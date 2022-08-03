Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

最新产品

Quick Draft Guide

What is quick draft in MTG Arena?

Quick draft is a format in MTG Arena that allows you to draft cards against bots using 14-card draft packs and build a 40-card deck to battle others. You'll receive rewards based on how many wins you earn and you get to keep all the cards you choose! Keep playing until you reach seven wins or three losses.

Event Entry Fee

5000 Gold OR 750 Gems

Match Structure

Single Matches

Ends After

7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)

Rewards

All the cards you drafted and other rewards based on wins

多明纳里亚：众志成城轮抽指南

观看多明纳里亚：众志成城系列最新的《MTG竞技场》轮抽指南，了解全部10个双色组合的轮抽套牌类型。

Draft Schedule

Ready to play? Test yourself and learn more about quick draft, standard, historic and all other MTG Arena events. Check out the upcoming schedule and details around our featured events.

Learn More
我们使用必要的cookie来确保网站正常运行并收集匿名会话数据。您可以通过浏览器设置禁用必要的cookie。我们还使用可选的cookie以个人化推荐内容和广告，以及提供社交媒体功能并分析网站流量。 单击“好，我同意”代表您同意使用可选的cookie。 （了解更多有关Cookie的信息