Dare to enter Duskmourn: Magic's brand-new horror-filled plane. Here, you'll face your greatest fears as they are made manifest before your very eyes! Valgavoth's wings encompass the House, condemning all within its walls to never-ending torment. That is, unless you can rally your fellow survivors with what little hope you have left.

Art by: Andrey Kuzinskiy

But it's not all doom and gloom, as much as some demons would like it to be. There are a ton of exciting cards available in Duskmourn: House of Horror for all kinds of Magic players. Let's check out the scream of the crop: the four most important things about collecting Duskmourn.

1. Glimpse the Horror with Double Exposure Cards

Sometimes you have to use the right lens to truly see the horror of the House. The double exposure treatment appears on select legendary cards, paying homage to horror photography and featuring subjects overlayed in an eerie style. Double exposure cards appear in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0366_MTGDSK_BlsDEptB: Zimone, All-Questioning 0352_MTGDSK_BlsDEptA: Valgavoth, Terror Eater

But wait! It looks like some of these double exposure cards have a ghoulish shimmer to them. Yes, these must be textured foil double exposure cards. Appearing only in Collector Boosters, this applies the textured foil treatment to the stunning double exposure artwork.

Valgavoth, Terror Eater

0407_MTGDSK_EclipDE: Valgavoth, Terror Eater

2. Highlight Awesome Artists with Japan Showcase

Starting with Duskmourn: House of Horror, we're launching the Japan Showcase. These will feature card art from Japanese artists and illustrators, a tribute to globally beloved and renowned art styles commonly found in Japanese hobby stores. These appear in traditional foil …

0386_MTGDSK_JapanSh: Enduring Innocence 0395_MTGDSK_JapanSh: Overlord of the Hauntwoods

And the brand-new fracture foil treatment!

Enduring Innocence

0396_MTGDSK_JapanEcl: Enduring Innocence 0405_MTGDSK_JapanEcl: Overlord of the Hauntwoods

These appear exclusively in Collector Boosters. In Japanese Collector Boosters, Japan Showcase cards will always be in Japanese. In non-Japanese Collector Boosters, they will appear in English two thirds of the time and in Japanese one third of the time.

3. Nightmares Come to Life with Mirror Monster Cards

Some creatures in the House are so horrifying that a normal card border can't contain them! Mirror monster cards show off these frightening faces in a special borderless, hyper-stylized form. Take a look (if you dare) at this on cards like Hauntwoods Shrieker.

0349_MTGDSK_BlsMonRe: Hauntwoods Shrieker

Mirror monster cards can be found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

4. Explore the House with Paranormal Frame Cards

Things found within the House have a strange quality about them. Paranormal frames bring that quality to the cards. These have a retro-tech appearance with artwork that is sure to send a chill down your spine. For lovers of the plane of Duskmourn, these are a great way to check out the sights of the setting.

0314_MTGDSK_ShowTech: Chainsaw 0309_MTGDSK_ShowTech: Come Back Wrong

Cards with the paranormal frame appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Double exposures, Japan Showcase cards, mirror monsters, and paranormal frames are just some of the ghastly sights you can find in Duskmourn: House of Horror. The set releases worldwide on September 27, 2024. But there's more in store if you dare! So read on, weary survivor, to find what other secrets lie in the House.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Details

DSK Expansion Symbol

DSC Expansion Symbol DSC Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Code: DSK

Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Set Code: DSC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Legality:

Duskmourn: House of Horror (DSK) is a Standard-legal set.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander (DSC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters contain cards from DSK and SPG. These cards are playable in Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Duskmourn: House of Horror

You can preorder Duskmourn: House of Horror now for exclusive promo cards and bonus goodies (while supplies last at your participating WPN retailer)! Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, Bundles, and Nightmare Bundles (more on that soon) are available now.

Booster Fun of Duskmourn: House of Horror

The plane of Duskmourn calls out to those who enter, bringing their greatest fears to life. We’ve done the same, except we’re giving your fears special Booster Fun treatments! Duskmourn: House of Horror has something for Magic players of all kinds, so there’s sure to be something that will make you scream!

Full-Art Manor Lands

The House is no ordinary building; it's a living, plane-spanning entity that thrives on the fear of its inhabitants. The constantly shifting rooms of the House are showcased on Duskmourn: House of Horror's full-art manor lands. Each of these basic lands showcases part of the House in all of its terrifying glory. You can find these lands in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0272_MTGDSK_MBland: Plains 0273_MTGDSK_MBland: Island 0274_MTGDSK_MBland: Swamp 0275_MTGDSK_MBland: Mountain 0276_MTGDSK_MBland: Forest

Double Exposure and Textured Foil Double Exposure

Smile for the camera! Showcasing the characters of the plane and the evils they face, double exposure cards are based on horror photography with some added Duskmourn flair. You can find these cards in non-foil and traditional foil in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0352_MTGDSK_BlsDEptA: Valgavoth, Terror Eater 0366_MTGDSK_BlsDEptB: Zimone, All-Questioning

But what's this? There's a strange, haunted texture to some of these photographs. These double exposure cards also have textured foil versions, giving them an added layer of depth. You can find these exclusively in Collector Boosters.

Valgavoth, Terror Eater

0407_MTGDSK_EclipDE: Valgavoth, Terror Eater

It's almost like they're going to jump out at you! (They won't, we promise.)

Paranormal Frame

Some of my technology has been on the fritz since you arrived. It might have something to do with those monsters behind you (don’t mind them). We’ve captured the haunted tech of the House in cards with the paranormal frame. Each one has a glitchy, old-school style to capture that horror aesthetic. You can find these cards in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0309_MTGDSK_ShowTech: Come Back Wrong

Mirror Monster

Gaze into the depths of your darkest fears and watch them come to life! Bring the horrors of the House to the center of attention with mirror monster cards. With borderless artwork and powerful cards, these treatments are stunning enough to distract you from the monster creeping up behind you.

0346_MTGDSK_BlsMonRe: Doomsday Excruciator 0348_MTGDSK_BlsMonRe: Screaming Nemesis

Mirror monster cards are found in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Borderless Cards

In Duskmourn: House of Horror, several cards receive the borderless treatment, with spine-chilling artwork that breaks free of the normal card frame. There are ten borderless Rooms, a borderless planeswalker, and a rare cycle of borderless lands.

0328_MTGDSK_BrdlsPW: Kaito, Bane of Nightmares

Another door in the House opens, leading into another room that defies all logic and reason. The labyrinthian nature of this plane-wide structure is captured in Room cards, some of which have a special borderless version for a glimpse into the winding structure of the House.

0335_MTGDSK_BdrlsRm: Dollmaker's Shop

Borderless Rooms are found in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Lurking Evil Cards

You really should do something about that monster behind you. You know how dangerous they can be, right? The way they sneak up on you, watching your every move while you’re oblivious to their presence. Most people will only notice them when it's too late.

0145_MTGDSK_Main: Norin, Swift Survivalist 0297_MTGDSK_Lurker: Norin, Swift Survivalist

Here, take a look at what can happen to you with these lurking evil cards. Some cards in Duskmourn: House of Horror have alternate artwork (and collector numbers) from their main set counterparts that contain a monster of Duskmourn lingering in the background.

Lurking evil cards are found in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Japan Showcase

We are excited to announce a brand-new part of Booster Fun, Japan Showcase cards. Japan Showcase cards will feature card art from Japanese artists and illustrators, an homage to globally beloved and renowned art styles commonly found in Japanese hobby stores. But it's more than that: we also want the art to be set apart from what you'd normally see on a Magic card.

0390_MTGDSK_JapanSh: Enduring Tenacity 0395_MTGDSK_JapanSh: Overlord of the Hauntwoods

Japanese-language Collector Boosters will include Japanese-language versions of traditional foil and fracture foil Japan Showcase cards, while all other languages of Collector Boosters will contain either English- (67% of the time you open one) or Japanese-language versions (33%). Fracture foils are a brand-new type of foil that gives already stunning cards an extra level of flair!

Enduring Innocence

(*Digital representation)

0400_MTGDSK_JapanEcl: Enduring Tenacity 0405_MTGDSK_JapanEcl: Overlord of the Hauntwoods

For more information, you can check out the reveal article from MagicCon: Amsterdam!

Special Guests

Characters from across the Multiverse have come together to rescue Nashi, and we've gathered cards from across Magic for this set's Special Guests cards! As always, this is a special set of cards from throughout Magic history with special artwork themed around the plane of Duskmourn. Check out this special version of Collected Company that shows off the rescue team.

0072_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Collected Company

They certainly do slay! Special Guests cards can be found in non-foil only in Play Boosters. Traditional foil Special Guests cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Product Details

Play Boosters

Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster Display

Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters each include the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 6–7 Commons There are 81 commons in the main set of Duskmourn: House of Horror that show up in this slot. Of those, 2 of the commons have a lurking evil version that will show up 1 in 4 times you see that common. One of the 10 Special Guests cards in non-foil replaces a common in 1 in 64 Play Boosters. Of note, Special Guests cards aren’t found in the wildcard nor traditional foil slot in Play Boosters.

cards 3 Uncommons There are 100 uncommons in the main set that show up in this slot. Of those, 4 of the uncommons have a lurking evil version and 4 have a paranormal frame version, each showing up 1 in 4 times you see that uncommon.

1 Rare or mythic rare There are 60 rares (75%) and 20 mythic rares (12.6%) in the main set that show up in this slot. The remainder of the time, you get one of the following Booster Fun cards: 46 Booster Fun rares (8.2%) and 16 mythic rares (1.4%) – The cards found here include borderless treatments of Rooms, lands, and a planeswalker. This also includes paranormal frame cards, mirror monster cards, and double exposure cards. 7 Lurking evil rares (2.5%) and 2 lurking evil mythic rares (0.3%) There are some cards that show up in two treatments. When that occurs, we adjust how often we drop each Booster Fun variant so that particular card shows up as often as any other card of the same rarity. 1 Wildcard of any rarity – Can be one of the cards mentioned in the above common, uncommon, and rare or mythic rare slots, including Booster Fun cards. 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity – This slot contains the same list of cards as is found in the wildcard slot. 1 Land card – Here, you get one of either the 5 full-art manor lands (13.3% non-foil, 3.3% traditional foil), 10 regular basic lands (26.7% non-foil, 6.7% traditional foil), or one of 10 common dual lands (40% non-foil, 10% traditional foil).



1 Token or art card

Collector Boosters

Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster Display

Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Boosters each include the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 5 Traditional foil commons Includes the 81 main set commons, 10 dual land commons, and/or 2 lurking evil commons. All cards appear evenly with each other in these slots. 4 Traditional foil uncommons Includes the 100 main set uncommons, 4 paranormal frame uncommons, and/or 4 lurking evil uncommons. All cards appear evenly with each other in these slots. 1 Traditional foil full-art manor land card – Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest each have a single full-art manor land variant in traditional foil that comes in this slot. 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card – Here, you get a single traditional foil rare (76.9%) or mythic rare (12.8%), or 1 of the 7 lurking evil rares (9.0%) or 2 mythic rares (1.3%). 1 Duskmourn Commander rare or mythic rare – In this slot, you will find 1 of the 8 borderless mythic rare commanders in traditional foil (6%) or in non-foil (12.1%). The remainder of the time, this slot will have an extended-art Commander rare in non-foil (81.9%). 2 Non-foil Booster Fun and/or extended-art cards – Each Collector Booster has a total of two cards from the variants listed below: 13 Extended-art rares (18.8%) 5 Extended-art mythic rares (3.6%) 10 Borderless rares (14.4%), including Rooms and lands 6 Borderless mythic rares (4%), including Rooms and a planeswalker 20 Paranormal frame rares (29%) and 2 mythic rares (1.5%) 12 Double exposure rares (17.4%) and 5 mythic rares (3.3%) 4 Mirror monster rares (5.8%) and 3 mythic rares (2.2%) 1 Traditional foil, textured foil, or fracture foil card – In addition to getting a traditional foil version of the cards found in the non-foil Booster Fun and/or extended-art slot, this slot is filled with some scary-good pulls from the halls of Duskmourn. These can be: 1 of 10 Traditional foil Japan Showcase cards in English (6%)* 1 of 10 Traditional foil Japan Showcase cards in Japanese (3%)* Japanese Collector Boosters will only have the 10 traditional foil Japanese-language versions of the Japan Showcase cards. They will appear inside the Collector Booster 9% of the time. 1 of 10 Fracture foil Japan Showcase cards in English (0.7%)* 1 of 10 Fracture foil Japan Showcase cards in Japanese (0.3%)* Japanese Collector Boosters will only have the 10 Japanese-language versions of the fracture foil Japan Showcase cards. They will appear inside the Collector Booster 1% of the time. 1 of 5 Textured foil double exposure mythic rare cards (1%) 1 of 10 Traditional foil Special Guests mythic rares (3.1%) The rest of the time (85.9%) you'll get a single card from the slot above but in traditional foil (using the same breakdown in variants and rarities)

cards 1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decks

Miracle Worker (White-Blue-Black) Death Toll (Black-Green)

Jump Scare! (Green-Blue) Endless Punishment (Black-Red)

Each Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck with: 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 10 New-to- Magic cards

10 Schemes for the Archenemy format

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 Deck box

For more information on the contents of each Commander deck, check out the Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander decklists.

Bundle

Duskmourn: House of Horror Bundle

Each Duskmourn: House of Horror Bundle contains the following:

9 Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil alternate-art card

30 Land cards 5 Full-art traditional foil manor Basic lands 5 Full-art nonfoil manor Basic lands 10 Traditional foil Basic lands 10 Nonfoil Basic lands

1 Spindown die

1 Deck box

Nightmare Bundle

Duskmourn: House of Horror Nightmare Bundle

0368_MTGDSK_Promo: Crypt Ghast 0372_MTGDSK_Promo: Goryo's Vengeance 0370_MTGDSK_Promo: Exhume 0373_MTGDSK_Promo: Living Death 0369_MTGDSK_Promo: Damn 0371_MTGDSK_Promo: Archon of Cruelty

Each Duskmourn: House of Horror Nightmare Bundle contains the following:

6 Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters

Play Boosters 2 Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Boosters

Collector Boosters 20 Traditional foil full-art lands 4 Full-art manor lands of each basic land type

1 of 3 Borderless promo cards

1 of 3 Movie poster–themed cards

3 Double-sided movie posters

1 Glow-in-the-dark spindown die

1 Deck box

Prerelease Pack

Duskmourn: House of Horror Prerelease Pack

Each Duskmourn: House of Horror Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare

1 Magic: The Gathering Arena code card; only available in select regions

code card; only available in select regions 1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (from among five total color versions)

Thanks for joining us on this journey through the mysterious halls of Duskmourn, where your greatest fears come to life. We're excited to introduce you to this plane of horror and hope. For a complete look at the set, you can check out the Duskmourn: House of Horror Card Image Gallery.