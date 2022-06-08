Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate arrives on June 10, and with it comes an update to The List! To get to know what this set is all about, check out the product overview and the article covering what you can collect.

We return to the familiar 300 cards on The List for Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate. The Streets of New Capenna release featured a twist on The List; there were fewer cards so we could make more room for the special in-Magic versions of the Secret Lair x Stranger Things cards to be included.

This time around, we jump back up to a full selection of 300 cards from across Magic's history that can appear in the final card slot of Set Boosters 25% of the time. These cards fit well with the set's narrative and mechanical themes, and you'll find all rarities represented, from commons to mythic rares. Plus, in-Magic versions of the Secret Lair x Stranger Things cards (except Havengul Laboratory) are included as well!

Arvinox, the Mind Flail Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist Cecily, Haunted Mage

Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter Othelm, Sigardian Outcast

Sophina, Spearsage Deserter Wernog, Rider's Chaplain

Note that a card that is on The List does not make it legal in Standard; these cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal in.

Below, you'll find the cards that have been added to The List and those that are returning from their hiatus during Streets of New Capenna. You'll also find the complete list of all 300 cards currently on The List.

(Note: card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List

Card Name Set
Archway Angel RNA
Barbarian Ring ODY
Broodbirth Viper C15
Bucknard's Everfull Purse AFR
Clutch of the Undercity RAV
Component Pouch AFR
Devoted Druid UMA
Dragon's Approach STX
Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2
Edgewall Innkeeper ELD
Fifty Feet of Rope AFR
Forging the Tyrite Sword KHM
Goldspan Dragon KHM
Invade the City WAR
Kite Shield M12
Krydle of Baldur's Gate AFR
Lathliss, Dragon Queen GN2
Leather Armor AFR
Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate ZNR
Lolth, Spider Queen AFR
Lucky Clover ELD
Magic Missile AFR
Mimic AFR
Minsc, Beloved Ranger AFR
Nova Cleric ONS
Old Gnawbone AFR
Ominous Seas IKO
Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM
Risen Reef M20
Scryb Ranger TSP
Sea Gate Oracle KHM
Shield of the Oversoul SHM
Spoils of Adventure ZNR
Thundering Sparkmage ZNR
Tiamat AFR
Tireless Provisioner MH2
Treasure Hunter 10E
Underdark Rift AFR
Wizard Class AFR
Wizard's Retort DAR
Yavimaya Barbarian INV
Alabaster Dragon POR
Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX
Aura Thief UDS
Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX
Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX
Clockwork Dragon MRD
Cloud Dragon POR
Curse of Echoes DKA
Demon of Death's Gate M11
Druid's Call ODY
Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX
Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder TSP
Forsaken City PLS
Fountain Watch MMQ
Ghostway GPT
Gilt-Leaf Archdruid MOR
Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX
Kederekt Parasite CON
Loxodon Gatekeeper RAV
Maze's End DGM
Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX
Paladin en-Vec 10E
Pariah's Shield RAV
Pentarch Paladin TSP
Pitiless Plunderer RIX
Plea for Power CNS
Puresteel Paladin NPH
Quest for the Nihil Stone WWK
Quicksilver Dragon ONS
Ranger of Eos ALA
Repay in Kind ROE
Search the City RTR
Serendib Sorcerer PLC
Silvos, Rogue Elemental ONS
Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX
Sunder USG
Sword of the Chosen STH
Volrath's Dungeon EXO
Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX
Worldgorger Dragon JUD

