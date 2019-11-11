Note: This article shares information about the original Mystery Booster release in 2019. The updated 2021 Mystery Booster: Convention Edition release through WPN stores featured several changes, including the removal of some cards and new artwork for two playtest cards. (Foil cards are not part of the Convention Edition version.) Learn about these changes, and see the new list of reprinted cards here.

Cube Draft. Chaos Draft. Wacky Draft. Cards-I-Think-Are-Awesome-Draft.

We've all played weird and fun Draft formats now and then. They can be wild, they can be serious, and often they are, above all, an absolute blast to play. Drafts where anything can happen are some of the best play experiences Magic has to offer.

Enter Mystery Booster.

Mystery Booster is a booster pack release inspired by those Chaos, Cube, and off-format drafts. It is, in effect, a chaos draft in a pack. With some twists.

You might have seen people celebrating this weird and wonderful Draft format over the weekend at MagicFest Richmond. It's pretty wild. I'm sure you have questions. So let's get to some answers.

Did you miss the experience at MagicFest Richmond? We'll be streaming a Mystery Booster Draft this Thursday at 2 p.m. PT on Weekly MTG on Twitch.tv/magic with names and faces you'll recognize from Wizards of the Coast! Come see what we open and ask all the questions chat can handle.

The set itself contains a whopping 1,694 reprints from all throughout the game's history (see below for the full list), plus 121 copies of something new and surprising. You could fill an entire eight-person draft and not see the same card twice.

To add to the, uh, mystery, there are two versions of Mystery Booster—a Convention Edition that will be available at MagicFests and conventions moving forward, including PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia, Dec. 6–8, and a WPN version that will be available starting March 13, 2020.

Each convention-exclusive Mystery Booster pack will contain fifteen cards: fourteen from the gigantically awesome main set, and one from that "something new and surprising" group. We're calling those cards R&D Playtest cards. We're leaving these somewhat mysterious for those who want to have that experience, but if you want to know what they all do, you can hop on over to the Release Notes. We also have a full list of card names and the artists behind them right here if you'd prefer to hold on to some of the surprise.

The WPN version will also include fifteen cards: fourteen from the main set and one of 121 possible foil cards. The foil cards are cards not found in the main set (yes, above and beyond the 1,694 already in there), making the Draft experience even more repeatable. Plus, someone told me the foil sheet has some pretty exciting stuff on it. But shhhh. You didn't hear it from me. (We'll release the list of possible foils when we get closer to the March 13 release.)

Here's some of the magic that makes Mystery Booster so unique. Each of the 14 boosters slots from the main set of 1,694 cards has its own sheet of 121 possible cards. That means you could do an entire draft and not see the same card twice! Gavin Verhey will have an article later this week that will have more information on each of the 14 slots and which cards from the massive list below are found in which slot in the main set, so look for that.

Cards in Mystery Booster will have the original set symbols and numbering of one of their printings. The only difference? A little Planeswalker symbol in the lower left corner. Like this:

Mystery Booster is like nothing we've ever done before, and we hope the play experience is fun, exciting, and, yeah, a little bit mysterious. For more on this mysterious new set, Gavin Verhey will have an article coming later this week to give a peek behind the scenes of Mystery Booster's creation and far more details on the makeup of the product.

Check MagicFest and convention schedules to see if Mystery Booster is coming to a convention near you!

(Note: The linked cards below do not necessarily represent the version found in Mystery Booster.)