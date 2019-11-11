Note: This article shares information about the original Mystery Booster release in 2019. The updated 2021 Mystery Booster: Convention Edition release through WPN stores featured several changes, including the removal of some cards and new artwork for two playtest cards. (Foil cards are not part of the Convention Edition version.) Learn about these changes, and see the new list of reprinted cards here.
Cube Draft. Chaos Draft. Wacky Draft. Cards-I-Think-Are-Awesome-Draft.
We've all played weird and fun Draft formats now and then. They can be wild, they can be serious, and often they are, above all, an absolute blast to play. Drafts where anything can happen are some of the best play experiences Magic has to offer.
Enter Mystery Booster.
Mystery Booster is a booster pack release inspired by those Chaos, Cube, and off-format drafts. It is, in effect, a chaos draft in a pack. With some twists.
You might have seen people celebrating this weird and wonderful Draft format over the weekend at MagicFest Richmond. It's pretty wild. I'm sure you have questions. So let's get to some answers.
Did you miss the experience at MagicFest Richmond? We'll be streaming a Mystery Booster Draft this Thursday at 2 p.m. PT on Weekly MTG on Twitch.tv/magic with names and faces you'll recognize from Wizards of the Coast! Come see what we open and ask all the questions chat can handle.
The set itself contains a whopping 1,694 reprints from all throughout the game's history (see below for the full list), plus 121 copies of something new and surprising. You could fill an entire eight-person draft and not see the same card twice.
To add to the, uh, mystery, there are two versions of Mystery Booster—a Convention Edition that will be available at MagicFests and conventions moving forward, including PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia, Dec. 6–8, and a WPN version that will be available starting March 13, 2020.
Each convention-exclusive Mystery Booster pack will contain fifteen cards: fourteen from the gigantically awesome main set, and one from that "something new and surprising" group. We're calling those cards R&D Playtest cards. We're leaving these somewhat mysterious for those who want to have that experience, but if you want to know what they all do, you can hop on over to the Release Notes. We also have a full list of card names and the artists behind them right here if you'd prefer to hold on to some of the surprise.
The WPN version will also include fifteen cards: fourteen from the main set and one of 121 possible foil cards. The foil cards are cards not found in the main set (yes, above and beyond the 1,694 already in there), making the Draft experience even more repeatable. Plus, someone told me the foil sheet has some pretty exciting stuff on it. But shhhh. You didn't hear it from me. (We'll release the list of possible foils when we get closer to the March 13 release.)
Here's some of the magic that makes Mystery Booster so unique. Each of the 14 boosters slots from the main set of 1,694 cards has its own sheet of 121 possible cards. That means you could do an entire draft and not see the same card twice! Gavin Verhey will have an article later this week that will have more information on each of the 14 slots and which cards from the massive list below are found in which slot in the main set, so look for that.
Cards in Mystery Booster will have the original set symbols and numbering of one of their printings. The only difference? A little Planeswalker symbol in the lower left corner. Like this:
Mystery Booster is like nothing we've ever done before, and we hope the play experience is fun, exciting, and, yeah, a little bit mysterious. For more on this mysterious new set, Gavin Verhey will have an article coming later this week to give a peek behind the scenes of Mystery Booster's creation and far more details on the makeup of the product.
Check MagicFest and convention schedules to see if Mystery Booster is coming to a convention near you!
