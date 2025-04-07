Introducing Clan Sealed on MTG Arena

As powerful dragonstorms spiral Tarkir into chaos and wild dragons darken the skies, the five clans and their powerful spirit dragons must face off against wild dragons—and each other—in a battle for the fate of the plane. Discover which clan fits your playstyle with Clan Sealed events on MTG Arena.

Clan Sealed Events

Like the Prerelease Packs available at your local game store, each of the five clans of Tarkir (Abzan, Jeskai, Sultai, Mardu, and Temur) is represented in Sealed events. You'll see five different Clan Sealed events, one for each clan.

When you enter a Clan Sealed event, you'll receive six packs: four Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs and two clan-themed packs:

Much like the themed Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease Packs, each clan-themed pack contains 14 cards themed around your chosen clan. While you don't have to build a deck around your chosen clan, the two clan-themed packs will give you the building blocks for a deck in the clan's three colors.

Matchmaking

Now, here's the fun part. Regardless of which clan you chose when you entered the event, all five Clan Sealed events share the same matchmaking queue. So even if you're a Jeskai practitioner of the Way, you'll still face off against the Sultai, the Abzan, and so on.

Choose your clan. Build your deck. Break the storm.

Questions

Are the clan-themed packs on MTG Arena the same as the boosters in Prerelease Packs?

There are slight differences in the collation between the clan-themed packs on MTG Arena and the boosters found in Prerelease Packs.

What makes them different?

Our goal is to make the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed events a repeatable experience, where you get to see new and exciting cards, even if you choose Temur again and again.

To do this, we made two specific changes. First, we gave you two clan-themed packs instead of one. Additionally you'll see more variance in these clan-themed packs on MTG Arena when compared to boosters in Prerelease Packs. While this makes the contents of each individual clan-themed pack less predictable, you'll have a larger, more diverse pool of clan-themed cards.

Here are some notes on what you can expect to find in these clan-themed packs:

Clan-themed packs only contain cards that match that clan, either flavorfully or mechanically.

There are some generic cards that span clan packs.

There are no changes to rare or mythic rare drop rates.

Each clean-themed pack will contain mana-fixing cards, such as two-color lands, mana-generating artifacts, and more.

Does this mean I can be in five Sealed events at the same time?

Yes, you can enter each of the Sealed events and build a sealed deck from each pool. Just remember thatall of these events go into the same matchmaking queue regardless of which clan you've chosen, and your win record is tied to each individual event and deck. So, if you think variety is the spice of life—go for it! Try all five at the same time! You are the dragonstorm.