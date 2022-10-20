Jumpstart 2022
Release Date: Dec 2, 2022
JUMPSTART PRODUCTS
Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display
It’s time for the mash-up of the millennium. Grab two Jumpstart 2022 booster packs, shuffle them together, and you’re ready to go!
JUMPSTART PACK
Find an anime-inspired card in every pack! Choose any two Jumpstart 2022 booster packs, shuffle them together, and voila! You made a new deck!
Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display
Quick, fun, and easy with 10 unique themes from The Brothers' War! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display
Quick, fun, and easy with 10 unique Dominaria themes! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
Available while supplies last. Check your local store for details.