Fountain Watch MMQ Gaea's Embrace USG Gaea's Revenge ORI Game Plan BBD Geth's Grimoire DST Geth's Verdict NPH Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Ghitu Fire INV Ghostway GPT Gilt-Leaf Archdruid MOR Gisa and Geralf EMN Glacian, Powerstone Engineer CMR Glissa's Courier MBS Goldspan Dragon KHM Graceful Antelope ODY Great Furnace MRD Grisly Transformation BNG Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK Heliod, God of the Sun THS Helm of the Host DAR High Ground 10E High Market MMQ Hope of Ghirapur AER Hurkyl's Recall MM2 Hymn to Tourach EMA Ihsan's Shade A25 Implode PLS Imps' Taunt TMP In the Web of War BOK Incubation // Incongruity RNA Interplanar Beacon WAR Invasion Plans STH Invasive Surgery SOI Ixalan's Binding XLN Jodah's Avenger TSR Kalamax, the Stormsire IKO Kaldra Compleat MH2 Kemba's Legion MBS Ketria Triome IKO Kite Shield M12 Laboratory Maniac ISD Lantern of Insight 5DN Lavaborn Muse DDK Legacy Weapon APC Leonin Arbiter C17 Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Lose Hope 5DN Loxodon Gatekeeper RAV Magnigoth Treefolk PLS Mana Geyser 5DN March of the Machines MRD Mass Polymorph M11 Mechanized Production AER Melira's Keepers MBS Memorial to Genius DAR Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Metathran Elite UDS Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Mirrodin Besieged MH1 Mirror Gallery BOK Mishra's Factory MH2 Mishra's Helix USG Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Molder Slug MRD Mouth of Ronom CSP Muraganda Petroglyphs FUT Mycosynth Lattice BBD Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Needle Specter EVE Nihil Spellbomb SOM Nova Cleric ONS Obliterate INV Okina, Temple to the Grandfathers CHK Ominous Seas IKO Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM Opportunity ULG Order of Yawgmoth DDE Orim's Chant PLS Paladin en-Vec 10E Pandemonium EXO Pariah's Shield RAV Path to the World Tree KHM Pentarch Paladin TSP Pentavus C14 Phyresis MBS Phyrexian Altar UMA Phyrexian Battleflies INV Phyrexian Colossus USG Phyrexian Crusader MBS Phyrexian Delver C13 Phyrexian Etchings CSP Phyrexian Furnace WTH Phyrexian Infiltrator INV Phyrexian Monitor UDS Phyrexian Prowler NEM Phyrexian Scriptures DAR Phyrexian Snowcrusher CSP Phyrexian Splicer TMP Phyrexian Triniform CMR Phyrexian Vatmother MBS Phyrexian Vault MIR Phyrexian Walker VIS Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Pillaging Horde POR Planar Collapse ULG Planar Portal INV Planeswalker's Fury PLS Plea for Power CNS Pledge of Loyalty INV Polukranos, World Eater THS Power Armor INV Powerstone Minefield APC Powerstone Shard DAR Praetor's Counsel C14 Priest of Gix DDE Priest of Titania C14 Priests of Norn MBS Primal Cocoon M11 Probe INV Prototype Portal SOM Pulse of the Grid DST Puresteel Paladin NPH Pyroclasm POR Rain of Daggers P02 Ranger of Eos ALA Ravnica at War WAR Reaper of Sheoldred NPH Reclamation Sage TSR Reduce /// Rubble AKH Regathan Firecat M14 Reshape DST Retaliation USG Riftsweeper MMA Risen Reef M20 Rite of Replication ZEN Rooftop Storm ISD Rout STX Rout INV Ruthless Invasion NPH Sabertooth Cobra MIR Saheeli Rai KLD Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Scion of Draco MH2 Scorched Earth TMP Scryb Ranger TSP Sea Gate Oracle KHM Sea of Clouds BBD Seahunter NEM Search the City RTR Segovian Angel MH1 Shared Fate MRD Shatterstorm 10E Shield of the Oversoul SHM Shifting Wall STH Siege of Towers GPT Siege Zombie DBL Skirk Fire Marshal ONS Slag Fiend NPH Sleeper Agent 10E Smokestack USG Soul of New Phyrexia M15 Soul of Shandalar M15 Spectral Force TSP Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG Sprout Swarm FUT Stitch Together JUD Stormscape Battlemage PLS Sunder USG Survival Cache IMA Sword of Feast and Famine 2XM Sword of War and Peace 2XM Teferi's Veil WTH Tempting Wurm ONS Teremko Griffin MIR The Antiquities War DAR The Great Aurora ORI The Mending of Dominaria DAR The World Tree KHM Thopter Foundry ARB Thousand-Year Elixir LRW Thran Forge WTH Thran Quarry USG Thran War Machine ULG Thundering Sparkmage ZNR Time Stretch ODY Tireless Provisioner MH2 Toxic Iguanar CON Toymaker MMQ Treasure Hunter 10E True-Name Nemesis C13 Umezawa's Jitte BOK Unmask MMQ Urza's Armor USG Urza's Factory TSR Urza's Saga MH2 Verdurous Gearhulk KLD Viashino Heretic ULG Vile Requiem C13 Virulent Sliver FUT Vryn Wingmare M21 Wake of Destruction UDS Wall of Denial ARB Wall of Granite POR Whirlpool Warrior APC Witch Engine USG Wizard's Retort DAR Words of War ONS World at War ROE Yavimaya Barbarian INV Yawgmoth's Agenda INV Yotian Soldier BBD Zhalfirin Void DAR

