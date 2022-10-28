兄弟之戰指揮官牌圖集合 | 魔法風雲會
来看看兄弟之战指挥官套牌里最新的复古牌框牌。如想了解常规牌，请访问兄弟之战牌图集合。如想了解牌张的补充包添趣版本和赠卡版本，请访问兄弟之战特殊牌图集合。
兄弟之战11月18日上市，可通过本地游戏店、亚马逊网店，以及其他出售万智牌的渠道购买。
白 | 蓝 | 黑 | 红 | 多色
神器 | 地 | 所有牌张
白
Sanwell, Avenger Ace
Scholar of New Horizons
Angel of the Ruins
Austere Command
Bronze Guardian
Digsite Engineer
Indomitable Archangel
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Phyrexian Rebirth
Swords to Plowshares
Tempered Steel
Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle
Unbreakable Formation
Urza's Ruinous Blast
蓝
肃穆幸存者达硌士
Glint Raker
March of Progress
Bident of Thassa
Emry, Lurker of the Loch
Etherium Sculptor
Ethersworn Adjudicator
Fact or Fiction
Filigree Attendant
Master of Etherium
Master Transmuter
Mnemonic Sphere
Muzzio, Visionary Architect
One with the Machine
Padeem, Consul of Innovation
Preordain
Sai, Master Thopterist
Sharding Sphinx
Shimmer Dragon
Thirst for Knowledge
Thopter Spy Network
Thought Monitor
Thoughtcast
Vedalken Humiliator
Whirler Rogue
Workshop Elders
黑
Terisiare's Devastation
Wire Surgeons
Wreck Hunter
Armix, Filigree Thrasher
Executioner's Capsule
Fain, the Broker
Feed the Swarm
Geth, Lord of the Vault
Herald of Anguish
Marionette Master
Noxious Gearhulk
红
Blast-Furnace Hellkite
Farid, Enterprising Salvager
Abrade
Audacious Reshapers
Blasphemous Act
Chaos Warp
Cursed Mirror
Faithless Looting
Hellkite Igniter
Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer
多色
显赫械师米斯拉
铸物卿克撒
冷漠的阿士诺
Alela, Artful Provocateur
Baleful Strix
Bedevil
Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer
Chrome Courier
Despark
Expressive Iteration
Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain
Oni-Cult Anvil
Sharuum the Hegemon
Silas Renn, Seeker Adept
Sphinx's Revelation
Vindicate
神器
Hexavus
Kayla's Music Box
Machine God's Effigy
Scavenged Brawler
Smelting Vat
Thopter Shop
Wondrous Crucible
Arcane Signet
Azorius Signet
Chief of the Foundry
Commander's Sphere
Cranial Plating
Darksteel Juggernaut
Dimir Signet
Dreamstone Hedron
Etched Champion
Fellwar Stone
Hedron Archive
Ichor Wellspring
Idol of Oblivion
Liquimetal Torque
Lithoform Engine
Metalwork Colossus
Mind Stone
Mirrorworks
Mycosynth Wellspring
Myr Battlesphere
Nihil Spellbomb
Oblivion Stone
Orzhov Signet
Prophetic Prism
Rakdos Signet
Relic of Progenitus
Servo Schematic
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Spine of Ish Sah
Steel Hellkite
Steel Overseer
Strionic Resonator
Swiftfoot Boots
Thought Vessel
Thran Dynamo
Trading Post
Traxos, Scourge of Kroog
Wayfarer's Bauble
地
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Ancient Den
Arcane Sanctum
Ash Barrens
Azorius Chancery
Bojuka Bog
Buried Ruin
Command Tower
Crumbling Necropolis
Darksteel Citadel
Darkwater Catacombs
Dimir Aqueduct
Drossforge Bridge
Evolving Wilds
Exotic Orchard
Goldmire Bridge
Great Furnace
Izzet Boilerworks
Mistvault Bridge
Myriad Landscape
Orzhov Basilica
Path of Ancestry
Prairie Stream
Rakdos Carnarium
Razortide Bridge
Reliquary Tower
River of Tears
Seat of the Synod
Shadowblood Ridge
Silverbluff Bridge
Skycloud Expanse
Smoldering Marsh
Spire of Industry
Sunken Hollow
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Enlightenment
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Malice
Temple of Silence
Terramorphic Expanse
Vault of Whispers