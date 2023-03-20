MARCH OF THE MACHINE SET MASTERY

27x March of the Machine packs

5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeves on the March of the Machine Mastery Tree)

MARCH OF THE MACHINE MASTERY PASS

AVATARS

Archangel Elspeth

CARDS AND PACKS

20x Packs: 5x March of the Machine 5x Phyrexia: All Will Be One 5x The Brothers' War 5x Dominaria United

10x March of the Machine mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 71+: 1x uncommon ICR

CARD SLEEVES

March of the Machine sleeve

Elspeth’s Smite exquisite sleeve

Thalia and the Gitrog Monster sleeve

Baral and Kari Zev sleeve

Yargle and Multani sleeve

Djeru and Hazoret sleeve

Zimone and Dina sleeve

CARD STYLES

25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the March of the Machine Mastery Tree)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

PETS

Common Noxious Stinger

Uncommon Ichorous Bearhino

Rare Furnace-Host Akki

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN MARCH OF THE MACHINE SET MASTERY?

The March of the Machine Set Mastery goes up to level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 70—and beyond!