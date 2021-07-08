Skip to main content
MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA – REWARD DISTRIBUTION & DROP RATE INFORMATION

Hello everyone! We (that’s Wizards of the Coast) put together this page to ensure that our players understand how reward distribution and rarity work in Magic: The Gathering Arena. We believe that informed players are happy players and are committed to giving you as much transparency into our game as possible.

Below, we’ve outlined the different types of certain rewards (virtual items and currency) you can earn in MTG Arena and their respective distribution and drop rates. From time to time, we may run special events or promotions that provide additional or different rewards than those outlined below. We’ll publish information about the distribution and drop rates for those special events here.

Note: Below the distribution or drop rates are listed in the format of N:M where N is the relative number in M instances. For example, a rarity distribution of 1:20 means that you will likely acquire 1 item of that rarity in 20 instances.

MTG ARENA BOOSTER PACKS

Let's start with booster packs! All cards in MTG Arena---including Wildcards---have an associated rarity level: Common, Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic. MTG Arena booster packs ("Packs") contain 8 cards* with the following rarity distribution:

  • 5 Commons
  • 2 Uncommons
  • 1 Mythic/Rare*

Rares may upgrade to a mythic rare:

  • At a rate of approximately 1:9.4 for Sets: Alchemy: Innistrad.

  • At a rate of approximately 1:9 for Sets: Alchemy: Kamigawa.

  • At a rate of approximately 1:8 for Sets: Ixalan, Rival of Ixalan, Dominaria, Core Set 2019, Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, War of the Spark, Core Set 2020, Throne of Eldraine, Theros: Beyond Death, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, Core Set 2021, Strixhaven, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

  • At a rate of approximately 1:7.4 for Sets: Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

  • At a rate of approximately 1:7 for Sets: Kaladesh Remastered, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Streets of New Capenna, Alchemy: New Capenna, Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, Dominaria United.

  • At a rate of approximately 1:6 for Sets: Amonkhet Remastered.

1 Mystical Archive card of any rarity appears in each Strixhaven booster pack, replacing a Common slot.

Each Mythic Booster always has a Mythic Rare in the Rare slot, unless it's replaced with a Rare Wildcard.

Each Alchemy booster contains Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare cards from the Alchemy set and Common cards from the related base set. Once you have collected a playset of all of the Rare cards in the Alchemy set, the Rare slot will pull from your uncollected Rares from the base set. The same is also true for Mythic Rares.

Each Alchemy booster is related to a particular base set:

  • Alchemy: Innistrad -- Innistrad: Crimson Vow.
  • Alchemy: Kamigawa – Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.
  • Alchemy: New Capenna – Streets of New Capenna.

Wildcards redeem for any card you choose of the same rarity. One card in each rarity card slot (Common, Uncommon, and Mythic/Rare) may redeem for a Wildcard of the same rarity at the following expected rates:

# Rarity Rate
1 Common 1:3
2 Uncommon 1:5
3 Rare 1:30*
4 Mythic 1:30*

We understand that Wildcards are really helpful for players to round out their collections. Each Pack you open that does not redeem for a Wildcard of a particular rarity will increase the drop rate for Wildcards of that rarity for the next Pack. Once you acquire a Wildcard of that rarity from a Pack, the drop rates will reset to the base rate. The expected rate seen above represents that average number of packs needed to open to acquire 1 Wildcard of the respective rarity.

Golden Packs

Golden Packs are acquired for every 10 The Brothers’ War packs purchased. Each Golden Pack contains 6 Rares or Mythic Rares across standard sets. At least one card per pack will be Mythic from any standard-legal set, 2 cards will be Rare or Mythic from the latest set, and the final 3 cards will be Rare or Mythic from any current standard-legal set. Rares can upgrade to Mythic Rares at a rate of approximately 1:8. Golden Packs will not grant wildcards, but will advance the wildcard track.

MTG Arena 'WIN' Rewards

When you win a game in MTG Arena—any game—you’ll receive certain rewards. Below are the distribution and drop rates for the “win” rewards you may receive in MTG Arena.

