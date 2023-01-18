What's New on The List for Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The Phyrexian corruption spreads throughout the Multiverse beginning February 10, 2023, with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Phyrexians are one of the oldest and most terrifying enemies in Magic history, and The List draws on that history, plus a dash of Street Fighter X Secret Lair flair!

There are 187 cards in The List for Phyrexia: All Will Be One. These are cards that work well with the flavor themes and mechanics of recent Magic sets. A card from The List can appear in Set Boosters 25% of the time, and with the appearance of a card from The List, about one in six times it will be a Universes Within version of a Secret Lair X Street Fighter card.

Here's what you can find among the Universes Within Secret Lair X Street Fighter cards:

Note that cards that appear in The List are not made legal in Standard if they were not legal before; these cards retain their usual legality for play in Magic formats. The List in-Magic reprints for Universes Within cards use different names, and these have the interchangeable names indicator (the "=") you see in front of the set code and card number at the bottom of these cards.

Cards in The List

What can you find in this iteration of The List? All the cards are listed below, including a breakdown of what's rotating in and what's rotating out!

(Note: card images may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List Card Name Set Argentum Armor AFR Artillerize NPH Blightsteel Colossus 2XM Due Respect NPH Fist of Suns C17 Game Plan BBD Geth's Grimoire DST Geth's Verdict NPH Glissa's Courier MBS Great Furnace MRD High Ground 10E Implode PLS Interplanar Beacon WAR Kaldra Compleat MH2 Kemba's Legion MBS Lantern of Insight 5DN Leonin Arbiter C17 Lose Hope 5DN Mana Geyser 5DN Melira's Keepers MBS Mirrodin Besieged MH1 Mycosynth Lattice BBD Nihil Spellbomb SOM Phyrexian Altar UMA Phyrexian Monitor UDS Phyrexian Prowler NEM Phyrexian Snowcrusher CSP Phyrexian Splicer TMP Phyrexian Triniform CMR Phyrexian Vault MIR Praetor's Counsel C14 Priests of Norn MBS Reaper of Sheoldred NPH Rout STX Sabertooth Cobra MIR Soul of New Phyrexia M15 Survival Cache IMA Sword of Feast and Famine 2XM Sword of War and Peace 2XM Toxic Iguanar CON Vile Requiem C13 Virulent Sliver FUT Aisha of Sparks and Smoke SLX Baldin, Century Herdmaster SLX Ezuri, Renegade Leader C14 Gitaxian Probe NPH Immard, the Stormcleaver SLX Kaito Shizuki NEO Kaya, Orzhov Usurper RNA Maarika, Brutal Gladiator SLX Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer C16 Tadeas, Juniper Ascendant SLX The Howling Abomination SLX Tyvar Kell KHM Venser, Shaper Savant TSR Vikya, Scorching Stalwart SLX Xantcha, Sleeper Agent C18 Zethi, Arcane Blademaster SLX

Cards removed from The List Card Name Set Admiral Beckett Brass XLN Akki Coalflinger EVG Architects of Will ARB Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2 Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX Crosis, the Purger C17 Deny Reality ARB Dispersal Technician AER Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB Flutterfox ELD Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX Haru-Onna SOK Honden of Seeing Winds CHK Illusion // Reality APC Jade Avenger MH2 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK Novice Knight M19 Noxious Toad POR O-Naginata SOK Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX Outlaws' Merriment ELD Rat Colony DAR Reality Hemorrhage OGW Remorseless Punishment OGW Reyav, Master Smith CMR Runed Halo M21 Scion of Ugin DTK Siege Modification AER Sink into Takenuma SOK Skullwinder IKO Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX Soratami Savant CHK Sosuke's Summons BOK Stone Haven Pilgrim M21 Tapestry of the Ages DTK Treasury Thrull C15 Urabrask the Hidden IMA Veteran Motorist KLD Vintara Snapper PCY Vivien Reid M19 Vulpine Goliath THS Warchanter Skald KHM Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17 Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX

All cards in The List Card Name Set Acidic Soil USG Aisha of Sparks and Smoke SLX Ajani, Strength of the Pride M20 Ajani's Last Stand M19 Alpine Moon M19 Archaeomancer's Map STX Archway Angel RNA Argentum Armor AFR Argivian Find WTH Argivian Restoration DDF Argothian Elder USG Artillerize NPH Baldin, Century Herdmaster SLX Bane of Progress C15 Barbarian Ring ODY Beacon of Unrest 2XM Benalish Infantry WTH Blightsteel Colossus 2XM Brightstone Ritual ONS Broodbirth Viper C15 Bucknard's Everfull Purse AFR Burning Inquiry M10 Cast Down DAR Cavern Harpy PLS Chain of Smog ONS Clutch of the Undercity RAV Collector Ouphe MH1 Component Pouch AFR Crumbling Colossus M12 Crypt Rats VIS Dark Ritual DDE Dash Hopes PLC Desert AFR Detonate MRD Devoted Druid UMA Dragon's Approach STX Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2 Dromar's Cavern PLS Due Respect NPH Edgewall Innkeeper ELD Elephant Grass VIS Endoskeleton USG Energy Flux MMQ Ezuri, Renegade Leader C14 Fall of the Thran DAR Feldon of the Third Path STX Fifty Feet of Rope AFR Fist of Suns C17 Force of Vigor MH1 Forging the Tyrite Sword KHM Gaea's Embrace USG Gaea's Revenge ORI Game Plan BBD Geth's Grimoire DST Geth's Verdict NPH Ghost of Ramirez DePietro CMR Gitaxian Probe NPH Glacian, Powerstone Engineer CMR Glissa's Courier MBS Goldspan Dragon KHM Great Furnace MRD Grisly Transformation BNG Helm of the Host DAR High Ground 10E Hurkyl's Recall MM2 Hymn to Tourach EMA Immard, the Stormcleaver SLX Implode PLS Imps' Taunt TMP Interplanar Beacon WAR Invade the City WAR Jodah's Avenger TSR K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth C19 Kaito Shizuki NEO Kaldra Compleat MH2 Kaya, Orzhov Usurper RNA Kemba's Legion MBS Kite Shield M12 Krydle of Baldur's Gate AFR Lantern of Insight 5DN Lathliss, Dragon Queen GN2 Leather Armor AFR Leonin Arbiter C17 Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate ZNR Lolth, Spider Queen AFR Lose Hope 5DN Lucky Clover ELD Maarika, Brutal Gladiator SLX Magic Missile AFR Mana Geyser 5DN Mechanized Production AER Melira's Keepers MBS Memorial to Genius DAR Metathran Elite UDS Mimic AFR Minsc, Beloved Ranger AFR Mirrodin Besieged MH1 Mishra's Factory MH2 Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Mouth of Ronom CSP Mycosynth Lattice BBD Nihil Spellbomb SOM Nova Cleric ONS Old Gnawbone AFR Ominous Seas IKO Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM Opportunity ULG Order of Yawgmoth DDE Pentavus C14 Phyresis MBS Phyrexian Altar UMA Phyrexian Battleflies INV Phyrexian Furnace WTH Phyrexian Monitor UDS Phyrexian Prowler NEM Phyrexian Scriptures DAR Phyrexian Snowcrusher CSP Phyrexian Splicer TMP Phyrexian Triniform CMR Phyrexian Vault MIR Phyrexian Walker VIS Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Powerstone Shard DAR Praetor's Counsel C14 Priest of Gix DDE Priest of Titania C14 Priests of Norn MBS Probe INV Prossh, Skyraider of Kher A25 Reaper of Sheoldred NPH Retaliation USG Riftsweeper MMA Risen Reef M20 Rout STX Sabertooth Cobra MIR Saheeli Rai KLD Scion of Draco MH2 Scryb Ranger TSP Sea Gate Oracle KHM Shatterstorm 10E Shield of the Oversoul SHM Shifting Wall STH Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer C16 Soul of New Phyrexia M15 Spoils of Adventure ZNR Stitch Together JUD Survival Cache IMA Sword of Feast and Famine 2XM Sword of War and Peace 2XM Tadeas, Juniper Ascendant SLX Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice C18 Teferi's Veil WTH Teremko Griffin MIR Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools CMR The Antiquities War DAR The Howling Abomination SLX The Mending of Dominaria DAR The Wanderer WAR Thopter Foundry ARB Thran Forge WTH Thran War Machine ULG Thundering Sparkmage ZNR Tiamat AFR Tireless Provisioner MH2 Titania, Protector of Argoth MH2 Toxic Iguanar CON Toymaker MMQ Treasure Hunter 10E Tyvar Kell KHM Underdark Rift AFR Urza's Armor USG Urza's Factory TSR Urza's Saga MH2 Vaevictis Asmadi, the Dire M19 Venser, Shaper Savant TSR Verdurous Gearhulk KLD Vikya, Scorching Stalwart SLX Vile Requiem C13 Virulent Sliver FUT Wall of Denial ARB Wizard Class AFR Wizard's Retort DAR Xantcha, Sleeper Agent C18 Yavimaya Barbarian INV Yotian Soldier BBD Zethi, Arcane Blademaster SLX

