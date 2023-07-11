Commander. One of the most popular Magic formats. We know you love Commander, and we love it, too! To celebrate this format of legendary creatures and legendary stories, we'll be releasing Commander Masters, the very first Masters set dedicated to Commander! Powerful reprints, returning legends, and four ready-to-play decks bring Commander Masters to life on August 4, 2023.

Whether you're a long-time Commander player or just picking up the format, Commander Masters has everything players love in one jam-packed set.

Commander MastersKey Details

Commander Masters

Commander Masters Set Code: CMM

Tabletop Legality (New-to-Magic Cards):

Commander Masters (CMM): Legacy, Vintage, Commander, and other Eternal formats

MTG Arena Legality:

Commander Masters will not be available on MTG Arena.

Commander Masters Important Dates

Debut and Previews Begin : July 11

: July 11 Commander Deck Previews : July 17–20

: July 17–20 Card Image Galleries Complete : July 21

: July 21 Pre-Prerelease with LoadingReadyRun : July 22

: July 22 WPN Premium Store Preview Events : July 28–30

: July 28–30 Command Zone Podcast's Extra Turns Gameplay : August 2

: August 2 Global Tabletop Launch: August 4

Commander Masters releases on August 4, 2023, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Commander Masters contains 130 commons, 135 uncommons, 135 rares, and 35 mythic rares. Of the rares and mythic rares, 53 of the rares and 15 of the mythic rares are legendary. The Prismatic Piper also returns in Commander Masters as a bonus card, in case you don't find a legendary creature to helm your draft deck.

Commander Masters Booster Fun

Borderless Profile Legendary Creatures

Commanders are "legendary" for a reason. With Commander Masters, we're embodying that feeling of truly legendary creatures in our borderless profile treatment. These cards feature eye-catching profiles of some of Magic's most iconic legends. These cards are portraits fit for a museum—they're truly legendary.

Borderless Profile Selvala, Heart of the Wilds Borderless Profile The Ur-Dragon

Players will find borderless treatments in every Commander Masters booster, from Draft Boosters to Set Boosters to Collector Boosters. There are 24 cards in the borderless profile treatment—4 uncommons, 11 rares, and 9 mythic rares. But there aren't only borderless profile cards. This set also introduces . . .

Borderless Frame Break Cards

These are cards that are so iconic they can't be contained in their card frame! With border-busting art that breaks outside of the traditional Magic card frame, this dazzling treatment can be seen on cards like Jeweled Lotus.

Borderless Frame Break Jeweled Lotus

You can also find these borderless treatments in every Commander Masters booster. There are 12 frame break cards—1 uncommon, 5 rares, and 6 mythic rares.

Borderless Cards

We also are bringing in traditional borderless cards, this time on famous cards that Commander players love. One of the cards with this treatment is Personal Tutor, receiving its first reprint ever since its original printing in Portal.

Borderless Personal Tutor

Featuring the art of Urza, Mishra, and Tocasia, Personal Tutor is one of the many borderless cards you can find in every Commander Masters booster. There are 46 borderless cards in Commander Masters in addition to the borderless frame break and profile cards—12 commons, 13 uncommons, 18 rares, and 3 mythic rares.

Textured Foil and Foil-Etched Cards

Originally appearing in Double Masters 2022, the textured foil treatment returns for Commander Masters alongside the foil-etched treatment. Featuring a unique approach to the foiling process, textured foils add extra flair to our borderless treatments. There are 10 textured foils in Commander Masters—all 9 of the borderless profiles mythic rares, plus the Jeweled Lotus.

Textured Foil Borderless Frame Break Jeweled Lotus

Foil-Etched Land Tax Foil-Etched Capture of Jingzhou Foil-Etched Pearl Medallion

As with Double Masters 2022, each of the 135 rares and 35 mythic rares in Commander Masters have a foil-etched version using the main set art with a matte frame and special varnish to give them a special gleam.

These treatments can be found exclusively in Collector Boosters, the best place to get all of the amazing treatments in this release.

Extended-Art Cards

In Collector Boosters, you'll be able to find extended-art versions of cards from the Commander Masters Commander decks. These cards offer an extended look at the artwork of these new-to-Magic cards.

Extended-Art Anikthea, Hand of Erebos Extended-Art Sliver Gravemother Extended-Art Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Most of the new-to-Magic cards from the Commander Masters Commander decks will be available in Collector Boosters. However, planeswalkers and Sagas do not have extended-art frames, therefore 5 of these new cards do not appear in this slot. There are 35 extended-art cards in Commander Masters—28 rares and 7 mythic rares.

