暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂

預訂

你的當地遊戲店 AMAZON

選擇零售商

BEST BUY
你的切膚之感你的切膚之感

勇闖暮悲邸…如果你夠膽。引對手恐懼具現成真，看陰暗幽影奪人性命。

發售日期：9月27日

暮悲邸驚天十三日

暮悲邸驚天十三日

誰知道，如果在屋角仔細翻找，會能夠發現甚麼？當然是新牌和其他超讚好物！從9月1日到13日（五）這十三天之間，務必擦亮你的眼睛！
魔法風雲會故事

Duskmourn: House of Horror | It's a Beautiful Day

It's a beautiful, peaceful day in Ravnica, a sight as uncommon as it is pleasant. What adventures might it have in store?

Mira Grant
Duskmourn: House of Horror | It's a Beautiful Day
魔法風雲會故事

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 6: Don't Die

Valgavoth offers eternal blessings for his faithful, and eternal torment to those who oppose him. The House consumes all and is all.

Mira Grant
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 6: Don't Die
魔法風雲會故事

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Dead End

The greater sun has been taken, leaving Shevara's plane in an all-encompassing gloom.

Mira Grant
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Dead End
魔法風雲會故事

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 5: Don't Give In

As the walls of the House shift, so do the allegiances holding the survivors together.

Mira Grant
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 5: Don't Give In

暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂產品陣容

常規補充包

與朋友一同輪抽、以你的套牌震懾對手，或來點補充包添趣！留意十張全新的特別登場牌！

店家搜尋器 AMAZON

聚珍補充包

用你的無邊框全圖牌、雙重曝光牌、超自然牌框牌、全圖莊園地牌和魔鏡怪物牌恫嚇對手。你甚至可能發掘到首次發行的和風特色牌。

店家搜尋器 AMAZON

指揮官套牌

這副一百張套牌將以兩張全新的無邊框閃卡和八張全新的指揮官牌嚇壞你的對手。此外，套牌內隨附的魔王玩法牌張，定能讓尖叫聲再勝一籌。

店家搜尋器 AMAZON

套裝

內含駭人牌張與陰魂不散的遊玩配件，包括9個常規補充包、30張地牌（10張為全圖版）以及一個特別版Spindown骰子。

店家搜尋器 AMAZON

夢魘套裝

以常規補充包與聚珍補充包、全圖傳統閃地牌、簡介海報、大型夜光Spindown骰子與1包夢魘補充包，將遊戲轉往恐怖片頻道。

店家搜尋器 AMAZON

售前組合

參加9月20日開始舉行的售前賽賽事，搶先將此生見過最嚇人的牌張納入收藏吧。

店家搜尋器

補充包添趣牌張：和風特色牌

隆重介紹全新的補充包添趣牌張：和風特色牌和風特色牌會出現在聚珍補充包中；日本遊戲店中常見的藝術風格現已享譽全球，這系列補充包填趣牌張便是致敬於此。

補充包添趣牌張：和風特色牌
雙重曝光牌
魔王牌張

驚悚刺激

這座宅邸覆蓋整個時空，當中蘊藏著巨大的邪惡力量：各式夢魘與花紋鬼遊蕩其間，大量銳器人痴狂殘戮，就連玩具和暗影都會成為奪命凶器。來和我們一起玩～如果你夠膽。

「買一盒」贈卡

這裡是能讓你起雞皮疙瘩的好消息：除了贈卡以外，購買整盒未開封的暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂常規或聚珍補充包展示盒的顧客，將能獲得一包英文版暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂聚珍補充包，送完為止。

8月19-31日
暮悲邸故事
8月31日
在PAX West首次亮相
9月1-13日
卡牌預覽
9月20-27日
售前賽賽事
9月27日
暮悲邸發售
10月4-10日
指揮官歡慶會1
10月12日至1月4日
年度店家冠軍賽結束
10月18日
夢魘套裝上市
10月25-31日
WPN萬聖節賽事
11月1-3日
體驗日
11月1-7日
指揮官歡慶會2

取得暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂的最新消息

來和我們一起玩…如果你夠膽的話！立即註冊便可收到關於未來的合作企劃、賽事與產品發售的最新消息，直送信箱。