(Note: The linked cards below do not necessarily represent the version found in Mystery Booster.)
|Card Name
|Absorb Vis
|Abundant Growth
|Abzan Charm
|Abzan Falconer
|Abzan Guide
|Abzan Runemark
|Academy Journeymage
|Accursed Spirit
|Acidic Slime
|Acrobatic Maneuver
|Act of Treason
|Act on Impulse
|Adanto Vanguard
|Adorned Pouncer
|Adventurous Impulse
|Aerie Bowmasters
|Aether Hub
|Aether Spellbomb
|Aether Tradewinds
|Aetherflux Reservoir
|Aethersnipe
|Affa Protector
|Affectionate Indrik
|Aggressive Instinct
|Aggressive Urge
|Agony Warp
|Ahn-Crop Crasher
|Aid the Fallen
|Ainok Bond-Kin
|Ainok Survivalist
|Ainok Tracker
|Ajani's Pridemate
|Akoum Refuge
|Akroan Hoplite
|Akroan Horse
|Akroan Sergeant
|Alchemist's Greeting
|Alchemist's Vial
|Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
|Alesha's Vanguard
|Alhammarret's Archive
|All Is Dust
|Alley Evasion
|Alley Strangler
|Alloy Myr
|Alpine Grizzly
|Altar's Reap
|Amass the Components
|Ambassador Oak
|Ambitious Aetherborn
|Aminatou's Augury
|Amphin Pathmage
|Ana Sanctuary
|Ancestral Mask
|Ancestral Vengeance
|Ancient Brontodon
|Ancient Den
|Ancient Grudge
|Ancient Stirrings
|Ancient Ziggurat
|Angel of Mercy
|Angel of Renewal
|Angel of the Dire Hour
|Angelic Destiny
|Angelic Gift
|Angelic Purge
|Angelsong
|Anger
|Anger of the Gods
|Animar, Soul of Elements
|Animate Dead
|Annihilate
|Anticipate
|Apostle's Blessing
|Approach of the Second Sun
|Arachnus Web
|Arbor Armament
|Arbor Elf
|Arc Trail
|Arcane Denial
|Arcane Sanctum
|Arch of Orazca
|Archaeomancer
|Archangel
|Archetype of Imagination
|Armadillo Cloak
|Armament Corps
|Armillary Sphere
|Arrest
|Arrester's Zeal
|Arrow Storm
|Artful Maneuver
|Artificer's Assistant
|Artisan of Kozilek
|Asceticism
|Ash Barrens
|Ashnod's Altar
|Assemble the Legion
|Atarka Efreet
|Athreos, God of Passage
|Augur of Bolas
|Augury Owl
|Aura Gnarlid
|Aura of Silence
|Aura Shards
|Avacyn's Pilgrim
|Avalanche Riders
|Avarax
|Aven Battle Priest
|Aven Sentry
|Azorius Charm
|Azra Bladeseeker
|Azra Oddsmaker
|Backwoods Survivalists
|Bala Ged Scorpion
|Balduvian Horde
|Baleful Ammit
|Baleful Strix
|Ballynock Cohort
|Baloth Gorger
|Baloth Null
|Balustrade Spy
|Barging Sergeant
|Barrage of Boulders
|Bartered Cow
|Bartizan Bats
|Basilisk Collar
|Basking Rootwalla
|Bastion Inventor
|Battle Mastery
|Battle Rampart
|Battle-Rattle Shaman
|Beacon of Immortality
|Bear Cub
|Bear's Companion
|Beast Within
|Beastbreaker of Bala Ged
|Beastmaster Ascension
|Become Immense
|Beetleback Chief
|Befuddle
|Belbe's Portal
|Belligerent Brontodon
|Bellows Lizard
|Beneath the Sands
|Benevolent Ancestor
|Benthic Giant
|Benthic Infiltrator
|Bestial Menace
|Bewilder
|Birds of Paradise
|Bitter Revelation
|Bitterblade Warrior
|Bitterbow Sharpshooters
|Bituminous Blast
|Black Cat
|Black Knight
|Black Market
|Blade Instructor
|Bladebrand
|Blades of Velis Vel
|Bladewing the Risen
|Blanchwood Armor
|Blasted Landscape
|Blastfire Bolt
|Blastoderm
|Blazing Volley
|Blessed Spirits
|Blessing of Belzenlok
|Blighted Bat
|Blighted Fen
|Blightning
|Blightsoil Druid
|Blindblast
|Blinding Souleater
|Blistergrub
|Blood Artist
|Blood Ogre
|Bloodbraid Elf
|Bloodfire Expert
|Bloodlust Inciter
|Bloodmad Vampire
|Bloodrite Invoker
|Bloodstone Goblin
|Bloom Tender
|Blossom Dryad
|Blossoming Sands
|Blow Your House Down
|Blue Elemental Blast
|Blur of Blades
|Boggart Brute
|Boiling Earth
|Bojuka Bog
|Bomat Bazaar Barge
|Bombard
|Bomber Corps
|Bonds of Faith
|Bone Saw
|Bone Splinters
|Bonesplitter
|Boompile
|Boon of Emrakul
|Borderland Explorer
|Borderland Ranger
|Boros Challenger
|Boros Reckoner
|Borrowed Grace
|Borrowed Hostility
|Borrowing 100,000 Arrows
|Bottle Gnomes
|Boulder Salvo
|Bounding Krasis
|Bow of Nylea
|Brainstorm
|Brazen Buccaneers
|Brazen Wolves
|Breaker of Armies
|Breeding Pit
|Briarhorn
|Brilliant Spectrum
|Brimstone Dragon
|Brimstone Mage
|Brine Elemental
|Bring Low
|Bristling Boar
|Broken Bond
|Broodhunter Wurm
|Browbeat
|Brute Strength
|Built to Last
|Built to Smash
|Bulwark Giant
|Burnished Hart
|Burst Lightning
|Butcher's Glee
|Byway Courier
|Cabal Therapy
|Cackling Imp
|Cadaver Imp
|Caged Sun
|Cairn Wanderer
