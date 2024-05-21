摩登新篇3
新工具，新策略，新篇经典！
上市日期：6月14日
用近代赛制的新牌强化你最爱的套牌！摩登新篇3带来了一系列强大的新牌和激动人心的重印牌，会立即冲击这个万智牌最受欢迎的赛制。
Serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are localized in English only and are available in Modern Horizons 3 Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.
摩登新篇3产品阵容
售前组合
新篇经典，历久恒常。参加6月7日开始的售前赛，率先体验新加入近代赛的强力牌张和精美重印牌。
Collecting Modern Horizons 3
Here's everything you need to know about new treatments and products coming with Modern Horizons 3, available June 14, 2024.
Mike Turian
Adam Styborski
Kendall Pepple
万智创生
Third Time's the Charm, Part 1
Mark begins Modern Horizons 3 debut with a double-faced card preview and stories from the set's design.
Mark Rosewater
摩登新篇3机制
摩登新篇3系列当中总共有超过40个关键字异能、关键字动作、异能提示和未命名机制复出，Matt用一篇文章来帮大家全面回顾。
Matt Tabak
在摩登新篇3中重温贯穿万智牌故事里那奥札奇的威胁
奥札奇回来了—就如同你从未见过他们他们一般—就在摩登新篇3里。继续来看看他们是为什么那么令人畏惧吧！
Adam Styborski