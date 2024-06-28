暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂
你的切膚之感你的切膚之感
勇闖暮悲邸…如果你夠膽。引對手恐懼具現成真，看陰暗幽影奪人性命。
發售日期：9月27日
暮悲邸驚天十三日
誰知道，如果在屋角仔細翻找，會能夠發現甚麼？當然是新牌和其他超讚好物！從9月1日到13日（五）這十三天之間，務必擦亮你的眼睛！
魔法風雲會故事
Duskmourn: House of Horror | It's a Beautiful Day
It's a beautiful, peaceful day in Ravnica, a sight as uncommon as it is pleasant. What adventures might it have in store?
Mira Grant
魔法風雲會故事
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 6: Don't Die
Valgavoth offers eternal blessings for his faithful, and eternal torment to those who oppose him. The House consumes all and is all.
Mira Grant
魔法風雲會故事
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Dead End
The greater sun has been taken, leaving Shevara's plane in an all-encompassing gloom.
Mira Grant
魔法風雲會故事
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 5: Don't Give In
As the walls of the House shift, so do the allegiances holding the survivors together.
Mira Grant
暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂產品陣容
售前組合
參加9月20日開始舉行的售前賽賽事，搶先將此生見過最嚇人的牌張納入收藏吧。
補充包添趣牌張：和風特色牌
隆重介紹全新的補充包添趣牌張：和風特色牌和風特色牌會出現在聚珍補充包中；日本遊戲店中常見的藝術風格現已享譽全球，這系列補充包填趣牌張便是致敬於此。
補充包添趣牌張：和風特色牌
雙重曝光牌
魔王牌張
驚悚刺激
這座宅邸覆蓋整個時空，當中蘊藏著巨大的邪惡力量：各式夢魘與花紋鬼遊蕩其間，大量銳器人痴狂殘戮，就連玩具和暗影都會成為奪命凶器。來和我們一起玩～如果你夠膽。
