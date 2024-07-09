争锋赛
为什么选这个赛制？
-可在《万智牌：竞技场》畅玩数字版一对一游戏。 -适合新牌手学习如何构组自己的套牌。 -用单张同名牌构组你的套牌，但可选用多张基本地。
各式各样的玩法
MTG Arena
Try your hand at Magic: The Gathering through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go. MTG Arena is free and available on mobile or desktop.
游戏规则/改动
An exciting deck-brewing challenge, Brawl is most similar to Commander. In this format, you'll build a Commander-style deck around a legendary creature or Planeswalker and play 1v1 games on MTG Arena.
Deck Construction:
- 1 commander card (any legendary creature or Planeswalker from a set currently on Arena)
- 99 other Brawl legal cards (same color as commander card)
- Only one copy of any card except for basic lands
- Brawl decks do not have a sideboard
Additional Rules:
- Starting life total is 25
- Best of one, including a free mulligan