Historic Banned Cards

The following cards are suspended:

No Current Suspensions

What Suspension Means

Suspending cards is our way to incorporate Magic's history of using bans and restrictions to address issues with the current meta while allowing greater flexibility to adjust as a digital-first format.

For gameplay purposes, a suspension works like a ban, in that the card will not be legal to use in the format while it is suspended. But unlike how we handle banning cards, we plan to use the flexibility that a digital format provides to move cards onto and off the suspension list on a regular basis. Suspension isn't a final verdict; it's an indication that we think this card may be causing issues, and we'd like to see what the meta looks like without that influence.

Suspension is also a temporary measure. Some may be returned to the playable pool (likely because we believe changes to the current Historic environment provides the appropriate answers or countermeasures), and the rest will move to being fully banned.

The following cards are banned: