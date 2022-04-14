Skip to main content
近代赛

套牌数量
60+
牌手数量
2
游戏长度
20分钟

为什么选这个赛制？

  • 非轮替赛制
  • 赛场趋势多变
  • 逐渐精通你最爱的套牌

各式各样的玩法

桌面
与好友相聚，面对面游戏！畅玩桌面版，你就有机会近距离看到实体牌的特殊处理，例如特有的插画、闪卡和主题牌框。
立即查看
SpellTable
使用摄像头和好友进行万智牌私人游戏，也可与全世界的牌手匹配对战！现在有了最新的牌张扫描技术。
立即查看
MTGO
庆祝长达二十年的蓬勃发展！万智牌线上版可收集牌张，构组套牌，有大量牌张和赛制可供选择来与其他牌手对战。
立即查看

游戏规则/改动

这是一对一的游戏，主套牌最少60张（备牌至多15张）。近代赛对局长度适中（约20分钟）。

除了基本地牌（平原、海岛、沼泽、山脉、树林和荒野）外，你构组的主牌和备牌中，同名牌不能超过四张，以英文牌名称为准。在这个赛制里可以使用最近两年里万智牌的强力牌张和策略。

近代赛制是一种构组赛制，因此适用于以下构组赛规则： - Bloomburrow - Assassin's Creed - Modern Horizons 3 - Outlaws of Thunder Junction - Murders at Karlov Manor - The Lost Caverns of Ixalan - Wilds of Eldraine - The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth - March of the Machine: The Aftermath - March of the Machine - Phyrexia: All Will Be One - The Brothers' War - Dominaria United - Streets of New Capenna - Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty - Innistrad: Crimson Vow - Innistrad: Midnight Hunt - Adventures in the Forgotten Realms - Modern Horizons 2 - Strixhaven - Kaldheim - Zendikar Rising - Core 2021 - Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths - Theros Beyond Death - Throne of Eldraine - Core Set 2020 - Modern Horizons - War of the Spark - Ravnica Allegiance - Guilds of Ravnica - Core Set 2019 - Dominaria - Rivals of Ixalan - Ixalan - Hour of Devastation - Amonkhet - Aether Revolt - Kaladesh - Eldritch Moon - Shadows over Innistrad - Oath of the Gatewatch - Battle for Zendikar - Magic Origins - Dragons of Tarkir - Fate Reforged - Khans of Tarkir - Magic 2015 - Journey into Nyx - Born of the Gods - Theros - Magic 2014 - Dragon's Maze - Gatecrash - Return to Ravnica - Magic 2013 - Avacyn Restored - Dark Ascension - Innistrad - Magic 2012 - New Phyrexia - Mirrodin Besieged - Scars of Mirrodin - Magic 2011 - Rise of the Eldrazi - Worldwake - Zendikar - Magic 2010 - Alara Reborn - Conflux - Shards of Alara - Eventide - Shadowmoor - Morningtide - Lorwyn - Tenth Edition - Future Sight - Planar Chaos - Time Spiral - Coldsnap - Dissension - Guildpact - Ravnica: City of Guilds - Ninth Edition - Saviors of Kamigawa - Eighth Edition - Betrayers of Kamigawa - Champions of Kamigawa - Fifth Dawn - Darksteel - Mirrodin

