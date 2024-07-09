爭鋒
為何使用此賽制？
～在《魔風競技場》上進行一對一遊戲。 ～適合新玩家學習構組套牌。 ～構組套牌時任何牌都只能使用一張，但可選擇使用多張基本地。
多種遊戲方式
MTG Arena
遊戲規則／調整
An exciting deck-brewing challenge, Brawl is most similar to Commander. In this format, you'll build a Commander-style deck around a legendary creature or Planeswalker and play 1v1 games on MTG Arena.
Deck Construction:
- 1 commander card (any legendary creature or Planeswalker from a set currently on Arena)
- 99 other Brawl legal cards (same color as commander card)
- Only one copy of any card except for basic lands
- Brawl decks do not have a sideboard
Additional Rules:
- Starting life total is 25
- Best of one, including a free mulligan