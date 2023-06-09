购买魔戒：中洲传说™入门套组，和好友一起探索中洲世界，体验《魔戒》中的经典故事。每份入门套组内含两名牌手开始对战所需的一切，使用入门套组和好友正面对决。

两名牌手开始游戏所需的一切

用两副打开即玩的套牌（每副内含一张传统闪秘稀牌和四张不闪的稀有牌——全都是新加入万智牌的牌！）在线下和线上学习玩法，用代码卡和好友一起在《MTG竞技场》进行线上对战。交互式的在线教程和套件内的玩法指南小册子会带你了解基础内容，之后便可畅享惊险刺激的策略游戏，而且每次都有不一样的体验。

以下为魔戒：中洲传说入门套组内含的所有内容：

  • 2副打开即玩的60张套牌
    • 1副刚铎：绿白套牌
    • 1副魔多：黑红套牌
  • 1份万智牌游戏指南小册子
  • 2个套牌盒
  • 代码卡，用于在《MTG竞技场》为两人解锁这两副套牌，以便在线对战（仅限部分地区可用）
  • 1张传统闪秘稀牌
  • 4张不闪的稀有牌
魔戒：中洲传说入门套组
选择套牌

万智牌中的每种颜色或颜色组合代表一种玩法风格——各有不同的个性、目标和策略。

你可选择使用黑红套牌，加入索隆及其魔多大军，或选择使用绿白套牌，为中洲余众的自由而战。

探索中洲世界

使用拥有精美插画和主题游戏机制的牌，体验丰富多彩的魔戒世界，和熟悉的角色一起并肩作战。

此外，入门套组中新加入万智牌的牌张可用于近代赛，将这些牌张加入你的套牌，和深受喜爱的英雄与反派一起踏上全新的冒险之旅。

马上预购！

（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）

刚铎：绿白

传统闪新婚燕尔阿拉贡与阿尔玟
坚定英雄弗罗多
白骑士甘道夫
赠礼者加拉德瑞尔
比尔博的戒指
1 Aragorn and Arwen, Wed 1 Frodo, Determined Hero 1 Gandalf, White Rider 1 Galadriel, Gift-Giver 1 Bilbo's Ring 3 Knight of the Keep 1 Westfold Rider 1 East-Mark Cavalier 1 Eastfarthing Farmer 2 Protector of Gondor 1 Dúnedain Blade 1 Second Breakfast 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 2 Banishing Light 1 Landroval, Horizon Witness 1 You Cannot Pass! 2 Mushroom Watchdogs 2 Wose Pathfinder 2 Bag End Porter 1 Generous Ent 2 Many Partings 1 Galadhrim Bow 1 Meriadoc Brandybuck 1 Peregrin Took 1 Stew the Coneys 1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper 2 Shire Terrace 2 Graypelt Refuge 11 Forest 11 Plains

魔多：黑红

传统闪无睑魔眼索隆
密谋向导咕噜
毁灭使者巫王
末日山烈焰
乌顿之火炎魔
1 Sauron, the Lidless Eye 1 Gollum, Scheming Guide 1 Witch-king, Bringer of Ruin 1 Fires of Mount Doom 1 The Balrog, Flame of Udûn 3 Goblin Assailant 2 Easterling Vanguard 2 Feed the Swarm 2 Dunland Crebain 2 Mordor Trebuchet 1 Snarling Warg 1 Shelob's Ambush 1 Nasty End 1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 1 Voracious Fell Beast 1 Swarming of Moria 2 Olog-hai Crusher 1 Oliphaunt 1 Cast into the Fire 1 Fire of Orthanc 1 Goblin Fireleaper 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 2 Foray of Orcs 1 Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain 1 Uglúk of the White Hand 1 Mind Stone 4 Evolving Wilds 11 Swamp 11 Mountain

购买魔戒：中洲传说入门套组的方式包括：造访你本地的游戏店购买，访问亚马逊网购或是在其他出售万智牌的地方购买。