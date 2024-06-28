Duskmourn: House of Horror will haunt store shelves worldwide on September 27, 2024, and with it, four new Commander decks will make their blood-curdling debut.

Miracle Worker (White-Blue-Black) Death Toll (Black-Green)

Jump Scare! (Green-Blue) Endless Punishment (Black-Red)

Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decks

This time around, each Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card deck, including: 1 Traditional foil borderless face commander 1 Traditional foil borderless featured commander 8 New-to-Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

10 Scheme cards for use in the Archenemy format

1 Deck box

1 Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

You can preorder Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander decks now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

