The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Duskmourn: House of Horror cards with the DSK set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, March of the Machine, March of the Machine: The Aftermath, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, and Duskmourn.

New Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander cards with the DSC set code and numbered 1–40 (and their alternative versions numbered 41–67) are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Returning cards with the DSC set code and numbered 68–327 and 368–373 are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

New Enchantment Type: Room

Trapped in a spooky, plane-spanning structure? Might as well explore! You'll find all kinds of different Rooms within the House; in fact, since the House always seems to be changing, you might find any kind of Room. Some won't conform to your idea of a "Room," and most of them will be sinister and terrifying.

But enough spectral setup. How do they work? Well, Room is a new enchantment type. Room cards are similar to split cards, but with a major fundamental difference: they're permanent cards. Each Room card has two halves, called "doors." Pick one half to cast, and that door unlocks on the battlefield, giving you access to that half's abilities. Pay mana to unlock the other door later and get access to everything! Abilities that trigger "when you unlock this door" will trigger either way.

0043_MTGDSK_Main: Bottomless Pool

Bottomless Pool

{U}

When you unlock this door, return up to one target creature to its owner's hand.

//

Locker Room

{4}{U}

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

To cast a Room spell, choose a half (or "door") to cast. There's no way to cast both halves of a Room card. When the Room spell resolves, the corresponding door becomes unlocked as the Room enters.

Room cards have two card faces with a shared type line on a single card. The characteristics of the door you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack.

Each Room card is a single card. For example, if you discard a Room card, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of enchantment cards in your graveyard, Bottomless Pool // Locker Room counts once, not twice.

Each Room card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one of those names, but not both.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with certain characteristics, consider only the characteristics of the door you're casting. For example, if an effect allows you to cast a permanent spell with mana value 3 or less from among cards in your graveyard, you could cast Bottomless Pool this way, but not Locker Room.

While in any zone other than the stack or the battlefield, a Room card's characteristics are a combination of its two doors. For example, Bottomless Pool // Locker Room has a mana value of 6 while it's in your library. If an effect allows you to search your library for a card with mana value 4 or less, you can't find Bottomless Pool // Locker Room.

While on the battlefield, a Room's characteristics are a combination of the characteristics of its unlocked doors. For example, if Bottomless Pool // Locker Room is on the battlefield with both doors unlocked, its names are Bottomless Pool and Locker Room, its mana value is 6, it's a Room Enchantment, and it has the abilities in each door's text box.

If a spell or ability would create a copy of a Room spell on the stack, the copy retains the choice of which door was cast but also retains the full characteristics of the spell. The characteristics of the door that wasn't cast are still ignored while the copy is on the stack, and when the copy resolves, the token it becomes will enter with the appropriate door unlocked.

If a Room enters from any zone other than the stack, it will enter with both halves locked.

If neither door of a Room is unlocked, it's a Room enchantment with no name and no abilities.

Any time you have priority during a main phase of your turn and the stack is empty, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door (also called its "unlock cost"). That door becomes unlocked. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

An ability that triggers "when you unlock this door" triggers when that door becomes unlocked. This can happen one of two ways: (1) the door becomes unlocked on the battlefield or (2) the door becomes unlocked as the Room enters the battlefield because you cast the corresponding half. In the latter case, since the door becoming unlocked is what causes the ability to trigger, effects that cause abilities that trigger when a permanent enters to trigger an additional time (such as that of Panharmonicon) won't apply.

Some abilities allow you to unlock a door of a Room you control. You can't choose to unlock a door that's already unlocked with such an ability. If such an ability requires a target, you can target a Room even if both of its doors are unlocked, but the ability won't do anything when it resolves.

Some abilities allow you to lock a door of a Room you control. You can't choose to lock a door that's already locked with such an ability. If such an ability requires a target, you can target a Room even if both of its doors are locked, but the ability won't do anything when it resolves.

Some doors have abilities that trigger whenever you unlock that door and require one or more targets. You can unlock that door even if there would be insufficient legal targets for that triggered ability. The triggered ability won't go on the stack.

An ability that triggers "whenever you fully unlock a Room" triggers when a door becomes unlocked and the other door of that Room is already unlocked, or when both doors of that Room become unlocked simultaneously.

New Keyword Ability: Impending

Sometimes the scariest thing is just outside of your vision. You know it's there, but you can't quite see it. The worst part is, you know it's coming, but you can't do anything about it. That's what impending is all about. Cast a creature spell for its impending cost, and it'll enter with time counters on it, but not as a creature. Once all of the time counters are removed, it reveals itself as the horrifying creature you always knew it could be. The impending ability appears only on a cycle of five mythic rare cards with Overlord in their name.

0146_MTGDSK_Main: Overlord of the Boilerbilges

Overlord of the Boilerbilges

{4}{R}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Avatar Horror

5/5

Impending 4—{2}{R}{R} (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)

Whenever Overlord of the Boilerbilges enters or attacks, it deals 4 damage to any target.

"Impending N–[cost]" is a keyword that represents multiple abilities. The official rules are as follows: (a) You may choose to pay [cost] rather than pay this spell's mana cost. (b) If you chose to pay this spell's impending cost, it enters the battlefield with N time counters on it. (c) As long as this permanent has a time counter on it, if it was cast for its impending cost, it's not a creature. (d) At the beginning of your end step, if this permanent was cast for its impending cost, remove a time counter from it. Then if it has no time counters on it, it loses impending.

If you choose to pay the impending cost rather than the mana cost, you're still casting the spell. It goes on the stack and can be responded to, countered, and so on.

If you choose to pay the impending cost of a creature spell, it's still a creature spell on the stack. You can cast that spell for its impending cost only when you could normally cast that creature spell. Most of the time, this means during your main phase when the stack is empty.

If an object enters as a copy of a permanent that was cast with its impending cost, it won't enter with time counters, and it will be a creature.

New Keyword Action: Manifest Dread

On Duskmourn, your worst nightmares come to life. That's not a metaphor, by the way; they're real, and they're dangerous. Mechanically, this takes the form of the manifest dread keyword action, which lets you choose one of two cards to put face down on the battlefield. If it's a creature card, you can turn it face up later to terrorize your opponents.

0103_MTGDSK_Main: Innocuous Rat

Innocuous Rat

{1}{B}

Creature — Rat

1/1

When Innocuous Rat dies, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

0039_MTGDSK_Main: Unwanted Remake

Unwanted Remake

{W}

Instant

Destroy target creature. Its controller manifests dread. (That player looks at the top two cards of their library, then puts one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into their graveyard. If it's a creature card, it can be turned face up any time for its mana cost.)

To manifest dread, look at the top two cards of your library. Manifest one (by putting it onto the battlefield face down) and put the other into your graveyard. The card you put onto the battlefield becomes a 2/2 face-down creature with no name, mana cost, creature types, or abilities. It's colorless and has a mana value of 0. Other effects that apply to the permanent can still grant it any characteristics it doesn't have or change the characteristics it does have.

Any time you have priority, you can turn a manifested permanent you control face up by revealing that it's a creature card (ignoring any copy effects or type-changing effects that might be applying to it) and paying its mana cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If a manifested creature would have disguise or morph if it were face up, you may also turn it face up by paying its disguise or morph cost, as appropriate.

Unlike a face-down creature that was cast using a disguise or morph ability, a manifested creature may still be turned face up after it loses its abilities if it's a creature card.

If a double-faced card is manifested, it will be put onto the battlefield face down. While face down, it can't transform. If the front face of the card is a creature card, you can turn it face up by paying its mana cost. If you do, its front face will be up.

If your library contains only one card when you manifest dread, you'll look at that card and put it onto the battlefield face down. You won't have the option to put it into your graveyard instead. If your library contains no cards when you manifest dread, you won't do anything.

Some cards in the Duskmourn release have abilities that trigger "whenever you manifest dread." In circumstances where you are instructed to manifest dread but can't perform some or all of the steps of manifesting dread (probably because your library has one or fewer cards in it), these abilities will still trigger.

General Notes on Face-Down Cards

At any time, you can look at a face-down spell or permanent you control. You can't look at face-down permanents or spells you don't control unless an effect instructs or allows you to do so.

If a face-down creature loses its abilities, it can't be turned face up with a disguise or morph ability because it will no longer have that ability (or the associated cost) once face up.

Because the permanent is on the battlefield both before and after it's turned face up, turning a permanent face up doesn't cause any enters-the-battlefield abilities to trigger.

Because face-down creatures don't have a name, they can't have the same name as any other creature, even another face-down creature.

A permanent that turns face up or face down changes characteristics but is otherwise the same permanent. Spells and abilities that were targeting that permanent and Auras and Equipment that were attached to that permanent aren't affected unless the new characteristics of the object change the legality of those targets or attachments.

Turning a permanent face up or face down doesn't change whether that permanent is tapped or untapped.

If a face-down spell leaves the stack and goes to any zone other than the battlefield (if it was countered, for example), you must reveal it. Similarly, if a face-down permanent leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or the game ends.

You must ensure that your face-down spells and permanents can be easily differentiated from each other. You're not allowed to mix up the cards that represent them on the battlefield to confuse other players. The order in which they entered should remain clear, as well as what ability caused them to be face down. (This includes manifest, disguise, cloak, morph, and a few older effects that turn cards face down.) Common methods for doing this include using markers or dice, or simply placing them in order on the battlefield.

If something tries to turn a face-down instant or sorcery card on the battlefield face up, reveal that card to show all players it's an instant or sorcery card. The permanent remains on the battlefield face down. Abilities that trigger when a permanent turns face up won't trigger, because even though you revealed the card, it never turned face up.

New Ability Word: Survival

When you're stuck on Duskmourn, there's only one goal: survival. Sometimes that means teaming up with others for safety, and sometimes that just means running faster than everyone else. The survival ability word indicates abilities that trigger at the beginning of your second main phase if the creature with survival is tapped.

0172_MTGDSK_Main: Cautious Survivor

Cautious Survivor

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Survivor

4/4

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Cautious Survivor is tapped, you gain 2 life.

Survival abilities (and other abilities that trigger at the beginning of your second main phase) will trigger at the beginning of the second main phase you take in a turn. They won't trigger during your third, fourth, or other additional main phases in a single turn, if effects somehow cause you to have more than two main phases.

If a creature with a survival ability isn't tapped when your second main phase begins, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to tap it during your second main phase in time to have that ability trigger.

If a creature's survival ability triggers but that creature is untapped when the ability begins to resolve, that ability won't do anything.

If a creature's survival ability triggers but the creature leaves the battlefield before the ability resolves, use its tapped or untapped status as it last existed on the battlefield to determine whether the ability will do anything.

New Ability Word: Eerie

We've all had that moment where we just know something's not right. It's a little off. It's a bit … eerie. Is that good or bad? Well, that depends on who you are. The eerie ability word signals abilities that trigger whenever an enchantment enters under your control and whenever you fully unlock a Room.

0021_MTGDSK_Main: Optimistic Scavenger

Optimistic Scavenger

{W}

Creature — Human Scout

1/1

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

If a permanent with an eerie ability enters at the same time as one or more enchantments, its ability will trigger for each of those enchantments.

An ability that triggers "whenever you fully unlock a Room" triggers when a door becomes unlocked and the other door of that Room is already unlocked, or when both doors of that Room become unlocked simultaneously.

New Cycle of Nonbasic Lands

The Duskmourn release includes a cycle of ten dual lands that enter tapped unless a player has 13 or less life.

0262_MTGDSK_Main: Lakeside Shack

Lakeside Shack

Land

Lakeside Shack enters tapped unless a player has 13 or less life.

{T}: Add {G} or {U}.

If one of these lands is entering at the same time as a "shock land" (a cycle of lands originally from Ravnica block that allow you to pay life or have them enter tapped), use the life totals of all players before choices are made for that shock land's replacement effect to determine whether the land enters tapped. For example, if a Lakeside Shack and a Breeding Pool you control are entering at the same time (perhaps because of the effect of a spell like Scapeshift), your life total is 14, and your opponent's life total is 20, the Lakeside Shack will enter tapped whether or not you choose to pay life as Breeding Pool enters.

Returning Ability Word: Delirium

The constant dread of life on Duskmourn wears on even the most battle-hardened survivors. That fear-induced state of disorientation is represented by the delirium ability word, which identifies abilities that require four or more card types among the cards in your graveyard.

0092_MTGDSK_Main: Demonic Counsel

Demonic Counsel

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Search your library for a Demon card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Delirium — If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, instead search your library for any card, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

0199_MTGDSK_Main: Spineseeker Centipede

Spineseeker Centipede

{2}{G}

Creature — Insect

2/1

When Spineseeker Centipede enters, search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Delirium — Spineseeker Centipede gets +1/+2 and has vigilance as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types.

include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types. A single card can contribute multiple card types for the purposes of delirium. For example, if your graveyard contained Attack-in-the-Box (artifact creature) along with Shardmage's Rescue (enchantment) and Jump Scare (instant), you would have four card types among cards in your graveyard, and your delirium abilities would be enabled.

Because you consider only the characteristics of a double-faced card's front face while it's not on the battlefield, the types of its back face won't be counted for delirium.

Some instants and sorceries with delirium abilities have an upgraded effect when they resolve or a modified cost as they're cast if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard. They check that number only while they're resolving or cast respectively and don't count themselves, since they aren't in your graveyard yet.

Some delirium abilities are activated abilities of permanents. To activate such an ability, there must be four or more card types among cards in your graveyard. The number of card types is not rechecked as the ability resolves.

Some (but not all) triggered delirium abilities use an intervening "if" clause. There must be four or more card types among cards in your graveyard in order for these abilities to trigger; otherwise, they won't trigger at all. There's no way to have the ability trigger if there aren't enough card types, even if you intend to raise that number in response to the triggered ability. The number of card types is checked again as the trigger resolves; if that number has become too low, the ability does nothing. If the card types in your graveyard change but the quantity of card types stays the same (or increases), then the delirium triggered ability will still resolve.

In some rare cases, you can have a token or a copy of a spell in your graveyard at the moment that an object's delirium ability counts the card types among cards in your graveyard, before that token or copy ceases to exist. Because tokens and copies of spells are not cards, even if they are copies of cards, their types will never be counted.

Returning Mechanic: Schemes

New Variant Format: Archenemy Commander

With the release of the Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decks comes the return of the Archenemy format! Each of the four Commander Decks comes with a scheme deck (including some schemes new with this release) that you can use to strike fear into the hearts of your opponents.

If you're not familiar with Archenemy, it's a format where a team of three (or more) players goes up against one superpowered player—the archenemy—who is equipped with a deck full of schemes. This time, though, there's a new wrinkle: the Archenemy Commander format, which combines the Commander format with the three-on-one structure of Archenemy. In Archenemy Commander, the team of three or more shares a turn as well as a single life total of 60 life, and the lone archenemy has 60 life as well. (This is a bit different from classic Archenemy, where the turn is still shared but each player on the team of three has their own individual life total.) As you might expect, only one of our two teams can win.

The archenemy has some tools to help them level the playing field. First off, they always take the first turn. (It's more cinematic that way.) Second, they get to bring a scheme deck, which goes in their command zone, featuring at least ten schemes. That deck can't include more than one of any given scheme card. On each of their turns, at the beginning of their first main phase, the archenemy sets the top card of their scheme deck in motion, unleashing its terrifying power!

0359_MTGDSK_Schemes: You Are Unworthy of Mercy

You Are Unworthy of Mercy

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, each opponent sacrifices a nonland permanent.

If you control six or more lands, each opponent sacrifices three nonland permanents instead.

0336_MTGDSK_Schemes: I Am Untouchable

I Am Untouchable

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

You and permanents you control have hexproof.

When combat damage is dealt to you, create a 4/4 colorless Scarecrow artifact creature token with vigilance, then abandon this scheme.

To set a scheme in motion, turn the top card of your scheme deck face up and set it next to your scheme deck in the command zone. Abilities of schemes that trigger "when you set this scheme in motion" will trigger at this time. (You're not required to say the name of your scheme in a dramatic, villainous tone, but it might make the game more fun.) Once there are no more triggered abilities of any scheme on the stack or waiting to be put on the stack, turn that scheme face down and put it on the bottom of your scheme deck.

Ongoing schemes are a little different; once they're face up, they stay face up in the command zone and have effects until a condition is met that causes you to abandon them. There's no limit on the number of ongoing schemes you can have face up in your command zone, and having one or more ongoing schemes in your command zone doesn't stop you from setting a scheme in motion at the beginning of your first main phase.

If the tension and excitement of scheming is too much for everyone to resist, we recommend the Supervillain Rumble variant. Instead of a struggle between a team and just one archenemy, Supervillain Rumble is a game of every archenemy for themselves! It works just like a normal free-for-all game of Commander—there are no teams and starting life totals are 40—but with one twist: everyone brings a scheme deck as well as a Commander deck. The same rules as before apply to those scheme decks; each player's scheme deck must contain at least 10 schemes and can't include more than one of any given scheme card. Put together the most nefarious set of schemes you can, then battle it out to see whose plan reaches fruition!

DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0042_MTGDSK_Main: Abhorrent Oculus

Abhorrent Oculus

{2}{U}

Creature — Eye

5/5

As an additional cost to cast this spell, exile six cards from your graveyard.

Flying

At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Abhorrent Oculus's additional cost must be paid even if it's cast "without paying its mana cost" or for any alternative cost.

0001_MTGDSK_Main: Acrobatic Cheerleader

Acrobatic Cheerleader

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Survivor

2/2

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Acrobatic Cheerleader is tapped, put a flying counter on it. This ability triggers only once.

Once Acrobatic Cheerleader's ability triggers, it won't trigger again as long as it remains on the battlefield, even if the triggered ability is countered or the flying counter is somehow removed. If an effect would cause Acrobatic Cheerleader's ability to trigger again, that part of the effect won't do anything.

If Acrobatic Cheerleader leaves the battlefield and then returns, it's a new object with no memory of its previous existence. Its ability will be able to trigger again.

0166_MTGDSK_Main: Altanak, the Thrice-Called

Altanak, the Thrice-Called

{5}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Insect Beast

9/9

Trample

Whenever Altanak, the Thrice-Called becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, draw a card.

{1}{G}, Discard Altanak, the Thrice-Called: Return target land card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Altanak's second ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell or ability is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If a spell or ability targets Altanak more than once, its second ability still triggers only once.

0167_MTGDSK_Main: Anthropede

Anthropede

{3}{G}

Creature — Insect

3/4

Reach

When Anthropede enters, you may discard a card or pay {2}. When you do, destroy target Room.

You don't choose a target for Anthropede's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you discard a card or pay {2} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0208_MTGDSK_Main: Arabella, Abandoned Doll

Arabella, Abandoned Doll

{R}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Toy

1/3

Whenever Arabella, Abandoned Doll attacks, it deals X damage to each opponent and you gain X life, where X is the number of creatures you control with power 2 or less.

The value of X is determined only once, as Arabella's ability resolves.

0168_MTGDSK_Main: Balustrade Wurm

Balustrade Wurm

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Wurm

5/5

This spell can't be countered.

Trample, haste

Delirium — {2}{G}{G}: Return Balustrade Wurm from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. Activate only if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard and only as a sorcery.

If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0210_MTGDSK_Main: Beastie Beatdown

Beastie Beatdown

{R}{G}

Sorcery

Choose target creature you control and target creature an opponent controls.

Delirium — If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, put two +1/+1 counters on the creature you control.

The creature you control deals damage equal to its power to the creature an opponent controls.

You can't cast Beastie Beatdown unless you choose a creature you control and a creature an opponent controls as targets.

If either creature is an illegal target as Beastie Beatdown tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage. If the creature you control is an illegal target, you won't put two +1/+1 counters on it even if you have delirium.

0126_MTGDSK_Main: Betrayer's Bargain

Betrayer's Bargain

{1}{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or enchantment or pay {2}.

Betrayer's Bargain deals 5 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

If Betrayer's Bargain resolves, its effect causes the creature to be exiled any time it would die that turn, not just if it would die as a result of damage dealt by Betrayer's Bargain.

0127_MTGDSK_Main: Boilerbilges Ripper

Boilerbilges Ripper

{4}{R}

Creature — Human Assassin

4/4

When Boilerbilges Ripper enters, you may sacrifice another creature or enchantment. When you do, Boilerbilges Ripper deals 2 damage to any target.

You don't choose a target for Boilerbilges Ripper's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice another creature or enchantment this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0043_MTGDSK_Main: Bottomless Pool

Bottomless Pool

{U}

When you unlock this door, return up to one target creature to its owner's hand.

//

Locker Room

{4}{U}

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

If creatures you control deal combat damage to multiple players at the same time, Locker Room's ability will trigger once for each player dealt combat damage this way.

0171_MTGDSK_Main: Cathartic Parting

Cathartic Parting

{1}{G}

Sorcery

The owner of target artifact or enchantment an opponent controls shuffles it into their library. You may shuffle up to four target cards from your graveyard into your library.

You may target zero cards in your graveyard and still choose to shuffle your library.

0044_MTGDSK_Main: Central Elevator

Central Elevator

{3}{U}

When you unlock this door, search your library for a Room card that doesn't have the same name as a Room you control, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

//

Promising Stairs

{2}{U}

At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 1. You win the game if there are eight or more different names among unlocked doors of Rooms you control.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Two or more objects (cards, permanents, spells, etc.) have the same name if they have at least one name in common, even if one or more of those objects have additional names. Central Elevator's ability lets you search your library for any Room card that shares a name with a Room you control on the battlefield, checking only the names of unlocked doors. If a Room on the battlefield has no unlocked doors, it doesn't have either of its names.

Promising Stairs's ability counts names, not permanents. A Room with two unlocked doors has two names.

0129_MTGDSK_Main: Charred Foyer

Charred Foyer

{3}{R}

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

//

Warped Space

{4}{R}{R}

Once each turn, you may pay {0} rather than pay the mana cost for a spell you cast from exile.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Charred Foyer's ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If you cast a spell for an alternative cost of {0}, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

0130_MTGDSK_Main: Clockwork Percussionist

Clockwork Percussionist

{R}

Artifact Creature — Monkey Toy

1/1

Haste

When Clockwork Percussionist dies, exile the top card of your library. You may play it until the end of your next turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0086_MTGDSK_Main: Come Back Wrong

Come Back Wrong

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature. If a creature card is put into a graveyard this way, return it to the battlefield under your control. Sacrifice it at the beginning of your next end step.

Players can't take actions in between the time you destroy the target creature and the time it returns to the battlefield under your control. Notably, they can't try to remove that creature card from the graveyard to stop it from returning to the battlefield.

0244_MTGDSK_Main: Conductive Machete

Conductive Machete

{4}

Artifact — Equipment

When Conductive Machete enters, manifest dread, then attach Conductive Machete to that creature. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

Equip {4}

You'll still manifest dread even if this Equipment isn't on the battlefield when its first ability resolves.

0173_MTGDSK_Main: Coordinated Clobbering

Coordinated Clobbering

{G}

Sorcery

Tap one or two target untapped creatures you control. They each deal damage equal to their power to target creature an opponent controls.

If one of the target creatures you control is an illegal target when Coordinated Clobbering begins to resolve (perhaps because it's no longer on the battlefield or because it's tapped), that creature won't deal any damage. If the target creature an opponent controls is an illegal target, no damage will be dealt.

0046_MTGDSK_Main: Creeping Peeper

Creeping Peeper

{1}{U}

Creature — Eye

2/1

{T}: Add {U}. Spend this mana only to cast an enchantment spell, unlock a door, or turn a permanent face up.

Mana produced by Creeping Peeper's activated ability can be used to pay morph or disguise costs when turning a face-down permanent face up or to pay costs associated with turning a manifested or cloaked permanent face up.

0002_MTGDSK_Main: Cult Healer

Cult Healer

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Doctor

3/3

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Cult Healer gains lifelink until end of turn.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

0131_MTGDSK_Main: Cursed Recording

Cursed Recording

{2}{R}{R}

Artifact

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, put a time counter on Cursed Recording. Then if there are seven or more time counters on it, remove those counters and it deals 20 damage to you.

{T}: When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

The copy created by Cursed Recording's last ability will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy made by Cursed Recording's last ability is created on the stack, so it's not "cast."

0047_MTGDSK_Main: Cursed Windbreaker

Cursed Windbreaker

{2}{U}

Artifact — Equipment

When Cursed Windbreaker enters, manifest dread, then attach Cursed Windbreaker to that creature. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Equipped creature has flying.

Equip {3}

You'll still manifest dread even if this Equipment isn't on the battlefield when its first ability resolves.

0089_MTGDSK_Main: Cynical Loner

Cynical Loner

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Survivor

3/1

Cynical Loner can't be blocked by Glimmers.

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Cynical Loner is tapped, you may search your library for a card, put it into your graveyard, then shuffle.

Once Cynical Loner has been blocked by a creature, giving that creature the Glimmer creature type won't cause Cynical Loner to become unblocked.

0090_MTGDSK_Main: Dashing Bloodsucker

Dashing Bloodsucker

{3}{B}

Creature — Vampire Warrior

2/5

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Dashing Bloodsucker gets +2/+0 and gains lifelink until end of turn.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

0003_MTGDSK_Main: Dazzling Theater

Dazzling Theater

{3}{W}

Creature spells you cast have convoke. (Your creatures can help cast those spells. Each creature you tap while casting a creature spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

//

Prop Room

{2}{W}

Untap each creature you control during each other player's untap step.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

If you sacrifice Dazzling Theater while casting a creature spell (to activate a mana ability, for example), the spell won't have convoke when you pay its costs unless it has convoke some other way.

You can tap any untapped creature you control to convoke a spell, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with {T} in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

Some effects can prevent creatures from untapping during an untap step. However, effects that stop a creature from untapping "during your untap step" or "during its controller's untap step" won't stop that creature from untapping during another player's untap step, and as such, Prop Room's ability will cause that creature to untap.

All of your creatures untap during each other player's untap step if Prop Room is unlocked. You have no choice about what untaps unless another effect says otherwise.

0092_MTGDSK_Main: Demonic Counsel

Demonic Counsel

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Search your library for a Demon card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Delirium — If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, instead search your library for any card, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

In the case where Demonic Counsel's delirium ability allows you to search your library for any card, you won't have to reveal that card. (You could, but as your demonic counsel, I wouldn't advise it.)

0093_MTGDSK_Main: Derelict Attic

Derelict Attic

{2}{B}

When you unlock this door, you draw two cards and you lose 2 life.

//

Widow's Walk

{3}{B}

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gets +1/+0 and gains deathtouch until end of turn.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, the ability granted by Widow's Walk won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter attacking later in combat won't be considered when determining whether a creature attacked alone.

0245_MTGDSK_Main: Dissection Tools

Dissection Tools

{5}

Artifact — Equipment

When Dissection Tools enters, manifest dread, then attach Dissection Tools to that creature.

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has deathtouch and lifelink.

Equip—Sacrifice a creature.

You'll still manifest dread even if this Equipment isn't on the battlefield when its first ability resolves.

You can sacrifice any creature you control to pay Dissection Tools's equip cost, including the creature Dissection Tools is currently equipping.

If you sacrifice the creature targeted by the equip ability, then the ability won't resolve and the Equipment will remain attached to whatever it was attached to (if anything). We don't recommend pointlessly dissecting your own creatures under most circumstances, but if you're just looking to sacrifice something, you have the right tools now.

0212_MTGDSK_Main: Disturbing Mirth

Disturbing Mirth

{B}{R}

Enchantment

When Disturbing Mirth enters, you may sacrifice another enchantment or creature. If you do, draw two cards.

When you sacrifice Disturbing Mirth, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

You can't sacrifice Disturbing Mirth unless another effect allows you to.

0132_MTGDSK_Main: Diversion Specialist

Diversion Specialist

{3}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

4/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

{1}, Sacrifice another creature or enchantment: Exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0004_MTGDSK_Main: Dollmaker's Shop

Dollmaker's Shop

{1}{W}

Whenever one or more non-Toy creatures you control attack a player, create a 1/1 white Toy artifact creature token.

//

Porcelain Gallery

{4}{W}{W}

Creatures you control have base power and toughness each equal to the number of creatures you control.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Dollmaker's Shop's ability will trigger once for each player you attack with one or more non-Toy creatures.

Creatures that enter attacking are never declared as attackers, and as such, they won't cause Dollmaker's Shop's ability to trigger.

Porcelain Gallery's ability overrides all previous effects that set the base power and toughness of creatures you control to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply to a creature you control after Porcelain Gallery is unlocked will overwrite this effect on that creature.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Jump Scare, will apply to that creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

Because damage remains marked on creatures until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to creatures you control while Porcelain Gallery is unlocked may become lethal if other creatures you control leave the battlefield during that turn.

0094_MTGDSK_Main: Doomsday Excruciator

Doomsday Excruciator

{B}{B}{B}{B}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

6/6

Flying

When Doomsday Excruciator enters, if it was cast, each player exiles all but the bottom six cards of their library face down.

At the beginning of your upkeep, draw a card.

A player with six or fewer cards remaining in their library when Doomsday Excruciator's second ability resolves won't exile any cards.

0213_MTGDSK_Main: Drag to the Roots

Drag to the Roots

{2}{B}{G}

Instant

Delirium — This spell costs {2} less to cast as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Destroy target nonland permanent.

Once you've announced that you're casting Drag to the Roots, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove cards from your graveyard to change the cost of Drag to the Roots.

0050_MTGDSK_Main: Duskmourn's Domination

Duskmourn's Domination

{4}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

You control enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature gets -3/-0 and loses all abilities.

If the enchanted creature gains an ability after Duskmourn's Domination becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

0133_MTGDSK_Main: Enduring Courage

Enduring Courage

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Dog Glimmer

3/3

Whenever another creature you control enters, it gets +2/+0 and gains haste until end of turn.

When Enduring Courage dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Dog and Glimmer are both creature types. Enduring Courage won't have those creature types when its last ability returns it to the battlefield because it won't be a creature.

A token that's a copy of Enduring Courage won't return to the battlefield when its last ability resolves.

If a nontoken permanent that's a copy of Enduring Courage dies while it's a creature, it will return to the battlefield as an enchantment when its last ability resolves. It won't have any card types other than enchantment.

0051_MTGDSK_Main: Enduring Curiosity

Enduring Curiosity

{2}{U}{U}

Enchantment Creature — Cat Glimmer

4/3

Flash

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

When Enduring Curiosity dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Cat and Glimmer are both creature types. Enduring Curiosity won't have those creature types when its last ability returns it to the battlefield because it won't be a creature.

A token that's a copy of Enduring Curiosity won't return to the battlefield when its last ability resolves.

If a nontoken permanent that's a copy of Enduring Curiosity dies while it's a creature, it will return to the battlefield as an enchantment when its last ability resolves. It won't have any card types other than enchantment.

