用近代赛制的新牌强化你最爱的套牌！摩登新篇3带来了一系列强大的新牌和激动人心的重印牌，会立即冲击这个万智牌最受欢迎的赛制。

Serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are localized in English only and are available in Modern Horizons 3 Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.