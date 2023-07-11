Commander Masters Variant Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest Booster Fun treatments and promos from Commander Masters below. To see even more cards, head over to our Commander Masters Card Image Gallery. You'll also find Commander deck cards and Commander variants in our Commander Masters Commander Card Image Gallery.
You can learn more about where to find extended-art cards and other Booster Fun treatments in our Collecting Commander Masters article.
Please note that cards with collector numbers 453 through 621 have the foil-etched treatment, and cards with collector numbers 1057 through 1066 have the textured foil treatment first seen in Double Masters 2022.
Commander Masters releases August 4, 2023. You can preorder products from online retailers like Amazon, at your local game store, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
BRANCO
| AZUL
| PRETO
| VERMELHO
| VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | INCOLOR | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | TODOS OS CARDS
BRANCO
Imposto Territorial
AZUL
Captura de Jingzhou
Evacuação
Tutor Pessoal
Busca-mágica
PRETO
Chainer, Mestre da Demência
VERMELHO
Krenko, Chefe da Turba
VERDE
Azusa, Perdida mas Procurando
Selvala, Coração das Matas
MULTICOLORIDO
Karador, Cacique Fantasma
Vagante do Maelstrom
O Ur-dragão
INCOLOR
Kozilek, a Grande Distorção
ARTEFATO
Ornato de Esmeralda
Ornato de Azeviche
Lótus de Joias
Ornato de Pérola
Ornato de Rubi
Ornato de Safira
Sinete Arcano
A Pedra Fellwar
Anel Solar
TERRENO
Planície
Planície
Planície
Ilha
Ilha
Ilha
Pântano
Pântano
Pântano
Montanha
Montanha
Montanha
Floresta
Floresta
Floresta
Torre de Comando
Caminho da Ascendência
BRANCO
| AZUL
| PRETO
| VERMELHO
| VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | INCOLOR | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | TODOS OS CARDS