|Calculated Dismissal
|Caligo Skin-Witch
|Call of the Nightwing
|Call the Scions
|Call to Heel
|Caller of Gales
|Campaign of Vengeance
|Cancel
|Candlelight Vigil
|Canopy Spider
|Canyon Lurkers
|Capture Sphere
|Caravan Escort
|Carnivorous Moss-Beast
|Carpet of Flowers
|Carrion Feeder
|Carrion Imp
|Cartouche of Knowledge
|Cartouche of Solidarity
|Cartouche of Zeal
|Cast Out
|Castaway's Despair
|Catacomb Crocodile
|Catacomb Slug
|Catalog
|Cathar's Companion
|Cathartic Reunion
|Cathodion
|Caught in the Brights
|Cauldron Dance
|Cauldron of Souls
|Caustic Caterpillar
|Caustic Tar
|Celestial Crusader
|Celestial Flare
|Centaur Courser
|Centaur Glade
|Center Soul
|Certain Death
|Champion of Arashin
|Champion of the Parish
|Chancellor of the Annex
|Chandra's Pyrohelix
|Chandra's Revolution
|Chaos Warp
|Charge
|Charging Monstrosaur
|Charging Rhino
|Chart a Course
|Chartooth Cougar
|Chasm Skulker
|Chatter of the Squirrel
|Child of Night
|Chillbringer
|Choking Tethers
|Chromatic Lantern
|Chromatic Star
|Chronostutter
|Cinder Hellion
|Circular Logic
|Citadel Castellan
|Citanul Woodreaders
|Citywatch Sphinx
|Claim // Fame
|Claustrophobia
|Cleansing Screech
|Clear the Mind
|Cliffside Lookout
|Clip Wings
|Cloak of Mists
|Cloud Elemental
|Cloudkin Seer
|Cloudreader Sphinx
|Cloudshift
|Clutch of Currents
|Coalition Honor Guard
|Coat of Arms
|Coat with Venom
|Cobblebrute
|Coiling Oracle
|Coldsteel Heart
|Collar the Culprit
|Collective Brutality
|Colossal Dreadmaw
|Combo Attack
|Commit // Memory
|Commune with Nature
|Commune with the Gods
|Compelling Argument
|Concentrate
|Condescend
|Congregate
|Conifer Strider
|Consulate Dreadnought
|Contagion Clasp
|Containment Membrane
|Contingency Plan
|Contraband Kingpin
|Contradict
|Conviction
|Convolute
|Copper Carapace
|Coral Trickster
|Coralhelm Guide
|Corpsehatch
|Corpsejack Menace
|Corrupted Conscience
|Cosmotronic Wave
|Costly Plunder
|Counterspell
|Countless Gears Renegade
|Courser of Kruphix
|Court Homunculus
|Court Hussar
|Court Street Denizen
|Covenant of Blood
|Coveted Jewel
|Cower in Fear
|Cragganwick Cremator
|Crash Through
|Crashing Tide
|Creeping Mold
|Crenellated Wall
|Crib Swap
|Crippling Blight
|Crop Rotation
|Crosis's Charm
|Crossroads Consecrator
|Crow of Dark Tidings
|Crowd's Favor
|Crowned Ceratok
|Crown-Hunter Hireling
|Crumbling Necropolis
|Crush Dissent
|Crushing Canopy
|Crystal Ball
|Crystal Chimes
|Crystal Shard
|Cultivate
|Cunning Breezedancer
|Curio Vendor
|Curiosity
|Curse of Opulence
|Curse of the Nightly Hunt
|Cursed Minotaur
|Daggerback Basilisk
|Danitha Capashen, Paragon
|Daretti, Scrap Savant
|Daring Demolition
|Daring Skyjek
|Dark Dabbling
|Dark Ritual
|Dark Withering
|Darkblast
|Darksteel Citadel
|Darksteel Garrison
|Darksteel Mutation
|Dauntless Cathar
|Dauthi Mindripper
|Dawn's Reflection
|Dawnglare Invoker
|Daze
|Dazzling Lights
|Dead Reveler
|Deadbridge Shaman
|Deadeye Tormentor
|Deadly Tempest
|Death by Dragons
|Death Denied
|Death-Hood Cobra
|Deathreap Ritual
|Debtors' Knell
|Decision Paralysis
|Decommission
|Decree of Justice
|Deep Analysis
|Deep Freeze
|Deepglow Skate
|Defeat
|Defense of the Heart
|Defiant Ogre
|Defiant Strike
|Demolish
|Demon's Grasp
|Demonic Tutor
|Demonic Vigor
|Deny Reality
|Desert Cerodon
|Desert Twister
|Desolation Twin
|Desperate Castaways
|Desperate Ravings
|Desperate Sentry
|Destructive Tampering
|Destructor Dragon
|Devilthorn Fox
|Diabolic Edict
|Diamond Mare
|Dictate of Erebos
|Dictate of Heliod
|Die Young
|Diminish
|Dinosaur Hunter
|Direct Current
|Dirge of Dread
|Dirgur Nemesis
|Disenchant
|Dismal Backwater
|Dismantling Blow
|Dismember
|Disowned Ancestor
|Dispel
|Displace
|Disposal Mummy
|Dissenter's Deliverance
|Distemper of the Blood
|Distortion Strike
|Divination
|Divine Favor
|Djeru's Renunciation
|Djeru's Resolve
|Djinn of Wishes
|Dolmen Gate
|Domesticated Hydra
|Dominus of Fealty
|Doomed Dissenter
|Doomed Traveler
|Doomgape
|Doorkeeper
|Douse in Gloom
|Draco
|Draconic Disciple
|Drag Under
|Dragon Bell Monk
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon Broodmother
|Dragon Egg
|Dragon Fodder
|Dragon Mask
|Dragon Whelp
|Dragon's Eye Savants
|Dragon's Eye Sentry
|Dragon's Presence
|Dragonlord Ojutai
|Dragonscale Boon
|Dragon-Scarred Bear
|Dragonsoul Knight
|Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief
|Drana's Emissary
|Dread Drone
|Dread Return
|Dreadbringer Lampads
|Dreadship Reef
|Dreadwaters
|Dream Cache
|Dream Twist
|Dregscape Zombie
|Driver of the Dead
|Drudge Sentinel
|Dual Shot
|Dukhara Scavenger
|Dune Beetle
|Dungrove Elder
|Duress
|Durkwood Baloth
|Dusk Charger
|Dusk Legion Zealot
|Dynacharge
|Earth Elemental
|Earthen Arms
|Eater of Days
|Eddytrail Hawk
|Eel Umbra
|Eldrazi Devastator
|Eldrazi Monument
|Eldritch Evolution
|Elemental Uprising
|Elephant Guide
|Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite
|Elixir of Immortality
|Elves of Deep Shadow
|Elvish Fury
|Elvish Visionary
|Elvish Warrior
|Ember Weaver
|Embodiment of Spring
|Emerge Unscathed
|Emmessi Tome
|Empyrial Armor
|Emrakul's Hatcher
|Encampment Keeper
|Enchanted Evening
|Encircling Fissure
|Enduring Victory
|Energy Field
|Engineered Might
|Enlightened Ascetic
|Enlightened Maniac
|Ensoul Artifact
|Enthralling Victor
|Ephemeral Shields
|Ephemerate
|Epic Confrontation
|Epicure of Blood
|Erg Raiders
|Errant Ephemeron
|Erratic Explosion
|Esper Charm
|Essence Scatter
|Essence Warden
|Etched Oracle
|Eternal Thirst
|Eternal Witness
|Ethercaste Knight
|Ethereal Ambush
|Everdream
|Evincar's Justice
|Evolving Wilds
|Evra, Halcyon Witness
|Excavation Elephant
|Exclude
|Excoriate
|Executioner's Capsule
|Expedite
|Expedition Raptor
|Experiment One
|Explore
|Explosive Vegetation
|Expose Evil
|Expropriate
|Exsanguinate
|Extract from Darkness
|Exultant Skymarcher
|Eyeblight's Ending
|Eyes in the Skies
|Ezuri's Archers
|Fact or Fiction
|Fade into Antiquity
|Faerie Conclave
|Faerie Invaders
|Faerie Mechanist
|Failed Inspection
|Faith's Fetters
|Faithbearer Paladin
|Faithless Looting
|Falkenrath Reaver
|Fall of the Hammer
|Fallen Angel
|Farbog Revenant
|Farmstead Gleaner
|Farseek
|Fascination
|Fatal Push
|Fathom Seer
|Fblthp, the Lost
|Feat of Resistance
|Feed the Clan
|Felidar Guardian
|Felidar Sovereign
|Felidar Umbra
|Fen Hauler
|Fencing Ace
|Feral Abomination
|Feral Krushok
|Feral Prowler
|Ferocious Zheng
|Fertile Ground
|Fervent Strike
|Festercreep
|Festering Newt
|Fetid Imp
|Field of Ruin
|Fiend Hunter
|Fierce Empath
|Fierce Invocation
|Fiery Hellhound
|Fiery Temper
|Filigree Familiar
|Fill with Fright
|Fire // Ice
|Fire Elemental
|Fireball
|Firebolt
|Firebrand Archer
|Firehoof Cavalry
|Fires of Yavimaya
|First-Sphere Gargantua
|Flame Jab
|Flame-Kin Zealot
|Flameshot
|Flametongue Kavu
|Flamewave Invoker
|Flashfreeze
|Flayer Husk
|Fledgling Mawcor
|Fleeting Distraction
|Flesh to Dust
|Fling
|Floodgate
|Fog
|Fog Bank
|Fogwalker
|Foil
|Font of Mythos
|Forbidden Alchemy
|Forge Devil
|Forgotten Cave
|Formless Nurturing
|Forsake the Worldly
|Fortify
|Foundry Inspector
|Foundry Street Denizen
|Fountain of Renewal
|Fragmentize
|Frantic Search
|Frenzied Raptor
|Fretwork Colony
|Frilled Deathspitter
|Frilled Sea Serpent
|Frogmite
|Frontier Bivouac
|Frontier Mastodon
|Frontline Devastator
|Frontline Rebel
|Frost Lynx
|Fungal Infection
|Furnace Whelp
|Fury Charm
|Fusion Elemental
|Gaea's Blessing
|Gaea's Protector
|Galvanic Blast
|Gaseous Form
|Gateway Plaza
|Geist of the Moors
|Gelectrode
|Generator Servant
|Genju of the Fens
|Genju of the Spires
|Geomancer's Gambit
|Ghitu Lavarunner
|Ghitu War Cry
|Ghor-Clan Rampager
|Ghost Quarter
|Ghost Ship
|Ghostblade Eidolon
|Ghostly Changeling
|Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
|Giant Growth
|Giant Spectacle
|Giant Spider
|Giantbaiting
|Gideon Jura
|Gideon's Lawkeeper
|Gift of Estates
|Gift of Growth
|Gift of Orzhova
|Gift of Paradise
|Gifted Aetherborn
|Gilt-Leaf Palace
|Glacial Crasher
|Glade Watcher
|Glaring Aegis
|Gleam of Resistance
|Glint
|Glint-Sleeve Artisan
|Gnarlid Pack
|Go for the Throat
|Goblin Assault
|Goblin Balloon Brigade
|Goblin Bombardment
|Goblin Burrows
|Goblin Charbelcher
|Goblin Deathraiders
|Goblin Fireslinger
|Goblin Game
|Goblin Locksmith
|Goblin Matron
|Goblin Motivator
|Goblin Oriflamme
|Goblin Piledriver
|Goblin Roughrider
|Goblin War Paint
|Goblin Warchief
|God-Pharaoh's Faithful
|Gods Willing
|Gone Missing
|Gonti, Lord of Luxury
|Gore Swine
|Gorehorn Minotaurs
|Granitic Titan
|Grapeshot
|Grapple with the Past
|Grasp of Fate
|Grasp of Phantoms
|Grasp of the Hieromancer
|Grasping Scoundrel
|Grave Titan
|Gravecrawler
|Gravedigger
|Gravepurge
|Gravitic Punch
|Gray Merchant of Asphodel
|Graypelt Refuge
|Grazing Gladehart
|Great Furnace
|Greater Basilisk
|Greater Gargadon
|Greater Sandwurm
|Great-Horn Krushok
|Greenbelt Rampager
|Greenwood Sentinel
|Grim Affliction
|Grim Contest
|Grim Discovery
|Grixis Slavedriver
|Grotesque Mutation
|Groundswell
|Gruesome Fate
|Gruul Signet
|Guard Gomazoa
|Guardian Shield-Bearer
|Guardians of Meletis
|Guided Passage
|Guided Strike
|Gurmag Angler
|Gurmag Drowner
|Gush
|Gust Walker
|Gustcloak Skirmisher
|Gut Shot
|Guttersnipe
|Gwyllion Hedge-Mage
|Haakon, Stromgald Scourge
|Hamlet Captain
|Hammer Dropper
|Hammerhand
|Hanweir Lancer
|Hardened Berserker
|Hardy Veteran
|Harmonize
|Harrow
|Healer's Hawk
|Healing Grace
|Healing Hands
|Heavy Arbalest
|Heavy Infantry
|Hedron Crab
|Helm of Awakening
|Herald's Horn
|Hexplate Golem
|Hidden Stockpile
|Hideous End
|Hieroglyphic Illumination
|Highspire Mantis
|Hightide Hermit
|Hijack
|Hinterland Drake
|Hired Blade
|Hooded Brawler
|Hooting Mandrills
|Hornet Nest
|Horseshoe Crab
|Hot Soup
|Hound of the Farbogs
|Hulking Devil
|Humble
|Humongulus
|Hunt the Weak
|Hunter of Eyeblights
|Hunter's Ambush
|Hurricane
|Hyena Pack
|Hyena Umbra
|Hypnotic Specter
|Hypothesizzle
|Icy Manipulator
|Ill-Tempered Cyclops
|Impact Tremors
|Impending Disaster
|Imperious Perfect
|Implement of Malice
|Impulse
|Incorrigible Youths
|Induce Despair
|Infantry Veteran
|Infernal Scarring
|Inferno Fist
|Inferno Jet
|Infest
|Ingot Chewer
|Inkfathom Divers
|Innocent Blood
|Inquisition of Kozilek
|Inquisitor's Ox
|Insolent Neonate
|Inspired Charge
|Instill Infection
|Intrusive Packbeast
|Invigorate
|Invisibility
|Iona's Judgment
|Ior Ruin Expedition
|Iroas's Champion
|Irontread Crusher
|Isolation Zone
|Ivy Lane Denizen
|Jace's Phantasm
|Jackal Pup
|Jeering Homunculus
|Jeskai Sage
|Join Shields
|Jubilant Mascot
|Juggernaut
|Jungle Barrier
|Jungle Delver
|Jungle Hollow
|Jungle Shrine
|Jungle Wayfinder
|Jushi Apprentice
|Jwar Isle Avenger
|Kaervek's Torch
|Kalastria Nightwatch
|Kargan Dragonlord
|Kathari Remnant
|Kavu Climber
|Kavu Primarch
|Kazandu Refuge
|Keldon Halberdier
|Keldon Overseer
|Khalni Heart Expedition
|Khenra Scrapper
|Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
|Kiln Fiend
|Kin-Tree Invocation
|Kin-Tree Warden
|Kiora's Dambreaker
|Kiora's Follower
|Kird Ape
|Kiss of the Amesha
|Knight of Cliffhaven
|Knight of Dawn
|Knight of Old Benalia
|Knight of Sorrows
|Knight of the Skyward Eye
|Knight of the Tusk
|Knollspine Dragon
|Kolaghan Stormsinger
|Kolaghan's Command
|Kor Bladewhirl
|Kor Chant
|Kor Firewalker
|Kor Hookmaster
|Kor Sky Climber
|Kor Skyfisher
|Kozilek's Predator
|Kraul Foragers
|Kraul Warrior
|Krenko, Mob Boss
|Krenko's Command
|Krenko's Enforcer
|Krosan Druid
|Krosan Tusker
|Krosan Verge
|Krumar Bond-Kin
|Kruphix, God of Horizons
|Laboratory Brute
|Laboratory Maniac
|Labyrinth Guardian
|Larger than Life
|Lashknife Barrier
|Lawless Broker
|Lawmage's Binding
|Lay Claim
|Lay of the Land
|Lazotep Behemoth
|Lead by Example
|Lead the Stampede
|Leapfrog
|Leaping Master
|Leonin Relic-Warder
|Leopard-Spotted Jiao
|Lethal Sting
|Lieutenants of the Guard
|Lifespring Druid
|Lightform
|Lightning Bolt
|Lightning Greaves
|Lightning Helix
|Lightning Javelin
|Lightning Shrieker
|Lightning Talons
|Lightwalker
|Lignify
|Liliana, Death's Majesty
|Lingering Souls
|Living Death
|Llanowar Elves
|Llanowar Empath
|Lone Missionary
|Lonesome Unicorn
|Longshot Squad
|Looming Altisaur
|Lord of the Accursed
|Lotus Petal
|Lotus-Eye Mystics
|Loxodon Partisan
|Loxodon Warhammer
|Loyal Sentry
|Lunarch Mantle
|Lure
|Macabre Waltz
|Madcap Skills
|Maelstrom Archangel
|Magma Spray
|Magus of the Moat
|Mahamoti Djinn
|Makindi Sliderunner
|Mana Crypt
|Mana Leak
|Mana Tithe
|Manamorphose
|Manglehorn
|Man-o'-War
|Mantle of Webs
|Map the Wastes
|Marauding Boneslasher
|March of the Drowned
|Mardu Hordechief
|Mardu Roughrider
|Mardu Warshrieker
|Mark of Mutiny
|Mark of the Vampire
|Marked by Honor
|Marsh Hulk
|Martial Glory
|Martyr's Bond
|Martyr's Cause
|Mask of Memory
|Master Transmuter
|Maverick Thopterist
|Maximize Altitude
|Maximize Velocity
|Meandering Towershell
|Meddling Mage
|Meditation Puzzle
|Memory Erosion
|Memory Lapse
|Mephitic Vapors
|Merciless Resolve
|Mercurial Geists
|Meren of Clan Nel Toth
|Merfolk Looter
|Messenger Jays
|Metallic Rebuke
|Meteorite
|Miasmic Mummy
|Midnight Guard
|Might of the Masses
|Migratory Route
|Millikin
|Millstone
|Mimic Vat
|Mind Rake
|Mind Rot
|Mind Sculpt
|Mind Shatter
|Mind Spring
|Mind Stone
|Miner's Bane
|Mire's Malice
|Mirran Crusader
|Mirror Entity
|Misdirection
|Mishra's Bauble
|Mishra's Factory
|Mist Raven
|Mistform Shrieker
|Mistmeadow Witch
|Mizzix's Mastery
|Mnemonic Wall
|Mogg Fanatic
|Mogg Flunkies
|Mogg War Marshal
|Molten Rain
|Moment of Craving
|Momentary Blink
|Monastery Loremaster
|Monastery Swiftspear
|Moonglove Extract
|Moonlit Strider
|Mortal's Ardor
|Mortarpod
|Mortify
|Mother of Runes
|Mulch
|Mulldrifter
|Murder
|Murder of Crows
|Murderous Compulsion
|Mutiny
|Mycoloth
|Myr Retriever
|Myr Sire
|Mystic Confluence
|Mystic of the Hidden Way
|Mystical Teachings
|Nagging Thoughts
|Nameless Inversion
|Nantuko Husk
|Natural Connection
|Naturalize
|Nature's Claim
|Nature's Lore
|Naya Charm
|Negate
|Nemesis of Reason
|Nest Invader
|Nettle Sentinel
|Never Happened
|New Benalia
|New Horizons
|Niblis of Dusk
|Night's Whisper
|Nighthowler
|Nimble Mongoose
|Nimble-Blade Khenra
|Nin, the Pain Artist
|Nine-Tail White Fox
|Ninja of the Deep Hours
|Ninth Bridge Patrol
|Nirkana Assassin
|Nissa, Voice of Zendikar
|Noxious Dragon
|Nucklavee
|Nyx-Fleece Ram
|Oakgnarl Warrior
|Obelisk Spider
|Ochran Assassin
|Odric, Lunarch Marshal
|Ojutai Interceptor
|Ojutai's Breath
|Okiba-Gang Shinobi
|Omenspeaker
|Ondu Champion
|Ondu Giant
|Ondu Greathorn
|Ondu War Cleric
|Opportunity
|Opt
|Oracle of Nectars
|Oran-Rief Invoker
|Orcish Cannonade
|Orcish Oriflamme
|Oreskos Swiftclaw
|Ornithopter
|Orzhov Basilica
|Oust
|Outnumber
|Overgrown Armasaur
|Overgrown Battlement
|Overrun
|Pacifism
|Pack's Favor
|Painful Lesson
|Palace Jailer
|Palace Sentinels
|Paladin of the Bloodstained
|Palladium Myr
|Path of Peace
|Path to Exile
|Pathrazer of Ulamog
|Peace of Mind
|Peace Strider
|Peel from Reality
|Peema Outrider
|Pegasus Courser
|Pelakka Wurm
|Pentarch Ward
|Penumbra Spider
|Perilous Myr
|Perish
|Pestilence
|Phantasmal Bear
|Phantasmal Dragon
|Phantom Centaur
|Phyrexian Arena
|Phyrexian Ingester
|Phyrexian Metamorph
|Phyrexian Plaguelord
|Phyrexian Rager
|Phyrexian Reclamation
|Phyrexian Soulgorger
|Pierce the Sky
|Pilgrim's Eye
|Pillage
|Pillory of the Sleepless
|Pinion Feast
|Pit Keeper
|Pitfall Trap
|Plague Wight
|Plaguecrafter
|Plagued Rusalka
|Plaxcaster Frogling
|Plummet
|Pollenbright Wings
|Pondering Mage
|Portent
|Pouncing Cheetah
|Prakhata Club Security
|Precursor Golem
|Predict
|Preordain
|Pressure Point
|Prey Upon
|Prey's Vengeance
|Preyseizer Dragon
|Price of Progress
|Prickleboar
|Priest of Titania
|Prodigal Sorcerer
|Promise of Bunrei
|Propaganda
|Prophetic Prism
|Prophetic Ravings
|Prosperous Pirates
|Prowling Caracal
|Prowling Pangolin
|Pulse of Murasa
|Purphoros, God of the Forge
|Purple-Crystal Crab
|Putrefy
|Pyrotechnics
|Qasali Pridemage
|Quakefoot Cyclops
|Queen Marchesa
|Queen's Agent
|Quest for the Gravelord
|Questing Phelddagrif
|Quiet Disrepair
|Rabid Bloodsucker
|Raff Capashen, Ship's Mage
|Rage Reflection
|Raging Swordtooth
|Rain of Thorns
|Rakdos Drake
|Rakshasa's Secret
|Rally the Peasants
|Rampaging Cyclops
|Rampant Growth
|Rancor
|Ranger's Guile
|Raptor Companion
|Ravenous Chupacabra
|Ravenous Leucrocota
|Read the Bones
|Reality Scramble
|Reaper of Night
|Reassembling Skeleton
|Reckless Fireweaver
|Reckless Imp
|Reckless Spite
|Reckless Wurm
|Reclaim
|Reclaiming Vines
|Reclusive Artificer
|Recoup
|Recover
|Recruiter of the Guard
|Reflector Mage
|Refocus
|Refurbish
|Regrowth
|Release the Ants
|Release the Gremlins
|Relic Crush
