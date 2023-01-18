The Phyrexian corruption spreads throughout the Multiverse beginning February 10, 2023, with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Phyrexians are one of the oldest and most terrifying enemies in Magic history, and The List draws on that history, plus a dash of Street Fighter X Secret Lair flair!

There are 187 cards in The List for Phyrexia: All Will Be One. These are cards that work well with the flavor themes and mechanics of recent Magic sets. A card from The List can appear in Set Boosters 25% of the time, and with the appearance of a card from The List, about one in six times it will be a Universes Within version of a Secret Lair X Street Fighter card.

Here's what you can find among the Universes Within Secret Lair X Street Fighter cards:

Baldin, Century Herdmaster

Vikya, Scorching Stalwart

Aisha of Sparks and Smoke

The Howling Abomination

Immard the Stormcleaver

Maarika, Brutal Gladiator

Tadeas, Juniper Ascendant

Zethi Arcane Blademaster

Note that cards that appear in The List are not made legal in Standard if they were not legal before; these cards retain their usual legality for play in Magic formats. The List in-Magic reprints for Universes Within cards use different names, and these have the interchangeable names indicator (the "=") you see in front of the set code and card number at the bottom of these cards.

Vikya, Scorching Stalwart card, magnifying the interchangeable names indicator that appears before the set code and card number

Cards in The List

What can you find in this iteration of The List? All the cards are listed below, including a breakdown of what's rotating in and what's rotating out!

(Note: card images may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List

Card Name Set
Argentum ArmorAFR
ArtillerizeNPH
Blightsteel Colossus2XM
Due RespectNPH
Fist of SunsC17
Game PlanBBD
Geth's GrimoireDST
Geth's VerdictNPH
Glissa's CourierMBS
Great FurnaceMRD
High Ground10E
ImplodePLS
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Kaldra CompleatMH2
Kemba's LegionMBS
Lantern of Insight5DN
Leonin ArbiterC17
Lose Hope5DN
Mana Geyser5DN
Melira's KeepersMBS
Mirrodin BesiegedMH1
Mycosynth LatticeBBD
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Phyrexian AltarUMA
Phyrexian MonitorUDS
Phyrexian ProwlerNEM
Phyrexian SnowcrusherCSP
Phyrexian SplicerTMP
Phyrexian TriniformCMR
Phyrexian VaultMIR
Praetor's CounselC14
Priests of NornMBS
Reaper of SheoldredNPH
RoutSTX
Sabertooth CobraMIR
Soul of New PhyrexiaM15
Survival CacheIMA
Sword of Feast and Famine2XM
Sword of War and Peace2XM
Toxic IguanarCON
Vile RequiemC13
Virulent SliverFUT
Aisha of Sparks and SmokeSLX
Baldin, Century HerdmasterSLX
Ezuri, Renegade LeaderC14
Gitaxian ProbeNPH
Immard, the StormcleaverSLX
Kaito ShizukiNEO
Kaya, Orzhov UsurperRNA
Maarika, Brutal GladiatorSLX
Slobad, Goblin TinkererC16
Tadeas, Juniper AscendantSLX
The Howling AbominationSLX
Tyvar KellKHM
Venser, Shaper SavantTSR
Vikya, Scorching StalwartSLX
Xantcha, Sleeper AgentC18
Zethi, Arcane BlademasterSLX

Cards removed from The List

Card Name Set
Admiral Beckett BrassXLN
Akki CoalflingerEVG
Architects of WillARB
Arvinox, the Mind FlailSLX
AsmoranomardicadaistinaculdacarMH2
Bjorna, Nightfall AlchemistSLX
Cecily, Haunted MageSLX
Crosis, the PurgerC17
Deny RealityARB
Dispersal TechnicianAER
Elmar, Ulvenwald InformantSLX
Elspeth, Undaunted HeroTHB
FlutterfoxELD
Hargilde, Kindly RunechanterSLX
Haru-OnnaSOK
Honden of Seeing WindsCHK
Illusion // RealityAPC
Jade AvengerMH2
Krenko, Tin Street KingpinWAR
Nagao, Bound by HonorCHK
Novice KnightM19
Noxious ToadPOR
O-NaginataSOK
Ob Nixilis, the FallenIMA
Othelm, Sigardian OutcastSLX
Outlaws' MerrimentELD
Rat ColonyDAR
Reality HemorrhageOGW
Remorseless PunishmentOGW
Reyav, Master SmithCMR
Runed HaloM21
Scion of UginDTK
Siege ModificationAER
Sink into TakenumaSOK
SkullwinderIKO
Sophina, Spearsage DeserterSLX
Soratami SavantCHK
Sosuke's SummonsBOK
Stone Haven PilgrimM21
Tapestry of the AgesDTK
Treasury ThrullC15
Urabrask the HiddenIMA
Veteran MotoristKLD
Vintara SnapperPCY
Vivien ReidM19
Vulpine GoliathTHS
Warchanter SkaldKHM
Wasitora, Nekoru QueenC17
Wernog, Rider's ChaplainSLX
Zacama, Primal CalamityRIX

