即使是核戰後的混亂世界,總是會有一些奇怪的魅力。具有序號的避難所小子娃娃牌讓你有身處《異塵餘生》世界的沉浸感,一定要豎起大拇指讚賞一下!

Serialized Bobblehead cards are localized in English only and are available in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Bobblehead cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.