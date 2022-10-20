Starter Commander Decks arrive December 2—the perfect way to share the joy of Commander games for the holiday season and beyond. Five different two-color decks each come packed with everything you need to jump straight into a Commander battle with friends:

1 Foil-etched legendary commander card and 99 non-foil cards, including lands

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Deck box

1 Insert with strategy advice for the deck

1 Summary of the rules for playing Commander

1 Reference card with guidance for what to do on your turn

Punchout counters

You can find Starter Commander Decks at your local game store, online at Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

First Flight

Isperia, Supreme Judge Starter Commander Deck First Flight (White-Blue)

1 Isperia, Supreme Judge 1 Archon of Redemption 1 Cartographer's Hawk 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Emeria Angel 1 Gideon Jura 1 Hanged Executioner 1 Remorseful Cleric 1 Sephara, Sky's Blade 1 Steel-Plume Marshal 1 Storm Herd 1 True Conviction 1 Angler Turtle 1 Bident of Thassa 1 Diluvian Primordial 1 Ever-Watching Threshold 1 Faerie Formation 1 Gravitational Shift 1 Inspired Sphinx 1 Sharding Sphinx 1 Sphinx of Enlightenment 1 Windreader Sphinx 1 Absorb 1 Skycat Sovereign 1 Sphinx's Revelation 1 Time Wipe 1 Moorland Haunt 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Aven Gagglemaster 1 Banishing Light 1 Condemn 1 Crush Contraband 1 Disenchant 1 Generous Gift 1 Kangee's Lieutenant 1 Rally of Wings 1 Soul Snare 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Vow of Duty 1 Aetherize 1 Counterspell 1 Favorable Winds 1 Negate 1 Tide Skimmer 1 Warden of Evos Isle 1 Winged Words 1 Cloudblazer 1 Empyrean Eagle 1 Jubilant Skybonder 1 Kangee, Sky Warden 1 Migratory Route 1 Staggering Insight 1 Thunderclap Wyvern 1 Arcane Signet 1 Azorius Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Hedron Archive 1 Pilgrim's Eye 1 Sky Diamond 1 Skyscanner 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Coastal Tower 1 Command Tower 1 Meandering River 1 Sejiri Refuge 1 Tranquil Cove 15 Plains 15 Island

First Flight Tokens

1 Cat Bird // Thopter token

1 Cat Bird // Spirit token

1 Cat Bird // Faerie token

1 Bird // Thopter (1/1 blue) token

2 Bird // Spirit tokens

1 Bird // Faerie token

1 Pegasus // Thopter (1/1 blue) token

1 Pegasus // Faerie token

1 Elephant // Thopter token

Grave Danger

Gisa and Geralf Starter Commander Deck Grave Danger (Blue-Black)

1 Gisa and Geralf 1 Geralf's Mindcrusher 1 Laboratory Drudge 1 Army of the Damned 1 Cemetery Reaper 1 Champion of the Perished 1 Crippling Fear 1 Gravespawn Sovereign 1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight 1 Liliana, Untouched by Death 1 Liliana's Mastery 1 Liliana's Standard Bearer 1 Midnight Reaper 1 Necromantic Selection 1 Necrotic Hex 1 Open the Graves 1 Overseer of the Damned 1 Scourge of Nel Toth 1 Unbreathing Horde 1 Zombie Apocalypse 1 Enter the God-Eternals 1 Havengul Lich 1 Undermine 1 Vela the Night-Clad 1 Grimoire of the Dead 1 Choked Estuary 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Deep Analysis 1 Distant Melody 1 Eternal Skylord 1 Lazotep Plating 1 Sinister Sabotage 1 Cruel Revival 1 Curse of Disturbance 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Fleshbag Marauder 1 Gray Merchant of Asphodel 1 Lazotep Reaver 1 Liliana's Devotee 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Lotleth Giant 1 Loyal Subordinate 1 Mire Triton 1 Murder 1 Spark Reaper 1 Syphon Flesh 1 Undead Augur 1 Vampiric Rites 1 Vengeful Dead 1 Victimize 1 Vizier of the Scorpion 1 Withered Wretch 1 Diregraf Captain 1 Gleaming Overseer 1 Pilfered Plans 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Dimir Signet 1 Heraldic Banner 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Unstable Obelisk 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Command Tower 1 Dismal Backwater 1 Jwar Isle Refuge 1 Salt Marsh 1 Submerged Boneyard 13 Island 18 Swamp

Grave Danger Tokens

8 Zombie // Zombie Knight tokens

1 Zombie // Zombie Army token

1 Zombie Army // Zombie Army token

Chaos Incarnate

Kardur, Doomscourge Starter Commander Deck Chaos Incarnate (Black-Red)

