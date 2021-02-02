Skip to main content
Não importa o seu nível, os Challenger Decks estão prontos para batalhar direto da caixa. Pegue alguns para o Friday Night Magic ou para jogar com amigos! Essas coleções são boas para iniciantes e veteranos.

Challenger Decks 2022

Jogue direto da caixa! Os decks prontos para a batalha são perfeitos para jogadores de todos os níveis. Leve-os para os eventos em sua loja local, ou enfrente os amigos em casa!

CRÉDITOS DA COLEÇÃO CHALLENGER DECKS 2022