Daily Win Reward:

Every day players can earn gold or individual card rewards (ICRs) when they win a match (up to 15 wins/reward instances) in any game mode with the exception of Play if you queue with a deck that is non-standard legal, Direct Challenge, and Bot Matches. Daily Win Bonuses are counted for wins that occur 24 hours from server reset (3AM PST). The table below outlines the reward(s) associated with each incremental win:

Win Number Gold ICR
1 250 0
2 100 0
3 100 0
4 100 0
5 0 1
6 50 0
7 0 1
8 50 0
9 0 1
10 50 0
11 0 1
12 25 0
13 0 1
14 25 0
15 0 1

The ICRs included in Daily Win Rewards are uncommon standard-legal cards*, each of which may upgrade to a rare card (1:10).

Many Rare ICRs (including those obtained from upgraded uncommon ICRs) may upgrade to a mythic rare, the rate of which is dependent on the location it was acquired:

  • Standard ICRs that upgrade from Rare to Mythic Rare are approximately at a rate of 1:8**.
  • Historic ICRs that upgrade from Rare to Mythic Rare are approximately at a rate of 1:8**.

Each Standard set is weighted equally.

This rate can fluctuate at a nominal rate based on cards that are removed to do card banning.

NOTE: Event and Daily Win ICRs have different rates. See the Event section to view Event ICR rates.

Set Mastery

The Set Mastery system is a way for players to receive in-game content through play. Players earn rewards based on their current Set Mastery level, including:

  • Booster Packs
  • Orbs redeemable for Sleeves and Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare Card Styles from The Brothers’ War.

The content made available through each specific Set Mastery may vary. Please refer to the appropriate Set Mastery for a full list of currently available rewards.

Set Mastery Level

A player’s Set Mastery level is based on the amount of experience they have earned through play. Players primarily earn experience by completing in-game quests and through weekly wins (up to fifteen; resets at 2AM PST). Weekly wins can be earned in any game mode; with the exception of Direct Challenge, and Bot Matches. Additional experience may be earned by limited time events or promotional items.

Extended Levels

For The Brothers’ War Set Mastery, players will be able to level past 80. All levels past level 80 will earn the player 1x Uncommon ICR that has a 5% upgrade rate.

Duration

Set Mastery spans the duration of a set release, starting when the applicable set releases on MTG Arena until the following set is released. Once a new Set Mastery is released, the previous Set Mastery will no longer be available. Players will keep any related content they earned; however, they will not be able to earn any additional rewards from previous Set Masteries once they are no longer available. Orbs that have been earned but not placed in the Mastery Web can still be placed on it and the appropriate rewards received.

Set Mastery Pass

Set Mastery Pass is an optional way for players to enhance the Set Mastery system. Players who purchase the Set Mastery Pass will be able to earn additional in-game currency or items through play by a secondary Set Mastery track. When purchased, players will receive rewards based on their Set Mastery level, including the Set Mastery Pass rewards from previously earned levels.

Set Mastery Pass Content

Set Mastery Pass allows players to earn in-game content including:

  • Gold
  • Gems
  • Booster Packs
  • The Brothers’ War Mythic Rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
  • Player Draft Token
  • Rare cards
  • Card Sleeves
  • Common and Uncommon Card Styles
  • Orbs redeemable for Card Sleeves and Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare Card Styles
  • Pets

The content made available through each specific Set Mastery Pass may vary. Please refer to the appropriate Set Mastery Pass for a full list of currently available rewards. All other MTG Arena terms apply.

Set Mastery Track Rewards – Found on Drop Rates Page

The Set Mastery Track provides a variable number of current set booster packs based on the duration of the Set Mastery. Set Mastery length is variable and may be subject to change from set to set.

The Brothers' War Mastery Reward Tracks

Level Set Mastery Set Mastery Pass
1 Urzan Robot Avatar, Urzan Soldier Skin 1, Basic Sleeve
2 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Overwhelming Remorse
3 BRO Booster
4 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Excavation Explosion
5 Orb 1000 Gold
6 BRO Booster Orb x2
7 DMU Booster
8 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR
9 Common Depth CS: Argothian Opportunist, Orb
10 BRO Booster 300 Gems
11 Mythic Rare ICR
12 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Weakstone's Subjugation, Orb
13 SNC Booster
14 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Prison Sentence
15 Orb Player Draft Token
16 BRO Booster Orb x2
17 NEO Booster
18 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR
19 Common Depth CS: Epic Confrontation, Orb
20 BRO Booster VOW Booster
21 300 Gems
22 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Wing Commando, Orb
23 MID Booster
24 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Stern Lesson
25 Orb 4x Rescue Retriever (Jump In Rare Card)
26 BRO Booster Orb x2
27 BRO Booster
28 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR
29 Uncommon Depth CS: Arbalest Engineers
30 BRO Booster Urzan Soldier Pet Skin 2, Orb
31 Common Depth CS: Warlord's Elite
32 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR
33 DMU Booster
34 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Disfigure, Orb
35 Orb 4x Geology Enthusiast (Jump In Rare Card)
36 BRO Booster Uncommon Depth CS: Battery Bearer
37 SNC Booster
38 BRO Booster 300 Gems
39 Orb x2
40 BRO Booster NEO Booster
41 Common Depth CS: Scrapwork Mutt
42 BRO Booster 1000 Gold
43 VOW Booster
44 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Kill-Zone Acrobat, Orb
45 Orb 4x Terror Ballista (Jump In Rare Card)
46 BRO Booster Uncommon Depth CS: Evangel of Synthesis
47 MID Booster
48 BRO Booster 300 Gems
49 Uncommon Depth CS: Fallaji Vanguard
50 BRO Booster Urzan Soldier Pet Skin 3, Orb
51 Mythic Rare ICR
52 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Mishra's Juggernaut
53 BRO Booster
54 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Perimeter Patrol
55 4x Artificer's Dragon (Jump In Rare Card)
56 BRO Booster Orb x2
57 DMU Booster
58 BRO Booster 1000 Gold
59 Uncommon Depth CS: Hero of the Dunes, Orb
60 BRO Booster SNC Booster
61 Mythic Rare ICR
62 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Aeronaut Cavalry
63 NEO Booster
64 BRO Booster Uncommon Depth CS: Junkyard Genius, Orb
65 4x Woodcaller Automaton (Jump In Rare Card)
66 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR
67 VOW Booster
68 1000 Gold
69 Orb x2
70 Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Exquisite Sleeve
71 Uncommon Depth CS: Skyfisher Spider
72 Mythic Rare ICR
73 MID Booster
74 Uncommon Depth CS: Third Path Iconoclast, Orb
75 BRO Booster
76 Orb
77 DMU Booster
78 Uncommon Depth CS: Yotian Dissident, Orb
79 Mythic Rare ICR
80 Uncommon Depth CS: Yotian Tactician
Uncommon ICR - 5% Upgrade

The Brothers' War Mastery Tree

Using earned Orbs, the following Card Styles and Sleeves are available from the Set Mastery Reward Tree:

  • Scrapwork Cohort Card Style
  • Combat Courier Card Style
  • Scrapwork Rager Card Style
  • Blitz Automaton Card Style
  • Rust Goliath Card Style
  • Yotian Frontliner Card Style
  • Hulking Metamorph Card Style
  • Ashnod's Harvester Card Style
  • Fallaji Dragon Engine Card Style
  • Haywire Mite Card Style
  • Loran of the Third Path Card Style
  • Hurkyl, Master Wizard Card Style
  • Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist Card Style
  • Feldon, Ronom Excavator Card Style
  • Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea Card Style
  • Tocasia's Welcome Card Style
  • The Temporal Anchor Card Style
  • Transmogrant's Crown Card Style
  • Mechanized Warfare Card Style
  • Argoth, Sanctum of Nature Card Style
  • Urza's Sylex Card Style
  • One With the Multiverse Card Style
  • Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Card Style
  • Draconic Destiny Card Style
  • Titania, Voice of Gaea Card Style
  • Kayla's Command Sleeve
  • Urza's Command Sleeve
  • Gix's Command Sleeve
  • Mishra's Command Sleeve
  • Titania's Command Sleeve

MTG ARENA PROMO PACK

The MTG Arena Midweek Magic Promo Pack is a type of promotional item players can redeem inside of Magic: The Gathering Arena. Players can acquire items from this pack in two ways:

  1. Utilizing the “FNMAtHome” Code (Limit 1 per account)
  2. Contacting your participating WPN local game store each week and requesting a code (Limit 1 per account per week, while the promotion lasts).
    1. Methods of contacting participating WPN stores may vary; please refer to their website or social media channels for additional information.

All prize content inside of the MTG Arena Midweek Magic Promo Pack is cosmetic. For additional information on promotional items, please refer to the Magic: The Gathering Promotions page.

