这是一对一的游戏，主套牌最少60张（备牌至多15张）。近代赛对局长度适中（约20分钟）。
除了基本地牌（平原、海岛、沼泽、山脉、树林和荒野）外，你构组的主牌和备牌中，同名牌不能超过四张，以英文牌名称为准。在这个赛制里可以使用最近两年里万智牌的强力牌张和策略。
近代赛制是一种构组赛制，因此适用于以下构组赛规则：
- Bloomburrow
- Assassin's Creed
- Modern Horizons 3
- Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- Murders at Karlov Manor
- The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- Wilds of Eldraine
- The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth
- March of the Machine: The Aftermath
- March of the Machine
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- The Brothers' War
- Dominaria United
- Streets of New Capenna
- Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
- Modern Horizons 2
- Strixhaven
- Kaldheim
- Zendikar Rising
- Core 2021
- Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths
- Theros Beyond Death
- Throne of Eldraine
- Core Set 2020
- Modern Horizons
- War of the Spark
- Ravnica Allegiance
- Guilds of Ravnica
- Core Set 2019
- Dominaria
- Rivals of Ixalan
- Ixalan
- Hour of Devastation
- Amonkhet
- Aether Revolt
- Kaladesh
- Eldritch Moon
- Shadows over Innistrad
- Oath of the Gatewatch
- Battle for Zendikar
- Magic Origins
- Dragons of Tarkir
- Fate Reforged
- Khans of Tarkir
- Magic 2015
- Journey into Nyx
- Born of the Gods
- Theros
- Magic 2014
- Dragon's Maze
- Gatecrash
- Return to Ravnica
- Magic 2013
- Avacyn Restored
- Dark Ascension
- Innistrad
- Magic 2012
- New Phyrexia
- Mirrodin Besieged
- Scars of Mirrodin
- Magic 2011
- Rise of the Eldrazi
- Worldwake
- Zendikar
- Magic 2010
- Alara Reborn
- Conflux
- Shards of Alara
- Eventide
- Shadowmoor
- Morningtide
- Lorwyn
- Tenth Edition
- Future Sight
- Planar Chaos
- Time Spiral
- Coldsnap
- Dissension
- Guildpact
- Ravnica: City of Guilds
- Ninth Edition
- Saviors of Kamigawa
- Eighth Edition
- Betrayers of Kamigawa
- Champions of Kamigawa
- Fifth Dawn
- Darksteel
- Mirrodin