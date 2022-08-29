Magic returns to its roots in Dominaria United, arriving on shelves September 9, 2022. But all is not well in the home of some of the Multiverse's greatest heroes. Dominaria is threatened, and it'll take the unified might of all to defend it.

Catch up on the story of Dominaria United, as well as the products and what you'll find in the set:

The List for Dominaria United consists of 300 cards picked from across Magic's history. Cards on The List appear about 25% of the time in the last card slot of Set Boosters, and all rarities are represented, from commons to mythic rares.

With the release of each new Magic set, a portion of these cards are replaced with newly selected cards that fit the set's mechanics, themes, and characters—such as with Ertai, the brash and cocky wizard who was once a member of the original Weatherlight crew. He returns in Dominaria United serving the Phyrexian legions, and with his resurrection, The List reaches back to include cards from his past!

A card being on The List does not make it legal in Standard format, though; cards on The List are legal only in those formats in which they would normally be legal.

Here's a look back at past versions of The List.

Below, you'll find the cards that have been added to The List and those that are leaving it. You'll also find the full list of all cards currently on The List.

(Note: card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included.)