Cards returning to The List

Card Name Set
The Wanderer WAR
Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY
Akki Coalflinger EVG
All Suns' Dawn 5DN
Archetype of Aggression BNG
Architects of Will ARB
Assault Formation IMA
Bad Moon DDD
Baral, Chief of Compliance TSR
Batterskull NPH
Bedlam USG
Belligerent Brontodon XLN
Benediction of Moons GPT
Blazing Shoal BOK
Bleak Coven Vampires SOM
Blood Clock SOK
Blood Crypt DIS
Blood Pet TMP
Blood Rites C13
Bloodchief Ascension ZEN
Boiling Blood WTH
Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR
Call of the Nightwing GTC
Ceremonial Guard MMQ
Chandra Nalaar M11
Commencement of Festivities KLD
Crimson Muckwader M13
Cruel Celebrant WAR
Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI
Deathcoil Wurm P02
Deny Reality ARB
Dispersal Technician AER
Divining Witch NEM
Early Harvest MIR
Eidolon of Blossoms JOU
Emissary of Sunrise XLN
Endless Wurm USG
Expedition Map 2XM
Expose to Daylight RNA
Exuberant Wolfbear IKO
Faithless Looting DDK
Fiendslayer Paladin M14
Fierce Witchstalker ELD
Final Judgment BOK
Flesh // Blood DGM
Floodhound MH2
Flutterfox ELD
Force of Savagery FUT
Gate to the Afterlife AKH
Geralf's Messenger DKA
Graveborn Muse 10E
Gravespawn Sovereign ONS
Gutter Grime ISD
Guul Draz Assassin ROE
Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK
Hard Evidence MH2
Haru-Onna SOK
Heartless Hidetsugu CNS
Helldozer RAV
Helvault DKA
Hokori, Dust Drinker BOK
Honden of Infinite Rage EMA
Honden of Seeing Winds CHK
Howling Mine M10
Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician TSP
Illusion // Reality APC
Illusionist's Bracers GTC
Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK
Jade Avenger MH2
Jet Medallion TMP
Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH
Joraga Treespeaker ROE
Juntu Stakes INV
Karador, Ghost Chieftain CMD
Karametra, God of Harvests BNG
Karoo C14
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK
Late to Dinner MH2
Lavaborn Muse DDK
Lich Lord of Unx ARB
Light of Day TMP
Llawan, Cephalid Empress TOR
Loyal Apprentice C18
Lunar Avenger 5DN
Magus of the Moon FUT
Malignus AVR
Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK
Mindmoil RAV
Mirror Gallery BOK
Mistmeadow Witch SHM
Mongrel Pack TMP
Moonhold EVE
Moonlace TSP
Murkfiend Liege EVE
Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK
Night // Day APC
Novice Knight M19
Noxious Revival NPH
Noxious Toad POR
O-Naginata SOK
Odric, Master Tactician M13
Orzhova, the Church of Deals GPT
Patron of the Moon BOK
Perpetual Timepiece KLD
Pillaging Horde POR
Pyroclasm POR
Rat Colony DAR
Reality Hemorrhage OGW
Reclamation Sage TSR
Rend Flesh CHK
Reyav, Master Smith CMR
Rishadan Brigand MMQ
Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK
Sacred Rites ODY
Sapphire Medallion TMP
Scion of Ugin DTK
Second Sunrise MRD
Sedris, the Traitor King ALA
Selesnya Keyrune RTR
Serene Sunset JUD
Seshiro the Anointed CHK
Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK
Shivan Gorge USG
Shivan Harvest INV
Siege Modification AER
Sign in Blood MPR Promo
Signpost Scarecrow ELD
Silumgar Sorcerer DTK
Sink into Takenuma SOK
Skullwinder IKO
Skymarcher Aspirant RIX
Snapcaster Mage ISD
Song of Freyalise DAR
Soratami Savant CHK
Sorin Markov M12
Sorin's Vengeance M12
Sosuke's Summons BOK
Spectral Force TSP
Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG
Starke of Rath TMP
Starnheim Aspirant KHM
Stigma Lasher EVE
Stitcher's Supplier M19
Stone Haven Pilgrim M21
Strength of Night APC
Student of Warfare ROE
Tapestry of the Ages DTK
Tendo Ice Bridge BOK
That Which Was Taken BOK
Thieves' Auction MMQ
Thousand-Year Elixir LRW
Toils of Night and Day BOK
Training Drone MBS
Treacherous Werewolf JUD
Umbral Mantle SHM
Umezawa's Jitte BOK
Unholy Grotto ONS
Unwinding Clock NPH
Vampiric Feast POR
Vedalken Orrery 5DN
Vela the Night-Clad PC2
Veteran Motorist KLD
Vintara Snapper PCY
Vow of Lightning CMR
Vulpine Goliath THS
Wall of Blood MRD
Warchanter Skald KHM
Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM
Windborn Muse CMD
Witch Hunt C13
Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT
Witches' Eye THS
Witchstalker M14
Witch's Oven ELD
Wolfir Silverheart AVR
Wooden Stake ISD

All cards in The List

Card Name Set
Archway Angel RNA
Barbarian Ring ODY
Broodbirth Viper C15
Bucknard's Everfull Purse AFR
Clutch of the Undercity RAV
Component Pouch AFR
Devoted Druid UMA
Dragon's Approach STX
Dragon's Rage Channeler MH2
Edgewall Innkeeper ELD
Fifty Feet of Rope AFR
Forging the Tyrite Sword KHM
Goldspan Dragon KHM
Invade the City WAR
Kite Shield M12
Krydle of Baldur's Gate AFR
Lathliss, Dragon Queen GN2
Leather Armor AFR
Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate ZNR
Lolth, Spider Queen AFR
Lucky Clover ELD
Magic Missile AFR
Mimic AFR
Minsc, Beloved Ranger AFR
Nova Cleric ONS
Old Gnawbone AFR
Ominous Seas IKO
Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM
Risen Reef M20
Scryb Ranger TSP
Sea Gate Oracle KHM
Shield of the Oversoul SHM
Spoils of Adventure ZNR
The Wanderer WAR
Thundering Sparkmage ZNR
Tiamat AFR
Tireless Provisioner MH2
Treasure Hunter 10E
Underdark Rift AFR
Wizard Class AFR
Wizard's Retort DAR
Yavimaya Barbarian INV
Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY
Admiral Beckett Brass XLN
Akki Coalflinger EVG
Alabaster Dragon POR
All Suns' Dawn 5DN
Anointed Procession AKH
Archetype of Aggression BNG
Architects of Will ARB
Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX
Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2
Assault Formation IMA
Aura Thief UDS
Bad Moon DDD
Baral, Chief of Compliance TSR
Batterskull NPH
Bedlam USG
Belligerent Brontodon XLN
Benediction of Moons GPT
Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX
Blazing Shoal BOK
Bleak Coven Vampires SOM
Blood Clock SOK
Blood Crypt DIS
Blood Moon A25
Blood Pet TMP
Blood Rites C13
Bloodchief Ascension ZEN
Boiling Blood WTH
Brago, King Eternal EMA
Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR
Call of the Nightwing GTC
Cavalier of Night M20
Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX
Ceremonial Guard MMQ
Chandra Nalaar M11
Clockwork Dragon MRD
Cloud Dragon POR
Commencement of Festivities KLD
Confront the Past STX
Crimson Muckwader M13
Crosis, the Purger C17
Cruel Celebrant WAR
Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI
Curse of Echoes DKA
Day's Undoing ORI
Deathcoil Wurm P02
Demon of Death's Gate M11
Deny Reality ARB
Dispersal Technician AER
Divining Witch NEM
Druid's Call ODY
Early Harvest MIR
Eidolon of Blossoms JOU
Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX
Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB
Emissary of Sunrise XLN
Endless Wurm USG
Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder TSP
Expedition Map 2XM
Expose to Daylight RNA
Exquisite Blood M21
Exuberant Wolfbear IKO
Faithless Looting DDK
Fiendslayer Paladin M14
Fierce Witchstalker ELD
Final Judgment BOK
Flesh // Blood DGM
Floodhound MH2
Flutterfox ELD
Force of Savagery FUT
Forsaken City PLS
Fountain Watch MMQ
Gate to the Afterlife AKH
Geralf's Messenger DKA
Ghostway GPT
Gilt-Leaf Archdruid MOR
Gisa and Geralf EMN
Graveborn Muse 10E
Gravespawn Sovereign ONS
Gutter Grime ISD
Guul Draz Assassin ROE
Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK
Hard Evidence MH2
Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX
Haru-Onna SOK
Heartless Hidetsugu CNS
Helldozer RAV
Helvault DKA
Hokori, Dust Drinker BOK
Honden of Infinite Rage EMA
Honden of Seeing Winds CHK
Howling Mine M10
Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician TSP
Illusion // Reality APC
Illusionist's Bracers GTC
Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK
Jade Avenger MH2
Jet Medallion TMP
Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH
Joraga Treespeaker ROE
Jugan, the Rising Star IMA
Juntu Stakes INV
Karador, Ghost Chieftain CMD
Karametra, God of Harvests BNG
Karoo C14
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX
Kederekt Parasite CON
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR
Late to Dinner MH2
Lavaborn Muse DDK
Lich Lord of Unx ARB
Light of Day TMP
Llawan, Cephalid Empress TOR
Loxodon Gatekeeper RAV
Loyal Apprentice C18
Lunar Avenger 5DN
Magus of the Moon FUT
Malignus AVR
Maze's End DGM
Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK
Midnight Clock ELD
Mindmoil RAV
Mirror Gallery BOK
Mistmeadow Witch SHM
Mizzium Tank WAR
Mongrel Pack TMP
Moonhold EVE
Moonlace TSP
Murkfiend Liege EVE
Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK
Night // Day APC
Novice Knight M19
Noxious Revival NPH
Noxious Toad POR
O-Naginata SOK
Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA
Odric, Master Tactician M13
Orzhova, the Church of Deals GPT
Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX
Outlaws' Merriment ELD
Paladin en-Vec 10E
Pariah's Shield RAV
Patron of the Moon BOK
Pentarch Paladin TSP
Perpetual Timepiece KLD
Pillaging Horde POR
Pir's Whim BBD
Pitiless Plunderer RIX
Plea for Power CNS
Profaner of the Dead DTK
Puresteel Paladin NPH
Pyroclasm POR
Quest for the Nihil Stone WWK
Quicksilver Dragon ONS
Ranger of Eos ALA
Rat Colony DAR
Reality Hemorrhage OGW
Reclamation Sage TSR
Remorseless Punishment OGW
Rend Flesh CHK
Repay in Kind ROE
Reyav, Master Smith CMR
Rishadan Brigand MMQ
Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA
Ruin Grinder STX
Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK
Runed Halo M21
Sacred Rites ODY
Sakashima's Student PCA
Sanguine Sacrament XLN
Sapphire Medallion TMP
Scion of Ugin DTK
Search the City RTR
Second Sunrise MRD
Sedris, the Traitor King ALA
Selesnya Keyrune RTR
Selfless Spirit EMN
Sensei's Divining Top EMA
Serendib Sorcerer PLC
Serene Sunset JUD
Seshiro the Anointed CHK
Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK
Shivan Gorge USG
Shivan Harvest INV
Siege Modification AER
Sign in Blood MPR Promo
Signpost Scarecrow ELD
Silumgar Sorcerer DTK
Silvos, Rogue Elemental ONS
Sink into Takenuma SOK
Skullwinder IKO
Skymarcher Aspirant RIX
Snapcaster Mage ISD
Song of Freyalise DAR
Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX
Soratami Savant CHK
Sorin Markov M12
Sorin's Vengeance M12
Sosuke's Summons BOK
Spectral Force TSP
Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG
Starke of Rath TMP
Starnheim Aspirant KHM
Stigma Lasher EVE
Stitcher's Supplier M19
Stone Haven Pilgrim M21
Strength of Night APC
Student of Warfare ROE
Sunder USG
Sword of the Chosen STH
Tapestry of the Ages DTK
Tendo Ice Bridge BOK
Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19
Tezzeret's Betrayal AER
Thalia's Lieutenant SOI
That Which Was Taken BOK
The Unspeakable DDS
Thieves' Auction MMQ
Thousand Winds DDN
Thousand-Year Elixir LRW
Toils of Night and Day BOK
Training Drone MBS
Treacherous Werewolf JUD
Treasury Thrull C15
Twilight Prophet RIX
Umbral Mantle SHM
Umezawa's Jitte BOK
Unholy Grotto ONS
Unwinding Clock NPH
Urabrask the Hidden IMA
Vampiric Feast POR
Vampiric Tutor EMA
Vedalken Orrery 5DN
Vela the Night-Clad PC2
Veteran Motorist KLD
Vintara Snapper PCY
Vivien Reid M19
Volrath's Dungeon EXO
Vow of Lightning CMR
Vulpine Goliath THS
Wall of Blood MRD
Warchanter Skald KHM
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17
Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX
Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM
Whispersteel Dagger ZNR
Windborn Muse CMD
Witch Hunt C13
Witch of the Moors M21
Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT
Witches' Eye THS
Witchstalker M14
Witch's Oven ELD
Wolfir Silverheart AVR
Wooden Stake ISD
Worldgorger Dragon JUD
Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX