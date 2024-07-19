With Bloomburrow releasing on August 2, 2024, there's plenty of time to explore the offerings that these critters bring. Part of the fun is art cards, special includes in 30% of Play Boosters that showcase artwork from the set. Each of these displays 1 of 54 different artworks from Bloomburrow, with an additional 5% of Play Boosters featuring art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or the Planeswalker symbol.

You can learn all about the contents of Bloomburrow Play Boosters in the Collecting Bloomburrow article and see the art cards themselves in the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).