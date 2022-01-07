Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

先驱赛制

赛制枢纽
套牌数量
60+
牌手数量
2
游戏长度
20分钟

为什么选这个赛制？

-构组创意十足的套牌来展示自己！ -针对游戏玩法制定新的策略。 -牌张不随每年新的标准系列发售而轮替。

各式各样的玩法

桌面
与好友相聚，面对面游戏！畅玩桌面版，你就有机会近距离看到实体牌的特殊处理，例如特有的插画、闪卡和主题牌框。
立即查看
SpellTable
使用摄像头和好友进行万智牌私人游戏，也可与全世界的牌手匹配对战！现在有了最新的牌张扫描技术。
立即查看
MTGO
庆祝长达二十年的蓬勃发展！万智牌线上版可收集牌张，构组套牌，有大量牌张和赛制可供选择来与其他牌手对战。
立即查看

游戏规则/改动

这个非轮替赛制使用从再访拉尼卡起的所有系列。该赛制的预期强度高于标准赛，但不及近代赛或薪传赛。构组套牌的主牌和备牌里同样名称的牌张总共不能超过四张。基本地不受此限制。

- 套牌最少要有60张牌 - 如果使用备牌，备牌数量不得超过15张

What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
  • Foundations
  • Duskmourn: House of Horror
  • Bloomburrow

  • Outlaws of Thunder Junction

  • Murders at Karlov Manor

  • The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

  • Wilds of Eldraine

  • March of the Machine: The Aftermath

  • March of the Machine

  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One

  • The Brothers' War

  • Dominaria United

  • Streets of New Capenna

  • Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

  • Innistrad: Crimson Vow

  • Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

  • Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

  • Strixhaven

  • Kaldheim

  • Zendikar Rising

  • Core 2021

  • Ikoria Lair of Behemoths

  • Theros Beyond Death

  • Throne of Eldraine

  • Core Set 2020

  • War of the Spark

  • Ravnica Allegiance

  • Guilds of Ravnica

  • Core Set 2019

  • Dominaria

  • Rivals of Ixalan

  • Ixalan

  • Hour of Devastation

  • Amonkhet

  • Aether Revolt

  • Kaladesh

  • Eldritch Moon

  • Shadows over Innistrad

  • Oath of the Gatewatch

  • Battle for Zendikar

  • Magic Origins

  • Dragons of Tarkir

  • Fate Reforged

  • Khans of Tarkir

  • Magic 2015

  • Journey into Nyx

  • Born of the Gods

  • Theros

  • Magic 2014

  • Dragon's Maze

  • Gatecrash

  • Return to Ravnica

发现更多MTG

禁用和限用牌
牌张数据库
赛制枢纽

最新产品

2024年11月15日

万智牌Foundations

这里有整个多重宇宙你最喜欢的传奇和鹏洛客以及经典的魔法。本系列适合万智牌的新老牌手，甚至未来的牌手。分享火花的机会来了！

了解更多
2024年9月27日

暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂

走进Duskmourn……就怕你不敢。覆盖整个时空的宅邸营造出了一个恐怖场景，让对手最害怕的东西动了起来。邪恶显化成梦魇和花斑鬼，将锐器人逼至疯狂，让玩具和阴影变得致命。

了解更多
2024年8月2日

斑隆洛

勇气与体型无关！使出浑身解数，踏入Bloomburrow的世界。当元素之力面临失控的威胁，拯救苍茂谷的重任落在了最不起眼的护卫身上。与家鼠、蛙、蝙蝠、鸟、蜥蜴、松鼠以及其他小动物并肩作战，努力恢复和平的秩序。

了解更多
July 5, 2024

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed®

Animus开启了新的目的地：万智牌。跃入备受喜欢的新赛制，探索战场上的武器、角色和取自现实世界的地点。

了解更多
June 14, 2024

摩登新篇3

摩登新篇3为近代赛引入了大量有趣的新牌。重燃你对经典重印牌（包括邻色找地地）的热爱，发现新的强力牌张，例如你一定会喜欢的双面鹏洛客。

了解更多