Não importa o seu nível, os Challenger Decks estão prontos para batalhar direto da caixa. Pegue alguns para o Friday Night Magic ou para jogar com amigos! Essas coleções são boas para iniciantes e veteranos.
Decklist
Challenger Decks 2022
Check out the decklists and strategies in the latest Challenger Deck release!
Challenger Decks 2021
Take a look at the decklists and strategies in the latest Challenger Deck release!
Challenger Decks 2020
New Challenger Decks are coming April 3. Get a look at what each deck will contain here.
Kendall Pepple
Jogue direto da caixa! Os decks prontos para a batalha são perfeitos para jogadores de todos os níveis. Leve-os para os eventos em sua loja local, ou enfrente os amigos em casa!