Codes

Players must contact their participating WPN store and provide proof of their participation an eligible Midweek Magic event in order to receive a code. This can be in the form of a screenshot, video, or by participating in an online Midweek Magic event hosted by the store. Each code will have a prefix that tells the player which week the code belongs to. Example: APR17 is an April 17, 2020 Midweek Magic Promo Pack code. A player may only utilize a code once per week, as defined by the prefix. These codes will expire 2 weeks after the start of that week’s Midweek Magic event.

Each code redeems for 2 cosmetic items from the Arena Midweek Magic Promo Pack in MTG Arena.

MTG Arena Midweek Magic Promo Pack Contents:

Appearance

There are two types of appearance rates for prizes. Appearance when granted initially and appearance when prize is going through duplicate protection.

Content Pool

Rate of appearance per prize

Kaldheim Showcase Card Styles (34x items)

18%

Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, and Strixhaven Borderless Planeswalker Card Styles (11x items)

20%

Uncommon Strixhaven Mystical Archive Card Styles (18x items)

15%

Rare and Mythic Rare Strixhaven Mystical Archive Card Styles (37x items)

10%

Card Sleeves (31x items)

15%

Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, and Strixhaven Sticker Emotes (10x items)

10%

Tibalt Avatar

5%

Puppet Jace Pet

2%

Duplicate protection ensures that players will not get content they already own.

When a prize is going through duplicate protection, the appearance changes. Represented by where N is 143 and M is the total number of items the player already owns.

number of owned items

1

2

3

4

5

10

50

133

142

Approximate appearance of any remaining prize

0.7%

0.7%

0.7%

0.7%

0.7%

0.8%

1.1%

10.0%

100.0%

An example of duplicate protected prize appearances for all unowned prize content:

Players who own all the items in the chest will not receive any rewards. If you believe you have reached this state in error, please contact customer support and submit a ticket using the “Code Redemption Problem” form. https://mtgarena-support.wizards.com/

Contents

Card Styles:

  • Kaldheim Showcase Card Styles
    • Alrund, God of the Cosmos
    • Egon, God of Death
    • Esika, God of the Tree
    • Esika’s Chariot
    • Halvar, God of Battle
    • Harald, King of Skemfar
    • Kardur, Doomscourge
    • Narfi, Betrayer King
    • Sarulf, Realm Eater
    • Sigrid, God-Favored
    • Toralf, God of Fury
    • Toski, Bearer of Secrets
    • Valki, God of Lies
    • Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire
    • Vega, the Watcher
    • Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
    • Birgi, God of Storytelling
    • Cosima, God of the Voyage
    • Jorn, God of Winter
    • Kolvori, God of Kinship
    • Reidane, God of the Worthy
    • Tergrid, God of Fright
    • Arni Brokenbrow
    • Fynn, the Fangbearer
    • Inga Rune-Eyes
    • Koll, the Forgemaster
    • Magda, Brazen Outlaw
    • Maja, Bretagard Protector
    • Aegar, the Freezing Flame
    • Firja, Judge of Valor
    • Koma, Cosmos Serpent
    • Moritte of the Frost
    • Orvar, the All-Form
    • Svella, Ice Shaper
  • Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, and Strixhaven Borderless Planeswalker Card Styles
    • Jace, Mirror Mage
    • Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients
    • Nissa of Shadowed Boughs
    • Kaya the Inexorable
    • Niko Aris
    • Tyvar Kell
    • Valki, God of Lies
    • Kasmina, Enigma Sage
    • Mila, Crafty Companion
    • Professor Onyx
    • Rowan, Scholar of Sparks
  • Uncommon Strixhaven Mystical Archive Card Styles
    • Eliminate
    • Cultivate
    • Strategic Planning
    • Revitalize
    • Village Rites
    • Claim the Firstborn
    • Opt
    • Divine Gambit
    • Adventurous Impulse
    • Shock
    • Thrill of Possibility
    • Defiant Strike
    • Agonizing Remorse
    • Duress
    • Snakeskin Veil
    • Infuriate
    • Negate
    • Whirlwind Denial
  • Rare and Mythic Rare Strixhaven Mystical Archive Card Styles
    • Despark
    • Electrolyze
    • Growth Spiral
    • Lightning Helix
    • Putrefy
    • Doom Blade
    • Regrowth
    • Faithless Looting
    • Brainstorm
    • Gods Willing
    • Crux of Fate
    • Inquisition of Kozilek
    • Sign in Blood
    • Tainted Pact
    • Tendrils of Agony
    • Abundant Harvest
    • Harmonize
    • Krosan Grip
    • Primal Command
    • Weather the Storm
    • Chaos Warp
    • Grapeshot
    • Increasing Vengeance
    • Mizzix’s Mastery
    • Stone Rain
    • Urza’s Rage
    • Blue Sun’s Zenith
    • Compulsive Research
    • Memory Lapse
    • Mind’s Desire
    • Tezzeret’s Gambit
    • Approach of the Second Sun
    • Day of Judgment
    • Ephemerate
    • Gift of Estates
    • Mana Tithe
    • Teferi’s Protection

Sleeves:

  • Basic Sleeves
    • Witherbloom Metallic Sleeve
    • Quandrix Metallic Sleeve
    • Lorehold Metallic Sleeve
    • Prismari Metallic Sleeve
    • Silverquill Metallic Sleeve
    • Ulamog Sleeve
    • Platinum Angel Sleeve
    • Treasure Hunt Sleeve
    • M21 Teferi Sleeve
    • M21 Liliana Sleeve
    • M21 Dog Sleeve
    • ZNR Jace Sleeve
    • Stoneblades Sleeve
    • Zendikar Rising Sleeve
    • Theros Stargazing: Erebos Sleeve
    • Theros Stargazing: Heliod Sleeve
    • Theros Stargazing: Nylea Sleeve
    • Theros Stargazing: Purphoros Sleeve
    • Theros Stargazing: Thassa Sleeve
    • Avenger of Zendikar Sleeve
    • Every Dog Has Its Day Sleeve
    • Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Sleeve
    • Bitterblossom Sleeve
    • Snow-covered Mountain Sleeve
    • Life From the Loam Sleeve
    • Serum Visions Sleeve
    • Goblin King Sleeve
    • Sliver Overlord Sleeve
    • Regal Caracal Sleeve
  • Exquisite Sleeves
    • Ugin, the Spirit Dragon Exquisite Sleeve
    • Lithoform Engine Exquisite Sleeve

Sticker Emotes:

  • Angry Hedron Sticker Emote
  • Sad Hedron Sticker Emote
  • Sleepy Hedron Sticker Emote
  • Happy Hedron Sticker Emote
  • Love Hedron Sticker Emote
  • Dark Valkyrie Sticker Emote
  • Light Valkyrie Sticker Emote
  • Will Sticker Emote
  • Rowan Sticker Emote
  • Professor Onyx Sticker Emote

Avatar:

  • Tibalt Avatar

Pet:

  • Puppet Jace Pet

Event Rewards

An Event is a special game mode in MTG Arena. The structure, format, and rewards you can earn from an Event will vary. You can view what rewards you can earn by playing a particular Event on the Event’s page in MTG Arena. You can find a list of all current Events by selecting “Play” on the home screen and selecting the Event you wish to view. There you’ll find the distribution and drop rates of the Event rewards.

Certain Events also offer ICRs. Unless otherwise indicated in the Event description or Promotions page, Event Reward ICRs are either uncommon or rare standard-legal cards*.

Rare ICRs (including those obtained from upgraded uncommon ICRs) may upgrade to a mythic rare, the rate of which is dependent on the location it was acquired:

  • Standard ICRs that upgrade from Rare to Mythic Rare are approximately at a rate of 1:8**.
  • Historic ICRs that upgrade from Rare to Mythic Rare are approximately at a rate of 1:8**.
  1. Each Standard set is weighted equally.
  2. This rate can fluctuate at a nominal rate based on cards that are removed to do card banning.