1 Kardur, Doomscourge 1 Archfiend of Depravity 1 Bloodgift Demon 1 Deadly Tempest 1 Dredge the Mire 1 Ob Nixilis Reignited 1 Profane Command 1 Rakshasa Debaser 1 Reign of the Pit 1 Sangromancer 1 Scythe Specter 1 Sepulchral Primordial 1 Soul Shatter 1 Titan Hunter 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Brash Taunter 1 Chaos Warp 1 Combustible Gearhulk 1 Dictate of the Twin Gods 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Geode Rager 1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs 1 Magmatic Force 1 Sunbird's Invocation 1 Tectonic Giant 1 Wild Ricochet 1 Wildfire Devils 1 Kaervek the Merciless 1 Spiteful Visions 1 Stormfist Crusader 1 Theater of Horrors 1 Coveted Jewel 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Stensia Bloodhall 1 Temple of Malice 1 Ambition's Cost 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Indulgent Tormentor 1 Read the Bones 1 Sign in Blood 1 Syphon Mind 1 Vampire Nighthawk 1 Abrade 1 Explosion of Riches 1 Guttersnipe 1 Hate Mirage 1 Mana Geyser 1 Thermo-Alchemist 1 Breath of Malfegor 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Terminate 1 Unlicensed Disintegration 1 Arcane Signet 1 Burnished Hart 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Nihil Spellbomb 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Akoum Refuge 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Cinder Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Molten Slagheap 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Urborg Volcano 15 Swamp 14 Mountain

Chaos Incarnate Tokens

8 Ogre // Zombie tokens

1 Demon // Demon token

1 Ob Nixilis Reignited // Ob Nixilis Reignited emblem

Draconic Destruction

Atarka, World Render Starter Commander Deck Draconic Destruction (Red-Green)

1 Atarka, World Render 1 Akoum Hellkite 1 Chain Reaction 1 Crucible of Fire 1 Demanding Dragon 1 Dragonkin Berserker 1 Dragonmaster Outcast 1 Drakuseth, Maw of Flames 1 Dream Pillager 1 Flameblast Dragon 1 Hoard-Smelter Dragon 1 Magmaquake 1 Mordant Dragon 1 Runehorn Hellkite 1 Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker 1 Scourge of Valkas 1 Spit Flame 1 Sweltering Suns 1 Thunderbreak Regent 1 Thundermaw Hellkite 1 Tyrant's Familiar 1 Verix Bladewing 1 Foe-Razer Regent 1 Frontier Siege 1 Hunter's Prowess 1 Primal Might 1 Shamanic Revelation 1 Clan Defiance 1 Harbinger of the Hunt 1 Dragon's Hoard 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Cinder Glade 1 Game Trail 1 Haven of the Spirit Dragon 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Dragon Mage 1 Dragon Tempest 1 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Dragonspeaker Shaman 1 Furnace Whelp 1 Provoke the Trolls 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Unleash Fury 1 Vandalblast 1 Beast Within 1 Blossoming Defense 1 Cultivate 1 Drumhunter 1 Elemental Bond 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Harmonize 1 Hunter's Insight 1 Loaming Shaman 1 Return to Nature 1 Sakura-Tribe Elder 1 Draconic Disciple 1 Fires of Yavimaya 1 Savage Ventmaw 1 Arcane Signet 1 Atarka Monument 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Talisman of Impulse 1 Command Tower 1 Kazandu Refuge 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rugged Highlands 1 Shivan Oasis 1 Timber Gorge 18 Mountain 12 Forest

Draconic Destruction Tokens

2 Treasure // Treasure tokens

5 Dragon (5/5) // Dragon (5/5) tokens

1 Beast // Beast token

1 Karox Bladewing // Karox Bladewing token

1 Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker // Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker emblem

Token Triumph

Emmara, Soul of the Accord Starter Commander Deck Token Triumph (Green-White)

1 Emmara, Soul of the Accord 1 Ajani, Caller of the Pride 1 Citywide Bust 1 Commander's Insignia 1 Dawn of Hope 1 Dictate of Heliod 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 White Sun's Zenith 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Citanul Hierophants 1 Collective Unconscious 1 Harvest Season 1 Hornet Nest 1 Hornet Queen 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade 1 Scavenging Ooze 1 Thunderfoot Baloth 1 Verdant Force 1 Aura Mutation 1 Camaraderie 1 Collective Blessing 1 Dauntless Escort 1 March of the Multitudes 1 Trostani Discordant 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Slate of Ancestry 1 Canopy Vista 1 Fortified Village 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Conclave Tribunal 1 Devouring Light 1 Path to Exile 1 Rootborn Defenses 1 Valor in Akros 1 Avacyn's Pilgrim 1 Curse of Bounty 1 Eternal Witness 1 Farhaven Elf 1 Great Oak Guardian 1 Harmonize 1 Jade Mage 1 Jaspera Sentinel 1 Karametra's Favor 1 Leafkin Druid 1 Loyal Guardian 1 Nissa's Expedition 1 Nullmage Shepherd 1 Overrun 1 Overwhelming Instinct 1 Presence of Gond 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Scatter the Seeds 1 Sporemound 1 Voice of Many 1 Maja, Bretagard Protector 1 Selesnya Evangel 1 Selesnya Guildmage 1 Sylvan Reclamation 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Unity 1 Blossoming Sands 1 Command Tower 1 Elfhame Palace 1 Graypelt Refuge 1 Holdout Settlement 1 Tranquil Expanse 1 Vitu-Ghazi, the City-Tree 15 Forest 14 Plains

Token Triumph Tokens

1 Insect // Soldier token

1 Insect // Cat token

1 Insect // Human Warrior token

1 Insect // Cat Beast token

1 Eldrazi // Soldier token

1 Saproling // Soldier token

1 Saproling // Cat token

1 Saproling // Human Warrior token

1 Elf Warrior // Soldier token

1 Elf Warrior // Cat Beast token

