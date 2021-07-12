D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Variants
白 | 蓝 | 黑 | 红 | 绿
多色 | 神器 | 地 | 所有牌张
白
Fey Steed
Holy Avenger
Immovable Rod
Mantle of the Ancients
Radiant Solar
Revivify
Robe of Stars
Thorough Investigation
百花宗师
Valiant Endeavor
霜冻暴君冰亡
白龙
奥林界飞马
闪现犬
天界独角兽
回廊石像鬼
无私圣武士那达尔
奥斯华费多班德
The Book of Exalted Deeds
Dancing Sword
Flumph
Guardian of Faith
Loyal Warhound
Teleportation Circle
携带式次元洞
蓝
魔邓肯
Arcane Endeavor
Diviner's Portent
Minn, Wily Illusionist
Netherese Puzzle-Ward
Phantom Steed
Rod of Absorption
Winged Boots
蓝龙
沙漠厄运艾穆莉丝
移位兽
风巨灵预言师
龙龟
夺心魔
皮克精向导
冰盾霜巨人
The Blackstaff of Waterdeep
Demilich
Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar
Tasha's Hideous Laughter
True Polymorph
Wizard's Spellbook
Yuan-Ti Malison
你发现恶人巢穴
黑
蜘蛛神后罗丝
Bag of Devouring
Danse Macabre
黑龙
Death Tyrant
龙巫妖黑檀死神
Grave Endeavor
Grim Hireling
Hellish Rebuke
Lorcan, Warlock Collector
Wand of Orcus
恶邪眼魔
碎响骷髅妖
凝胶怪
刺尾狮
西门城摄政
尸妖
Acererak the Archlich
Asmodeus the Archfiend
The Book of Vile Darkness
Forsworn Paladin
Sphere of Annihilation
Vorpal Sword
斩首剑
律令死亡
红
禽绝地狱大公扎瑞尔
星之山脉的狱火
红龙
Berserker's Frenzy
Chaos Dragon
Fiendlash
Maddening Hex
Reckless Endeavor
Share the Spoils
Vengeful Ancestor
Wild-Magic Sorcerer
狂野法师德莉娜
哥布林标枪手
粗壮熊哥布林
强者奴仆
锈蚀怪
索尔石怪
火巨人公爵札尔托
Flameskull
Hobgoblin Bandit Lord
Meteor Swarm
Orb of Dragonkind
Wish
魔法飞弹
绿
艾利薇鼓琴
绿龙
老啮骨
Bag of Tricks
Belt of Giant Strength
Druid of Purification
Indomitable Might
Neverwinter Hydra
Song of Inspiration
Wild Endeavor
鲨蜥兽
凶暴掠狼
豺狼人猎手
恶憎巨魔
伏击树绳妖
绝冬之森树精
赭冻怪
枭头熊
紫虫
末日毁灭兽
幽暗地域石化蜥蜴
银月城游侠瓦力斯
Circle of Dreams Druid
Froghemoth
Instrument of the Bards
Long Rest
Werewolf Pack Leader
兴隆旅店主
多色
成年金龙
提亚玛特
Catti-brie of Mithral Hall
Dragonborn Champion
Extract Brain
Fevered Suspicion
Galea, Kindler of Hope
Hurl Through Hell
Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant
Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient
Klauth's Will
Midnight Pathlighter
Nihiloor
Prosper, Tome-Bound
Ride the Avalanche
Sefris of the Hidden Ways
Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl
Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients
Wulfgar of Icewind Dale
乌杜尔部族的芭罗雯
布鲁诺战锤
崔斯特杜垩登
魔王子民法莉黛
格蕾琴微柳
遗迹搜寻客哈玛帕沙
画家隐士卡莱茵
博德之门的克吕德
厚爱游侠明斯克
亡者嗫声谢丝拉
月舞者翠勒萨
怪物通沃洛
Orcus, Prince of Undeath
Skeletal Swarming
Triumphant Adventurer
Xanathar, Guild Kingpin
神器
铁魔像
拟身怪
The Deck of Many Things
Eye of Vecna
Hand of Vecna
Treasure Chest
地
霜龙洞穴
熊哥布林窝巢
地城坡道
成形野地
风暴巨人大厅
魔眼暴君栖巢
多头蛇蜥巢穴
龙后神殿
宝窖