|Reliquary Tower
|Renegade Demon
|Renegade Map
|Renegade Tactics
|Renegade's Getaway
|Renewed Faith
|Repulse
|Resurrection
|Retraction Helix
|Retreat to Emeria
|Return to the Earth
|Returned Centaur
|Revel in Riches
|Revenant
|Revive
|Reviving Dose
|Rhet-Crop Spearmaster
|Rhonas's Monument
|Rhox Maulers
|Rhox War Monk
|Rhys the Redeemed
|Rhystic Study
|Riftwing Cloudskate
|Righteous Cause
|Ringwarden Owl
|Riparian Tiger
|Riptide Crab
|Rishadan Footpad
|Rite of the Serpent
|Rith, the Awakener
|Rivals' Duel
|River Boa
|River Darter
|River Hoopoe
|River Serpent
|Riverwheel Aerialists
|Roar of the Wurm
|Roast
|Rogue's Passage
|Rolling Thunder
|Root Out
|Rootborn Defenses
|Roots
|Rosemane Centaur
|Rosethorn Halberd
|Rosheen Meanderer
|Rotfeaster Maggot
|Rubblebelt Maaka
|Ruin Rat
|Ruinous Gremlin
|Rummaging Goblin
|Run Amok
|Runeclaw Bear
|Rune-Scarred Demon
|Rush of Adrenaline
|Sacred Cat
|Sadistic Hypnotist
|Sage of Lat-Nam
|Sagu Archer
|Sailor of Means
|Sakashima the Impostor
|Sakura-Tribe Elder
|Salivating Gremlins
|Samut's Sprint
|Sanctum Gargoyle
|Sandsteppe Citadel
|Sandstone Oracle
|Sandstorm Charger
|Sapphire Charm
|Saproling Migration
|Sarkhan's Rage
|Satyr Enchanter
|Savage Knuckleblade
|Savage Punch
|Savage Twister
|Savannah Lions
|Scarab Feast
|Scatter the Seeds
|Scoured Barrens
|Screamreach Brawler
|Scroll Thief
|Scrounger of Souls
|Scuttling Death
|Sea Gate Oracle
|Seal of Cleansing
|Seal of Doom
|Seal of Strength
|Sealock Monster
|Search for Tomorrow
|Searing Light
|Secrets of the Golden City
|Sedraxis Specter
|Seek the Horizon
|Seek the Wilds
|Seeker of the Way
|Seismic Shift
|Seismic Stomp
|Sejiri Refuge
|Selesnya Guildmage
|Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
|Send to Sleep
|Sengir Vampire
|Sensor Splicer
|Seraph of the Suns
|Serendib Efreet
|Serra Disciple
|Serra's Embrace
|Serrated Arrows
|Sewer Nemesis
|Shadowcloak Vampire
|Shamanic Revelation
|Shambling Attendants
|Shambling Goblin
|Shambling Remains
|Shape the Sands
|Shaper Parasite
|Shardless Agent
|Shatter
|Shattering Spree
|Sheer Drop
|Shenanigans
|Shimmerscale Drake
|Shining Aerosaur
|Shining Armor
|Shipwreck Looter
|Shipwreck Singer
|Shock
|Short Sword
|Shoulder to Shoulder
|Shrewd Hatchling
|Shriekmaw
|Shrouded Lore
|Siege Wurm
|Siegecraft
|Sigil of Valor
|Sigiled Starfish
|Silent Observer
|Silhana Ledgewalker
|Silkweaver Elite
|Silumgar Butcher
|Silverchase Fox
|Silvergill Adept
|Simic Locket
|Singing Bell Strike
|Skaab Goliath
|Skarrg, the Rage Pits
|Skeletal Scrying
|Skeleton Archer
|Skirk Commando
|Skirk Prospector
|Skitter Eel
|Skittering Crustacean
|Skulking Ghost
|Skullclamp
|Skyhunter Skirmisher
|Skymarcher Aspirant
|Skyscanner
|Skyspear Cavalry
|Skyward Eye Prophets
|Slash of Talons
|Slave of Bolas
|Sleep
|Slipstream Eel
|Slither Blade
|Sliver Hivelord
|Smash to Smithereens
|Smelt
|Smiting Helix
|Snake Umbra
|Snap
|Snapping Drake
|Snapping Sailback
|Snubhorn Sentry
|Sol Ring
|Solemn Simulacrum
|Somber Hoverguard
|Soothsaying
|Sorcerer's Broom
|Sorin Markov
|Soul Manipulation
|Soul Parry
|Soul Summons
|Soul Warden
|Soulmender
|Soul-Strike Technique
|Sparkmage Apprentice
|Sparkspitter
|Sparktongue Dragon
|Sparring Mummy
|Spawning Grounds
|Spectral Gateguards
|Sphinx's Tutelage
|Spider Spawning
|Spikeshot Goblin
|Spire Monitor
|Spreading Rot
|Sprouting Thrinax
|Spy Kit
|Squirrel Wrangler
|Stab Wound
|Staggershock
|Stalking Tiger
|Stallion of Ashmouth
|Stalwart Aven
|Star of Extinction
|Star-Crowned Stag
|Stave Off
|Steadfast Sentinel
|Steady Progress
|Steamflogger Boss
|Stinkweed Imp
|Stitched Drake
|Stoic Builder
|Stone Haven Medic
|Storm Sculptor
|Stormblood Berserker
|Stormchaser Chimera
|Strategic Planning
|Stream of Thought
|Street Wraith
|Strength in Numbers
|Stromkirk Patrol
|Stunt Double
|Subtle Strike
|Sudden Demise
|Sulfurous Blast
|Sultai Charm
|Sultai Runemark
|Sultai Soothsayer
|Summit Prowler
|Sun-Crowned Hunters
|Sunlance
|Sunrise Seeker
|Sunset Pyramid
|Suppression Bonds
|Supreme Verdict
|Surrakar Banisher
|Survive the Night
|Suspicious Bookcase
|Swashbuckling
|Sweatworks Brawler
|Swift Kick
|Swiftwater Cliffs
|Sword of the Animist
