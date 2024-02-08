Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

標準賽對決

選擇零售商

您即將離開由威世智經營的網頁

威世智對於非由本公司經營的網站連結之內容不負任何責任。請注意，這些網站的隱私政策和安全條款可能與威世智的標準不同。

是，繼續

標準賽對決

Magic: The Gathering |
Marvel’s Spider-Man

September 26–November 13

什麼是標準賽對決？

每週都帶著你最強的標準賽套牌前往當地的店家競技爭勝，贏取獲勝榮耀及豐厚獎品！

Earn Commander Promo Cards

You can earn a special Commander Play promo card by participating in qualiflying Commander events at your local game store. These are available while supplies last!

MAGIC: THE GATHERING

COMPANION APP

登場。配對玩家。開始暢玩。

Read More on DailyMTG

Feature

Where to Play Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man

Whether you're swinging into Magic or continuing your journey, there are plenty of places and events where you can experience Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man.

Wizards of the Coast
Where to Play Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man
Feature

Where and How to Play Edge of Eternities

Cross the Chaos Wall and enter the great unknown of the Edge! We've got all the details on where and how to play with Magic's latest set.

Wizards of the Coast
Where and How to Play Edge of Eternities
Feature

Where to Play Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™

From MagicCon to your local game store, there are plenty of places to enjoy Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™.

Wizards of the Coast
Where to Play Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™

Frequently Asked Questions

You can use any legal Commander deck at these events. For more information on the Commander format, check out the format page.

While you're free to bring your own teammate for Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights, your local game store can also pair you with another participant.

If you don't have a deck, you can purchase any number of preconstructed Commander decks from your local game store. These decks feature new-to-Magic cards themed around their respective set, making them a great option for anyone new to the Commander format.