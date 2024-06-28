暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂
你的切膚之感你的切膚之感
勇闖暮悲邸…如果你夠膽。引對手恐懼具現成真，看陰暗幽影奪人性命。
發售日期：9月27日
驚悚刺激
這座宅邸覆蓋整個時空，當中蘊藏著巨大的邪惡力量：各式夢魘與花紋鬼遊蕩其間，大量銳器人痴狂殘戮，就連玩具和暗影都會成為奪命凶器。來和我們一起玩～如果你夠膽。
暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂產品陣容
售前組合
參加9月20日開始舉行的售前賽賽事，搶先將此生見過最嚇人的牌張納入收藏吧。
