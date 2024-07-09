Skip to main content
爭鋒

賽制中心
套牌數量
100
玩家人數
2
遊戲長度
20分鐘

為何使用此賽制？

～在《魔風競技場》上進行一對一遊戲。 ～適合新玩家學習構組套牌。 ～構組套牌時任何牌都只能使用一張，但可選擇使用多張基本地。

多種遊戲方式

MTG Arena
Try your hand at  Magic: The Gathering  through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go.  MTG Arena  is free and available on mobile or desktop.  
立即瀏覽

遊戲規則／調整

An exciting deck-brewing challenge, Brawl is most similar to Commander. In this format, you'll build a Commander-style deck around a legendary creature or Planeswalker and play 1v1 games on MTG Arena.

Deck Construction:

  • 1 commander card (any legendary creature or Planeswalker from a set currently on Arena)
  • 99 other Brawl legal cards (same color as commander card)
  • Only one copy of any card except for basic lands
  • Brawl decks do not have a sideboard

Additional Rules:

  • Starting life total is 25
  • Best of one, including a free mulligan

