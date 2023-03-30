The corrupting reach of the Phyrexians is now multiversal, penetrating planes both familiar and unknown. So, The List for March of the Machine likewise reaches across time and the Multiverse to collect 300 cards from Magic's history that fit with the set's mechanics, as well as its narrative, themes, and characters.

This includes past printings of legendary creatures you'll find in March of the Machine, offering perspective on just how much the Phyrexians are changing all of Magic!

Etali, Primal Storm
Etali, Primal Storm

Etali, Primal Conqueror
Etali, Primal Sickness
Etali, Primal Conqueror //
Etali, Primal Sickness
 

Heliod, God of the Sun
Heliod, God of the Sun

Heliod, the Radiant
Heliod, the Warped Eclipse
Heliod, the Radiant //
Heliod, the Warped Eclipse

Finding and Identifying Cards from The List

Cards from The List can be found in Set Boosters, appearing about 25% of the time in the final card slot. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare. A card's presence in The List does not make it legal in the Standard format, however; these cards are legal in whatever formats they are normally legal.

You can identify a card from The List by looking for the Planeswalker symbol in the lower left corner of the card, similar to Mystery Booster cards:

Example of the Planeswalker symbol in the lower left corner of cards from The List

Below you'll find the cards that have been added to The List, and those that are dropping off to make room for the new additions. Finally, you'll also find a complete list of all the cards currently on The List.

(Note: Card images may not match the version found in The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List

Card Name Set
Aether SnapDST
Anax and CymedeTHS
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Austere CommandLRW
Avenger of ZendikarWWK
Balance of PowerPOR
Borborygmos EnragedGTC
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Capenna ExpressSNC
Dig UpVOW
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Drinker of SorrowLGN
Eidolon of the Great RevelJOU
Endless ObedienceM15
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Five-Alarm FireGTC
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Gisa and GeralfEMN
Heliod, God of the SunTHS
High MarketMMQ
Hope of GhirapurAER
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Invasive SurgerySOI
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Ketria TriomeIKO
Laboratory ManiacISD
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Mass PolymorphM11
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Muraganda PetroglyphsFUT
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Needle SpecterEVE
Okina, Temple to the GrandfathersCHK
Path to the World TreeKHM
Phyrexian CrusaderMBS
Phyrexian DelverC13
Phyrexian EtchingsCSP
Phyrexian InfiltratorINV
Phyrexian VatmotherMBS
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Planar PortalINV
Planeswalker's FuryPLS
Polukranos, World EaterTHS
Primal CocoonM11
Pulse of the GridDST
Rain of DaggersP02
Ravnica at WarWAR
Reduce // RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
ReshapeDST
Rite of ReplicationZEN
Rooftop StormISD
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Scorched EarthTMP
Sea of CloudsBBD
Segovian AngelMH1
Shared FateMRD
Siege of TowersGPT
Siege ZombieDBL
Slag FiendNPH
Soul of ShandalarM15
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
The Great AuroraORI
The World TreeKHM
Time StretchODY
True-Name NemesisC13
UnmaskMMQ
Vryn WingmareM21
Zhalfirin VoidDAR

Cards removed from The List

Card Name Set
Aboshan, Cephalid EmperorODY
Aisha of Sparks and SmokeSLX
Ajani, Strength of the PrideM20
Archway AngelRNA
Baldin, Century HerdmasterSLX
Braids, Conjurer AdeptPLC
Bucknard's Everfull PurseAFR
Cloud DragonPOR
Component PouchAFR
Dragon's Rage ChannelerMH2
Edgewall InnkeeperELD
Empress GalinaINV
Endrek Sahr, Master BreederTSP
Ertai, the CorruptedPLS
Ezuri, Renegade LeaderC14
Fifty Feet of RopeAFR
Forging the Tyrite SwordKHM
Ghost of Ramirez DePietroCMR
Gitaxian ProbeNPH
Heartless HidetsuguCNS
Immard, the StormcleaverSLX
Ink-Eyes, Servant of OniBOK
Invade the CityWAR
Jaya Ballard, Task MageTSP
Jedit Ojanen of EfravaPLC
Jhoira of the GhituFUT
Jin-Gitaxias, Core AugurNPH
K'rrik, Son of YawgmothC19
Kaito ShizukiNEO
Kangee, Aerie KeeperINV
Karn LiberatedNPH
Kataki, War's WageSOK
Kaya, Orzhov UsurperRNA
Kederekt ParasiteCON
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror BreakerCHK
Krydle of Baldur's GateAFR
Lathliss, Dragon QueenGN2
Leather ArmorAFR
Linvala, Shield of Sea GateZNR
Lolth, Spider QueenAFR
Lovisa ColdeyesCSP
Lucky CloverELD
Maarika, Brutal GladiatorSLX
Magic MissileAFR
Maze's EndDGM
Michiko Konda, Truth SeekerSOK
MimicAFR
Minsc, Beloved RangerAFR
Mishra, Artificer ProdigyTSP
Old GnawboneAFR
Pitiless PlundererRIX
Prossh, Skyraider of KherA25
Quest for the Nihil StoneWWK
Quicksilver DragonONS
Repay in KindROE
Rune-Tail, Kitsune AscendantSOK
Serendib SorcererPLC
Seshiro the AnointedCHK
Sheoldred, Whispering OneNPH
Silvos, Rogue ElementalONS
Slobad, Goblin TinkererC16
Spoils of AdventureZNR
Starke of RathTMP
Sword of the ChosenSTH
Tadeas, Juniper AscendantSLX
Tawnos, Urza's ApprenticeC18
Tevesh Szat, Doom of FoolsCMR
The Howling AbominationSLX
The WandererWAR
TiamatAFR
Titania, Protector of ArgothMH2
Tourach, Dread CantorMH2
Tsabo TavocINV
Tyvar KellKHM
Underdark RiftAFR
Vaevictis Asmadi, the DireM19
Venser, Shaper SavantTSR
Vikya, Scorching StalwartSLX
Volrath's DungeonEXO
Wizard ClassAFR
Worldgorger DragonJUD
Xantcha, Sleeper AgentC18
Zethi, Arcane BlademasterSLX

