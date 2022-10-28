Galeria de imagens de cards de Commander de A Guerra dos Irmãos | MAGIC: THE GATHERING
Confira os últimos cards com moldura retrô destacados nos decks de Commander de A Guerra dos Irmãos abaixo. Para ver os cards regulares, confira a Galeria de imagens de cards de A Guerra dos Irmãos. Para ver as versões alternativas de Booster Fun e de promos dos cards, confira a Galeria de imagens de cards alternativos de A Guerra dos Irmãos.
A Guerra dos Irmãos será lançada em 18 de novembro e estará disponível em sua loja local, com vendas online pela Amazon e em todos os lugares que vendem Magic.
BRANCO
Sanwell, Avenger Ace
Scholar of New Horizons
Angel of the Ruins
Austere Command
Bronze Guardian
Digsite Engineer
Indomitable Archangel
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Phyrexian Rebirth
Swords to Plowshares
Tempered Steel
Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle
Unbreakable Formation
Urza's Ruinous Blast
AZUL
Tawnos, Sobrevivente Soturno
Glint Raker
March of Progress
Bident of Thassa
Emry, Lurker of the Loch
Etherium Sculptor
Ethersworn Adjudicator
Fact or Fiction
Filigree Attendant
Master of Etherium
Master Transmuter
Mnemonic Sphere
Muzzio, Visionary Architect
One with the Machine
Padeem, Consul of Innovation
Preordain
Sai, Master Thopterist
Sharding Sphinx
Shimmer Dragon
Thirst for Knowledge
Thopter Spy Network
Thought Monitor
Thoughtcast
Vedalken Humiliator
Whirler Rogue
Workshop Elders
PRETO
Terisiare's Devastation
Wire Surgeons
Wreck Hunter
Armix, Filigree Thrasher
Executioner's Capsule
Fain, the Broker
Feed the Swarm
Geth, Lord of the Vault
Herald of Anguish
Marionette Master
Noxious Gearhulk
VERMELHO
Blast-Furnace Hellkite
Farid, Enterprising Salvager
Abrade
Audacious Reshapers
Blasphemous Act
Chaos Warp
Cursed Mirror
Faithless Looting
Hellkite Igniter
Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer
MULTICOLORIDO
Mishra, O Eminente
Urza, Artífice Chefe
Ashnod, a Indiferente
Alela, Artful Provocateur
Baleful Strix
Bedevil
Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer
Chrome Courier
Despark
Expressive Iteration
Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain
Oni-Cult Anvil
Sharuum the Hegemon
Silas Renn, Seeker Adept
Sphinx's Revelation
Vindicate
ARTEFATO
Hexavus
Kayla's Music Box
Machine God's Effigy
Scavenged Brawler
Smelting Vat
Thopter Shop
Wondrous Crucible
Arcane Signet
Azorius Signet
Chief of the Foundry
Commander's Sphere
Cranial Plating
Darksteel Juggernaut
Dimir Signet
Dreamstone Hedron
Etched Champion
Fellwar Stone
Hedron Archive
Ichor Wellspring
Idol of Oblivion
Liquimetal Torque
Lithoform Engine
Metalwork Colossus
Mind Stone
Mirrorworks
Mycosynth Wellspring
Myr Battlesphere
Nihil Spellbomb
Oblivion Stone
Orzhov Signet
Prophetic Prism
Rakdos Signet
Relic of Progenitus
Servo Schematic
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Spine of Ish Sah
Steel Hellkite
Steel Overseer
Strionic Resonator
Swiftfoot Boots
Thought Vessel
Thran Dynamo
Trading Post
Traxos, Scourge of Kroog
Wayfarer's Bauble
TERRENO
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Ancient Den
Arcane Sanctum
Ash Barrens
Azorius Chancery
Bojuka Bog
Buried Ruin
Command Tower
Crumbling Necropolis
Darksteel Citadel
Darkwater Catacombs
Dimir Aqueduct
Drossforge Bridge
Evolving Wilds
Exotic Orchard
Goldmire Bridge
Great Furnace
Izzet Boilerworks
Mistvault Bridge
Myriad Landscape
Orzhov Basilica
Path of Ancestry
Prairie Stream
Rakdos Carnarium
Razortide Bridge
Reliquary Tower
River of Tears
Seat of the Synod
Shadowblood Ridge
Silverbluff Bridge
Skycloud Expanse
Smoldering Marsh
Spire of Industry
Sunken Hollow
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Enlightenment
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Malice
Temple of Silence
Terramorphic Expanse
Vault of Whispers
