MTG Product Guide
Whether you're new to Magic: The Gathering or you've been building decks for years, use the guide below to find epic Magic products. You'll also be able to learn about Rares, special treatments, features, and more! From Starter Kits to Collector Boosters, your favorites are waiting to be discovered.
Recommended Products
Get Started
Starter Kit
Commander Decks
Jumpstart
|Buy Now
|Buy Now
|Buy Now
Best For
Learning how to play
Best For
Epic multiplayer games
Best For
A fun quick-play experience
Number of Rare or Higher Cards
8
2 Mythics and 6 Rares
Number of Rare or Higher Cards
10
At least 10 new Rares and Mythics per deck
Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-2
1-2 in every pack
Special Features
Includes everything you need to play and teach Magic
Special Features
Collector Booster sample pack of 2 special treatment cards with each deck
Special Features
Packs include all the lands you need to play
Special Card Treatments
2
2 Traditional Foils
Special Card Treatments
3
2 Traditional Foil cards + 1 Bonus Foil Etched thick display commander
Special Card Treatments
N/A
Available while supplies last. Check your local store for details.
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.
Build Your Collection
Draft Boosters
Set Boosters
Collector Boosters
Bundle
|Buy Now
|Buy Now
|Buy Now
|Buy Now
Best For
Draft play experience
Best For
Opening packs for fun
Best For
Shortcut to the coolest cards
Best For
Exclusive accessories
Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1+
At least 1 in every pack
Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-4
1-4 in every pack
Number of Rare or Higher Cards
5-6
5-6 in every pack
Number of Rare or Higher Cards
1-4
1-4 in every Set Booster
Special Features
Get together with your friends and draft Magic!
Special Features
Art Card in every pack
Special Features
Showcase, Borderless and Extended-art cards
Special Features
Packed full of Set boosters
Special Card Treatments
Traditional foil cards in 1 in 3 packs
Special Card Treatments
1
At least 1 Foil card in every pack
Special Card Treatments
8-10
8-10 Foil cards per booster and more!
Special Card Treatments
1
Foil alternate art promo card in each
Available while supplies last. Check your local store for details.
Booster Fun
Print Treatments
Print treatments are used to make Magic’s beautiful artwork pop and shimmer. These treatments include foil-etched cards, neon ink, and more!
Alternate Artwork
Alternate Artwork cards bring an exhilarating spin to the Magic landscape. These dynamic interpretations enchant with their originality, adding an unexpected edge to your collection.
Special Frames
Special Frames add a unique flair to card design. From Showcase and Masterpiece frames and beyond, these stylized frames also deepen the connection between the cards and the broader Magic multiverse.
What Are Magic Sets?
Themed cards that are released within one period of time for the purpose of being played together are called sets. To gather all of the cards from a set, you can purchase them in smaller packs called booster packs or purchase products with a selection of specific cards.