Tarkir: Dragonstorm Releases Tomorrow

The dragonstorms approach! We kicked off tabletop Prerelease events last weekend, and starting tomorrow, Tarkir: Dragonstorm will be available on MTG Arena. Choose your clan, decide your destiny, and break the storm!

It's also your last chance to preorder Tarkir: Dragonstorm bundles, so make sure to pick up yours and show your allegiance to Elspeth, Ugin, or Sarkhan. If you're looking for more ways to dive deep in Tarkir: Dragonstorm, we'll be releasing a series of deck techs over on the MTG Arena YouTube channel alongside the set's release.

0003_MTGTDM_CommBord: Eshki, Temur's Roar 0009_MTGTDM_CommBord: Ureni of the Unwritten

Finally, we're excited to share that the ten commanders from Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander will be coming to MTG Arena alongside Alchemy: Tarkir. Get ready to cast Eshki, Temur's Roar; Felothar the Steadfast; and plenty more iconic Tarkir characters in Brawl and beyond.

Play Clan Sealed Events with Tarkir: Dragonstorm

At Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease events, players get to choose their clan and receive a themed Prerelease Pack to help them build a deck in that clan's colors. To bring that experience into the digital realm, we're launching Clan Sealed events, allowing you to play Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed with an emphasis on your favorite clan.

For all the details on this event and how it works, check out this article going over Clan Sealed events. These clan-themed boosters included themed rares and mythic rares, mana-fixing cards, and flavorful inclusions that match your clan. Join us on MTG Arena for an unforgettable Sealed experience!

MTG Arena State of the Game on WeeklyMTG

As MTG Arena continues to evolve, we're working on more ways to share our development process with players. As part of this, Chris Kiritz and Ian Adams will be on WeeklyMTG tomorrow, April 8, to discuss the current state of the game, their plans for development, and Tarkir: Dragonstorm on MTG Arena. We'll also be publishing an article covering the state of the game from Chris Kiritz right here on DailyMTG, so stay tuned.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

April 8–9: Jump Into Tarkir: Dragonstorm

April 15–16: Slow Start

Quick Draft

April 1–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

April 17–26: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Other Events

March 25–April 8: MTG Arena Phantom Cube Draft

Phantom Cube Draft April 1–8: War of the Spark Flashback Draft

April Qualifier Events

April 4: Qualifier Play-In Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three)

Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three) April 5–6: Qualifier Weekend Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

April 4, 6 a.m.–April 5, 3 a.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed

April 4, 6 a.m.–April 5, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

April 5, 6 a.m.–April 6, 4 p.m. PT

April 5, 6 a.m.–April 6, 4 p.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed