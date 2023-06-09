购买魔戒：中洲传说™入门套组，和好友一起探索中洲世界，体验《魔戒》中的经典故事。每份入门套组内含两名牌手开始对战所需的一切，使用入门套组和好友正面对决。
两名牌手开始游戏所需的一切
用两副打开即玩的套牌（每副内含一张传统闪秘稀牌和四张不闪的稀有牌——全都是新加入万智牌的牌！）在线下和线上学习玩法，用代码卡和好友一起在《MTG竞技场》进行线上对战。交互式的在线教程和套件内的玩法指南小册子会带你了解基础内容，之后便可畅享惊险刺激的策略游戏，而且每次都有不一样的体验。
以下为魔戒：中洲传说入门套组内含的所有内容：
- 2副打开即玩的60张套牌
- 1份万智牌游戏指南小册子
- 2个套牌盒
- 代码卡，用于在《MTG竞技场》为两人解锁这两副套牌，以便在线对战（仅限部分地区可用）
- 1张传统闪秘稀牌
- 4张不闪的稀有牌
选择套牌
万智牌中的每种颜色或颜色组合代表一种玩法风格——各有不同的个性、目标和策略。
你可选择使用黑红套牌，加入索隆及其魔多大军，或选择使用绿白套牌，为中洲余众的自由而战。
探索中洲世界
使用拥有精美插画和主题游戏机制的牌，体验丰富多彩的魔戒世界，和熟悉的角色一起并肩作战。
此外，入门套组中新加入万智牌的牌张可用于近代赛，将这些牌张加入你的套牌，和深受喜爱的英雄与反派一起踏上全新的冒险之旅。
马上预购！
（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）
刚铎：绿白
1 Aragorn and Arwen, Wed
1 Frodo, Determined Hero
1 Gandalf, White Rider
1 Galadriel, Gift-Giver
1 Bilbo's Ring
3 Knight of the Keep
1 Westfold Rider
1 East-Mark Cavalier
1 Eastfarthing Farmer
2 Protector of Gondor
1 Dúnedain Blade
1 Second Breakfast
1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane
2 Banishing Light
1 Landroval, Horizon Witness
1 You Cannot Pass!
2 Mushroom Watchdogs
2 Wose Pathfinder
2 Bag End Porter
1 Generous Ent
2 Many Partings
1 Galadhrim Bow
1 Meriadoc Brandybuck
1 Peregrin Took
1 Stew the Coneys
1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper
2 Shire Terrace
2 Graypelt Refuge
11 Forest
11 Plains
魔多：黑红
1 Sauron, the Lidless Eye
1 Gollum, Scheming Guide
1 Witch-king, Bringer of Ruin
1 Fires of Mount Doom
1 The Balrog, Flame of Udûn
3 Goblin Assailant
2 Easterling Vanguard
2 Feed the Swarm
2 Dunland Crebain
2 Mordor Trebuchet
1 Snarling Warg
1 Shelob's Ambush
1 Nasty End
1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant
1 Voracious Fell Beast
1 Swarming of Moria
2 Olog-hai Crusher
1 Oliphaunt
1 Cast into the Fire
1 Fire of Orthanc
1 Goblin Fireleaper
1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
2 Foray of Orcs
1 Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain
1 Uglúk of the White Hand
1 Mind Stone
4 Evolving Wilds
11 Swamp
11 Mountain
购买魔戒：中洲传说入门套组的方式包括：造访你本地的游戏店购买，访问亚马逊网购或是在其他出售万智牌的地方购买。