0006_MTGDSK_Main: Enduring Innocence

Enduring Innocence

{1}{W}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Sheep Glimmer

2/1

Lifelink

Whenever one or more other creatures you control with power 2 or less enter, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

When Enduring Innocence dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Enduring Innocence's second ability checks the power of the other creatures only at the moment they enter. If a creature enters with counters, those counters are included. If a creature's power is 2 or less when it enters but becomes greater than 2 while Enduring Innocence's second ability is still on the stack, you'll still draw a card when the ability resolves.

Sheep and Glimmer are both creature types. Enduring Innocence won't have those creature types when its last ability returns it to the battlefield because it won't be a creature.

A token that's a copy of Enduring Innocence won't return to the battlefield when its last ability resolves.

If a nontoken permanent that's a copy of Enduring Innocence dies while it's a creature, it will return to the battlefield as an enchantment when its last ability resolves. It won't have any card types other than enchantment.

0095_MTGDSK_Main: Enduring Tenacity

Enduring Tenacity

{2}{B}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Snake Glimmer

4/3

Whenever you gain life, target opponent loses that much life.

When Enduring Tenacity dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

If an ability triggers whenever an opponent loses life and its effect causes you to gain life, such as the ability of Exquisite Blood, this will loop until either you win the game or a player takes an action to break the loop.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Enduring Tenacity's first ability will trigger twice and you may choose a different opponent for each trigger. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and Enduring Tenacity's first ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Enduring Tenacity's first ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

Snake and Glimmer are both creature types. Enduring Tenacity won't have those creature types when its last ability returns it to the battlefield because it won't be a creature.

A token that's a copy of Enduring Tenacity won't return to the battlefield when its last ability resolves.

If a nontoken permanent that's a copy of Enduring Tenacity dies while it's a creature, it will return to the battlefield as an enchantment when its last ability resolves. It won't have any card types other than enchantment.

0176_MTGDSK_Main: Enduring Vitality

Enduring Vitality

{1}{G}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Elk Glimmer

3/3

Vigilance

Creatures you control have "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

When Enduring Vitality dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Elk and Glimmer are both creature types. Enduring Vitality won't have those creature types when its last ability returns it to the battlefield because it won't be a creature.

A token that's a copy of Enduring Vitality won't return to the battlefield when its last ability resolves.

If a nontoken permanent that's a copy of Enduring Vitality dies while it's a creature, it will return to the battlefield as an enchantment when its last ability resolves. It won't have any card types other than enchantment.

0052_MTGDSK_Main: Enter the Enigma

Enter the Enigma

{U}

Sorcery

Target creature can't be blocked this turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Enter the Enigma tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0009_MTGDSK_Main: Fear of Abduction

Fear of Abduction

{4}{W}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Nightmare

5/5

As an additional cost to cast this spell, exile a creature you control.

Flying

When Fear of Abduction enters, exile target creature an opponent controls.

When Fear of Abduction leaves the battlefield, put each card exiled with it into its owner's hand.

If Fear of Abduction leaves the battlefield before its third ability resolves, the ability still exiles the target creature.

If there are no exiled cards when Fear of Abduction's last ability resolves (most likely because its third ability hasn't resolved yet), the ability won't do anything.

0135_MTGDSK_Main: Fear of Burning Alive

Fear of Burning Alive

{4}{R}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Nightmare

4/4

When Fear of Burning Alive enters, it deals 4 damage to each opponent.

Delirium — Whenever a source you control deals noncombat damage to an opponent, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, Fear of Burning Alive deals that amount of damage to target creature that player controls.

Combat damage is the damage that's dealt automatically by attacking and blocking creatures. Any other damage is noncombat damage, even if it's dealt during a combat phase by an attacking or blocking creature.

If a source you control deals noncombat damage to multiple opponents simultaneously while there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, Fear of Burning Alive's last ability will trigger once for each opponent dealt noncombat damage this way.

0056_MTGDSK_Main: Fear of Falling

Fear of Falling

{3}{U}{U}

Enchantment Creature — Nightmare

4/4

Flying

Whenever Fear of Falling attacks, target creature defending player controls gets -2/-0 and loses flying until your next turn.

A creature that loses flying due to the effect of Fear of Falling's last ability can still gain flying from the effect of another spell or ability, such as Jump Scare.

0057_MTGDSK_Main: Fear of Impostors

Fear of Impostors

{1}{U}{U}

Enchantment Creature — Nightmare

3/2

Flash

When Fear of Impostors enters, counter target spell. Its controller manifests dread. (That player looks at the top two cards of their library, then puts one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into their graveyard. If it's a creature card, it can be turned face up any time for its mana cost.)

A spell that can't be countered is a legal target for Fear of Impostors's last ability. The spell won't be countered when the ability resolves, but its controller will still manifest dread.

0097_MTGDSK_Main: Fear of Lost Teeth

Fear of Lost Teeth

{B}

Enchantment Creature — Nightmare

1/1

When Fear of Lost Teeth dies, it deals 1 damage to any target and you gain 1 life.

If the target of Fear of Lost Teeth's ability is an illegal target as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0136_MTGDSK_Main: Fear of Missing Out

Fear of Missing Out

{1}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Nightmare

2/3

When Fear of Missing Out enters, discard a card, then draw a card.

Delirium — Whenever Fear of Missing Out attacks for the first time each turn, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, untap target creature. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Fear of Missing Out's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. There won't be an additional combat phase.

Fear of Missing Out's last ability doesn't give you any additional main phases. This means that you will move directly from the end of combat step of one combat phase to the beginning of combat step of the next one.

0059_MTGDSK_Main: Floodpits Drowner

Floodpits Drowner

{1}{U}

Creature — Merfolk

2/1

Flash

Vigilance

When Floodpits Drowner enters, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it.

{1}{U}, {T}: Shuffle Floodpits Drowner and target creature with a stun counter on it into their owners' libraries.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Floodpits Drowner's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Floodpits Drowner won't be shuffled into its owner's library.

0246_MTGDSK_Main: Found Footage

Found Footage

{1}

Artifact — Clue

You may look at face-down creatures your opponents control any time.

{2}, Sacrifice Found Footage: Surveil 2, then draw a card. (To surveil 2, look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Found Footage's first ability lets you look at face-down creatures whenever you want, even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what those cards are becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

Found Footage's first ability doesn't let you look at face-down spells you don't control on the stack.

0100_MTGDSK_Main: Funeral Room

Funeral Room

{2}{B}

Whenever a creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

//

Awakening Hall

{6}{B}{B}

When you unlock this door, return all creature cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

If Funeral Room is unlocked and this Room leaves the battlefield at the same time one or more creatures you control die, its ability will trigger once for each of those creatures.

0060_MTGDSK_Main: Get Out

Get Out

{U}{U}

Instant

Choose one —

• Counter target creature or enchantment spell.

• Return one or two target creatures and/or enchantments you own to your hand.

Get Out's last mode can target any creatures and/or enchantments you own, including ones controlled by other players.

0102_MTGDSK_Main: Grievous Wound

Grievous Wound

{3}{B}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant player

Enchanted player can't gain life.

Whenever enchanted player is dealt damage, they lose half their life, rounded up.

Spells and abilities that cause the enchanted player to gain life still resolve while Grievous Wound is on the battlefield. The enchanted player won't gain life, but any other effects of that spell or ability will still happen.

If an effect says to set the enchanted player's life total to a number that's higher than their current life total, that player's life total won't change.

Grievous Wound's last ability triggers and resolves after the damage is dealt. For example, if the enchanted player has 10 life and is dealt 1 damage, that damage will reduce their life total to 9. Then Grievous Wound's ability will cause that player to lose 5 life, leaving their life total at 4.

0250_MTGDSK_Main: Haunted Screen

Haunted Screen

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add {W} or {B}.

{T}, Pay 1 life: Add {G}, {U}, or {R}.

{7}: Put seven +1/+1 counters on Haunted Screen. It becomes a 0/0 Spirit creature in addition to its other types. Activate only once.

If Haunted Screen leaves the battlefield and then returns, it's a new object with no memory of its previous existence. You may activate its last ability again.

0182_MTGDSK_Main: Hauntwoods Shrieker

Hauntwoods Shrieker

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Beast Mutant

3/3

Whenever Hauntwoods Shrieker attacks, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

{1}{G}: Reveal target face-down permanent. If it's a creature card, you may turn it face up.

Hauntwoods Shrieker's last ability considers only the characteristics of the printed card. Static abilities that affect the characteristics of permanents on the battlefield aren't taken into account. For example, if the revealed card is a noncreature artifact card and March of the Machines (an enchantment with "Each noncreature artifact is an artifact creature with power and toughness each equal to its mana value.") is on the battlefield, it won't be turned face up.

0183_MTGDSK_Main: Hedge Shredder

Hedge Shredder

{2}{G}{G}

Artifact — Vehicle

5/5

Whenever Hedge Shredder attacks, you may mill two cards.

Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from your library, put them onto the battlefield tapped.

Crew 1 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

If your library contains one or fewer cards when Hedge Shredder's first ability begins to resolve, you can't choose to mill two cards.

0185_MTGDSK_Main: House Cartographer

House Cartographer

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Scout Survivor

2/2

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if House Cartographer is tapped, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a land card. Put that card into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If you reveal your entire library and don't reveal a land card, you'll put all revealed cards back in a random order. Since you were never instructed to shuffle your library, abilities that trigger whenever a player shuffles their library won't trigger.

0140_MTGDSK_Main: Impossible Inferno

Impossible Inferno

{4}{R}

Instant

Impossible Inferno deals 6 damage to target creature.

Delirium — If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, exile the top card of your library. You may play it until the end of your next turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0141_MTGDSK_Main: Infernal Phantom

Infernal Phantom

{3}{R}

Creature — Spirit

2/3

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Infernal Phantom gets +2/+0 until end of turn. When Infernal Phantom dies, it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

Use Infernal Phantom's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage it deals due to its last ability.

0217_MTGDSK_Main: Inquisitive Glimmer

Inquisitive Glimmer

{W}{U}

Enchantment Creature — Fox Glimmer

2/3

Enchantment spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Unlock costs you pay cost {1} less.

The cost reduction from Inquisitive Glimmer's first ability applies only to generic mana in the total cost of enchantment spells you cast. Similarly, the cost reduction from its second ability applies only to generic mana in the unlock costs of Rooms you control. (In other words, it's impossible for these abilities to combine to make anything cost {2} less.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of this ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0186_MTGDSK_Main: Insidious Fungus

Insidious Fungus

{G}

Creature — Fungus

1/2

{2}, Sacrifice Insidious Fungus: Choose one —

• Destroy target artifact.

• Destroy target enchantment.

• Draw a card. Then you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with the last mode of Insidious Fungus's ability doesn't count as playing a land. You can put a land card onto the battlefield even if you've already played a land for the turn.

0142_MTGDSK_Main: Irreverent Gremlin

Irreverent Gremlin

{1}{R}

Creature — Gremlin

2/2

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever another creature you control with power 2 or less enters, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card. Do this only once each turn.

Irreverent Gremlin's second ability checks the power of the other creature only at the moment that creature enters. If a creature enters with counters, those counters are included. If a creature's power is 2 or less when it enters but becomes greater than 2 while Irreverent Gremlin's second ability is still on the stack, you'll still have the choice to discard a card when the ability resolves.

0017_MTGDSK_Main: Jump Scare

Jump Scare

{W}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gets +2/+2, gains flying, and becomes a Horror enchantment creature in addition to its other types.

Jump Scare's versatility makes it an excellent example for card interactions explained in many other release notes entries. Boo!

0219_MTGDSK_Main: The Jolly Balloon Man

The Jolly Balloon Man

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Clown

1/4

Haste

{1}, {T}: Create a token that's a copy of another target creature you control, except it's a 1/1 red Balloon creature in addition to its other colors and types and it has flying and haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.

Except for the listed exceptions, the token created by The Jolly Balloon Man's ability copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the stated exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the stated exception.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work

0220_MTGDSK_Main: Kaito, Bane of Nightmares

Kaito, Bane of Nightmares

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Kaito

4

Ninjutsu {1}{U}{B} ({1}{U}{B}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

During your turn, as long as Kaito has one or more loyalty counters on him, he's a 3/4 Ninja creature and has hexproof.

+1: You get an emblem with "Ninjas you control get +1/+1."

0: Surveil 2. Then draw a card for each opponent who lost life this turn.

−2: Tap target creature. Put two stun counters on it.

The ninjutsu ability can be activated only after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

As you activate Kaito's ninjutsu ability, you reveal Kaito from your hand and return the attacking creature. Kaito isn't put onto the battlefield until the ability resolves. If Kaito leaves your hand before then, he won't enter at all.

Kaito enters attacking the same player, planeswalker, or battle the returned creature was attacking. This is a rule specific to ninjutsu; in other cases, when a creature is put onto the battlefield attacking, that creature's controller chooses which player, planeswalker, or battle it's attacking.

Although Kaito enters attacking when his ninjutsu ability resolves, he was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The ninjutsu ability can be activated during the declare blockers step, combat damage step, or end of combat step. If you wait until after the declare blockers step, because all combat damage is dealt at once, Kaito won't normally deal combat damage.

If at least one creature in combat has first strike or double strike, you can activate Kaito's ninjutsu ability during the first-strike combat damage step. In that case, Kaito will deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step, even if he has first strike.

Kaito's second ability causes him to stop being a planeswalker during your turn as long as he has at least one loyalty counter on him. While he's a creature, damage dealt to him won't cause loyalty counters to be removed. You can still activate Kaito's loyalty abilities.

Kaito's fourth ability cares whether opponents lost life this turn, not how their life totals changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life that turn.

If an opponent lost life this turn and subsequently lost the game, Kaito's fourth ability still counts that player when determining how many cards to draw.

One or more stun counters on a permanent create a single replacement effect that stops the permanent from untapping. That effect is "If a permanent with a stun counter on it would become untapped, instead remove a stun counter from it."

0104_MTGDSK_Main: Killer's Mask

Killer's Mask

{2}{B}

Artifact — Equipment

When Killer's Mask enters, manifest dread, then attach Killer's Mask to that creature. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Equipped creature has menace.

Equip {2}

You'll still manifest dread even if this Equipment isn't on the battlefield when its first ability resolves.

0018_MTGDSK_Main: Leyline of Hope

Leyline of Hope

{2}{W}{W}

Enchantment

If Leyline of Hope is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead.

As long as you have at least 7 life more than your starting life total, creatures you control get +2/+2.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

If you control two Leylines of Hope and you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 2. A third Leyline of Hope has you gain that much life plus 3, and so on.

The second ability of Leyline of Hope applies just once to each life-gaining event, no matter how much life is gained. If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Leyline of Hope's second ability applies only once.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Leyline of Hope's second ability will apply to those two events separately. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple permanents and/or players at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will apply only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Leyline of Hope's second ability to apply, even though it will cause your team's life total to increase.

Because damage remains marked on creatures until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to creatures you control may become lethal if Leyline of Hope leaves the battlefield or if your life total drops below 7 life more than your starting life total.

0188_MTGDSK_Main: Leyline of Mutation

Leyline of Mutation

{2}{G}{G}

Enchantment

If Leyline of Mutation is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

You may pay {W}{U}{B}{R}{G} rather than pay the mana cost for spells you cast.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay" its mana cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative cost. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Abhorrent Oculus, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell for which mana may be spent as though it were mana of any color, you may cast it for Leyline of Mutation's second ability's alternative cost and still spend mana as though it were mana of any color.

0143_MTGDSK_Main: Leyline of Resonance

Leyline of Resonance

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment

If Leyline of Resonance is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets only a single creature you control, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

The copy created by Leyline of Resonance's last ability will have the same targets (all the same creature you control) as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy made by Leyline of Resonance's last ability is created on the stack, so it's not "cast."

0106_MTGDSK_Main: Leyline of the Void

Leyline of the Void

{2}{B}{B}

Enchantment

If Leyline of the Void is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

If a card would be put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

If your opponent discards a card while you control Leyline of the Void, abilities that check whether a card is discarded (such as Hollow One, or a madness ability of the discarded card) still work, even though that card never reaches that player's graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of the discarded card can find that card in exile.

While Leyline of the Void is on the battlefield, nontoken creatures your opponents control won't die. They'll be exiled instead. Abilities that would trigger when those creatures die won't trigger.

Tokens can still die while Leyline of the Void is on the battlefield.

0063_MTGDSK_Main: Leyline of Transformation

Leyline of Transformation

{2}{U}{U}

Enchantment

If Leyline of Transformation is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

As Leyline of Transformation enters, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control are the chosen type in addition to their other types. The same is true for creature spells you control and creature cards you own that aren't on the battlefield.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

To choose a creature type, you must choose an existing creature type, such as Human or Survivor. You can't choose multiple creature types, such as "Human Survivor." Card types such as artifact can't be chosen, nor can subtypes that aren't creature types, such as Kaito, Vehicle, or Treasure.

Replacement effects that modify creatures of a certain type as they enter will apply after you apply this effect. For example, if Warrior is the chosen creature type and you control Bramblewood Paragon (a creature with "Each other Warrior creature you control enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it."), a Runeclaw Bear would enter with an additional +1/+1 counter.

0189_MTGDSK_Main: Manifest Dread

Manifest Dread

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Manifest dread.

0064_MTGDSK_Main: Marina Vendrell's Grimoire

Marina Vendrell's Grimoire

{5}{U}

Legendary Artifact

When Marina Vendrell's Grimoire enters, if you cast it, draw five cards.

You have no maximum hand size and don't lose the game for having 0 or less life. Whenever you gain life, draw that many cards.

Whenever you lose life, discard that many cards. Then if you have no cards in hand, you lose the game.

You have no maximum hand size regardless of what your life total is.

0253_MTGDSK_Main: Marvin, Murderous Mimic

Marvin, Murderous Mimic

{2}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Toy

2/2

Marvin, Murderous Mimic has all activated abilities of creatures you control that don't have the same name as this creature.

Marvin gains only activated abilities. It doesn't gain triggered abilities or static abilities. Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and may have colons in their reminder text.

If an activated ability of a creature you control that doesn't have the same name as Marvin references the card it's printed on by name, treat Marvin's version of that ability as though it referenced Marvin instead. For example, say you control Marvin as well as Floodpits Drowner (which has the ability "{1}{U}, {T}: Shuffle Floodpits Drowner and target creature with a stun counter on it into their owners' libraries."). You would treat Marvin's version of the ability as though it said "{1}{U}, {T}: Shuffle Marvin, Murderous Mimic and target creature with a stun counter on it into their owners' libraries."

Once one of Marvin's abilities has been activated, it doesn't matter if the other creature you control with that ability leaves the battlefield; the ability still resolves.

0108_MTGDSK_Main: Meathook Massacre II

Meathook Massacre II

{X}{X}{B}{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Enchantment

When Meathook Massacre II enters, each player sacrifices X creatures.

Whenever a creature you control dies, you may pay 3 life. If you do, return that card under your control with a finality counter on it.

Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, they may pay 3 life. If they don't, return that card under your control with a finality counter on it.

If a creature that dies leaves the graveyard before Meathook Massacre II's second or third ability (as appropriate) resolves, that creature won't return to the battlefield whether or not life was paid.

When a token creature dies, Meathook Massacre II's second or third ability (as appropriate) will trigger. The appropriate player has the option to pay 3 life, but regardless of their choice, the token won't return to the battlefield.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0109_MTGDSK_Main: Miasma Demon

Miasma Demon

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

5/4

Flying

When Miasma Demon enters, you may discard any number of cards. When you do, up to that many target creatures each get -2/-2 until end of turn.

You don't choose targets for Miasma Demon's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you discard cards this way. You choose targets for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0222_MTGDSK_Main: Midnight Mayhem

Midnight Mayhem

{2}{R}{W}

Sorcery

Create three 1/1 red Gremlin creature tokens. Gremlins you control gain menace, lifelink, and haste until end of turn. (A creature with menace can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Midnight Mayhem affects only Gremlins you control at the time it resolves, including the Gremlin tokens it creates. Gremlins you begin to control later in the turn won't gain menace, lifelink, or haste.

0066_MTGDSK_Main: The Mindskinner

The Mindskinner

{U}{U}{U}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Nightmare

10/1

The Mindskinner can't be blocked.

If a source you control would deal damage to an opponent, prevent that damage and each opponent mills that many cards.

If you somehow control more than one of The Mindskinner, the multiple replacement effects will have no effect. Damage dealt to an opponent by a source you control will be replaced only once with that opponent milling that many cards.

0067_MTGDSK_Main: Mirror Room

Mirror Room

{2}{U}

When you unlock this door, create a token that's a copy of target creature you control, except it's a Reflection in addition to its other creature types.

//

Fractured Realm

{5}{U}{U}

If a triggered ability of a permanent you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Except for the stated exception, the token created by Mirror Room's ability copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the stated exception.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the stated exception.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Fractured Realm's ability. For example, a 1/1 creature that enters under your control "with a +1/+1 counter on it" won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter.

Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters" or "as [this creature] is turned face up" are also unaffected by Fractured Realm's ability.

Fractured Realm's ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Elite Arcanist's enters-the-battlefield ability triggers twice, two cards are exiled. The value of X in the activation cost of Elite Arcanist's other ability is the sum of the two cards' mana values. As the ability resolves, you create copies of both cards and can cast none, one, or both of the copies in any order.

Abilities that apply "when [this creature] is turned face up" will trigger an additional time due to Fractured Realm's ability.

0191_MTGDSK_Main: Monstrous Emergence

Monstrous Emergence

{1}{G}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, choose a creature you control or reveal a creature card from your hand.

Monstrous Emergence deals damage equal to the power of the creature you chose or the card you revealed to target creature.

If you chose a creature on the battlefield, use that creature's power when Monstrous Emergence resolves to determine how much damage is dealt. If that creature is no longer on the battlefield when Monstrous Emergence resolves, use that creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

0224_MTGDSK_Main: Niko, Light of Hope

Niko, Light of Hope

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/4

When Niko, Light of Hope enters, create two Shard tokens. (They're enchantments with "{2}, Sacrifice this enchantment: Scry 1, then draw a card.")

{2}, {T}: Exile target nonlegendary creature you control. Shards you control become copies of it until the beginning of the next end step. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Niko's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Shards you control won't become copies of the creature.

If Shards you control do become copies of the creature, they'll use the copiable values of the creature as it last existed on the battlefield. They don't copy whether that creature was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it, whether it had any Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the creature that was exiled was copying something else, the Shards that become copies of that creature will use the copiable values of that creature. In most cases, they will be copies of whatever that creature was copying. If it was copying a permanent or card with {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

0145_MTGDSK_Main: Norin, Swift Survivalist

Norin, Swift Survivalist

{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Coward

2/1

Norin, Swift Survivalist can't block.

Whenever a creature you control becomes blocked, you may exile it. You may play that card from exile this turn.

Norin's last ability triggers before combat damage is dealt. If you choose to exile the creature, it won't deal or receive combat damage.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if a card exiled with Norin's last ability is a creature card without flash, you may cast that creature spell only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0111_MTGDSK_Main: Nowhere to Run

Nowhere to Run

{1}{B}

Enchantment

Flash

When Nowhere to Run enters, target creature an opponent controls gets -3/-3 until end of turn.

Creatures your opponents control can be the targets of spells and abilities as though they didn't have hexproof. Ward abilities of those creatures don't trigger.

If a spell or ability you control targets a creature an opponent controls with hexproof and Nowhere to Run leaves the battlefield while that spell or ability is on the stack, that creature becomes an illegal target for that spell or ability. This includes Nowhere to Run's own triggered ability.

If a spell or ability targeting a creature an opponent controls with a ward ability is on the stack, causing Nowhere to Run to leave the battlefield won't cause that ward ability to trigger.

Ward abilities of creatures your opponents control won't trigger as long as Nowhere to Run is on the battlefield. It doesn't matter whether they have hexproof.

0225_MTGDSK_Main: Oblivious Bookworm

Oblivious Bookworm

{G}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

At the beginning of your end step, you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card unless a permanent entered the battlefield face down under your control this turn or you turned a permanent face up this turn.

Once Oblivious Bookworm's ability begins to resolve, it's too late to put any permanents onto the battlefield face down under your control or turn any permanents face up to prevent yourself from having to discard a card if you choose to draw a card.

0192_MTGDSK_Main: Omnivorous Flytrap

Omnivorous Flytrap

{2}{G}

Creature — Plant

2/4

Delirium — Whenever Omnivorous Flytrap enters or attacks, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, distribute two +1/+1 counters among one or two target creatures. Then if there are six or more card types among cards in your graveyard, double the number of +1/+1 counters on those creatures.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a permanent, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other effects that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0022_MTGDSK_Main: Orphans of the Wheat

Orphans of the Wheat

{1}{W}

Creature — Human

2/1

Whenever Orphans of the Wheat attacks, tap any number of untapped creatures you control. Orphans of the Wheat gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each creature tapped this way.

You can tap any untapped creatures you control, including creatures you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, for Orphans of the Wheat's ability.

If Orphans of the Wheat is untapped as its ability is resolving (for example, if it has vigilance), it can be tapped for its own ability.

0112_MTGDSK_Main: Osseous Sticktwister

Osseous Sticktwister

{1}{B}

Artifact Creature — Scarecrow

2/2

Lifelink

Delirium — At the beginning of your end step, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, each opponent may sacrifice a nonland permanent or discard a card. Then Osseous Sticktwister deals damage equal to its power to each opponent who didn't sacrifice a permanent or discard a card this way.

While resolving Osseous Sticktwister's last ability, the next opponent in turn order chooses a card to be discarded without revealing it, chooses a nonland permanent to be sacrificed, or chooses to do neither. Then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then all of the actions occur simultaneously. Opponents will know what choices opponents earlier in the turn order made, although cards chosen to be discarded this way won't be revealed until they're discarded at the end of the process.

Use Osseous Sticktwister's power as its last ability resolves to determine how much damage it deals to each opponent who didn't sacrifice a permanent or discard a card this way. If Osseous Sticktwister is no longer on the battlefield at that time, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield.

0193_MTGDSK_Main: Overgrown Zealot

Overgrown Zealot

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

0/4

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

{T}: Add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to turn permanents face up.

Mana produced by Overgrown Zealot's last ability can be used to pay morph or disguise costs when turning a face-down permanent face up or to pay costs associated with turning a manifested or cloaked permanent face up.

0113_MTGDSK_Main: Overlord of the Balemurk

Overlord of the Balemurk

{3}{B}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Avatar Horror

5/5

Impending 5—{1}{B} (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with five time counters and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)

Whenever Overlord of the Balemurk enters or attacks, mill four cards, then you may return a non-Avatar creature card or a planeswalker card from your graveyard to your hand.

You may return any non-Avatar creature card or any planeswalker card from your graveyard to your hand with Overlord of the Balemurk's last ability, not just one you milled while resolving that ability.

0194_MTGDSK_Main: Overlord of the Hauntwoods

Overlord of the Hauntwoods

{3}{G}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Avatar Horror

6/5

Impending 4—{1}{G}{G} (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)

Whenever Overlord of the Hauntwoods enters or attacks, create a tapped colorless land token named Everywhere that is every basic land type.

The Everywhere token created by Overlord of the Hauntwoods's last ability has the land types Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. It also has the mana ability of each basic land type (for example, Forests have "{T}: Add {G}"). It does not have the basic supertype.

0147_MTGDSK_Main: Painter's Studio

Painter's Studio

{2}{R}

When you unlock this door, exile the top two cards of your library. You may play them until the end of your next turn.

//

Defaced Gallery

{1}{R}

Whenever you attack, attacking creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Painter's Studio. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0069_MTGDSK_Main: Paranormal Analyst

Paranormal Analyst

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Detective

1/3

Whenever you manifest dread, put a card you put into your graveyard this way into your hand.

If you didn't put any cards into your graveyard when you manifested dread (perhaps because your opponent controls Leyline of the Void), Paranormal Analyst's ability will still trigger, but you won't be able to put any cards into your hand when it resolves. Similarly, if a card put into your graveyard when you manifested dread leaves your graveyard before Paranormal Analyst's ability resolves, you won't be able to put that card in your hand.

0195_MTGDSK_Main: Patchwork Beastie

Patchwork Beastie

{G}

Artifact Creature — Beast

3/3

Delirium — Patchwork Beastie can't attack or block unless there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may mill a card. (You may put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

Once Patchwork Beastie is attacking or blocking, reducing the number of card types among cards in your graveyard won't remove Patchwork Beastie from combat.

0226_MTGDSK_Main: Peer Past the Veil

Peer Past the Veil

{2}{R}{G}

Instant

Discard your hand. Then draw X cards, where X is the number of card types among cards in your graveyard.

The value of X is determined only as Peer Past the Veil resolves, after you discard your hand. Since Peer Past the Veil is still on the stack while it's resolving, it won't count itself.

0114_MTGDSK_Main: Popular Egotist

Popular Egotist

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

3/2

{1}{B}, Sacrifice another creature or enchantment: Popular Egotist gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If you sacrifice a permanent as part of casting a spell or activating an ability, Popular Egotist's last ability will resolve before that spell or ability. It will resolve even if that spell or ability is countered.

If you sacrifice Popular Egotist, its last ability will trigger. If you sacrifice other permanents at the same time, its last ability will trigger for each of those permanents as well.

0150_MTGDSK_Main: Ragged Playmate

Ragged Playmate

{1}{R}

Artifact Creature — Toy

2/2

{1}, {T}: Target creature with power 2 or less can't be blocked this turn.

Once Ragged Playmate's ability has resolved, raising the affected creature's power above 2 won't cause it to be able to be blocked this turn.

Once a creature with power 2 or less has been blocked, activating Ragged Playmate's ability targeting that creature won't cause it to stop being blocked once the ability resolves.

0152_MTGDSK_Main: Razorkin Hordecaller

Razorkin Hordecaller

{4}{R}

Creature — Human Clown Berserker

4/4

Haste

Whenever you attack, create a 1/1 red Gremlin creature token.

Attacking with any creatures will cause Razorkin Hordecaller's last ability to trigger. Razorkin Hordecaller doesn't have to be among them.

0153_MTGDSK_Main: Razorkin Needlehead

Razorkin Needlehead

{R}{R}

Creature — Human Assassin

2/2

Razorkin Needlehead has first strike during your turn.

Whenever an opponent draws a card, Razorkin Needlehead deals 1 damage to them.

If a spell or ability causes an opponent to put cards into their hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0026_MTGDSK_Main: Reluctant Role Model

Reluctant Role Model

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Survivor

2/2

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Reluctant Role Model is tapped, put a flying, lifelink, or +1/+1 counter on it.

Whenever Reluctant Role Model or another creature you control dies, if it had counters on it, put those counters on up to one target creature.

If Reluctant Role Model dies at the same time as one or more other creatures with counters on them, its last ability will trigger for each of those creatures.

Reluctant Role Model's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from the creature that died onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter the creature that died had when it died onto the target creature. Other effects that interact with putting counters onto that creature will interact with this effect accordingly.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith when Reluctant Role Model dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

If the creature that died had -1/-1 counters on it when it died, Reluctant Role Model's last ability will include those as well. This may result in the target creature also dying.

0115_MTGDSK_Main: Resurrected Cultist

Resurrected Cultist

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Cleric

4/1

Delirium — {2}{B}{B}: Return Resurrected Cultist from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. Activate only if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard and only as a sorcery. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0228_MTGDSK_Main: Rip, Spawn Hunter

Rip, Spawn Hunter

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Survivor

4/4

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Rip, Spawn Hunter is tapped, reveal the top X cards of your library, where X is its power. Put any number of creature and/or Vehicle cards with different powers from among them into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

The value of X is determined only once, as Rip's ability resolves.

If Rip leaves the battlefield before its ability resolves—and it was still tapped as it left—use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0229_MTGDSK_Main: Rite of the Moth

Rite of the Moth

{1}{W}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

Flashback {3}{W}{W}{B} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0230_MTGDSK_Main: Roaring Furnace

Roaring Furnace

{1}{R}

When you unlock this door, this Room deals damage equal to the number of cards in your hand to target creature an opponent controls.

//

Steaming Sauna

{3}{U}{U}

You have no maximum hand size.

At the beginning of your end step, draw a card.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

If multiple effects modify your hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you unlock Steaming Sauna and then put Null Profusion (an enchantment that says your maximum hand size is two) onto the battlefield, your maximum hand size would be two. However, if Null Profusion entered first and then you unlocked Steaming Sauna, you would have no maximum hand size.

Your maximum hand size is checked only during the cleanup step of your turn. At other times, you may have more cards in hand than your maximum hand size.

0155_MTGDSK_Main: The Rollercrusher Ride

The Rollercrusher Ride

{X}{2}{R}

Legendary Enchantment

Delirium — If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to a permanent or player while there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, it deals double that damage instead.

When The Rollercrusher Ride enters, it deals X damage to each of up to X target creatures.

The damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The doubled damage isn't dealt by The Rollercrusher Ride unless it was the original source of damage.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage a source you control would deal while you have delirium—by preventing some of it, for example—the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects apply. If all of the damage is prevented, the effect of The Rollercrusher Ride's first ability no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players while you have delirium, that damage is divided or assigned before doubling. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 creature with trample and it's blocked by a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

0196_MTGDSK_Main: Rootwise Survivor

Rootwise Survivor

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Human Survivor

3/4

Haste

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Rootwise Survivor is tapped, put three +1/+1 counters on up to one target land you control. That land becomes a 0/0 Elemental creature in addition to its other types. It gains haste until your next turn.

Rootwise Survivor's last ability doesn't have a duration, which means the land remains a creature indefinitely.

0027_MTGDSK_Main: Savior of the Small

Savior of the Small

{3}{W}

Creature — Kor Survivor

3/4

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Savior of the Small is tapped, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to your hand.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0231_MTGDSK_Main: Sawblade Skinripper

Sawblade Skinripper

{1}{B}{R}

Creature — Human Assassin

3/2

Menace

{2}, Sacrifice another creature or enchantment: Put a +1/+1 counter on Sawblade Skinripper.

At the beginning of your end step, if you sacrificed one or more permanents this turn, Sawblade Skinripper deals that much damage to any target.

If you haven't sacrificed any permanents during your turn by the time your end step begins, Sawblade Skinripper's last ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to sacrifice anything during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

0156_MTGDSK_Main: Scorching Dragonfire

Scorching Dragonfire

{1}{R}

Instant

Scorching Dragonfire deals 3 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If that creature or planeswalker would die this turn, exile it instead.

Scorching Dragonfire's replacement effect will exile the target creature or planeswalker if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0157_MTGDSK_Main: Screaming Nemesis

Screaming Nemesis

{2}{R}

Creature — Spirit

3/3

Haste

Whenever Screaming Nemesis is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to any other target. If a player is dealt damage this way, they can't gain life for the rest of the game.

If lethal damage is dealt to Screaming Nemesis, its last ability still triggers.

If Screaming Nemesis is dealt damage by multiple sources at once, such as by two creatures blocking it, its last ability triggers once and one target is dealt that much damage.

Once Screaming Nemesis's last ability causes it to deal damage to a player, that player won't be able to gain life for the rest of the game. It doesn't matter if Screaming Nemesis remains on the battlefield or not.

Spells and abilities that cause a player affected by Screaming Nemesis's last ability to gain life still resolve. That player won't gain life, but any other effects of that spell or ability will happen.

If an effect says to set a player's life total to a number that's higher than their current life total while they're affected by Screaming Nemesis's last ability, their life total won't change.

0030_MTGDSK_Main: Sheltered by Ghosts

Sheltered by Ghosts

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When Sheltered by Ghosts enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Sheltered by Ghosts leaves the battlefield.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+0 and has lifelink and ward {2}.

If Sheltered by Ghosts leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled at all.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0072_MTGDSK_Main: Silent Hallcreeper

Silent Hallcreeper

{1}{U}

Enchantment Creature — Horror

1/1

Silent Hallcreeper can't be blocked.

Whenever Silent Hallcreeper deals combat damage to a player, choose one that hasn't been chosen —

• Put two +1/+1 counters on Silent Hallcreeper.

• Draw a card.

• Silent Hallcreeper becomes a copy of another target creature you control.

The phrase "that hasn't been chosen" refers only to that specific Silent Hallcreeper. If Silent Hallcreeper leaves the battlefield and then returns to the battlefield later, it will be a new object with no memory of the modes that were chosen when it was last on the battlefield.

Silent Hallcreeper copies exactly what was printed on the target creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is a token, Silent Hallcreeper copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Silent Hallcreeper becomes a copy of whatever that creature copied.

When Silent Hallcreeper becomes a copy of the target creature, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters-the-battlefield or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

If the third mode is chosen for Silent Hallcreeper's last ability but the target creature is an illegal target as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

While Silent Hallcreeper is a copy of another creature, it won't have any of its previous abilities.

0235_MTGDSK_Main: Smoky Lounge

Smoky Lounge

{2}{R}

At the beginning of your first main phase, add {R}{R}. Spend this mana only to cast Room spells and unlock doors.

//

Misty Salon

{3}{U}

When you unlock this door, create an X/X blue Spirit creature token with flying, where X is the number of unlocked doors among Rooms you control.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as Misty Salon's ability resolves. Changes in the number of unlocked doors among Rooms you control that occur after the ability resolves won't affect the power or toughness of the token.

0033_MTGDSK_Main: Splitskin Doll

Splitskin Doll

{1}{W}

Artifact Creature — Toy

2/1

When Splitskin Doll enters, draw a card. Then discard a card unless you control another creature with power 2 or less.

Once Splitskin Doll's ability begins to resolve, players can't take actions in between the time you draw a card and the time you would discard a card. Notably, they can't try to remove creatures you control with power 2 or less to force you to discard.

0117_MTGDSK_Main: Sporogenic Infection

Sporogenic Infection

{1}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Sporogenic Infection enters, target player sacrifices a creature other than enchanted creature.

When enchanted creature is dealt damage, destroy it.

Sporogenic Infection's second ability can target any player, not just the controller of the enchanted creature.

0074_MTGDSK_Main: Stay Hidden, Stay Silent

Stay Hidden, Stay Silent

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Stay Hidden, Stay Silent enters, tap enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature doesn't untap during its controller's untap step.

{4}{U}{U}: Shuffle enchanted creature into its owner's library, then manifest dread. Activate only as a sorcery.

Only the controller of Stay Hidden, Stay Silent may activate its last ability.

0034_MTGDSK_Main: Surgical Suite

Surgical Suite

{1}{W}

When you unlock this door, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

//

Hospital Room

{3}{W}

Whenever you attack, put a +1/+1 counter on target attacking creature.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0075_MTGDSK_Main: The Tale of Tamiyo

The Tale of Tamiyo

{2}{U}

Legendary Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I, II, III — Mill two cards. If two cards that share a card type were milled this way, draw a card and repeat this process.

IV — Exile any number of target instant, sorcery, and/or Tamiyo planeswalker cards from your graveyard. Copy them. You may cast any number of the copies.

When the first, second, or third chapter ability of The Tale of Tamiyo resolves, the ability will continue until you mill a set of two cards that share no card types or you mill one or fewer cards. You can't just pause the story whenever you want to. (And why would you? It's quite the story.)

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types.

include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types. You cast the copies while the last chapter ability of The Tale of Tamiyo is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn.

Because you're paying the spells' costs, if one of the copied spells has {X} in its mana cost, you may choose its value as normal.

If you don't want to cast some (or all) of the copies, you may choose not to. Any copies that you didn't cast cease to exist the next time state-based actions are checked.

0035_MTGDSK_Main: Toby, Beastie Befriender

Toby, Beastie Befriender

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

When Toby, Beastie Befriender enters, create a 4/4 white Beast creature token with "This creature can't attack or block alone."

As long as you control four or more creature tokens, creature tokens you control have flying.

If you control more than one creature with "This creature can't attack or block alone" they can attack or block together, even if no other creatures attack or block.

Although the Beast token can't attack alone, other attacking creatures don't have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle. For example, the Beast token could attack an opponent and another creature could attack a planeswalker. Similarly, other blocking creatures don't have to block the same creature that the Beast token blocks.

Once the Beast token has attacked or blocked, removing all of your other attacking or blocking creatures won't cause it to stop attacking or blocking.

If an effect says the Beast token attacks or blocks "if able" and you control one or more other creatures that are able to attack or block, you must attack or block with the Beast token and at least one other creature.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the Beast token can attack or block with a creature controlled by your teammate, even if no other creatures you control are attacking or blocking.

0036_MTGDSK_Main: Trapped in the Screen

Trapped in the Screen

{2}{W}

Enchantment

Ward {2} (Whenever this enchantment becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

When Trapped in the Screen enters, exile target artifact, creature, or enchantment an opponent controls until Trapped in the Screen leaves the battlefield.

If Trapped in the Screen leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled at all.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0159_MTGDSK_Main: Trial of Agony

Trial of Agony

{R}

Sorcery

Choose two target creatures controlled by the same opponent. That player chooses one of those creatures. Trial of Agony deals 5 damage to that creature, and the other can't block this turn.

If one of the two target creatures is an illegal target when Trial of Agony resolves, the remaining creature's controller must choose the remaining creature. Trial of Agony will deal 5 damage to that creature.

0201_MTGDSK_Main: Twitching Doll

Twitching Doll

{1}{G}

Artifact Creature — Spider Toy

2/2

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Put a nest counter on Twitching Doll.

{T}, Sacrifice Twitching Doll: Create a 2/2 green Spider creature token with reach for each counter on Twitching Doll. Activate only as a sorcery.

Twitching Doll's first ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0202_MTGDSK_Main: Tyvar, the Pummeler

Tyvar, the Pummeler

{1}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

3/3

Tap another untapped creature you control: Tyvar, the Pummeler gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it.

{3}{G}{G}: Creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

You can activate Tyvar's first ability even if Tyvar is already tapped.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Tyvar's last ability resolves.

0078_MTGDSK_Main: Unable to Scream

Unable to Scream

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a Toy artifact creature with base power and toughness 0/2 in addition to its other types.

As long as enchanted creature is face down, it can't be turned face up.

If the affected permanent gains an ability after Unable to Scream becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

Unable to Scream's second ability overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and toughness, such as the effect of Jump Scare, will apply to that creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0237_MTGDSK_Main: Undead Sprinter

Undead Sprinter

{B}{R}

Creature — Zombie

2/2

Trample, haste

You may cast Undead Sprinter from your graveyard if a non-Zombie creature died this turn. If you do, Undead Sprinter enters with a +1/+1 counter on it.

You still pay all costs and obey timing restrictions when casting Undead Sprinter from your graveyard with the permission from its last ability.

If Undead Sprinter is countered or dies after being cast from your graveyard, it will return to your graveyard. It may be cast this way again.

Once you begin casting a spell from your graveyard, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any actions until you've finished casting the spell.

0203_MTGDSK_Main: Under the Skin

Under the Skin

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

You may return a permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

The permanent card can be one you milled while manifesting dread, but it doesn't have to be.

0037_MTGDSK_Main: Unidentified Hovership

Unidentified Hovership

{1}{W}{W}

Artifact — Vehicle

2/2

Flying

When Unidentified Hovership enters, exile up to one target creature with toughness 5 or less.

When Unidentified Hovership leaves the battlefield, the exiled card's owner manifests dread.

Crew 1

If Unidentified Hovership leaves the battlefield before its second ability resolves, the ability still exiles the target creature.

If there's no exiled card when Unidentified Hovership's third ability resolves (most likely because its second ability hasn't resolved yet), the ability won't do anything.

If Unidentified Hovership's second ability exiled more than one card (possibly because another effect caused it to trigger an additional time), each player who owns one or more of the exiled cards manifests dread.

0080_MTGDSK_Main: Unnerving Grasp

Unnerving Grasp

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Return up to one target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. Manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

If the target nonland permanent is an illegal target when Unnerving Grasp tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't manifest dread.

0161_MTGDSK_Main: Untimely Malfunction

Untimely Malfunction

{1}{R}

Instant

Choose one —

• Destroy target artifact.

• Change the target of target spell or ability with a single target.

• One or two target creatures can't block this turn.

You don't choose the new target for the spell or ability targeted with Untimely Malfunction's second mode until Untimely Malfunction resolves. You must change the target if possible. However, you can't change the target to an illegal target. If there are no legal targets to choose from, the target isn't changed. It doesn't matter if the original target has somehow become illegal itself.

If a spell or ability targets multiple things, you can't target it with Untimely Malfunction's second mode, even if all but one of those targets have become illegal.

The effect of Untimely Malfunction's last mode won't cause creatures that are already blocking to stop blocking.

0039_MTGDSK_Main: Unwanted Remake

Unwanted Remake

{W}

Instant

Destroy target creature. Its controller manifests dread. (That player looks at the top two cards of their library, then puts one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into their graveyard. If it's a creature card, it can be turned face up any time for its mana cost.)

If the target creature is an illegal target as Unwanted Remake tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The creature's controller won't manifest dread.

0081_MTGDSK_Main: Unwilling Vessel

Unwilling Vessel

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/2

Vigilance

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, put a possession counter on Unwilling Vessel.

When Unwilling Vessel dies, create an X/X blue Spirit creature token with flying, where X is the number of counters on Unwilling Vessel.

In the unusual case where Unwilling Vessel has +1/+1 counters on it and then receives an amount of -1/-1 counters that causes it to die, use the total number of counters that were on Unwilling Vessel when it died, including all of the +1/+1 and -1/-1 counters, to determine the value of X.

0120_MTGDSK_Main: Valgavoth, Terror Eater

Valgavoth, Terror Eater

{6}{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elder Demon

9/9

Flying, lifelink

Ward—Sacrifice three nonland permanents.

If a card you didn't control would be put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

During your turn, you may play cards exiled with Valgavoth. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to its mana value rather than pay its mana cost.

You follow all timing rules for spells cast and lands played using the permission granted by Valgavoth's last ability.

The spells you cast using the permission granted by Valgavoth's last ability have an alternative cost that's paying life equal to their mana value. You can't choose to pay their mana cost and may not pay any other alternative costs. You may still pay for additional costs, such as kicker costs, and you may pay mana for those as normal. If the spell has mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

0121_MTGDSK_Main: Valgavoth's Faithful

Valgavoth's Faithful

{B}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/1

{3}{B}, Sacrifice Valgavoth's Faithful: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

Since targets are chosen before costs are paid, Valgavoth's Faithful isn't a legal target for its own ability because it won't be in the graveyard at that time.

0204_MTGDSK_Main: Valgavoth's Onslaught

Valgavoth's Onslaught

{X}{X}{G}

Sorcery

Manifest dread X times, then put X +1/+1 counters on each of those creatures. (To manifest dread, look at the top two cards of your library, then put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

If an effect instructs a player to manifest multiple cards from their library, those cards are manifested one at a time. Players can't take actions in between. However, an ability that triggers "Whenever one or more creatures enter" would trigger once for each event.

Players can't take actions in between the time you manifest dread X times and the time you put +1/+1 counters on them. Notably, they can't try to remove the face-down creatures before counters are placed on them.

0082_MTGDSK_Main: Vanish from Sight

Vanish from Sight

{3}{U}

Instant

Target nonland permanent's owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library. Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

If the target nonland permanent is an illegal target when Vanish from Sight tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't surveil.

0162_MTGDSK_Main: Vengeful Possession

Vengeful Possession

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap it. It gains haste until end of turn. You may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Vengeful Possession tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't have the option to discard a card in order to draw a card.

Vengeful Possession can target any creature, even one that's untapped or one you already control.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

0163_MTGDSK_Main: Vicious Clown

Vicious Clown

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Clown

2/3

Whenever another creature you control with power 2 or less enters, Vicious Clown gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Vicious Clown's ability checks the power of the other creature only at the moment it enters. If a creature enters with counters, those counters are included. If a creature's power is 2 or less when it enters but becomes greater than 2 while Vicious Clown's ability is still on the stack, Vicious Clown will still get +2/+0 until end of turn when its ability resolves.

0238_MTGDSK_Main: Victor, Valgavoth's Seneschal

Victor, Valgavoth's Seneschal

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

3/3

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, surveil 2 if this is the first time this ability has resolved this turn. If it's the second time, each opponent discards a card. If it's the third time, put a creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

Victor's ability has no effect beyond the third time it resolves in a turn.

0122_MTGDSK_Main: Vile Mutilator

Vile Mutilator

{5}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

6/5

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or enchantment.

Flying, trample

When Vile Mutilator enters, each opponent sacrifices a nontoken enchantment, then sacrifices a nontoken creature.

While resolving Vile Mutilator's last ability, the next opponent in turn order chooses a nontoken enchantment they control, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then each of the chosen nontoken enchantments are sacrificed simultaneously. Finally, repeat this process for nontoken creatures.

0205_MTGDSK_Main: Walk-In Closet

Walk-In Closet

{2}{G}

You may play lands from your graveyard.

//

Forgotten Cellar

{3}{G}{G}

When you unlock this door, you may cast spells from your graveyard this turn, and if a card would be put into your graveyard from anywhere this turn, exile it instead.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Walk-In Closet's ability doesn't change the times when you can play those land cards. You can still play only one land per turn, and only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Walk-In Closet's ability doesn't allow you to activate abilities (such as cycling) of land cards in your graveyard.

Cards that would be put into your graveyard on the turn Forgotten Cellar's ability resolves are exiled even if you didn't play them this turn.

Forgotten Cellar's ability won't stop tokens from going to your graveyard as normal (and ceasing to exist shortly thereafter, also as normal).

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast from your graveyard with the permission granted by Forgotten Cellar's ability. You may pay alternative costs, such as impending costs, rather than the spell's mana cost. You may pay optional additional costs, such as kicker, and if there are any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0165_MTGDSK_Main: Waltz of Rage

Waltz of Rage

{3}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to each other creature. Until end of turn, whenever a creature you control dies, exile the top card of your library. You may play it until the end of your next turn.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Waltz of Rage tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No damage will be dealt, and the delayed triggered ability won't trigger whenever a creature you control dies this turn.

The creature is the source of the damage, not Waltz of Rage.

Use the power of the target creature as Waltz of Rage resolves to determine how much damage that creature deals to each other creature.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Waltz of Rage's delayed triggered ability. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0041_MTGDSK_Main: The Wandering Rescuer

The Wandering Rescuer

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai Noble

3/4

Flash

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Double strike

Other tapped creatures you control have hexproof.

You can't tap more creatures to cast this spell using convoke than are required to pay its total cost.

0240_MTGDSK_Main: Winter, Misanthropic Guide

Winter, Misanthropic Guide

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

3/4

Ward {2}

At the beginning of your upkeep, each player draws two cards.

Delirium — As long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, each opponent's maximum hand size is equal to seven minus the number of those card types.

If multiple effects modify a player's hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you put Winter onto the battlefield and then your opponent plays Reliquary Tower (a land with "You have no maximum hand size"), that opponent would have no maximum hand size no matter when you started having delirium. However, if the permanents entered in the opposite order, that opponent's maximum hand size would be seven minus the number of card types among cards in your graveyard if you had delirium. At any time you didn't have delirium, they would have no maximum hand size.

A player's maximum hand size is checked only during the cleanup step of their turn. At other times, they may have more cards in hand than their maximum hand size.

0123_MTGDSK_Main: Winter's Intervention

Winter's Intervention

{1}{B}

Instant

Winter's Intervention deals 2 damage to target creature. You gain 2 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Winter's Intervention tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0124_MTGDSK_Main: Withering Torment

Withering Torment

{2}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature or enchantment. You lose 2 life.

If the target creature or enchantment is an illegal target as Withering Torment tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't lose life.

0241_MTGDSK_Main: Zimone, All-Questioning

Zimone, All-Questioning

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

At the beginning of your end step, if a land entered the battlefield under your control this turn and you control a prime number of lands, create Primo, the Indivisible, a legendary 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token, then put that many +1/+1 counters on it. (2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29, and 31 are prime numbers.)

There are a few more prime numbers, but we couldn't fit them all on the card. (Some of them would take up more room than we have in the text box by themselves, but you probably won't control that many lands.)

In case you do end up with more than 31 lands, the remaining prime numbers below 100 are 37, 41, 43, 47, 53, 59, 61, 67, 71, 73, 79, 83, 89, and 97.

If a land hasn't entered the battlefield under your control during your turn by the time your end step begins, Zimone's ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to put a land onto the battlefield under your control during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

If you don't control a prime number of lands as Zimone's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve.

SPECIAL GUESTS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0072_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Collected Company

Collected Company

{3}{G}

Instant

Look at the top six cards of your library. Put up to two creature cards with mana value 3 or less from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

Each of the creature cards can have mana value 3 or less. It's not the total mana value of the two cards.

0066_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Expropriate

Expropriate

{7}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Council's dilemma — Starting with you, each player votes for time or money. For each time vote, take an extra turn after this one. For each money vote, choose a permanent owned by the voter and gain control of it. Exile Expropriate.

Votes are cast in turn order, and each player will know the votes of players who voted beforehand.

Each player must vote for one of the available options. They can't abstain.

No player votes until Expropriate resolves. Any responses to the spell must be made without knowing the outcome of the vote.

0070_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Maddening Hex

Maddening Hex

{1}{R}{R}

Enchantment — Aura Curse

Enchant player

Whenever enchanted player casts a noncreature spell, roll a d6. Maddening Hex deals damage to that player equal to the result. Then attach Maddening Hex to another one of your opponents chosen at random.

Dice are identified by the number of faces each one has. For example, a d6 is a six-sided die.

Dice used must have equally likely outcomes and the roll must be fair. Although physical dice are recommended, digital substitutes are allowed, provided they have the same number of equally likely outcomes as specified in the original roll instruction.

0073_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Noxious Revival

Noxious Revival

{G/P}

Instant

({G/P} can be paid with either {G} or 2 life.)

Put target card from a graveyard on top of its owner's library.

A card with Phyrexian mana symbols in its mana cost is each color that appears in that mana cost, regardless of how that cost may have been paid.

To calculate the mana value of a card with Phyrexian mana symbols in its cost, count each Phyrexian mana symbol as 1.

As you cast a spell or activate an ability with one or more Phyrexian mana symbols in its cost, you choose how to pay for each Phyrexian mana symbol at the same time you would choose modes or choose a value for X.

If you're at 1 life or less, you can't pay 2 life.

Phyrexian is not a color of mana.

0067_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Phantasmal Image

Phantasmal Image

{1}{U}

Creature — Illusion

0/0

You may have Phantasmal Image enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except it's an Illusion in addition to its other types and it has "When this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability, sacrifice it."

Phantasmal Image copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below) and it gains the Illusion creature type and the triggered ability. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

The Illusion creature type and the triggered ability that Phantasmal Image gains as part of its copy effect are both copiable values that other effects may copy.

If the chosen creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the chosen creature is copying something else (for example, if the chosen creature is another Phantasmal Image), then Phantasmal Image enters as whatever the chosen creature copied.

If the chosen creature is a token, Phantasmal Image copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token. Phantasmal Image is not a token in this case.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Phantasmal Image enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

If Phantasmal Image somehow enters at the same time as another creature, Phantasmal Image can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

0069_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Sacrifice

Sacrifice

{B}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Add an amount of {B} equal to the sacrificed creature's mana value.

Use the creature's mana value as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much {B} to add.

0065_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Soul Warden

Soul Warden

{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/1

Whenever another creature enters, you gain 1 life.

If Soul Warden enters at the same time as one or more other creatures, its ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

0071_MTGDSK_SpeGuest: Unholy Heat

Unholy Heat

{R}

Instant

Unholy Heat deals 2 damage to target creature or planeswalker.

Delirium — Unholy Heat deals 6 damage instead if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Unholy Heat checks your graveyard as it resolves to determine if it deals 2 or 6 damage. At that time, Unholy Heat isn't in the graveyard yet.

COMMANDER CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0001_MTGDSK_CommBord: Aminatou, Veil Piercer

Aminatou, Veil Piercer

{1}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/4

At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Each enchantment card in your hand has miracle. Its miracle cost is equal to its mana cost reduced by {4}. (You may cast a card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

It's important to reveal a card with miracle before it is mixed with the other cards in your hand.

You can reveal and cast a card with miracle on any turn, not just your own, if it's the first card you've drawn that turn.

Multiple card draws are always treated as a sequence of individual card draws. For example, if you haven't drawn any cards yet during a turn and cast a spell that instructs you to draw three cards, you'll draw them one at a time. Only the first card drawn this way may be revealed and cast using its miracle ability.

If an effect puts a card into your hand without using the word "draw," the card wasn't drawn.

You don't have to reveal a drawn card with miracle if you don't wish to cast it at that time.

You can cast a card for its miracle cost only as the miracle triggered ability resolves. If you don't want to cast it at that time (or you can't cast it, perhaps because there are no legal targets available), you won't be able to cast it later for the miracle cost.

You cast the card with miracle during the resolution of the triggered ability. Ignore any timing rules based on the card's type.

Miracle is an alternative cost to cast the spell with miracle. It can't be combined with other alternative costs, such as casting a spell "without paying its mana cost." You may, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a miracle cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If the card with miracle leaves your hand before the triggered ability resolves, you won't be able to cast it using its miracle ability.

You still draw the card whether you use the miracle ability or not. Any ability that triggers whenever you draw a card, for example, will trigger. If you don't cast the card using its miracle ability, it will remain in your hand.

0016_MTGDSK_ComOther: Ancient Cellarspawn

Ancient Cellarspawn

{1}{B}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Horror

3/3

Each spell you cast that's a Demon, Horror, or Nightmare costs {1} less to cast.

Whenever you cast a spell, if the amount of mana spent to cast it was less than its mana value, target opponent loses life equal to the difference.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Ancient Cellarspawn's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

If the spell is no longer on the stack when Ancient Cellarspawn's last ability resolves, use its mana value as it last existed on the stack.

0026_MTGDSK_ComOther: Barbflare Gremlin

Barbflare Gremlin

{3}{R}

Creature — Gremlin

3/2

First strike, haste

Whenever a player taps a land for mana, if Barbflare Gremlin is tapped, that player adds one mana of any type that land produced. Then that land deals 1 damage to that player.

Barbflare Gremlin's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0037_MTGDSK_ComOther: Convert to Slime

Convert to Slime

{3}{B}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy up to one target artifact, up to one target creature, and up to one target enchantment.

Delirium — Then if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, create an X/X green Ooze creature token, where X is the total mana value of permanents destroyed this way.

If you destroy some of your own permanents with Convert to Slime, they'll go to your graveyard in time for their types to be counted for the delirium ability.

Use the mana value of the destroyed permanents as they last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0017_MTGDSK_ComOther: Cramped Vents

Cramped Vents

{3}{B}

When you unlock this door, this Room deals 6 damage to target creature an opponent controls. You gain life equal to the excess damage dealt this way.

//

Access Maze

{5}{B}{B}

Once during each of your turns, you may cast a spell from your hand by paying life equal to its mana value rather than paying its mana cost.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

In some unusual cases, Cramped Vents may have deathtouch. Even 1 damage dealt to a creature from a source with deathtouch is considered lethal damage, so any amount greater than that will cause excess damage to be dealt, even if the total amount of damage isn't greater than the creature's toughness.

You follow all timing rules for spells cast with Access Maze's ability.

The spells you cast using Access Maze's ability have an alternative cost that's paying life equal to their mana value. You can't choose to pay their mana cost and may not pay any other alternative costs. You may still pay for additional costs, such as kicker costs, and you may pay mana for those as normal. If the spell has mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

0030_MTGDSK_ComOther: Curator Beastie

Curator Beastie

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Beast

6/6

Reach

Colorless creatures you control enter with two additional +1/+1 counters on them.

Whenever Curator Beastie enters or attacks, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

If Curator Beastie enters under your control at the same time as one or more colorless creatures, those colorless creatures won't enter with additional +1/+1 counters. This is because a replacement effect created by an object entering can only apply to that object.

The face-down card put onto the battlefield by Curator Beastie's last ability is a colorless creature you control entering the battlefield (unless an effect gives it a color) so it will enter with +1/+1 counters if Curator Beastie is still on the battlefield.

0019_MTGDSK_ComOther: Demonic Covenant

Demonic Covenant

{4}{B}{B}

Kindred Enchantment — Demon

Whenever one or more Demons you control attack a player, you draw a card and lose 1 life.

At the beginning of your end step, create a 5/5 black Demon creature token with flying, then mill two cards. If two cards that share all their card types were milled this way, sacrifice Demonic Covenant.

Demonic Covenant's first ability will trigger once for each player you attack with one or more Demons.

Creatures that enter attacking are never declared as attackers, and as such, they won't cause Demonic Covenant's first ability to trigger.

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types.

include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types. Demonic Covenant's last ability will only cause you to sacrifice Demonic Covenant if both cards have the exact same combination of card types. Supertypes and subtypes are not taken into account.

0032_MTGDSK_ComOther: Disorienting Choice

Disorienting Choice

{3}{G}

Sorcery

For each opponent, choose up to one target artifact or enchantment that player controls. For each permanent chosen this way, its controller may exile it. Then if one or more of the chosen permanents are still on the battlefield, you search your library for up to that many land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

When Disorienting Choice resolves, the next opponent in turn order that controls a permanent chosen with Disorienting Choice decides whether to exile that permanent. Then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then all appropriate permanents are exiled simultaneously. Opponents will know what choices opponents earlier in the turn order made.

0012_MTGDSK_ComOther: Fear of Sleep Paralysis

Fear of Sleep Paralysis

{5}{U}

Enchantment Creature — Nightmare

6/6

Flying

Eerie — Whenever Fear of Sleep Paralysis or another enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, tap up to one target creature and put a stun counter on it.

Stun counters can't be removed from permanents your opponents control. (They won't untap if they have stun counters.)

While you control Fear of Sleep Paralysis, if a permanent an opponent controls with a stun counter would untap, it doesn't untap and the stun counter isn't removed.

If an ability tries to move a stun counter from a permanent an opponent controls to another permanent while you control Fear of Sleep Paralysis, that counter won't move. No stun counters will be removed from or put onto anything.

While you control Fear of Sleep Paralysis, opponents can't use tapped permanents with stun counters on them to pay costs that include untapping a permanent. This includes costs that use the {Q} (untap) symbol.

0034_MTGDSK_ComOther: Formless Genesis

Formless Genesis

{2}{G}

Kindred Sorcery — Shapeshifter

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Create an X/X colorless Shapeshifter creature token with changeling and deathtouch, where X is the number of land cards in your graveyard.

Retrace (You may cast this card from your graveyard by discarding a land card in addition to paying its other costs.)

Changeling is a characteristic-defining ability. It functions in all zones.

The subtype Shapeshifter that appears on the type line is mostly there to reinforce the flavor. A spell or token with changeling is just as much an Elf, a Dwarf, a Sliver, a Goat, a Coward, and a Zombie as it is a Shapeshifter.

The value of X is determined only once, as Formless Genesis resolves. The token's power and toughness won't change if the number of land cards in your graveyard later changes.

Casting a card by using its retrace ability works just like casting any other spell, with two exceptions: You're casting it from your graveyard rather than your hand, and you must discard a land card in addition to any other costs.

A retrace card cast from your graveyard follows the normal timing rules for its card type.

When a retrace spell you cast from your graveyard resolves, fails to resolve, or is countered, it's put back into your graveyard. You may use the retrace ability to cast it again.

If the active player casts a spell that has retrace, that player may cast that card again after it resolves, before another player can remove the card from the graveyard. The active player has priority after the spell resolves, so they can immediately cast a new spell. Since casting a card with retrace from the graveyard moves that card onto the stack, no one else would have the chance to affect it while it's still in the graveyard.

0039_MTGDSK_ComOther: Giggling Skitterspike

Giggling Skitterspike

{4}

Artifact Creature — Toy

1/1

Indestructible

Whenever Giggling Skitterspike attacks, blocks, or becomes the target of a spell, it deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

{5}: Monstrosity 5. (If this creature isn't monstrous, put five +1/+1 counters on it and it becomes monstrous.)

If Giggling Skitterspike is no longer on the battlefield when its second ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage it deals.

Once a creature becomes monstrous, it can't become monstrous again. If the creature is already monstrous when the monstrosity ability resolves, nothing happens.

Monstrous isn't an ability that a creature has. It's just something true about that creature. If the creature stops being a creature or loses its abilities, it will continue to be monstrous.

0027_MTGDSK_ComOther: Gleeful Arsonist

Gleeful Arsonist

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell, Gleeful Arsonist deals damage equal to its power to that player.

Undying (When this creature dies, if it had no +1/+1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it.)

Gleeful Arsonist's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If Gleeful Arsonist is no longer on the battlefield when its first ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage it deals.

Once undying returns the creature, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras that were attached to it won't return to the battlefield. Equipment that was attached to it will remain unattached. Any counters that were on it won't be put on the new creature.

0013_MTGDSK_ComOther: Glitch Interpreter

Glitch Interpreter

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

When Glitch Interpreter enters, if you control no face-down permanents, return Glitch Interpreter to its owner's hand and manifest dread.

Whenever one or more colorless creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Glitch Interpreter's first ability won't trigger at all if you control one or more face-down permanents when it enters. If it does trigger but you somehow control one or more face-down permanents when it resolves, the ability won't do anything. You won't return Glitch Interpreter to your hand, and you won't manifest dread.

If Glitch Interpreter is no longer on the battlefield when its first ability resolves and you control no face-down permanents, you'll still manifest dread.

0020_MTGDSK_ComOther: Into the Pit

Into the Pit

{2}{B}

Enchantment

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast spells from the top of your library by sacrificing a nonland permanent in addition to paying their other costs.

While you control Into the Pit, you can look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction; see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast a spell from the top of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast from the top of your library this way.

While you control Into the Pit, if the top card of your library has disguise or morph, you may cast it face down from the top of your library by paying {3} and sacrificing a nonland permanent.

0003_MTGDSK_CommBord: The Lord of Pain

The Lord of Pain

{3}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

5/5

Menace

Your opponents can't gain life.

Whenever a player casts their first spell each turn, choose another target player. The Lord of Pain deals damage equal to that spell's mana value to the chosen player.

Spells and abilities that cause opponents to gain life still resolve while The Lord of Pain is on the battlefield. They won't gain life, but any other effects of that spell or ability will still happen.

If an effect says to set an opponent's life total to a number that's higher than their current life total, that player's life total won't change.

The Lord of Pain's last ability must target a player other than the one who cast the spell that caused the ability to trigger. That means that if it's just you and one other player in the game, you'll have to target yourself when that player casts their first spell each turn. (What did you expect? You summoned The Lord of Pain!)

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X when determining that spell's mana value.

0004_MTGDSK_CommBord: The Master of Keys

The Master of Keys

{X}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Horror

3/3

Flying

When The Master of Keys enters, put X +1/+1 counters on it and mill twice X cards.

Each enchantment card in your graveyard has escape. The escape cost is equal to the card's mana cost plus exile three other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast cards from your graveyard for their escape cost.)

If The Master of Keys is no longer on the battlefield when its second ability resolves, you'll still mill twice X cards.

If a card has no mana cost, its escape cost is an unpayable cost, so you can't cast it for that cost.

If you're casting a Room with escape, you choose which half to cast, then pay the appropriate cost plus exiling three cards. The same is true for split cards, adventurer cards, and prototype cards.

If a spell you're casting with escape has an additional cost of discarding cards or sacrificing permanents, you may exile cards discarded or sacrificed this way to pay that part of its escape cost.

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and regardless of whether an alternative cost was paid.

After an escaped spell resolves, it returns to its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell. If it is a permanent spell, it enters and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later. It can escape again.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

0021_MTGDSK_ComOther: Metamorphosis Fanatic

Metamorphosis Fanatic

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Human Cleric

4/4

Lifelink

When Metamorphosis Fanatic enters, return up to one target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a lifelink counter on it.

Miracle {1}{B} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

It's important to reveal a card with miracle before it is mixed with the other cards in your hand.

You can reveal and cast a card with miracle on any turn, not just your own, if it's the first card you've drawn that turn.

Multiple card draws are always treated as a sequence of individual card draws. For example, if you haven't drawn any cards yet during a turn and cast a spell that instructs you to draw three cards, you'll draw them one at a time. Only the first card drawn this way may be revealed and cast using its miracle ability.

If an effect puts a card into your hand without using the word "draw," the card wasn't drawn.

You don't have to reveal a drawn card with miracle if you don't wish to cast it at that time.

You can cast a card for its miracle cost only as the miracle triggered ability resolves. If you don't want to cast it at that time (or you can't cast it, perhaps because there are no legal targets available), you won't be able to cast it later for the miracle cost.

You cast the card with miracle during the resolution of the triggered ability. Ignore any timing rules based on the card's type.

Miracle is an alternative cost to cast the spell with miracle. It can't be combined with other alternative costs, such as casting a spell "without paying its mana cost." You may, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a miracle cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If the card with miracle leaves your hand before the triggered ability resolves, you won't be able to cast it using its miracle ability.

You still draw the card whether you use the miracle ability or not. Any ability that triggers whenever you draw a card, for example, will trigger. If you don't cast the card using its miracle ability, it will remain in your hand.

0022_MTGDSK_ComOther: Persistent Constrictor

Persistent Constrictor

{4}{B}

Creature — Zombie Snake

5/3

At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, they lose 1 life and you put a -1/-1 counter on up to one target creature they control.

Persist (When this creature dies, if it had no -1/-1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a -1/-1 counter on it.)

If the target creature is an illegal target as Persistent Constrictor's first ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will lose life.

If a card with persist is removed from the graveyard after it dies but before the ability trigger resolves, it won't be returned to the battlefield.

Once persist returns the creature, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras that were attached to it won't return to the battlefield. Equipment that was attached to it will remain unattached. Any counters that were on it won't be put on the new creature.

If a creature has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, state-based actions remove the same number of each so that it has only one kind of those counters on it. A creature's persist ability can bring it back again if its -1/-1 counters are removed this way.

If a creature with persist that has +1/+1 counters on it receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, persist won't trigger and the card won't return to the battlefield. That's because persist checks the creature as it last existed on the battlefield, and it still had -1/-1 counters on it at that point.

0038_MTGDSK_ComOther: Phenomenon Investigators

Phenomenon Investigators

{2}{U}{B}

Creature — Human Detective

3/4

As Phenomenon Investigators enters, choose Believe or Doubt.

• Believe — Whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, create a 2/2 black Horror enchantment creature token.

• Doubt — At the beginning of your end step, you may return a nonland permanent you own to your hand. If you do, draw a card.

If you somehow control Phenomenon Investigators and no choice was made for it (perhaps because another permanent on the battlefield became a copy of it, or it was manifested and later turned face up), it has neither of the two triggered abilities, no matter how much you want to believe (or doubt).

0009_MTGDSK_ComOther: Redress Fate

Redress Fate

{6}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Return all artifact and enchantment cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Miracle {3}{W} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it comes back onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

If an Aura is being put onto the battlefield at the same time as a creature, that Aura can't enchant that creature.

0005_MTGDSK_CommBord: Rendmaw, Creaking Nest

Rendmaw, Creaking Nest

{3}{B}{G}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Scarecrow

5/5

Menace, reach

When Rendmaw, Creaking Nest enters and whenever you play a card with two or more card types, each player creates a tapped 2/2 black Bird creature token with flying. The tokens are goaded for the rest of the game. (They attack each combat if able and attack a player other than you if able.)

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types.

include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types. If, during a player's declare attackers step, a creature that player controls that's been goaded is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under that player's control continuously since the turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack a player, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player.

If the creature doesn't meet any of the above exceptions and can attack, it must attack a player other than the controller of the spell or ability that goaded it if able. If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, a battle an opponent controls, or a player who goaded it.

Being goaded isn't an ability the creature has. Once it's been goaded, it must attack as detailed above even if it loses all abilities.

Attacking with a goaded creature doesn't cause it to stop being goaded. If there is an additional combat phase that turn, or if another player gains control of it before it stops being goaded, it must attack again if able.

If a creature you control has been goaded by multiple opponents, it must attack one of your opponents that hasn't goaded it, as that fulfills the maximum number of goad requirements. If a creature you control has been goaded by each of your opponents, the creature must attack an opponent (rather than a planeswalker or battle), but you choose which opponent it attacks.

0024_MTGDSK_ComOther: Sadistic Shell Game

Sadistic Shell Game

{4}{B}

Sorcery

Starting with the next opponent in turn order, each player chooses a creature you don't control. Destroy the chosen creatures.

Each player will know what choices players earlier in the turn order made.

0040_MTGDSK_ComOther: Séance Board

Séance Board

{2}

Artifact

Morbid — At the beginning of each end step, if a creature died this turn, put a soul counter on Séance Board.

{T}: Add X mana of any one color, where X is the number of soul counters on Séance Board. Spend this mana only to cast instant, sorcery, Demon, and Spirit spells.

If no creatures have died in a turn by the time that turn's end step begins, Séance Board's first ability won't trigger at all. Causing a creature to die during the end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

0010_MTGDSK_ComOther: Secret Arcade

Secret Arcade

{4}{W}

Nonland permanents you control and permanent spells you control are enchantments in addition to their other types.

//

Dusty Parlor

{2}{W}

Whenever you cast an enchantment spell, put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to that spell's mana value on up to one target creature.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X when determining that spell's mana value.

0035_MTGDSK_ComOther: Shriekwood Devourer

Shriekwood Devourer

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Treefolk

7/5

Trample

Whenever you attack with one or more creatures, untap up to X lands, where X is the greatest power among those creatures.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Shriekwood Devourer's last ability resolves. This means that the value of X may be different than you had hoped when attackers were declared if attacking creatures have left the battlefield or their power has changed.

Creatures that enter attacking were never declared as attackers, so Shriekwood Devourer's last ability won't take them into account.

0011_MTGDSK_ComOther: Soaring Lightbringer

Soaring Lightbringer

{4}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Bird Glimmer

4/5

Flying

Other enchantment creatures you control have flying.

Whenever you attack a player, create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token that's tapped and attacking that player.

Soaring Lightbringer's last ability will trigger once for each player you attack.

0028_MTGDSK_ComOther: Spiked Corridor

Spiked Corridor

{3}{R}

When you unlock this door, create three 1/1 red Devil creature tokens with "When this creature dies, it deals 1 damage to any target."

//

Torture Pit

{3}{R}

If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to an opponent, it deals that much damage plus 2 instead.

//

Enchantment — Room

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

The additional 2 damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The additional damage isn't dealt by Torture Pit unless Torture Pit is the original source of damage.

If another effect modifies how much noncombat damage the source would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, Torture Pit's effect no longer applies.

If noncombat damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple players, divide the original amount before adding 2. For example, if you cast a sorcery spell that deals 4 damage divided as you choose among any number of targets, you could have it deal 3 damage to one opponent and 1 damage to another opponent. Those amounts would then be increased to 5 damage and 3 damage, respectively.

0029_MTGDSK_ComOther: Star Athlete

Star Athlete

{1}{R}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

Menace

Whenever Star Athlete attacks, choose up to one target nonland permanent. Its controller may sacrifice it. If they don't, Star Athlete deals 5 damage to that player.

Blitz {3}{R} (If you cast this spell for its blitz cost, it gains haste and "When this creature dies, draw a card." Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Star Athlete's second ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will be dealt damage, and no permanents will be sacked . . . er, sacrificed.

If you choose to pay the blitz cost rather than the mana cost, you're still casting the spell. It goes on the stack and can be responded to and countered. You can cast a creature spell for its blitz cost only if you could cast that creature spell. Most of the time, this means during your main phase when the stack is empty.

If you pay the blitz cost to cast a creature spell, that permanent will be sacrificed only if it's still on the battlefield when that triggered ability resolves. If it dies or goes to another zone before then, it will stay where it is.

You don't have to attack with the creature with blitz unless another ability says you do.

If a creature enters as a copy of or becomes a copy of a creature whose blitz cost was paid, the copy won't have haste, won't be sacrificed, and its controller won't draw a card when it dies.

If the creature was cast using its blitz ability, the triggered ability that lets its controller draw a card triggers when it dies for any reason, not just when you sacrifice it during the end step.

0025_MTGDSK_ComOther: Suspended Sentence

Suspended Sentence

{3}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature an opponent controls. That player loses 3 life. Exile Suspended Sentence with three time counters on it.

Suspend 3—{1}{B} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay {1}{B} and exile it with three time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, you may cast it without paying its mana cost.)

Suspend is a keyword that represents three abilities. The first is a static ability that allows you to exile the card from your hand with the specified number of time counters (the number before the dash) on it by paying its suspend cost (listed after the dash). The second is a triggered ability that removes a time counter from the suspended card at the beginning of each of your upkeeps. The third is a triggered ability that gives you the option to cast the card when the last time counter is removed.

You can exile a card in your hand using suspend any time you could cast that card. Consider its card type, any effects that modify when you could cast it (such as flash) and any other effects that stop you from casting it (such as from Meddling Mage's ability) to determine if and when you can do this. Whether you could actually complete all steps in casting the card is irrelevant. For example, you can exile a card with suspend that has no mana cost or that requires a target even if no legal targets are available at that time.

Cards exiled with suspend are exiled face up.

Exiling a card with suspend isn't casting that card. This action doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If the spell requires any targets, those targets are chosen when the spell is finally cast, not when it's exiled.

If an effect refers to a "suspended card," that means a card that (1) has suspend, (2) is in exile, and (3) has one or more time counters on it.

If the first triggered ability of suspend (the one that removes time counters) is countered, no time counter is removed. The ability will trigger again at the beginning of the card's owner's next upkeep.

When the last time counter is removed, the second triggered ability of suspend (the one that lets you cast the card) triggers. It doesn't matter why the last time counter was removed or what effect removed it.

If the second triggered ability is countered, the card can't be cast. It remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

As the second triggered ability of suspend resolves, you may cast the card. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored. If you choose not to (or can't) cast the card, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," such as with suspend, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those if you want to cast the card.

The mana value of a spell cast without paying its mana cost is determined by its mana cost, even though that cost wasn't paid.

0036_MTGDSK_ComOther: Ursine Monstrosity

Ursine Monstrosity

{2}{G}

Creature — Bear Mutant

3/3

Trample

At the beginning of combat on your turn, mill a card and choose an opponent at random. Ursine Monstrosity attacks that player this combat if able. Until end of turn, Ursine Monstrosity gains indestructible and gets +1/+1 for each card type among cards in your graveyard.

If you can't mill a card, you'll still follow the rest of the instructions of Ursine Monstrosity's last ability.

Ursine Monstrosity must attack the chosen player if able, not a planeswalker they control or a battle they protect.

If, during your declare attackers step, Ursine Monstrosity is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under your control continuously since your turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having Ursine Monstrosity attack the chosen player, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player in that case either.

If Ursine Monstrosity isn't forced to attack the chosen player for one of the above reasons but can still attack, you may choose to have it attack another player, a planeswalker, a battle, or nothing at all.

If your turn has multiple combat phases, Ursine Monstrosity's last ability triggers at the beginning of each of them. Ignore any choices made for its last ability during previous combat phases.

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types.

0006_MTGDSK_CommBord: Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls

Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elder Demon

4/4

Flying

Ward—Pay 2 life.

Whenever an opponent loses life for the first time during each of their turns, put a +1/+1 counter on Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls and draw a card.

If Valgavoth somehow enters the battlefield during an opponent's turn and that opponent had lost life earlier in the turn, its last ability won't trigger if that opponent loses life later in the turn.

0007_MTGDSK_CommBord: Winter, Cynical Opportunist

Winter, Cynical Opportunist

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

2/5

Deathtouch

Whenever Winter attacks, mill three cards.

Delirium — At the beginning of your end step, you may exile any number of cards from your graveyard with four or more card types among them. If you do, put a permanent card from among them onto the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0015_MTGDSK_ComOther: Zimone's Hypothesis

Zimone's Hypothesis

{3}{U}{U}

Instant

You may put a +1/+1 counter on a creature. Then choose odd or even. Return each creature with power of the chosen quality to its owner's hand. (Zero is even.)

You choose odd or even while Zimone's Hypothesis is resolving. Players can't take any actions between the time you make that choice and the time creatures are returned to their owners' hands.

ARCHENEMY SCHEME CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0330_MTGDSK_Schemes: Choose Your Champion

Choose Your Champion

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, target opponent chooses a player. Until your next turn, only you and the chosen player can cast spells and attack with creatures.

The effect doesn't wear off until just before your next untap step (even if an effect will cause that untap step to be skipped).

The player is chosen as the ability resolves. Once a player is chosen, it's too late for other players to respond by casting spells.

The targeted opponent may choose themselves.

The targeted opponent may choose you. In that case, only you can cast spells and attack with creatures before your next turn begins.

Players other than you and the chosen player may still perform game actions besides casting spells and attacking with creatures: They may block with creatures, activate abilities, perform special actions, and so on.

0331_MTGDSK_Schemes: Choose Your Demise

Choose Your Demise

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, look at the top four cards of your library and separate them into a face-down pile and a face-up pile. An opponent chooses one of those piles. Put the cards in that pile into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

You choose one opponent to make the final choice of which pile is put into your hand, but all players may discuss and advise this choice.

You don't have to reveal the cards in the face-down pile, no matter which zone they're put into. Resist the urge to gloat at the heroes if their decision serves your master plan (at least until they're done making decisions).

The split doesn't have to be even. The piles can be split with a single card in one pile and three cards in another. A pile can even have zero cards in it—in this case, an opponent chooses whether to put all the cards into your hand or into your library.

0332_MTGDSK_Schemes: Dark Wings Bring Your Downfall

Dark Wings Bring Your Downfall

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

Whenever you attack, create a 5/5 black Demon creature token with flying that's tapped and attacking.

At the beginning of each end step, if two or more creatures died under your control this turn, abandon this scheme.

If one or fewer creatures have died under your control during the turn by the time that turn's end step begins, Dark Wings Bring Your Downfall's last ability won't trigger at all. Causing creatures to die during the end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

0334_MTGDSK_Schemes: I Am Duskmourn

I Am Duskmourn

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

At the beginning of your end step, you may cast a spell from your hand without paying its mana cost. If you do, abandon this scheme.

the resolution of the ability. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Abhorrent Oculus, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0335_MTGDSK_Schemes: I Am Never Alone

I Am Never Alone

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, create a token that's a copy of your commander, except it's not legendary.

This effect can find your commander in all zones, including your library or hand and the stack.

The token created won't be considered your commander. Similarly, spells that are copies of your commander aren't considered your commander.

Except for the stated exception, the token created by I Am Never Alone's ability copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else (unless the original is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that commander is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied commander has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 unless it's a spell on the stack. In that situation, X is the value chosen for the spell.

If the copied commander is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the stated exception.

Any enters abilities of the copied commander will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied commander will also work.

0336_MTGDSK_Schemes: I Am Untouchable

I Am Untouchable

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

You and permanents you control have hexproof.

When combat damage is dealt to you, create a 4/4 colorless Scarecrow artifact creature token with vigilance, then abandon this scheme.

The last ability triggers only once whenever you're dealt combat damage, no matter how many creatures deal combat damage to you at the same time.

0337_MTGDSK_Schemes: I Call for Slaughter

I Call for Slaughter

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, create three 1/1 red Devil creature tokens with "When this creature dies, it deals 1 damage to any target." They gain haste until end of turn. If a source you control would deal damage this turn, it deals that much damage plus 1 instead.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players, that damage is divided or assigned before adding 1. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 creature with trample and it's blocked by a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then modified to 3 and 4, respectively.

0338_MTGDSK_Schemes: I Will Savor Your Agony

I Will Savor Your Agony

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, choose three. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Destroy target creature.

• Target player draws a card.

• Target player gains 5 life.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

If the same mode is chosen more than once, you choose their relative order as the ability triggers. For example, if you choose the first mode more than once, you choose the relative order to destroy the target creatures.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before the ability resolves, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the ability will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

0339_MTGDSK_Schemes: Kneel Before My Legions

Kneel Before My Legions

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, choose one —

• Create a 4/4 colorless Scarecrow artifact creature token with vigilance.

• Creatures you control get +3/+3 and gain vigilance and trample until end of turn.

The second mode affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +3/+3, vigilance, or trample.

0340_MTGDSK_Schemes: Mine Is the Only Truth

Mine Is the Only Truth

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

Whenever a player casts a spell, you draw a card.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if you drew a card last turn, abandon this scheme.

The first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0342_MTGDSK_Schemes: My Crushing Masterstroke

My Crushing Masterstroke

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, gain control of all nonland permanents your opponents control until end of turn. Untap those permanents. They gain haste until end of turn. Each of them attacks its owner this turn if able.

Each of those permanents attacks its owner if able, not necessarily the player you gained control of it from.

Each of those permanents that is a creature at the time your declare attackers step begins must attack its owner if able. This includes permanents that became creatures after you gained control of them. Any of those permanents that aren't creatures at that time can't attack.

If, during your declare attackers step, one of the permanents you gained control of this way that's a creature is tapped or is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having that creature attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If one of those creatures can't attack its owner that turn due to a spell or ability (such as Chronomantic Escape), you may have it attack another player, attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, attack a battle an opponent protects, or not attack at all. If there's a cost with having that creature attack its owner, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so you may have it attack another player, attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, attack a battle an opponent protects, or not attack at all.

0344_MTGDSK_Schemes: My Laughter Echoes

My Laughter Echoes

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

Whenever you set a non-ongoing scheme in motion, you may abandon this scheme. If you do, set that scheme in motion again.

You may resolve the new non-ongoing scheme's triggered ability before you decide whether to set it in motion again.

0345_MTGDSK_Schemes: My Tendrils Run Deep

My Tendrils Run Deep

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

At the beginning of your end step, if you control six or more lands, draw two cards, then abandon this scheme.

The effect of My Tendrils Run Deep that allows you to play an additional land is cumulative with similar effects. For example, if My Tendrils Run Deep is in your command zone face up and you control Exploration (an enchantment with "You may play an additional land on each of your turns."), you'll be able to play three lands during each of your turns.

0347_MTGDSK_Schemes: My Will Is Irresistible

My Will Is Irresistible

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, choose up to three nonland permanents you don't control. Target opponent chooses one of those permanents. You gain control of the rest.

If the target opponent is an illegal target as the triggered ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0348_MTGDSK_Schemes: My Wings Enfold All

My Wings Enfold All

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, choose one —

• Draw two cards.

• Until end of turn, whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy.

The copy created by the second mode will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

0349_MTGDSK_Schemes: No Secret Is Hidden from Me

No Secret Is Hidden from Me

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost. Then if you control six or more lands, repeat this process once.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Abhorrent Oculus, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0350_MTGDSK_Schemes: Only I Know What Awaits

Only I Know What Awaits

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, for each card type among permanents your opponents control, you may put a permanent card of that type from your hand onto the battlefield.

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Horror and Room are subtypes, not card types. Schemes are not permanents.

0351_MTGDSK_Schemes: Plots That Span Centuries

Plots That Span Centuries

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, the next time you would set a scheme in motion, set three schemes in motion instead.

Schemes may only be set in motion one at a time. If a player is instructed to set multiple schemes in motion, that player sets a scheme in motion that many times.

0352_MTGDSK_Schemes: Power Without Equal

Power Without Equal

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, draw three cards. You have no maximum hand size until your next turn. If you control six or more lands, you may cast up to three spells from your hand without paying their mana costs.

The number of lands you control is checked as this scheme's triggered ability resolves. You can't play a land during your turn before it resolves.

If you control six or more lands, you'll draw three cards and get to cast three spells for free. No player may take any actions between the time you draw three cards and the time you finish casting free spells.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Abhorrent Oculus, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

You cast any of the three spells you wish to cast for free while this scheme's ability is resolving. You'll have to pay the mana cost of any spells cast later in the turn, even if you cast fewer than three as you resolved this ability. The spells will be added to the stack in the order that you cast them.

0353_MTGDSK_Schemes: A Premonition of Your Demise

A Premonition of Your Demise

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, reveal the top two cards of your library and put them into your hand. When you reveal one or more nonland cards this way, this scheme deals damage equal to their total mana value to any target.

You don't choose a target for A Premonition of Your Demise at the time its ability triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you reveal one or more nonland cards this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

If the mana cost of a card revealed this way includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0354_MTGDSK_Schemes: Reality Is Mine to Control

Reality Is Mine to Control

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

Whenever you cast a spell, you may abandon this scheme. If you do, copy that spell, and you may choose new targets for the copy. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

The triggered ability and the copy it creates will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger. They resolve even if that spell is countered.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

As a copy of a permanent spell resolves, it's put onto the battlefield as a token rather than putting a copy of the spell onto the battlefield. The rules that apply to a permanent spell becoming a permanent apply to a copy of a spell becoming a token.

The token that a resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes isn't "created". Abilities that refer to a token being created won't interact with the copy resolving.

0356_MTGDSK_Schemes: Running Is Useless

Running Is Useless

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, choose any number of creatures with different mana values. Destroy those creatures.

You don't choose creatures until the ability is resolving.

0358_MTGDSK_Schemes: When Will You Learn?

When Will You Learn?

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, each opponent exiles the top card of their library. You may cast any number of spells from among cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Abhorrent Oculus, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

You cast any of the exiled cards you wish to cast for free while this scheme's ability is resolving. You can't wait until later in the turn. Any cards not cast this way remain exiled for the rest of the game. The spells will be added to the stack in the order that you cast them.

If the owner of one of the exiled cards leaves the game, that card leaves the game as well.

0359_MTGDSK_Schemes: You Are Unworthy of Mercy

You Are Unworthy of Mercy

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, each opponent sacrifices a nonland permanent. If you control six or more lands, each opponent sacrifices three nonland permanents instead.

When this scheme's ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order chooses a nonland permanent (or three nonland permanents) they control to sacrifice. Then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then all of the chosen permanents are sacrificed simultaneously. Opponents will know what choices opponents earlier in the turn order made.

0360_MTGDSK_Schemes: You Cannot Hide from Me

You Cannot Hide from Me

Ongoing Scheme

(An ongoing scheme remains face up until it's abandoned.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, up to one target creature gets +2/+2 and gains vigilance until end of turn. It can't be blocked this turn.

At the beginning of each opponent's end step, if that player has less than half their starting life total, abandon this scheme.

In a game with shared life totals (such as a game of Commander Archenemy), effects that reference a player's life total use the team's shared life total.

0362_MTGDSK_Schemes: You Live Only Because I Will It

You Live Only Because I Will It

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, you may redistribute any number of life totals. (Each affected player or team gets one of those life totals back.)

You choose which player or team gets which life total when the ability resolves.

In a game with shared life totals (such as a game of Commander Archenemy), each team has a single life total.

When life totals are redistributed, each player gains or loses the amount of life necessary to equal the other player's life total. For example, if one player has 10 life and the other has 17 life, the first player gains 7 life and the other one loses 7 life. Replacement effects may modify these gains and losses, and triggered abilities may trigger on them.

0363_MTGDSK_Schemes: You Will Know True Suffering

You Will Know True Suffering

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, it deals damage equal to your commander's mana value to each noncommander creature your opponents control.

If you have more than one commander (because of a partner ability, for example), you choose one of your commanders when the ability resolves to determine how much damage the ability deals.

0364_MTGDSK_Schemes: Your Mistake Is My Triumph

Your Mistake Is My Triumph

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, each player mills three cards. Then you put a permanent card from among the milled cards onto the battlefield under your control.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it comes back onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

0366_MTGDSK_Schemes: Your Own Face Mocks You

Your Own Face Mocks You

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, choose up to two target creatures your opponents control. For each one, create a token that's a copy of it. If you created fewer than two tokens this way, create a number of 4/4 colorless Scarecrow artifact creature tokens with vigilance equal to the difference.

Each of the tokens created copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0367_MTGDSK_Schemes: Your Plans Mean Nothing

Your Plans Mean Nothing

Scheme

When you set this scheme in motion, any number of target players each discard their hands. Each opponent draws cards equal to the number of cards that player discarded minus one. Then if you discarded a card this way, draw seven cards.

Players who didn't discard cards this way won't draw any cards.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Duskmourn, Dominaria, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia, Eldraine, Ixalan, Thunder Junction, and Bloomburrow are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2024 Wizards.