Retro Frame Basic Lands

We're bringing some fan-favorite Magic artists' work to retro frame basic lands for the first time! The basic land art of Alayna Danner, Rebecca Guay, and Mark Poole all return in Commander Masters. This is the very first time these lands have been available in the retro frame. These basic lands are anything but basic:

Alayna Danner Plains Alayna Danner Island Alayna Danner Swamp

Alayna Danner Mountain Alayna Danner Forest

Rebecca Guay Plains Rebecca Guay Island Rebecca Guay Swamp

Rebecca Guay Mountain Rebecca Guay Forest

Mark Poole Plains Mark Poole Island Mark Poole Swamp

Mark Poole Mountain Mark Poole Forest

These stunning lands can be found in Set Boosters and Collector Boosters in traditional foil and non-foil.

Booster Fun Breakdown

Commander Masters Product Overview

Here are all the places you can find these exciting cards and treatments:

Set Boosters

Commander Masters Set Booster Display

Commander Masters Set Boosters contain:

1 Basic land: These are basic lands in the retro frame, featuring art from Alayna Danner, Rebecca Guay, and Mark Poole appearing in the retro frame for the first time. In 20% of Set Boosters, this land is traditional foil.

1 Borderless common or uncommon

4 Commons

2 Nonlegendary uncommons

1 Legendary uncommon

1 Legendary uncommon (in 50% of boosters) or a nonlegendary rare or mythic rare

2 Wildcards, including rares, mythic rares, borderless rares, and borderless mythic rares

1 Legendary rare or mythic rare

1 Nonlegendary rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil card

Traditional Foil Borderless Profile Azusa, Lost but Seeking Traditional Foil Borderless Arcane Signet Traditional Foil Ruby Medallion

1 Token/ad card or card from The List

1 Art card, with a gold-stamped artist signature in 10% of boosters.

Commander Masters Set Booster slots are a little unusual—the guaranteed legendary slots are similar to the guaranteed legendary slots in Draft Boosters, but the other drop rates and the number of legendary and nonlegendary rares and mythic rares are calibrated such that in Set Boosters, the overall rarity of any individual legendary rare or mythic rare is the same as any individual nonlegendary rare or mythic rare.

Draft Boosters

Commander Masters Draft Booster Display

Commander Masters Draft Boosters contain:

11 Commons In every sixth booster, one common is replaced with the Prismatic Piper.

3 Nonlegendary uncommons

2 Legendary uncommons

1 Legendary rare or mythic rare

1 Nonlegendary rare or mythic rare

1 Nonlegendary uncommon (in two thirds of boosters) or nonlegendary rare or mythic rare (in one third of boosters)

In Commander Masters Draft Boosters, the legendary traditional foil and non-foil rare and mythic rares drop at about the same frequency. Non-foil legendary rares and mythic rares are about 15% less rare than their nonlegendary counterparts.

Collector Boosters

Commander Masters Collector Booster Display

Commander Masters Collector Boosters contain:

4 Traditional foil commons

2 Traditional foil uncommons

1 Traditional foil basic land in the retro frame

2 Non-foil borderless commons or uncommons

1 Traditional foil borderless common or uncommon

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

1 Foil-etched rare or mythic rare

1 Non-foil (in 80% of boosters) or traditional foil (in 20% of boosters) extended-art rare or mythic rare from Commander Masters Commander decks Note that Saga and planeswalker cards do not receive extended-art treatments and do not appear here.

1 Non-foil borderless rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil or textured foil (in 4% of boosters) rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil double-faced token

Commander Decks

We're releasing four Commander decks alongside Commander Masters, each one focusing on themes players have been asking about for years! These decks feature brand-new commanders and cards. Each deck includes:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creatures that can serve as the deck's commander 8 Non-foil new-to-Magic rares specific to that deck 90 Non-foil Magic cards, including basic lands

1 Foil-etched display commander printed on thicker cardstock

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack 1 Non-foil or traditional foil extended-art or borderless Commander Masters rare or mythic rare card 1 Traditional foil borderless Commander Masters common or uncommon

10 Double-faced tokens

A cardboard deck box and spindown life counter

Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless)

Zhulodok, Void Gorger Foil-Etched Display Commander Zhulodok, Void Gorger Extended-Art Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green)

Anikthea, Hand of Erebos Foil-Etched Display Commander Anikthea, Hand of Erebos Extended-Art Anikthea, Hand of Erebos

Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red)

Commodore Guff Foil-Etched Display Commander Commodore Guff

Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green)

Sliver Gravemother Foil-Etched Display Commander Sliver Gravemother Extended-Art Sliver Gravemother

Eldrazi, enchantments, planeswalkers, and Slivers! There's a Commander deck for every player releasing alongside Commander Masters.

Mastering Commander Masters

Commander Masters is our love letter to the Commander community. With exciting reprints, new cards, and special treatments, we hope you're ready for the worldwide release of Commander Masters on August 4, 2023. Commander decks, booster displays, and more are available for preorder through online retailers like Amazon, through your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.