Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Variants
白 | 蓝 | 黑 | 红 | 绿
多色 | 神器 | 地 | 转化式双面牌 | 所有牌张
白
艾维欣纪念碑
荣光视像
Celestial Judgment
Curse of Conformity
Moorland Rescuer
Sigarda's Vanguard
Stalwart Pathlighter
Wall of Mourning
Avacyn's Memorial
Visions of Glory
烛光林巫婆
华辉护教军艾德琳
Curse of Silence
Fateful Absence
Intrepid Adversary
Sigarda's Splendor
Sigardian Savior
Sungold Sentinel
Vanquish the Horde
加渥尼护晓兵
蓝
虚诈视像
Cleaver Skaab
Curse of Unbinding
Drown in Dreams
Empty the Laboratory
Hordewing Skaab
Shadow Kin
Visions of Duplicity
翻涌神信徒列尔
Curse of Surveillance
Grafted Identity
Memory Deluge
Patrician Geist
Sludge Monster
Spectral Adversary
Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile
详加考虑
黑
惧怖视像
Crowded Crypt
Curse of the Restless Dead
Ghouls' Night Out
Gorex, the Tombshell
Prowling Geistcatcher
Ravenous Rotbelly
Tomb Tyrant
Visions of Dread
荣光复活师基沙
涅非利亚尸鬼牧者贾达
Bloodline Culling
Champion of the Perished
Lord of the Forsaken
Mask of Griselbrand
The Meathook Massacre
Slaughter Specialist
Tainted Adversary
墓躯斗士
炼狱之攫
红
偏执诅咒
毁坏视像
Curse of Obsession
Visions of Ruin
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Burn Down the House
Curse of Shaken Faith
Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Geistflame Reservoir
Light Up the Night
Moonveil Regent
Sunstreak Phoenix
戏火作乐
绿
威权视像
Celebrate the Harvest
Curse of Clinging Webs
Heronblade Elite
Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant
Ruinous Intrusion
Sigardian Zealot
Somberwald Beastmaster
Visions of Dominance
芮恩与七树妖
曙鹿集导师
曙鹿集回春师
毒蛇之牙萨黎丝
Augur of Autumn
Briarbridge Tracker
Consuming Blob
Primal Adversary
Storm the Festival
Unnatural Growth
Willow Geist
多色
暮秋君王蕾诺尔
断腐尸威海特
涅非利亚侦员埃萝洁
席嘉妲密使凯勒尔
愉悦降诅师琳荻
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
延日泰菲力
曙鹿集护卫
曙鹿集巫首凯蒂妲
沃达连后裔华伦安
遗世大天使莉艾莎
老枯指
不渝克星连卡洛
明光斗士席嘉妲
流浆王斯罗咕
星相大法师瓦垂格
Angelfire Ignition
Can't Stay Away
Croaking Counterpart
Dire-Strain Rampage
Galvanic Iteration
Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Hallowed Respite
Rite of Harmony
Siphon Insight
Wake to Slaughter
携手共舞
神器
The Celestus
Pithing Needle
地
荒废沙滩
闹鬼山脊
蔓生农地
落石山谷
碎船沼地
平原
海岛
沼泽
山脉
树林
转化式双面牌
狼群之望雅琳
护教蛮兵
可疑偷渡客
灾刃恶棍
墓地擅闯客
阴沉旅人
尖牙刃强盗
收成节渗透人
鲁莽逐风客
咒符缀身人
酒馆恶徒
村庄守夜人
爱鸟人
粗鲁破坏人
猎犬驯师
离乡救难人
不倦搬运工
托瓦拉猎师
狼群之望雅琳
凯锡革归真师
怖狼首领托瓦拉
腐化主教耶仑
虔敬新兵丹尼克
死灵奇才卢德维
Enduring Angel
Malevolent Hermit
Poppet Stitcher
Curse of Leeches
Smoldering Egg
Hostile Hostel