All cards in The List

Card Name Set
Acidic SoilUSG
Aether SnapDST
Ajani's Last StandM19
Alabaster DragonPOR
Alpine MoonM19
Amber PrisonMIR
Anax and CymedeTHS
Archaeomancer's MapSTX
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Argentum ArmorAFR
Argivian FindWTH
Argivian RestorationDDF
Argothian ElderUSG
ArtillerizeNPH
Aura ThiefUDS
Austere CommandLRW
Avenger of ZendikarWWK
Balance of PowerPOR
Bane of ProgressC15
Barbarian RingODY
BatterskullNPH
Beacon of Unrest2XM
BedlamUSG
Benalish InfantryWTH
Blazing ShoalBOK
Blessed ReversalULG
Blightsteel Colossus2XM
Borborygmos EnragedGTC
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
BrandUSG
Brightstone RitualONS
Broodbirth ViperC15
Burning InquiryM10
Capenna ExpressSNC
Cast DownDAR
CatastropheUSG
Cavern HarpyPLS
Chain of SmogONS
Citanul HierophantsUSG
Clockwork DragonMRD
Clutch of the UndercityRAV
Coalition RelicFUT
Coalition VictoryTSB
Collective RestraintINV
Collector OupheMH1
Colossus of Sardia10E
ContaminationUSG
Crescendo of WarCMD
Crumbling ColossusM12
Crypt RatsVIS
Curse of EchoesDKA
Dark RitualDDE
Dark SuspicionsPLS
Dash HopesPLC
Death or GloryINV
Demon of Death's GateM11
DesertAFR
DetonateMRD
Devoted DruidUMA
Dig UpVOW
Dominaria's JudgmentPLS
DoomsdayWTH
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragon's ApproachSTX
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Drinker of SorrowLGN
Dromar's CavernPLS
Druid's CallODY
Due RespectNPH
Eidolon of BlossomsJOU
Eidolon of the Great RevelJOU
Elephant GrassVIS
Elvish ChampionINV
Endless ObedienceM15
Endless WurmUSG
EndoskeletonUSG
Energy FluxMMQ
Ertai's MeddlingTMP
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Eye of YawgmothNEM
Fall of the ThranDAR
Feldon of the Third PathSTX
Final JudgmentBOK
Fist of SunsC17
Five-Alarm FireGTC
Force of SavageryFUT
Force of VigorMH1
Forsaken CityPLS
Fountain WatchMMQ
Gaea's EmbraceUSG
Gaea's RevengeORI
Game PlanBBD
Geth's GrimoireDST
Geth's VerdictNPH
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Ghitu FireINV
GhostwayGPT
Gilt-Leaf ArchdruidMOR
Gisa and GeralfEMN
Glacian, Powerstone EngineerCMR
Glissa's CourierMBS
Goldspan DragonKHM
Graceful AntelopeODY
Great FurnaceMRD
Grisly TransformationBNG
Hall of the Bandit LordCHK
Heliod, God of the SunTHS
Helm of the HostDAR
High Ground10E
High MarketMMQ
Hope of GhirapurAER
Hurkyl's RecallMM2
Hymn to TourachEMA
Ihsan's ShadeA25
ImplodePLS
Imps' TauntTMP
In the Web of WarBOK
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasion PlansSTH
Invasive SurgerySOI
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jodah's AvengerTSR
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Kaldra CompleatMH2
Kemba's LegionMBS
Ketria TriomeIKO
Kite ShieldM12
Laboratory ManiacISD
Lantern of Insight5DN
Lavaborn MuseDDK
Legacy WeaponAPC
Leonin ArbiterC17
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Lose Hope5DN
Loxodon GatekeeperRAV
Magnigoth TreefolkPLS
Mana Geyser5DN
March of the MachinesMRD
Mass PolymorphM11
Mechanized ProductionAER
Melira's KeepersMBS
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Metathran EliteUDS
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Mirrodin BesiegedMH1
Mirror GalleryBOK
Mishra's FactoryMH2
Mishra's HelixUSG
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Molder SlugMRD
