 

BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TODOS OS CARDS

BRANCO

Cavaleiro Conselheiro de Benália
Cavaleiro Conselheiro de Benália

Sacerdote da Possibilidade
Sacerdote da Possibilidade

Atração da Lua Enevoada
Atração da Lua Enevoada

AZUL

Oráculo do Alfa
Oráculo do Alfa

Gênio Escritor Celeste
Gênio Escritor Celeste

Mago do Cabedal
Mago do Cabedal

Névoa Vesuvana
Névoa Vesuvana

PRETO

Filhote de Darigaaz
Filhote de Darigaaz

Retornante Diminuído
Retornante Diminuído

Reezug, o Ladrilhossos
Reezug, o Ladrilhossos

Carruagem Cuspidora de Poluentes
Carruagem Cuspidora de Poluentes

VERMELHO

Helibrasante Ghitu
Helibrasante Ghitu

Bateria de Influxo Goblínico
Bateria de Influxo Goblínico

Sargento do Moral Goblínico
Sargento do Moral Goblínico

Fragmentação de Magicorrente
Fragmentação de Magicorrente

VERDE

Povo de Marwyn
Povo de Marwyn

Fatiador Nantuko
Fatiador Nantuko

Aranha Vinhalma
Aranha Vinhalma

Ent Errante
Ent Errante

MULTICOLORIDO

Arvad, Contrabandista do Bons Ventos
Arvad, Contrabandista do Bons Ventos

Talismã Brotossanguíneo
Talismã Brotossanguíneo

Darigaaz, Campeão de Shiv
Darigaaz, Campeão de Shiv

Vendedor de Juggernauts
Vendedor de Juggernauts

Niambi, Adorada Protetora
Niambi, Adorada Protetora

Máquina de Guerra Multiforme
Máquina de Guerra Multiforme

Pé-de-limo, Talídea Transplantada
Pé-de-limo, Talídea Transplantada

Contingência de Teferi
Contingência de Teferi

Tiana, Mecânica Angelical
Tiana, Mecânica Angelical

Mago das Marés Vodaliano
Mago das Marés Vodaliano

ARTEFATO

Construto da Coalizão
Construto da Coalizão

 

BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TODOS OS CARDS

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:

Goblin Influx Array

Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:

Oracle of the Alpha

Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:

Protean War Engine

Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:

Skywriter Djinn

Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: