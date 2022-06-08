What's New on The List for Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate
Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate arrives on June 10, and with it comes an update to The List! To get to know what this set is all about, check out the product overview and the article covering what you can collect.
We return to the familiar 300 cards on The List for Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate. The Streets of New Capenna release featured a twist on The List; there were fewer cards so we could make more room for the special in-Magic versions of the Secret Lair x Stranger Things cards to be included.
This time around, we jump back up to a full selection of 300 cards from across Magic's history that can appear in the final card slot of Set Boosters 25% of the time. These cards fit well with the set's narrative and mechanical themes, and you'll find all rarities represented, from commons to mythic rares. Plus, in-Magic versions of the Secret Lair x Stranger Things cards (except Havengul Laboratory) are included as well!
Note that a card that is on The List does not make it legal in Standard; these cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal in.
Below, you'll find the cards that have been added to The List and those that are returning from their hiatus during Streets of New Capenna. You'll also find the complete list of all 300 cards currently on The List.
(Note: card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)
Cards added to The List
Card Name Set Archway Angel RNA Barbarian Ring ODY Broodbirth Viper C15 Bucknard's Everfull Purse AFR Clutch of the Undercity RAV Component Pouch AFR Devoted Druid UMA Dragon's Approach STX Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2 Edgewall Innkeeper ELD Fifty Feet of Rope AFR Forging the Tyrite Sword KHM Goldspan Dragon KHM Invade the City WAR Kite Shield M12 Krydle of Baldur's Gate AFR Lathliss, Dragon Queen GN2 Leather Armor AFR Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate ZNR Lolth, Spider Queen AFR Lucky Clover ELD Magic Missile AFR Mimic AFR Minsc, Beloved Ranger AFR Nova Cleric ONS Old Gnawbone AFR Ominous Seas IKO Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM Risen Reef M20 Scryb Ranger TSP Sea Gate Oracle KHM Shield of the Oversoul SHM Spoils of Adventure ZNR Thundering Sparkmage ZNR Tiamat AFR Tireless Provisioner MH2 Treasure Hunter 10E Underdark Rift AFR Wizard Class AFR Wizard's Retort DAR Yavimaya Barbarian INV Alabaster Dragon POR Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX Aura Thief UDS Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX Clockwork Dragon MRD Cloud Dragon POR Curse of Echoes DKA Demon of Death's Gate M11 Druid's Call ODY Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder TSP Forsaken City PLS Fountain Watch MMQ Ghostway GPT Gilt-Leaf Archdruid MOR Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX Kederekt Parasite CON Loxodon Gatekeeper RAV Maze's End DGM Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX Paladin en-Vec 10E Pariah's Shield RAV Pentarch Paladin TSP Pitiless Plunderer RIX Plea for Power CNS Puresteel Paladin NPH Quest for the Nihil Stone WWK Quicksilver Dragon ONS Ranger of Eos ALA Repay in Kind ROE Search the City RTR Serendib Sorcerer PLC Silvos, Rogue Elemental ONS Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX Sunder USG Sword of the Chosen STH Volrath's Dungeon EXO Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX Worldgorger Dragon JUD
Cards returning to The List
Card Name Set The Wanderer WAR Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY Akki Coalflinger EVG All Suns' Dawn 5DN Archetype of Aggression BNG Architects of Will ARB Assault Formation IMA Bad Moon DDD Baral, Chief of Compliance TSR Batterskull NPH Bedlam USG Belligerent Brontodon XLN Benediction of Moons GPT Blazing Shoal BOK Bleak Coven Vampires SOM Blood Clock SOK Blood Crypt DIS Blood Pet TMP Blood Rites C13 Bloodchief Ascension ZEN Boiling Blood WTH Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR Call of the Nightwing GTC Ceremonial Guard MMQ Chandra Nalaar M11 Commencement of Festivities KLD Crimson Muckwader M13 Cruel Celebrant WAR Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI Deathcoil Wurm P02 Deny Reality ARB Dispersal Technician AER Divining Witch NEM Early Harvest MIR Eidolon of Blossoms JOU Emissary of Sunrise XLN Endless Wurm USG Expedition Map 2XM Expose to Daylight RNA Exuberant Wolfbear IKO Faithless Looting DDK Fiendslayer Paladin M14 Fierce Witchstalker ELD Final Judgment BOK Flesh // Blood DGM Floodhound MH2 Flutterfox ELD Force of Savagery FUT Gate to the Afterlife AKH Geralf's Messenger DKA Graveborn Muse 10E Gravespawn Sovereign ONS Gutter Grime ISD Guul Draz Assassin ROE Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK Hard Evidence MH2 Haru-Onna SOK Heartless Hidetsugu CNS Helldozer RAV Helvault DKA Hokori, Dust Drinker BOK Honden of Infinite Rage EMA Honden of Seeing Winds CHK Howling Mine M10 Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician TSP Illusion // Reality APC Illusionist's Bracers GTC Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK Jade Avenger MH2 Jet Medallion TMP Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH Joraga Treespeaker ROE Juntu Stakes INV Karador, Ghost Chieftain CMD Karametra, God of Harvests BNG Karoo C14 Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK Late to Dinner MH2 Lavaborn Muse DDK Lich Lord of Unx ARB Light of Day TMP Llawan, Cephalid Empress TOR Loyal Apprentice C18 Lunar Avenger 5DN Magus of the Moon FUT Malignus AVR Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK Mindmoil RAV Mirror Gallery BOK Mistmeadow Witch SHM Mongrel Pack TMP Moonhold EVE Moonlace TSP Murkfiend Liege EVE Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK Night // Day APC Novice Knight M19 Noxious Revival NPH Noxious Toad POR O-Naginata SOK Odric, Master Tactician M13 Orzhova, the Church of Deals GPT Patron of the Moon BOK Perpetual Timepiece KLD Pillaging Horde POR Pyroclasm POR Rat Colony DAR Reality Hemorrhage OGW Reclamation Sage TSR Rend Flesh CHK Reyav, Master Smith CMR Rishadan Brigand MMQ Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK Sacred Rites ODY Sapphire Medallion TMP Scion of Ugin DTK Second Sunrise MRD Sedris, the Traitor King ALA Selesnya Keyrune RTR Serene Sunset JUD Seshiro the Anointed CHK Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK Shivan Gorge USG Shivan Harvest INV Siege Modification AER Sign in Blood MPR Promo Signpost Scarecrow ELD Silumgar Sorcerer DTK Sink into Takenuma SOK Skullwinder IKO Skymarcher Aspirant RIX Snapcaster Mage ISD Song of Freyalise DAR Soratami Savant CHK Sorin Markov M12 Sorin's Vengeance M12 Sosuke's Summons BOK Spectral Force TSP Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG Starke of Rath TMP Starnheim Aspirant KHM Stigma Lasher EVE Stitcher's Supplier M19 Stone Haven Pilgrim M21 Strength of Night APC Student of Warfare ROE Tapestry of the Ages DTK Tendo Ice Bridge BOK That Which Was Taken BOK Thieves' Auction MMQ Thousand-Year Elixir LRW Toils of Night and Day BOK Training Drone MBS Treacherous Werewolf JUD Umbral Mantle SHM Umezawa's Jitte BOK Unholy Grotto ONS Unwinding Clock NPH Vampiric Feast POR Vedalken Orrery 5DN Vela the Night-Clad PC2 Veteran Motorist KLD Vintara Snapper PCY Vow of Lightning CMR Vulpine Goliath THS Wall of Blood MRD Warchanter Skald KHM Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM Windborn Muse CMD Witch Hunt C13 Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT Witches' Eye THS Witchstalker M14 Witch's Oven ELD Wolfir Silverheart AVR Wooden Stake ISD