Mouth of RonomCSP
Muraganda PetroglyphsFUT
Mycosynth LatticeBBD
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Needle SpecterEVE
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Nova ClericONS
ObliterateINV
Okina, Temple to the GrandfathersCHK
Ominous SeasIKO
Opal Lake GatekeepersDGM
OpportunityULG
Order of YawgmothDDE
Orim's ChantPLS
Paladin en-Vec10E
PandemoniumEXO
Pariah's ShieldRAV
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pentarch PaladinTSP
PentavusC14
PhyresisMBS
Phyrexian AltarUMA
Phyrexian BattlefliesINV
Phyrexian ColossusUSG
Phyrexian CrusaderMBS
Phyrexian DelverC13
Phyrexian EtchingsCSP
Phyrexian FurnaceWTH
Phyrexian InfiltratorINV
Phyrexian MonitorUDS
Phyrexian ProwlerNEM
Phyrexian ScripturesDAR
Phyrexian SnowcrusherCSP
Phyrexian SplicerTMP
Phyrexian TriniformCMR
Phyrexian VatmotherMBS
Phyrexian VaultMIR
Phyrexian WalkerVIS
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pillaging HordePOR
Planar CollapseULG
Planar PortalINV
Planeswalker's FuryPLS
Plea for PowerCNS
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Polukranos, World EaterTHS
Power ArmorINV
Powerstone MinefieldAPC
Powerstone ShardDAR
Praetor's CounselC14
Priest of GixDDE
Priest of TitaniaC14
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
ProbeINV
Prototype PortalSOM
Pulse of the GridDST
Puresteel PaladinNPH
PyroclasmPOR
Rain of DaggersP02
Ranger of EosALA
Ravnica at WarWAR
Reaper of SheoldredNPH
Reclamation SageTSR
Reduce /// RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
ReshapeDST
RetaliationUSG
RiftsweeperMMA
Risen ReefM20
Rite of ReplicationZEN
Rooftop StormISD
RoutSTX
RoutINV
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sabertooth CobraMIR
Saheeli RaiKLD
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Scion of DracoMH2
Scorched EarthTMP
Scryb RangerTSP
Sea Gate OracleKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
SeahunterNEM
Search the CityRTR
Segovian AngelMH1
Shared FateMRD
Shatterstorm10E
Shield of the OversoulSHM
Shifting WallSTH
Siege of TowersGPT
Siege ZombieDBL
Skirk Fire MarshalONS
Slag FiendNPH
Sleeper Agent10E
SmokestackUSG
Soul of New PhyrexiaM15
Soul of ShandalarM15
Spectral ForceTSP
Spirit of the LabyrinthBNG
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stitch TogetherJUD
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
SunderUSG
Survival CacheIMA
Sword of Feast and Famine2XM
Sword of War and Peace2XM
Teferi's VeilWTH
Tempting WurmONS
Teremko GriffinMIR
The Antiquities WarDAR
The Great AuroraORI
The Mending of DominariaDAR
The World TreeKHM
Thopter FoundryARB
Thousand-Year ElixirLRW
Thran ForgeWTH
Thran QuarryUSG
Thran War MachineULG
Thundering SparkmageZNR
Time StretchODY
Tireless ProvisionerMH2
Toxic IguanarCON
ToymakerMMQ
Treasure Hunter10E
True-Name NemesisC13
Umezawa's JitteBOK
UnmaskMMQ
Urza's ArmorUSG
Urza's FactoryTSR
Urza's SagaMH2
Verdurous GearhulkKLD
Viashino HereticULG
Vile RequiemC13
Virulent SliverFUT
Vryn WingmareM21
Wake of DestructionUDS
Wall of DenialARB
Wall of GranitePOR
Whirlpool WarriorAPC
Witch EngineUSG
Wizard's RetortDAR
Words of WarONS
World at WarROE
Yavimaya BarbarianINV
Yawgmoth's AgendaINV
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR

Check out The List for past sets:

