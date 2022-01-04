Article Archive

MTG Arena: State of the Game – The Brothers' War
Learn more about The Brothers' War in MTG Arena, new release timing, and get a deep dive into what's ahead for the game.
Learn more about The Brothers' War in MTG Arena, new release timing, and get a deep dive into what's ahead for the game.
You can win big prizes in the Arena Open, and even have a shot at a Qualifier Weekend invitation!
New packets and cards for Jump In! with the arrival of The Brothers' War!
Check out the latest changes to The List, the 300 cards from Magic's past you can find in The Brothers' War Set Boosters.