摩登新篇3

新工具，新策略，新篇经典！
上市日期：6月14日

新篇经典，历久恒常

摩登新篇3为近代赛引入了大量有趣的新牌。邻色找地地携一批强力新牌重返战场，例如你一定会喜欢的双面鹏洛客。

查看牌张

用近代赛制的新牌强化你最爱的套牌！摩登新篇3带来了一系列强大的新牌和激动人心的重印牌，会立即冲击这个万智牌最受欢迎的赛制。

 

Serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are localized in English only and are available in Modern Horizons 3 Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

摩登新篇3产品阵容

常规补充包

与好友一起轮抽，为近代赛套牌增色添彩，或寻找下一个指挥官——常规补充包适合用于限制赛，且内容丰富。

店家搜寻器

聚珍补充包

优雅地击败好友。每包聚珍补充包内含7张特别边框牌，外加有可能获得蚀刻闪牌、一张纹理闪牌，甚至有机会获得一张限量编号牌。

店家搜寻器

指挥官套牌

每副套牌引入15张前所未见的牌张，使用这些开盒即玩的100张牌强力套牌击败对手。

店家搜寻器

聚珍版指挥官套牌

指挥官套牌里的所有牌张均采用了全新的涟漪闪特殊处理——内含两张无边框肖像传奇生物牌！

店家搜寻器

套装

用满是强力牌张和配件的套装探索这个系列，内含9包常规补充包，30张地牌（其中10张为全图）和1个专享的Spindown生命计数器。

店家搜寻器

礼盒版套装

内含常规套装的全部力量和配件，外加一包满是稀有牌、闪牌和新边框牌的聚珍补充包，是送给自己的绝佳礼物。

店家搜寻器

售前组合

新篇经典，历久恒常。参加6月7日开始的售前赛，率先体验新加入近代赛的强力牌张和精美重印牌。

店家搜寻器

WPN店内促销活动

Feature

Collecting Modern Horizons 3

Here's everything you need to know about new treatments and products coming with Modern Horizons 3, available June 14, 2024.

Mike Turian
Adam Styborski
Kendall Pepple
Collecting Modern Horizons 3
万智创生

Third Time's the Charm, Part 1

Mark begins Modern Horizons 3 debut with a double-faced card preview and stories from the set's design.

Mark Rosewater
Third Time's the Charm, Part 1
Feature

摩登新篇3机制

摩登新篇3系列当中总共有超过40个关键字异能、关键字动作、异能提示和未命名机制复出，Matt用一篇文章来帮大家全面回顾。

Matt Tabak
摩登新篇3机制
公告

在摩登新篇3中重温贯穿万智牌故事里那奥札奇的威胁

奥札奇回来了—就如同你从未见过他们他们一般—就在摩登新篇3里。继续来看看他们是为什么那么令人畏惧吧！

Adam Styborski
在摩登新篇3中重温贯穿万智牌故事里那奥札奇的威胁

了解摩登新篇3的最新讯息

每个人都能满足自己所需！立即注册即可在收件箱里直接收到有关合作、赛事和发布的最新讯息。

