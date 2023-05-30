Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

MTG Product Guide

Whether you're new to Magic: The Gathering or you've been building decks for years, use the guide below to find epic Magic products. You'll also be able to learn about Rares, special treatments, features, and more! From Starter Kits to Collector Boosters, your favorites are waiting to be discovered.

Recommended Products

Get Started

Starter Kit

Best For

Learning how to play

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
8

2 Mythics and 6 Rares

Special Features

Includes everything you need to play and teach Magic

Special Card Treatments
2

2 Traditional Foils

Buy Now

Commander Decks

Best For

Epic multiplayer games

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
10

At least 10 new Rares and Mythics per deck

Special Features

Collector Booster sample pack of 2 special treatment cards with each deck

Special Card Treatments
3

2 Traditional Foil cards + 1 Bonus Foil Etched thick display commander

Buy Now

Jumpstart

Best For

A fun quick-play experience

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-2

1-2 in every pack

Special Features

Packs include all the lands you need to play

Special Card Treatments

N/A

Buy Now

Starter Kit

Commander Decks

Jumpstart

Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now
Best For

Learning how to play

Best For

Epic multiplayer games

Best For

A fun quick-play experience

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
8

2 Mythics and 6 Rares

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
10

At least 10 new Rares and Mythics per deck

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-2

1-2 in every pack

Special Features

Includes everything you need to play and teach Magic

Special Features

Collector Booster sample pack of 2 special treatment cards with each deck

Special Features

Packs include all the lands you need to play

Special Card Treatments
2

2 Traditional Foils

Special Card Treatments
3

2 Traditional Foil cards + 1 Bonus Foil Etched thick display commander

Special Card Treatments

N/A

Available while supplies last. Check your local store for details.

© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.

Build Your Collection

Draft Boosters

Best For

Draft play experience

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1+

At least 1 in every pack

Special Features

Get together with your friends and draft Magic!

Special Card Treatments

Traditional foil cards in 1 in 3 packs

Buy Now

Set Boosters

Best For

Opening packs for fun

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-4

1-4 in every pack

Special Features

Art Card in every pack

Special Card Treatments
1

At least 1 Foil card in every pack

Buy Now

Collector Boosters

Best For

Shortcut to the coolest cards

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
5-6

5-6 in every pack

Special Features

Showcase, Borderless and Extended-art cards

Special Card Treatments
8-10

8-10 Foil cards per booster and more!

Buy Now

Bundle

Best For

Exclusive accessories

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-4

1-4 in every Set Booster

Special Features

Packed full of Set boosters

Special Card Treatments
1

Foil alternate art promo card in each

Buy Now

Draft Boosters

Set Boosters

Collector Boosters

Bundle

Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now
Best For

Draft play experience

Best For

Opening packs for fun

Best For

Shortcut to the coolest cards

Best For

Exclusive accessories

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1+

At least 1 in every pack

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-4

1-4 in every pack

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
5-6

5-6 in every pack

Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-4

1-4 in every Set Booster

Special Features

Get together with your friends and draft Magic!

Special Features

Art Card in every pack

Special Features

Showcase, Borderless and Extended-art cards

Special Features

Packed full of Set boosters

Special Card Treatments

Traditional foil cards in 1 in 3 packs

Special Card Treatments
1

At least 1 Foil card in every pack

Special Card Treatments
8-10

8-10 Foil cards per booster and more!

Special Card Treatments
1

Foil alternate art promo card in each

Available while supplies last. Check your local store for details.

Booster Fun

Print Treatments

Print treatments are used to make Magic’s beautiful artwork pop and shimmer. These treatments include foil-etched cards, neon ink, and more!

Alternate Artwork

Alternate Artwork cards bring an exhilarating spin to the Magic landscape. These dynamic interpretations enchant with their originality, adding an unexpected edge to your collection.

Special Frames

Special Frames add a unique flair to card design. From Showcase and Masterpiece frames and beyond, these stylized frames also deepen the connection between the cards and the broader Magic multiverse.

What Are Magic Sets?

Themed cards that are released within one period of time for the purpose of being played together are called sets. To gather all of the cards from a set, you can purchase them in smaller packs called booster packs or purchase products with a selection of specific cards.

View Sets
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)