CONSTRUCTED EVENT

#of Wins ICR #1 Upgrade Rate ICR #2 Upgrade Rate ICR #3 Upgrade Rate
7 100% 100% 5%
6 100% 100% 5%
5 100% 5% 1%
4 5% 1% 1%
3 5% 1% 1%
2 5% 1% 1%
1 5% 1% 1%
0 5% 1% 1%

TRADITIONAL CONSTRUCTED EVENT

  ICR #1 Upgrade Rate ICR #2 Upgrade Rate ICR #3 Upgrade Rate
5 100% 100% 15%
4 100% 15% 5%
3 100% 15% 5%
2 15% 5% 5%
1 15% 5% 5%
0 5% 5% 5%

CONSTRUCTED SPECIALTY EVENTS

  ICR #1 Upgrade Rate ICR #2 Upgrade Rate
5 100% 15%
4 100% 15%
3 35% 15%
2 25% 10%
1 20% 5%
0 15% 1%

MTG Arena Wildcard Rewards

Whenever you open a Pack in MTG Arena, you make progress toward earning Wildcards. We call this the “Wildcard Track”. You can view your Wildcard Track progress on the Packs page, found on the Navigation Bar. The Wildcard Track displays both an Uncommon Wildcard Track and the Rare/Mythic Wildcard Track:

These are displayed as two separate radials so that you can more easily understand the Wildcard Track reward cadences.

For each Pack you open, you earn 1 progress in both the Uncommon and the Rare/Mythic Wildcard Tracks. A WCR is triggered when you earn 6 progress on a track. When you fill your progress on the Wildcard Track, you earn a Wildcard Reward (“WCR”) and the Wildcard Track starts over again.

Additional information about the Wildcard Track:

  • Uncommon Wildcard Track: Each player starts MTG Arena with 3 progress in the Uncommon Wildcard Track, so you can expect to earn your first uncommon WCR sooner than Rare/Mythic WCRs. That means you’ll earn your first Uncommon WCR after you open your third Pack.
  • Rare/Mythic Wildcard Track: You’ll earn Rare WCRs at a greater frequency (4X) than Mythic WCRs. We’ve found that Rare WCRs are most needed by players to round out their collection, so we’ve created a system that redeems 4 Rare WCRs in a row before you will redeem your Mythic WCR.

MTG ARENA VAULT REWARDS SYSTEM

The Vault is an additional reward system that is triggered by progress. Players earn Vault Progress Points when they acquire a fifth copy of a particular common or uncommon card. For each card you acquire after your fourth copy, that card is converted into Vault Progress Points according to its rarity:

Rarity of Duplicate Card Progress Points
Uncommon 3
Common 1

The Vault opens when you reach 1000 Vault Progress Points and unlocks:

  • 1 Mythic Wildcard
  • 2 Rare Wildcards
  • 3 Uncommon Wildcards

Note: the Vault is hidden until it has filled. When viewable, it can be found on the Packs screen.

If we make any changes to drop rates, we’ll be sure to post the new numbers here. Thanks for stopping by, and be sure to share your thoughts and questions with us on the forums.

Duplicate Protection

Duplicate Protection is an additional reward system that is triggered by progress. When players would acquire a fifth copy of a particular rare or mythic rare card, the system will replace it with a rare or mythic rare card you have less than four copies of in your collection or gems depending on the circumstance:
Booster Packs (from the Store, Mastery System, etc.):

  • If you open a rare or mythic rare card that you don't have four copies of, you receive the card.
  • If you would open a rare or mythic rare card that you already have four copies of, the system will automatically replace it with a different card of the same rarity from that set.
  • If you've collected all the rares and/or mythic rares in the set, the card will be replaced with Gems: 20 Gems for rares, 40 Gems for mythic rares.

Limited Packs (Drafts and Sealed):

  • Duplicate protection is not applied when you open a 14-card pack in a Limited Event - you will still see and be able to pick any rare or mythic rare card, even if you already have four copies of it in your collection.
  • Once you have finished with your Draft picks or opened your Sealed packs, the system will convert any extra copies you may have received. Rares/mythic rares will become Gems, and commons/uncommons will go towards the Vault.
  • Extra copies of cards will still be a part of your limited card pool for deckbuilding and participating in the event.

Individual Card Rewards (ICRs):

  • If you receive a rare/mythic rare ICR you already have four copies of,the card will be replaced with Gems: 20 Gems for rares, 40 Gems for mythic Rares.
  • If your receive an uncommon ICR that's upgraded to a rare or mythic rare, and you already already have four copies of the upgraded ICR, the card will be replaced with Gems: 20 Gems for Rares, 40 Gems for Mythic Rares.
  • If you receive an Uncommon ICR and you already have four copies of it, the card will go towards the Vault.
  • Unless otherwise indicated in the Event description or Promotions page, Event Reward ICRs are either uncommon or rare standard-legal cards*.
