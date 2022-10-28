来看看兄弟之战指挥官套牌里最新的复古牌框牌。如想了解常规牌，请访问兄弟之战牌图集合。如想了解牌张的补充包添趣版本和赠卡版本，请访问兄弟之战特殊牌图集合

兄弟之战11月18日上市，可通过本地游戏店亚马逊网店，以及其他出售万智牌的渠道购买。

 

| | | | 多色
神器 | | 所有牌张

Sanwell, Avenger Ace
Sanwell, Avenger Ace

Scholar of New Horizons
Scholar of New Horizons

Angel of the Ruins
Angel of the Ruins

Austere Command
Austere Command

Bronze Guardian
Bronze Guardian

Digsite Engineer
Digsite Engineer

Indomitable Archangel
Indomitable Archangel

Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar

Phyrexian Rebirth
Phyrexian Rebirth

Swords to Plowshares
Swords to Plowshares

Tempered Steel
Tempered Steel

Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle
Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle

Unbreakable Formation
Unbreakable Formation

Urza's Ruinous Blast
Urza's Ruinous Blast

肃穆幸存者达硌士
肃穆幸存者达硌士

Glint Raker
Glint Raker

March of Progress
March of Progress

Bident of Thassa
Bident of Thassa

Emry, Lurker of the Loch
Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Etherium Sculptor
Etherium Sculptor

Ethersworn Adjudicator
Ethersworn Adjudicator

Fact or Fiction
Fact or Fiction

Filigree Attendant
Filigree Attendant

Master of Etherium
Master of Etherium

Master Transmuter
Master Transmuter

Mnemonic Sphere
Mnemonic Sphere

Muzzio, Visionary Architect
Muzzio, Visionary Architect

One with the Machine
One with the Machine

Padeem, Consul of Innovation
Padeem, Consul of Innovation

Preordain
Preordain

Sai, Master Thopterist
Sai, Master Thopterist

Sharding Sphinx
Sharding Sphinx

Shimmer Dragon
Shimmer Dragon

Thirst for Knowledge
Thirst for Knowledge

Thopter Spy Network
Thopter Spy Network

Thought Monitor
Thought Monitor

Thoughtcast
Thoughtcast

Vedalken Humiliator
Vedalken Humiliator

Whirler Rogue
Whirler Rogue

Workshop Elders
Workshop Elders

Terisiare's Devastation
Terisiare's Devastation

Wire Surgeons
Wire Surgeons

Wreck Hunter
Wreck Hunter

Armix, Filigree Thrasher
Armix, Filigree Thrasher

Executioner's Capsule
Executioner's Capsule

Fain, the Broker
Fain, the Broker

Feed the Swarm
Feed the Swarm

Geth, Lord of the Vault
Geth, Lord of the Vault

Herald of Anguish
Herald of Anguish

Marionette Master
Marionette Master

Noxious Gearhulk
Noxious Gearhulk

Blast-Furnace Hellkite
Blast-Furnace Hellkite

Farid, Enterprising Salvager
Farid, Enterprising Salvager

Abrade
Abrade

Audacious Reshapers
Audacious Reshapers

Blasphemous Act
Blasphemous Act

Chaos Warp
Chaos Warp

Cursed Mirror
Cursed Mirror

Faithless Looting
Faithless Looting

Hellkite Igniter
Hellkite Igniter

Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer
Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer

多色

显赫械师米斯拉
显赫械师米斯拉

铸物卿克撒
铸物卿克撒

冷漠的阿士诺
冷漠的阿士诺

Alela, Artful Provocateur
Alela, Artful Provocateur

Baleful Strix
Baleful Strix

Bedevil
Bedevil

Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer
Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer

Chrome Courier
Chrome Courier

Despark
Despark

Expressive Iteration
Expressive Iteration

Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain
Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain

Oni-Cult Anvil
Oni-Cult Anvil

Sharuum the Hegemon
Sharuum the Hegemon

Silas Renn, Seeker Adept
Silas Renn, Seeker Adept

Sphinx's Revelation
Sphinx's Revelation

Vindicate
Vindicate

神器

Hexavus
Hexavus

Kayla's Music Box
Kayla's Music Box

Machine God's Effigy
Machine God's Effigy

Scavenged Brawler
Scavenged Brawler

Smelting Vat
Smelting Vat

Thopter Shop
Thopter Shop

Wondrous Crucible
Wondrous Crucible

Arcane Signet
Arcane Signet

Azorius Signet
Azorius Signet

Chief of the Foundry
Chief of the Foundry

Commander's Sphere
Commander's Sphere

Cranial Plating
Cranial Plating

Darksteel Juggernaut
Darksteel Juggernaut

Dimir Signet
Dimir Signet

Dreamstone Hedron
Dreamstone Hedron

Etched Champion
Etched Champion

Fellwar Stone
Fellwar Stone

Hedron Archive
Hedron Archive

Ichor Wellspring
Ichor Wellspring

Idol of Oblivion
Idol of Oblivion

Liquimetal Torque
Liquimetal Torque

Lithoform Engine
Lithoform Engine

Metalwork Colossus
Metalwork Colossus

Mind Stone
Mind Stone

Mirrorworks
Mirrorworks

Mycosynth Wellspring
Mycosynth Wellspring

Myr Battlesphere
Myr Battlesphere

Nihil Spellbomb
Nihil Spellbomb

Oblivion Stone
Oblivion Stone

Orzhov Signet
Orzhov Signet

Prophetic Prism
Prophetic Prism

Rakdos Signet
Rakdos Signet

Relic of Progenitus
Relic of Progenitus

Servo Schematic
Servo Schematic

Skullclamp
Skullclamp

Sol Ring
Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum
Solemn Simulacrum

Spine of Ish Sah
Spine of Ish Sah

Steel Hellkite
Steel Hellkite

Steel Overseer
Steel Overseer

Strionic Resonator
Strionic Resonator

Swiftfoot Boots
Swiftfoot Boots

Thought Vessel
Thought Vessel

Thran Dynamo
Thran Dynamo

Trading Post
Trading Post

Traxos, Scourge of Kroog
Traxos, Scourge of Kroog

Wayfarer's Bauble
Wayfarer's Bauble

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Ancient Den
Ancient Den

Arcane Sanctum
Arcane Sanctum

Ash Barrens
Ash Barrens

Azorius Chancery
Azorius Chancery

Bojuka Bog
Bojuka Bog

Buried Ruin
Buried Ruin

Command Tower
Command Tower

Crumbling Necropolis
Crumbling Necropolis

Darksteel Citadel
Darksteel Citadel

Darkwater Catacombs
Darkwater Catacombs

Dimir Aqueduct
Dimir Aqueduct

Drossforge Bridge
Drossforge Bridge

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Exotic Orchard
Exotic Orchard

Goldmire Bridge
Goldmire Bridge

Great Furnace
Great Furnace

Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Boilerworks

Mistvault Bridge
Mistvault Bridge

Myriad Landscape
Myriad Landscape

Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Basilica

Path of Ancestry
Path of Ancestry

Prairie Stream
Prairie Stream

Rakdos Carnarium
Rakdos Carnarium

Razortide Bridge
Razortide Bridge

Reliquary Tower
Reliquary Tower

River of Tears
River of Tears

Seat of the Synod
Seat of the Synod

Shadowblood Ridge
Shadowblood Ridge

Silverbluff Bridge
Silverbluff Bridge

Skycloud Expanse
Skycloud Expanse

Smoldering Marsh
Smoldering Marsh

Spire of Industry
Spire of Industry

Sunken Hollow
Sunken Hollow

Temple of Deceit
Temple of Deceit

Temple of Enlightenment
Temple of Enlightenment

Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Malice
Temple of Malice

Temple of Silence
Temple of Silence

Terramorphic Expanse
Terramorphic Expanse

Vault of Whispers
Vault of Whispers

 

| | | | 多色
神器 | | 所有牌张