|Swords to Plowshares
|Sylvan Bounty
|Sylvan Scrying
|Syncopate
|Syr Elenora, the Discerning
|Tajuru Pathwarden
|Tajuru Warcaller
|Take Down
|Take Vengeance
|Talons of Wildwood
|Talrand, Sky Summoner
|Tandem Lookout
|Tandem Tactics
|Tar Snare
|Tarfire
|Tatyova, Benthic Druid
|Taurean Mauler
|Tavern Swindler
|Tectonic Edge
|Tectonic Rift
|Teferi, Temporal Archmage
|Teferi's Protection
|Temple of the False God
|Temporal Fissure
|Temporal Mastery
|Tempt with Discovery
|Temur Battle Rage
|Tendrils of Corruption
|Terashi's Grasp
|Terminate
|Terrain Elemental
|Territorial Baloth
|Territorial Hammerskull
|Thalia's Lancers
|Thallid Omnivore
|The Crowd Goes Wild
|The Eldest Reborn
|The Gitrog Monster
|The Mirari Conjecture
|Thieving Magpie
|Thopter Foundry
|Thorn of the Black Rose
|Thornbow Archer
|Thornhide Wolves
|Thornscape Battlemage
|Thornweald Archer
|Thornwind Faeries
|Thornwood Falls
|Thought Collapse
|Thought Erasure
|Thought Scour
|Thought Vessel
|Thoughtcast
|Thraben Foulbloods
|Thraben Inspector
|Thraben Standard Bearer
|Thran Dynamo
|Thran Golem
|Thrashing Brontodon
|Thresher Lizard
|Thrill of Possibility
|Thrive
|Thrummingbird
|Thrun, the Last Troll
|Thunder Drake
|Tibalt's Rager
|Tidal Warrior
|Tidal Wave
|Tidy Conclusion
|Timberwatch Elf
|Time Sieve
|Time to Feed
|Timely Reinforcements
|Tinker
|Tireless Tracker
|Titanic Growth
|Tithe Drinker
|Topan Freeblade
|Torch Courier
|Torment of Hailfire
|Torment of Venom
|Tormod's Crypt
|Totally Lost
|Touch of Moonglove
|Tower Gargoyle
|Tower of Eons
|Toxin Sliver
|Trading Post
|Tragic Slip
|Trail of Evidence
|Treacherous Terrain
|Treasure Cruise
|Treasure Hunt
|Treasure Mage
|Trepanation Blade
|Trespasser's Curse
|Trial of Ambition
|Trinket Mage
|Triton Tactics
|Triumph of the Hordes
|Tukatongue Thallid
|Turn Aside
|Turntimber Basilisk
|Twins of Maurer Estate
|Two-Headed Giant
|Typhoid Rats
|Umbral Mantle
|Unburden
|Uncaged Fury
|Unclaimed Territory
|Uncomfortable Chill
|Undercity's Embrace
|Underworld Coinsmith
|Undying Rage
|Unflinching Courage
|Universal Automaton
|Universal Solvent
|Unlicensed Disintegration
|Untamed Hunger
|Unwavering Initiate
|Unyielding Krumar
|Urban Evolution
|Urborg Uprising
|Urza's Rage
|Valakut Invoker
|Valakut Predator
|Valley Dasher
|Vampire Champion
|Vampire Envoy
|Vampire Hexmage
|Vampire Lacerator
|Vampire Nighthawk
|Vandalize
|Vapor Snag
|Vastwood Gorger
|Vengeful Rebirth
|Venom Sliver
|Vent Sentinel
|Vessel of Malignity
|Vessel of Volatility
|Veteran Swordsmith
|Viashino Sandstalker
|Vigean Graftmage
|Vigor
|Village Bell-Ringer
|Violent Ultimatum
|Virulent Swipe
|Voice of the Provinces
|Volcanic Dragon
|Volcanic Rush
|Voldaren Duelist
|Volunteer Reserves
|Voracious Null
|Vraska's Finisher
|Wake of Vultures
|Wake the Reflections
|Walk the Plank
|Walking Corpse
|Wall of Fire
|Wall of Frost
|Wall of Omens
|Wall of One Thousand Cuts
|Wander in Death
|Wandering Champion
|War Behemoth
|Warden of Evos Isle
|Warden of the Eye
|Wargate
|Warteye Witch
|Watcher in the Web
|Watercourser
|Wave-Wing Elemental
|Wayfaring Temple
|Wayward Giant
|Weapons Trainer
|Weathered Wayfarer
|Wee Dragonauts
|Weight of the Underworld
|Weirded Vampire
|Weldfast Wingsmith
|Welkin Tern
|Wellwisher
|Wheel of Fate
|Whelming Wave
|Whiplash Trap
|Whir of Invention
|Whispersilk Cloak
|Wight of Precinct Six
|Wild Griffin
|Wild Growth
|Wild Mongrel
|Wild Nacatl
|Wildfire Emissary
|Wildsize
|Will-o'-the-Wisp
|Wind Drake
|Wind Strider
|Windborne Charge
|Windcaller Aven
|Windgrace Acolyte
|Winding Constrictor
|Wind-Kin Raiders
|Windrider Eel
|Wing Shards
|Winged Shepherd
|Wirewood Lodge
|Wishcoin Crab
|Wishful Merfolk
|Wojek Bodyguard
|Wolfkin Bond
|Woodborn Behemoth
|Woolly Loxodon
|Woolly Thoctar
|Wren's Run Vanquisher
|Wrench Mind
|Wretched Gryff
|Write into Being
|Yargle, Glutton of Urborg
|Yavimaya Elder
|Yavimaya Sapherd
|Yavimaya's Embrace
|Yeva's Forcemage
|Young Pyromancer
|Youthful Knight
|Youthful Scholar
|Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow
|Zada's Commando
|Zealot of the God-Pharaoh
|Zealous Persecution
|Zealous Strike
|Zendikar's Roil
|Zhur-Taa Druid
|Zulaport Chainmage