Glitzy decadence. Hardboiled investigators. Muscled enforcers and five powerful families that run the city: Streets of New Capenna hits store shelves April 29, with Prerelease events kicking off at your local game store on April 22, and the MTG Arena and Magic Online releases following on April 28.

Just diving into the case here? For details on the new set, check out these articles covering all the facts you'll need to know for Streets of New Capenna:

The List usually consists of 300 cards picked from across Magic's history. These appear about 25% of the time in the last card slot of Set Boosters. With each new set, a portion of these cards are replaced with cards that fit the latest set's mechanics and themes.

But this time, things are a little different—one might even say . . . stranger. Now, The List includes Magic-themed versions of Secret Lair x Stranger Things cards. These feature art that is different from the Secret Lair drop but the cards are mechanically identical and count as the same card as found in the Secret Lair drop when building decks—you can use four in most cases, or just one if you're playing Commander. (The artwork on cards featured in the Secret Lair drop remains unique to that product.)

Arvinox, the Mind Flail Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist Cecily, Haunted Mage

Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter Othelm, Sigardian Outcast

Sophina, Spearsage Deserter Wernog, Rider's Chaplain

What's more, to accommodate the Secret Lair x Stranger Things cards, The List for Streets of New Capenna has fewer cards—67 total. Of those, 58 are from Magic's history that complement the narrative and mechanical themes of the set.

The overall distribution of The List cards in Set Boosters remains unchanged: they appear in the final card slot of Set Boosters about 25% of the time. On average, one in eight Set Boosters can potentially have a Magic-themed Secret Lair x Stranger Things card!

But there's even more jazzing up The List this time. We're always looking for new ways to enhance Set Boosters, so among those new cards from Magic's history is a special non-foil Rafiq of the Many featuring new art and the Streets of New Capenna golden age treatment!

Rafiq of the Many with art deco treatment

Note that cards that appear in The List are not made legal in Standard if they were not legal before; cards retain their usual legality for play in the various Magic formats.

Here's a look back at past versions of The List:

Past versions of The List

Below you'll find lists of the cards that have been added to The List and those that are dropping off to make room for the new additions. You'll also find a complete list of all the cards currently on The List.

(Note: card images may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List

Card Name Set
Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX
Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX
Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX
Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX
Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX
Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX
Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX
Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX
Havengul Laboratory SLX
Havengul Mystery SLX
Admiral Beckett Brass XLN
Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2
Crosis, the Purger C17
Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR
Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA
Outlaws' Merriment ELD
Remorseless Punishment OGW
Runed Halo M21
Treasury Thrull C15
Urabrask the Hidden IMA
Vivien Reid M19
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17
Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX
Rafiq of the Many SNC/ALA

Cards removed from The List

Card Name Set
Always Watching SOI
Arcades, the Strategist M19
Daxos the Returned C15
Demonic Tutor UMA
Dragonlord Dromoka DTK
Entreat the Dead C18
General Kudro of Drannith IKO
Grenzo, Dungeon Warden A25
Korvold, Fae-Cursed King ELD
Olivia, Mobilized for War SOI
Spell Swindle XLN
Stonehewer Giant 2XM
Sun Titan E01
Teferi, Hero of Dominaria DAR
Yisan, the Wanderer Bard M15

All cards in The List

Card Name Set
Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX
Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX
Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX
Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX
Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX
Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX
Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX
Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX
Havengul Laboratory SLX
Havengul Mystery SLX
Rafiq of the Many SNC/ALA
Abrupt Decay GK1
Angel of Serenity C15
Blood Moon A25
Cavalier of Night M20
Champion of the Parish DDQ
Coveted Jewel C18
Day's Undoing ORI
Exquisite Blood M21
Gisa and Geralf EMN
Lonis, Cryptozoologist MH2
Master of the Wild Hunt A25
Midnight Clock ELD
Mikaeus, the Unhallowed UMA
Nightmare AKH
Pir's Whim BBD
Profaner of the Dead DTK
Sanguine Sacrament XLN
Selfless Spirit EMN
Sidisi, Undead Vizier DTK
Speaker of the Heavens M21
Tempest Djinn DAR
Thalia's Lieutenant SOI
Transmogrifying Wand M19
Traverse the Outlands C17
Twilight Prophet RIX
Vampiric Tutor EMA
Witch of the Moors M21
Anointed Procession AKH
Brago, King Eternal EMA
Confront the Past STX
Jugan, the Rising Star IMA
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX
Mizzium Tank WAR
Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA
Ruin Grinder STX
Sakashima's Student PCA
Sensei's Divining Top EMA
Tamiyo, Collector of Tales WAR
Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19
Tezzeret's Betrayal AER
The Unspeakable DDS
Thousand Winds DDN
Whispersteel Dagger ZNR
Admiral Beckett Brass XLN
Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2
Crosis, the Purger C17
Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR
Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA
Outlaws' Merriment ELD
Remorseless Punishment OGW
Runed Halo M21
Treasury Thrull C15
Urabrask the Hidden IMA
Vivien Reid M19
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17
Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX