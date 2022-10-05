Alchemy: Dominaria Card Image Gallery
BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TODOS OS CARDS
BRANCO
Cavaleiro Conselheiro de Benália
Sacerdote da Possibilidade
Atração da Lua Enevoada
AZUL
Oráculo do Alfa
Gênio Escritor Celeste
Mago do Cabedal
Névoa Vesuvana
PRETO
Filhote de Darigaaz
Retornante Diminuído
Reezug, o Ladrilhossos
Carruagem Cuspidora de Poluentes
VERMELHO
Helibrasante Ghitu
Bateria de Influxo Goblínico
Sargento do Moral Goblínico
Fragmentação de Magicorrente
VERDE
Povo de Marwyn
Fatiador Nantuko
Aranha Vinhalma
Ent Errante
MULTICOLORIDO
Arvad, Contrabandista do Bons Ventos
Talismã Brotossanguíneo
Darigaaz, Campeão de Shiv
Vendedor de Juggernauts
Niambi, Adorada Protetora
Máquina de Guerra Multiforme
Pé-de-limo, Talídea Transplantada
Contingência de Teferi
Tiana, Mecânica Angelical
Mago das Marés Vodaliano
ARTEFATO
Construto da Coalizão
BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TODOS OS CARDS
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Shivan Dragon
- Moonveil Regent
- Terror of the Peaks
- Leyline Tyrant
- Immersturm Predator
- Manaform Hellkite
- Bone Dragon
- Demanding Dragon
- Skarrgan Hellkite
- Thunderbreak Regent
- Black Dragon
- Skyship Stalker
- Red Dragon
Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Goblin Warchief
- Goblin Chieftain
- Skirk Prospector
- Brash Taunter
- Wily Goblin
- Goblin Trashmaster
- Ember Hauler
- Relic Robber
- Fanatical Firebrand
- Goblin Arsonist
- Reckless Ringleader
- Battle Cry Goblin
- Beetleback Chief
- Goblin Instigator
- Legion Warboss
Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:
Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Serra Angel
- Resplendent Angel
- Steel-Plume Marshal
- Duelcraft Trainer
- Falconer Adept
- Seraph of Dawn
- Star-Crowned Stag
- Benalish Marshal
- Serra Paragon
- Blade Historian
- Captivating Crew
- Manaform Hellkite
- Moonveil Regent
- Skyship Stalker
- Ogre Battledriver
Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:
- See the Truth
- Teferi's Time Twist
- Flood of Recollection
- Keep Safe
- Hard Evidence
- Ghostform
- Startle
- Hampering Snare
- Stifle
- Contentious Plan
- Majestic Metamorphosis
- Befuddle
- Bury in Books
- Choking Tethers
- Suit Up
Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: