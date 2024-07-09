Skip to main content
套牌数量
100
牌手数量
2
游戏长度
20分钟

为什么选这个赛制？

-可在《万智牌：竞技场》畅玩数字版一对一游戏。 -适合新牌手学习如何构组自己的套牌。 -用单张同名牌构组你的套牌，但可选用多张基本地。

各式各样的玩法

MTG Arena
Try your hand at  Magic: The Gathering  through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go.  MTG Arena  is free and available on mobile or desktop.  
立即查看

游戏规则/改动

An exciting deck-brewing challenge, Brawl is most similar to Commander. In this format, you'll build a Commander-style deck around a legendary creature or Planeswalker and play 1v1 games on MTG Arena.

Deck Construction:

  • 1 commander card (any legendary creature or Planeswalker from a set currently on Arena)
  • 99 other Brawl legal cards (same color as commander card)
  • Only one copy of any card except for basic lands
  • Brawl decks do not have a sideboard

Additional Rules:

  • Starting life total is 25
  • Best of one, including a free mulligan

