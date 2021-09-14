 

艾维欣纪念碑
荣光视像
Celestial Judgment
Curse of Conformity
Moorland Rescuer
Sigarda's Vanguard
Stalwart Pathlighter
Wall of Mourning
Avacyn's Memorial
Visions of Glory
烛光林巫婆
华辉护教军艾德琳
Curse of Silence
Fateful Absence
Intrepid Adversary
Sigarda's Splendor
Sigardian Savior
Sungold Sentinel
Vanquish the Horde
加渥尼护晓兵
虚诈视像
Cleaver Skaab
Curse of Unbinding
Drown in Dreams
Empty the Laboratory
Hordewing Skaab
Shadow Kin
Visions of Duplicity
翻涌神信徒列尔
Curse of Surveillance
Grafted Identity
Memory Deluge
Patrician Geist
Sludge Monster
Spectral Adversary
Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile
详加考虑
惧怖视像
Crowded Crypt
Curse of the Restless Dead
Ghouls' Night Out
Gorex, the Tombshell
Prowling Geistcatcher
Ravenous Rotbelly
Tomb Tyrant
Visions of Dread
荣光复活师基沙
涅非利亚尸鬼牧者贾达
Bloodline Culling
Champion of the Perished
Lord of the Forsaken
Mask of Griselbrand
The Meathook Massacre
Slaughter Specialist
Tainted Adversary
墓躯斗士
炼狱之攫
偏执诅咒
毁坏视像
Curse of Obsession
Visions of Ruin
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Burn Down the House
Curse of Shaken Faith
Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Geistflame Reservoir
Light Up the Night
Moonveil Regent
Sunstreak Phoenix
戏火作乐
绿

威权视像
Celebrate the Harvest
Curse of Clinging Webs
Heronblade Elite
Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant
Ruinous Intrusion
Sigardian Zealot
Somberwald Beastmaster
Visions of Dominance
芮恩与七树妖
曙鹿集导师
曙鹿集回春师
毒蛇之牙萨黎丝
Augur of Autumn
Briarbridge Tracker
Consuming Blob
Primal Adversary
Storm the Festival
Unnatural Growth
Willow Geist
多色

暮秋君王蕾诺尔
断腐尸威海特
涅非利亚侦员埃萝洁
席嘉妲密使凯勒尔
愉悦降诅师琳荻
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
延日泰菲力
曙鹿集护卫
曙鹿集巫首凯蒂妲
沃达连后裔华伦安
遗世大天使莉艾莎
老枯指
不渝克星连卡洛
明光斗士席嘉妲
流浆王斯罗咕
星相大法师瓦垂格
Angelfire Ignition
Can't Stay Away
Croaking Counterpart
Dire-Strain Rampage
Galvanic Iteration
Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Hallowed Respite
Rite of Harmony
Siphon Insight
Wake to Slaughter
携手共舞
神器

The Celestus
Pithing Needle
荒废沙滩
闹鬼山脊
蔓生农地
落石山谷
碎船沼地
平原
海岛
沼泽
山脉
树林
转化式双面牌

狼群之望雅琳
皎月之怒雅琳

狼群之望雅琳

护教蛮兵
月怒蛮狼

可疑偷渡客
远洋狼人

灾刃恶棍
灾爪劫狼

墓地擅闯客
墓地饱食兽

阴沉旅人
潜行掠狼

尖牙刃强盗
尖牙刃剔骨兽

收成节渗透人
收成节袭击兽

鲁莽逐风客
风雷斩击兽

咒符缀身人
咒符嚎狼

酒馆恶徒
酒馆破坏兽

村庄守夜人
村庄裂肢兽

爱鸟人
碎翼兽

粗鲁破坏人
怖狼脉粉碎兽

猎犬驯师
未驯幼狼

离乡救难人
狂热破笼兽

不倦搬运工
怖狼脉斗兽

托瓦拉猎师
托瓦拉群首

狼群之望雅琳
皎月之怒雅琳

凯锡革归真师
沃文森首领

怖狼首领托瓦拉
午夜灾祸托瓦拉

腐化主教耶仑
腐化恶魔欧魔达

虔敬新兵丹尼克
虔敬新魂丹尼克

死灵奇才卢德维
卢德维巨作欧拉格

Enduring Angel
Angelic Enforcer

Malevolent Hermit
Benevolent Geist

Poppet Stitcher
Poppet Factory

Curse of Leeches
Leeching Lurker

Smoldering Egg
Ashmouth Dragon

Hostile Hostel
Creeping Inn

Hostile Hostel

 

