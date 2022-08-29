Magic returns to its roots in Dominaria United, arriving on shelves September 9, 2022. But all is not well in the home of some of the Multiverse's greatest heroes. Dominaria is threatened, and it'll take the unified might of all to defend it.

Catch up on the story of Dominaria United, as well as the products and what you'll find in the set:

The List for Dominaria United consists of 300 cards picked from across Magic's history. Cards on The List appear about 25% of the time in the last card slot of Set Boosters, and all rarities are represented, from commons to mythic rares.

With the release of each new Magic set, a portion of these cards are replaced with newly selected cards that fit the set's mechanics, themes, and characters—such as with Ertai, the brash and cocky wizard who was once a member of the original Weatherlight crew. He returns in Dominaria United serving the Phyrexian legions, and with his resurrection, The List reaches back to include cards from his past!

A card being on The List does not make it legal in Standard format, though; cards on The List are legal only in those formats in which they would normally be legal.

Below, you'll find the cards that have been added to The List and those that are leaving it. You'll also find the full list of all cards currently on The List.

(Note: card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included.)

Cards added to The List

Card NameSet
Ajani, Strength of the PrideM20
Ajani's Last StandM19
Alpine MoonM19
Benalish InfantryWTH
Brightstone RitualONS
Burning InquiryM10
Cast DownDAR
Cavern HarpyPLS
Chain of SmogONS
Crypt RatsVIS
Dark RitualDDE
Dash HopesPLC
DesertAFR
Dromar's CavernPLS
Elephant GrassVIS
Ghost of Ramirez DePietroCMR
Helm of the HostDAR
Hymn to TourachEMA
Imps' TauntTMP
Jodah's AvengerTSR
Metathran EliteUDS
PhyresisMBS
Phyrexian BattlefliesINV
Phyrexian FurnaceWTH
Phyrexian ScripturesDAR
Phyrexian WalkerVIS
ProbeINV
Prossh, Skyraider of KherA25
RiftsweeperMMA
Scion of DracoMH2
Shifting WallSTH
Stitch TogetherJUD
Teferi's VeilWTH
Teremko GriffinMIR
The Mending of DominariaDAR
Vaevictis Asmadi, the DireM19
Wall of DenialARB
Amber PrisonMIR
Braids, Conjurer AdeptPLC
Coalition RelicFUT
Coalition VictoryTSB
Collective RestraintINV
ContaminationUSG
Dominaria's JudgmentPLS
DoomsdayWTH
Elvish ChampionINV
Empress GalinaINV
Ertai, the CorruptedPLS
Ertai's MeddlingTMP
Ghitu FireINV
Graceful AntelopeODY
Invasion PlansSTH
Jaya Ballard, Task MageTSP
Jedit Ojanen of EfravaPLC
Jhoira of the GhituFUT
Kangee, Aerie KeeperINV
Karn LiberatedNPH
Legacy WeaponAPC
Lovisa ColdeyesCSP
Magnigoth TreefolkPLS
ObliterateINV
Orim's ChantPLS
PandemoniumEXO
Planar CollapseULG
RoutINV
SeahunterNEM
Sheoldred, Whispering OneNPH
Skirk Fire MarshalONS
Sleeper Agent10E
Tourach, Dread CantorMH2
Tsabo TavocINV
Viashino HereticULG
Wake of DestructionUDS
Wall of GranitePOR
Whirlpool WarriorAPC

Cards removed from The List

Card NameSet
All Suns' Dawn5DN
Archetype of AggressionBNG
Baral, Chief of ComplianceTSR
Bleak Coven VampiresSOM
Call of the NightwingGTC
Cavalier of NightM20
Chandra NalaarM11
Day's UndoingORI
Divining WitchNEM
Early HarvestMIR
Emissary of SunriseXLN
Expedition Map2XM
Expose to DaylightRNA
Exquisite BloodM21
Faithless LootingDDK
Fiendslayer PaladinM14
Fierce WitchstalkerELD
Gate to the AfterlifeAKH
Gisa and GeralfEMN
Graveborn Muse10E
Gravespawn SovereignONS
Hard EvidenceMH2
HelldozerRAV
HelvaultDKA
Hokori, Dust DrinkerBOK
Honden of Infinite RageEMA
Ib Halfheart, Goblin TacticianTSP
Jet MedallionTMP
Karador, Ghost ChieftainCMD
Karametra, God of HarvestsBNG
KarooC14
Late to DinnerMH2
Lich Lord of UnxARB
Llawan, Cephalid EmpressTOR
Loyal ApprenticeC18
Magus of the MoonFUT
MalignusAVR
Midnight ClockELD
MindmoilRAV
MoonlaceTSP
Night // DayAPC
Orzhova, the Church of DealsGPT
Patron of the MoonBOK
Rend FleshCHK
Rishadan BrigandMMQ
Sapphire MedallionTMP
Sedris, the Traitor KingALA
Selesnya KeyruneRTR
Selfless SpiritEMN
Serene SunsetJUD
Shivan HarvestINV
Sign in BloodM10
Signpost ScarecrowELD
Snapcaster MageISD
Sorin MarkovM12
Starnheim AspirantKHM
Stigma LasherEVE
Stitcher's SupplierM19
Strength of NightAPC
Student of WarfareROE
Thieves' AuctionMMQ
Toils of Night and DayBOK
Treacherous WerewolfJUD
Twilight ProphetRIX
Umbral MantleSHM
Unholy GrottoONS
Vampiric FeastPOR
Vampiric TutorEMA
Vedalken Orrery5DN
Vela the Night-CladPC2
Windborn MuseCMD
Witch HuntC13
Witch of the MoorsM21
Witch's OvenELD
Wolfir SilverheartAVR

