先驱赛制
为什么选这个赛制？
-构组创意十足的套牌来展示自己！ -针对游戏玩法制定新的策略。 -牌张不随每年新的标准系列发售而轮替。
各式各样的玩法
游戏规则/改动
这个非轮替赛制使用从再访拉尼卡起的所有系列。该赛制的预期强度高于标准赛，但不及近代赛或薪传赛。构组套牌的主牌和备牌里同样名称的牌张总共不能超过四张。基本地不受此限制。
- 套牌最少要有60张牌 - 如果使用备牌，备牌数量不得超过15张
What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
- Foundations
- Duskmourn: House of Horror
Bloomburrow
Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Murders at Karlov Manor
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
Wilds of Eldraine
March of the Machine: The Aftermath
March of the Machine
Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The Brothers' War
Dominaria United
Streets of New Capenna
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
Strixhaven
Kaldheim
Zendikar Rising
Core 2021
Ikoria Lair of Behemoths
Theros Beyond Death
Throne of Eldraine
Core Set 2020
War of the Spark
Ravnica Allegiance
Guilds of Ravnica
Core Set 2019
Dominaria
Rivals of Ixalan
Ixalan
Hour of Devastation
Amonkhet
Aether Revolt
Kaladesh
Eldritch Moon
Shadows over Innistrad
Oath of the Gatewatch
Battle for Zendikar
Magic Origins
Dragons of Tarkir
Fate Reforged
Khans of Tarkir
Magic 2015
Journey into Nyx
Born of the Gods
Theros
Magic 2014
Dragon's Maze
Gatecrash
Return to Ravnica