All cards in The List
Card Name Set Archway Angel RNA Barbarian Ring ODY Broodbirth Viper C15 Bucknard's Everfull Purse AFR Clutch of the Undercity RAV Component Pouch AFR Devoted Druid UMA Dragon's Approach STX Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2 Edgewall Innkeeper ELD Fifty Feet of Rope AFR Forging the Tyrite Sword KHM Goldspan Dragon KHM Invade the City WAR Kite Shield M12 Krydle of Baldur's Gate AFR Lathliss, Dragon Queen GN2 Leather Armor AFR Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate ZNR Lolth, Spider Queen AFR Lucky Clover ELD Magic Missile AFR Mimic AFR Minsc, Beloved Ranger AFR Nova Cleric ONS Old Gnawbone AFR Ominous Seas IKO Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM Risen Reef M20 Scryb Ranger TSP Sea Gate Oracle KHM Shield of the Oversoul SHM Spoils of Adventure ZNR The Wanderer WAR Thundering Sparkmage ZNR Tiamat AFR Tireless Provisioner MH2 Treasure Hunter 10E Underdark Rift AFR Wizard Class AFR Wizard's Retort DAR Yavimaya Barbarian INV Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY Admiral Beckett Brass XLN Akki Coalflinger EVG Alabaster Dragon POR All Suns' Dawn 5DN Anointed Procession AKH Archetype of Aggression BNG Architects of Will ARB Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2 Assault Formation IMA Aura Thief UDS Bad Moon DDD Baral, Chief of Compliance TSR Batterskull NPH Bedlam USG Belligerent Brontodon XLN Benediction of Moons GPT Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX Blazing Shoal BOK Bleak Coven Vampires SOM Blood Clock SOK Blood Crypt DIS Blood Moon A25 Blood Pet TMP Blood Rites C13 Bloodchief Ascension ZEN Boiling Blood WTH Brago, King Eternal EMA Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR Call of the Nightwing GTC Cavalier of Night M20 Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX Ceremonial Guard MMQ Chandra Nalaar M11 Clockwork Dragon MRD Cloud Dragon POR Commencement of Festivities KLD Confront the Past STX Crimson Muckwader M13 Crosis, the Purger C17 Cruel Celebrant WAR Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI Curse of Echoes DKA Day's Undoing ORI Deathcoil Wurm P02 Demon of Death's Gate M11 Deny Reality ARB Dispersal Technician AER Divining Witch NEM Druid's Call ODY Early Harvest MIR Eidolon of Blossoms JOU Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB Emissary of Sunrise XLN Endless Wurm USG Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder TSP Expedition Map 2XM Expose to Daylight RNA Exquisite Blood M21 Exuberant Wolfbear IKO Faithless Looting DDK Fiendslayer Paladin M14 Fierce Witchstalker ELD Final Judgment BOK Flesh // Blood DGM Floodhound MH2 Flutterfox ELD Force of Savagery FUT Forsaken City PLS Fountain Watch MMQ Gate to the Afterlife AKH Geralf's Messenger DKA Ghostway GPT Gilt-Leaf Archdruid MOR Gisa and Geralf EMN Graveborn Muse 10E Gravespawn Sovereign ONS Gutter Grime ISD Guul Draz Assassin ROE Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK Hard Evidence MH2 Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX Haru-Onna SOK Heartless Hidetsugu CNS Helldozer RAV Helvault DKA Hokori, Dust Drinker BOK Honden of Infinite Rage EMA Honden of Seeing Winds CHK Howling Mine M10 Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician TSP Illusion // Reality APC Illusionist's Bracers GTC Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK Jade Avenger MH2 Jet Medallion TMP Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH Joraga Treespeaker ROE Jugan, the