All cards in The List

Card Name Set
Acidic SoilUSG
Aisha of Sparks and SmokeSLX
Ajani, Strength of the PrideM20
Ajani's Last StandM19
Alpine MoonM19
Archaeomancer's MapSTX
Archway AngelRNA
Argentum ArmorAFR
Argivian FindWTH
Argivian RestorationDDF
Argothian ElderUSG
ArtillerizeNPH
Baldin, Century HerdmasterSLX
Bane of ProgressC15
Barbarian RingODY
Beacon of Unrest2XM
Benalish InfantryWTH
Blightsteel Colossus2XM
Brightstone RitualONS
Broodbirth ViperC15
Bucknard's Everfull PurseAFR
Burning InquiryM10
Cast DownDAR
Cavern HarpyPLS
Chain of SmogONS
Clutch of the UndercityRAV
Collector OupheMH1
Component PouchAFR
Crumbling ColossusM12
Crypt RatsVIS
Dark RitualDDE
Dash HopesPLC
DesertAFR
DetonateMRD
Devoted DruidUMA
Dragon's ApproachSTX
Dragon's Rage ChannelerMH2
Dromar's CavernPLS
Due RespectNPH
Edgewall InnkeeperELD
Elephant GrassVIS
EndoskeletonUSG
Energy FluxMMQ
Ezuri, Renegade LeaderC14
Fall of the ThranDAR
Feldon of the Third PathSTX
Fifty Feet of RopeAFR
Fist of SunsC17
Force of VigorMH1
Forging the Tyrite SwordKHM
Gaea's EmbraceUSG
Gaea's RevengeORI
Game PlanBBD
Geth's GrimoireDST
Geth's VerdictNPH
Ghost of Ramirez DePietroCMR
Gitaxian ProbeNPH
Glacian, Powerstone EngineerCMR
Glissa's CourierMBS
Goldspan DragonKHM
Great FurnaceMRD
Grisly TransformationBNG
Helm of the HostDAR
High Ground10E
Hurkyl's RecallMM2
Hymn to TourachEMA
Immard, the StormcleaverSLX
ImplodePLS
Imps' TauntTMP
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invade the CityWAR
Jodah's AvengerTSR
K'rrik, Son of YawgmothC19
Kaito ShizukiNEO
Kaldra CompleatMH2
Kaya, Orzhov UsurperRNA
Kemba's LegionMBS
Kite ShieldM12
Krydle of Baldur's GateAFR
Lantern of Insight5DN
Lathliss, Dragon QueenGN2
Leather ArmorAFR
Leonin ArbiterC17
Linvala, Shield of Sea GateZNR
Lolth, Spider QueenAFR
Lose Hope5DN
Lucky CloverELD
Maarika, Brutal GladiatorSLX
Magic MissileAFR
Mana Geyser5DN
Mechanized ProductionAER
Melira's KeepersMBS
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Metathran EliteUDS
MimicAFR
Minsc, Beloved RangerAFR
Mirrodin BesiegedMH1
Mishra's FactoryMH2
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Mouth of RonomCSP
Mycosynth LatticeBBD
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Nova ClericONS
Old GnawboneAFR
Ominous SeasIKO
Opal Lake GatekeepersDGM
OpportunityULG
Order of YawgmothDDE
PentavusC14
PhyresisMBS
Phyrexian AltarUMA
Phyrexian BattlefliesINV
Phyrexian FurnaceWTH
Phyrexian MonitorUDS
Phyrexian ProwlerNEM
Phyrexian ScripturesDAR
Phyrexian SnowcrusherCSP
Phyrexian SplicerTMP
Phyrexian TriniformCMR
Phyrexian VaultMIR
Phyrexian WalkerVIS
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Powerstone ShardDAR
Praetor's CounselC14
Priest of GixDDE
Priest of TitaniaC14
Priests of NornMBS
ProbeINV
Prossh, Skyraider of KherA25
Reaper of SheoldredNPH
RetaliationUSG
RiftsweeperMMA
Risen ReefM20
RoutSTX
Sabertooth CobraMIR
Saheeli RaiKLD
Scion of DracoMH2
Scryb RangerTSP
Sea Gate OracleKHM
Shatterstorm10E
Shield of the OversoulSHM
Shifting WallSTH
Slobad, Goblin TinkererC16
Soul of New PhyrexiaM15
Spoils of AdventureZNR
Stitch TogetherJUD
Survival CacheIMA
Sword of Feast and Famine2XM
Sword of War and Peace2XM
Tadeas, Juniper AscendantSLX
Tawnos, Urza's ApprenticeC18
Teferi's VeilWTH
Teremko GriffinMIR
Tevesh Szat, Doom of FoolsCMR
The Antiquities WarDAR
The Howling AbominationSLX
The Mending of DominariaDAR
The WandererWAR
Thopter FoundryARB
Thran ForgeWTH
Thran War MachineULG
Thundering SparkmageZNR
TiamatAFR
Tireless ProvisionerMH2
Titania, Protector of ArgothMH2
Toxic IguanarCON
ToymakerMMQ
Treasure Hunter10E
Tyvar KellKHM
Underdark RiftAFR
Urza's ArmorUSG
Urza's FactoryTSR
Urza's SagaMH2
Vaevictis Asmadi, the DireM19
Venser, Shaper SavantTSR
Verdurous GearhulkKLD
Vikya, Scorching StalwartSLX
Vile RequiemC13
Virulent SliverFUT
Wall of DenialARB
Wizard ClassAFR
Wizard's RetortDAR
Xantcha, Sleeper AgentC18
Yavimaya BarbarianINV
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zethi, Arcane BlademasterSLX

Check out The List for previous sets:

Past versions of The List

Look for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Boosters at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.