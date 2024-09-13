The horrors of Duskmourn are gaining on you, their ever-approaching clutches set to sink in when the set releases September 27. When you gaze upon the contents of a Play Booster, you have a chance of obtaining art cards, special includes in 30% of Play Boosters that showcase artwork from the set. Each of these displays 1 of 54 different artworks from Duskmourn: House of Horror. An additional 5% of Play Boosters feature art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or the Planeswalker symbol.

0052a_MTGDSK_ACArt: Exhume Art Card 52/54

You can learn all about the contents of Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters in the Collecting Duskmourn: House of Horror article and see the art cards themselves in the Duskmourn: House of Horror Card Image Gallery (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).