March of the Machine Mastery Details
MARCH OF THE MACHINE SET MASTERY
- 27x March of the Machine packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeves on the March of the Machine Mastery Tree)
MARCH OF THE MACHINE MASTERY PASS
AVATARS
- Archangel Elspeth
CARDS AND PACKS
- 20x Packs:
- 5x March of the Machine
- 5x Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- 5x The Brothers' War
- 5x Dominaria United
- 10x March of the Machine mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 71+: 1x uncommon ICR
CARD SLEEVES
- March of the Machine sleeve
- Elspeth’s Smite exquisite sleeve
- Thalia and the Gitrog Monster sleeve
- Baral and Kari Zev sleeve
- Yargle and Multani sleeve
- Djeru and Hazoret sleeve
- Zimone and Dina sleeve
CARD STYLES
- 25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the March of the Machine Mastery Tree)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
EVENT TOKENS
- 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
GOLD AND GEMS
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
PETS
- Common Noxious Stinger
- Uncommon Ichorous Bearhino
- Rare Furnace-Host Akki
HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN MARCH OF THE MACHINE SET MASTERY?
The March of the Machine Set Mastery goes up to level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 70—and beyond!