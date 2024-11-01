You can celebrate the beloved art and artists of Magic when Magic: The Gathering Foundations releases on November 15, 2024 with art cards! These are special includes in 30% of Play Boosters. They display 1 of 54 pieces of artwork from Foundations, with an additional 5% of Play Boosters featuring art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or the Planeswalker symbol.

0030a_MTGFDN_ArtCdArt: Kiora, the Rising Tide Art Card 30/54

You can learn more about art cards in the Collecting Magic: The Gathering Foundations article or find your new favorite artwork in the Foundations Card Image Gallery (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).

Magic: The Gathering Foundations arrives on November 15, 2024 and rings in a new era of Magic. Foundations products are available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon , and wherever Magic products are sold.