All cards in The List

Card NameSet
Ajani, Strength of the PrideM20
Ajani's Last StandM19
Alpine MoonM19
Archway AngelRNA
Barbarian RingODY
Benalish InfantryWTH
Brightstone RitualONS
Broodbirth ViperC15
Bucknard's Everfull PurseAFR
Burning InquiryM10
Cast DownDAR
Cavern HarpyPLS
Chain of SmogONS
Clutch of the UndercityRAV
Component PouchAFR
Crypt RatsVIS
Dark RitualDDE
Dash HopesPLC
DesertAFR
Devoted DruidUMA
Dragon's ApproachSTX
Dragon's Rage ChannelerMH2
Dromar's CavernPLS
Edgewall InnkeeperELD
Elephant GrassVIS
Fifty Feet of RopeAFR
Forging the Tyrite SwordKHM
Ghost of Ramirez DePietroCMR
Goldspan DragonKHM
Helm of the HostDAR
Hymn to TourachEMA
Imps' TauntTMP
Invade the CityWAR
Jodah's AvengerTSR
Kite ShieldM12
Krydle of Baldur's GateAFR
Lathliss, Dragon QueenGN2
Leather ArmorAFR
Linvala, Shield of Sea GateZNR
Lolth, Spider QueenAFR
Lucky CloverELD
Magic MissileAFR
Metathran EliteUDS
MimicAFR
Minsc, Beloved RangerAFR
Nova ClericONS
Old GnawboneAFR
Ominous SeasIKO
Opal Lake GatekeepersDGM
PhyresisMBS
Phyrexian BattlefliesINV
Phyrexian FurnaceWTH
Phyrexian ScripturesDAR
Phyrexian WalkerVIS
ProbeINV
Prossh, Skyraider of KherA25
RiftsweeperMMA
Risen ReefM20
Scion of DracoMH2
Scryb RangerTSP
Sea Gate OracleKHM
Shield of the OversoulSHM
Shifting WallSTH
Spoils of AdventureZNR
Stitch TogetherJUD
Teferi's VeilWTH
Teremko GriffinMIR
The Mending of DominariaDAR
The WandererWAR
Thundering SparkmageZNR
TiamatAFR
Tireless ProvisionerMH2
Treasure Hunter10E
Underdark RiftAFR
Vaevictis Asmadi, the DireM19
Wall of DenialARB
Wizard ClassAFR
Wizard's RetortDAR
Yavimaya BarbarianINV
Aboshan, Cephalid EmperorODY
Admiral Beckett BrassXLN
Akki CoalflingerEVG
Alabaster DragonPOR
Amber PrisonMIR
Anointed ProcessionAKH
Architects of WillARB
Arvinox, the Mind FlailSLX
AsmoranomardicadaistinaculdacarMH2
Assault FormationIMA
Aura ThiefUDS
Bad MoonDDD
BatterskullNPH
BedlamUSG
Belligerent BrontodonXLN
Benediction of MoonsGPT
Bjorna, Nightfall AlchemistSLX
Blazing ShoalBOK
Blood ClockSOK
Blood CryptDIS
Blood MoonA25
Blood PetTMP
Blood RitesC13
Bloodchief AscensionZEN
Boiling BloodWTH
Brago, King EternalEMA
Braids, Conjurer AdeptPLC
Brinelin, the Moon KrakenCMR
Cecily, Haunted MageSLX
Ceremonial GuardMMQ
Clockwork DragonMRD
Cloud DragonPOR
Coalition RelicFUT
Coalition VictoryTSB
Collective RestraintINV
Commencement of FestivitiesKLD
Confront the PastSTX
ContaminationUSG
Crimson MuckwaderM13
Crosis, the PurgerC17
Cruel CelebrantWAR
Cult of the Waxing MoonSOI
Curse of EchoesDKA
Deathcoil WurmP02
Demon of Death's GateM11
Deny RealityARB
Dispersal TechnicianAER
Dominaria's JudgmentPLS
DoomsdayWTH
Druid's CallODY
Eidolon of BlossomsJOU
Elmar, Ulvenwald InformantSLX
Elspeth, Undaunted HeroTHB
Elvish ChampionINV
Empress GalinaINV
Endless WurmUSG
Endrek Sahr, Master BreederTSP
Ertai, the CorruptedPLS
Ertai's MeddlingTMP
Exuberant WolfbearIKO
Final JudgmentBOK
Flesh // BloodDGM
FloodhoundMH2
FlutterfoxELD
Force of SavageryFUT
Forsaken CityPLS
Fountain WatchMMQ
Geralf's MessengerDKA
Ghitu FireINV
GhostwayGPT
Gilt-Leaf ArchdruidMOR
Graceful AntelopeODY
Gutter GrimeISD
Guul Draz AssassinROE
Hall of the Bandit LordCHK
Hargilde, Kindly RunechanterSLX
Haru-OnnaSOK
Heartless HidetsuguCNS
Honden of Seeing WindsCHK
Howling MineM10
Illusion // RealityAPC
Illusionist's BracersGTC
Ink-Eyes, Servant of OniBOK
Invasion PlansSTH
Jade AvengerMH2
Jaya Ballard, Task MageTSP
Jedit Ojanen of EfravaPLC
Jhoira of the GhituFUT
Jin-Gitaxias, Core AugurNPH
Joraga TreespeakerROE
Jugan, the Rising StarIMA
Juntu StakesINV
Kangee, Aerie KeeperINV
Karn LiberatedNPH
Kaseto, Orochi ArchmageSTX
Kederekt ParasiteCON
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror BreakerCHK
Krenko, Tin Street KingpinWAR
Lavaborn MuseDDK
Legacy WeaponAPC
Light of DayTMP
Lovisa ColdeyesCSP
Loxodon GatekeeperRAV
Lunar Avenger5DN
Magnigoth TreefolkPLS
Maze's EndDGM
Michiko Konda, Truth SeekerSOK
Mirror GalleryBOK
Mistmeadow WitchSHM
Mizzium TankWAR
Mongrel PackTMP
MoonholdEVE
Murkfiend LiegeEVE
Nagao, Bound by HonorCHK
Novice KnightM19
Noxious RevivalNPH
Noxious ToadPOR
O-NaginataSOK
Ob Nixilis, the FallenIMA
ObliterateINV
Odric, Master TacticianM13
Orim's ChantPLS
Othelm, Sigardian OutcastSLX
Outlaws' MerrimentELD
Paladin en-Vec10E
PandemoniumEXO
Pariah's ShieldRAV
Pentarch PaladinTSP
Perpetual TimepieceKLD
Pillaging HordePOR
Pir's WhimBBD
Pitiless PlundererRIX
Planar CollapseULG
Plea for PowerCNS
Profaner of the DeadDTK
Puresteel PaladinNPH
PyroclasmPOR
Quest for the Nihil StoneWWK
Quicksilver DragonONS
Ranger of EosALA
Rat ColonyDAR
Reality HemorrhageOGW
Reclamation SageTSR
Remorseless PunishmentOGW
Repay in KindROE
Reyav, Master SmithCMR
Roon of the Hidden RealmCMA
RoutINV
Ruin GrinderSTX
Rune-Tail, Kitsune AscendantSOK
Runed HaloM21
Sacred RitesODY
Sakashima's StudentPCA
Sanguine SacramentXLN
Scion of UginDTK
SeahunterNEM
Search the CityRTR
Second SunriseMRD
Sensei's Divining TopEMA
Serendib SorcererPLC
Seshiro the AnointedCHK
Sheoldred, Whispering OneNPH
Shinka, the Bloodsoaked KeepCHK
Shivan GorgeUSG
Siege ModificationAER
Silumgar SorcererDTK
Silvos, Rogue ElementalONS
Sink into TakenumaSOK
Skirk Fire MarshalONS
SkullwinderIKO
Skymarcher AspirantRIX
Sleeper Agent10E
Song of FreyaliseDAR
Sophina, Spearsage DeserterSLX
Soratami SavantCHK
Sorin's VengeanceM12
Sosuke's SummonsBOK
Spectral ForceTSP
Spirit of the LabyrinthBNG
Starke of RathTMP
Stone Haven PilgrimM21
SunderUSG
Sword of the ChosenSTH
Tapestry of the AgesDTK
Tendo Ice BridgeBOK
Tezzeret, Artifice MasterM19
Tezzeret's BetrayalAER
Thalia's LieutenantSOI
That Which Was TakenBOK
The UnspeakableDDS
Thousand WindsDDN
Thousand-Year ElixirLRW
Tourach, Dread CantorMH2
Training DroneMBS
Treasury ThrullC15
Tsabo TavocINV
Umezawa's JitteBOK
Unwinding ClockNPH
Urabrask the HiddenIMA
Veteran MotoristKLD
Viashino HereticULG
Vintara SnapperPCY
Vivien ReidM19
Volrath's DungeonEXO
Vow of LightningCMR
Vulpine GoliathTHS
Wake of DestructionUDS
Wall of BloodMRD
Wall of GranitePOR
Warchanter SkaldKHM
Wasitora, Nekoru QueenC17
Wernog, Rider's ChaplainSLX
Wheel of Sun and MoonSHM
Whirlpool WarriorAPC
Whispersteel DaggerZNR
Witch-Maw NephilimGPT
Witches' EyeTHS
WitchstalkerM14
Wooden StakeISD
Worldgorger DragonJUD
Zacama, Primal CalamityRIX