Rising Star IMA Juntu Stakes INV Karador, Ghost Chieftain CMD Karametra, God of Harvests BNG Karoo C14 Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX Kederekt Parasite CON Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR Late to Dinner MH2 Lavaborn Muse DDK Lich Lord of Unx ARB Light of Day TMP Llawan, Cephalid Empress TOR Loxodon Gatekeeper RAV Loyal Apprentice C18 Lunar Avenger 5DN Magus of the Moon FUT Malignus AVR Maze's End DGM Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK Midnight Clock ELD Mindmoil RAV Mirror Gallery BOK Mistmeadow Witch SHM Mizzium Tank WAR Mongrel Pack TMP Moonhold EVE Moonlace TSP Murkfiend Liege EVE Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK Night // Day APC Novice Knight M19 Noxious Revival NPH Noxious Toad POR O-Naginata SOK Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA Odric, Master Tactician M13 Orzhova, the Church of Deals GPT Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX Outlaws' Merriment ELD Paladin en-Vec 10E Pariah's Shield RAV Patron of the Moon BOK Pentarch Paladin TSP Perpetual Timepiece KLD Pillaging Horde POR Pir's Whim BBD Pitiless Plunderer RIX Plea for Power CNS Profaner of the Dead DTK Puresteel Paladin NPH Pyroclasm POR Quest for the Nihil Stone WWK Quicksilver Dragon ONS Ranger of Eos ALA Rat Colony DAR Reality Hemorrhage OGW Reclamation Sage TSR Remorseless Punishment OGW Rend Flesh CHK Repay in Kind ROE Reyav, Master Smith CMR Rishadan Brigand MMQ Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA Ruin Grinder STX Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK Runed Halo M21 Sacred Rites ODY Sakashima's Student PCA Sanguine Sacrament XLN Sapphire Medallion TMP Scion of Ugin DTK Search the City RTR Second Sunrise MRD Sedris, the Traitor King ALA Selesnya Keyrune RTR Selfless Spirit EMN Sensei's Divining Top EMA Serendib Sorcerer PLC Serene Sunset JUD Seshiro the Anointed CHK Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK Shivan Gorge USG Shivan Harvest INV Siege Modification AER Sign in Blood MPR Promo Signpost Scarecrow ELD Silumgar Sorcerer DTK Silvos, Rogue Elemental ONS Sink into Takenuma SOK Skullwinder IKO Skymarcher Aspirant RIX Snapcaster Mage ISD Song of Freyalise DAR Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX Soratami Savant CHK Sorin Markov M12 Sorin's Vengeance M12 Sosuke's Summons BOK Spectral Force TSP Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG Starke of Rath TMP Starnheim Aspirant KHM Stigma Lasher EVE Stitcher's Supplier M19 Stone Haven Pilgrim M21 Strength of Night APC Student of Warfare ROE Sunder USG Sword of the Chosen STH Tapestry of the Ages DTK Tendo Ice Bridge BOK Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19 Tezzeret's Betrayal AER Thalia's Lieutenant SOI That Which Was Taken BOK The Unspeakable DDS Thieves' Auction MMQ Thousand Winds DDN Thousand-Year Elixir LRW Toils of Night and Day BOK Training Drone MBS Treacherous Werewolf JUD Treasury Thrull C15 Twilight Prophet RIX Umbral Mantle SHM Umezawa's Jitte BOK Unholy Grotto ONS Unwinding Clock NPH Urabrask the Hidden IMA Vampiric Feast POR Vampiric Tutor EMA Vedalken Orrery 5DN Vela the Night-Clad PC2 Veteran Motorist KLD Vintara Snapper PCY Vivien Reid M19 Volrath's Dungeon EXO Vow of Lightning CMR Vulpine Goliath THS Wall of Blood MRD Warchanter Skald KHM Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17 Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM Whispersteel Dagger ZNR Windborn Muse CMD Witch Hunt C13 Witch of the Moors M21 Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT Witches' Eye THS Witchstalker M14 Witch's Oven ELD Wolfir Silverheart AVR Wooden Stake ISD Worldgorger Dragon JUD Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX