Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Variant Card Image Gallery
BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | TODOS OS CARDS
BRANCO
Dragão de Ouro Ancião
Anjos de Batalha de Tyr
Lealdade da Legião
Abdel Adrian, Gorion's Ward
Ancient Gold Dragon
Ellyn Harbreeze, Busybody
Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion
Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant
Rasaad yn Bashir
Abdel Adrian, Protegido de Gorion
Ellyn Harbrisa, Intrometida
Viajante Distante
Punho Flamejante
Líder Inspirador
Lae'zel, Campeã de Vlaakith
Lulu, Halofante Leal
Ascendência Nobre
Rasaad yn Bashir
Soldado Veterano
Archivist of Oghma
Ascend from Avernus
Horn of Valhalla
Lae'zel's Acrobatics
Sculpted Sunburst
White Plume Adventurer
Windshaper Planetar
AZUL
Dragão de Prata Ancião
Alora, Merry Thief
Ancient Silver Dragon
Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy
Goggles of Night
Imoen, Mystic Trickster
Renari, Merchant of Marvels
Vhal, Candlekeep Researcher
Volo, Itinerant Scholar
Alora, Ladra Alegre
Sábio do Forte da Vela
Desbravador de Masmorras
Visitante de Faéria
Gale, Prodígio de Águas Profundas
Imoen, Trapaceira Mística
Renari, Comerciante de Maravilhas
Charlatão Descarado
Marinheiro da Costa da Espada
Vhal, Pesquisadora de Forte da Vela
Volo, Erudito Itinerante
Displacer Kitten
Elminster's Simulacrum
Font of Magic
Gale's Redirection
Illithid Harvester
Kindred Discovery
Robe of the Archmagi
Tomb of Horrors Adventurer
Wizards of Thay
PRETO
Dragão de Latão Ancião
Ancient Brass Dragon
Safana, Calimport Cutthroat
Sarevok, Deathbringer
Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar
Sivriss, Nightmare Speaker
Viconia, Drow Apostate
Agente do Trono de Ferro
Agente dos Ladrões das Sombras
Passado Criminoso
Cultista do Absoluto
Safana, Degoladora de Calimporto
Sarevok, Fatífero
Rebento de Halaster
Sombralma, Justiciar Sombria
Sivriss, Orador do Pesadelo
Viconia, Apóstata Drow
Altar of Bhaal
Astarion's Thirst
Blood Money
Call to the Void
Elder Brain
Eldritch Pact
Intellect Devourer
Pact Weapon
Ravenloft Adventurer
Cérebro Ancião
VERMELHO
Dragão de Cobre Ancião
Amber Gristle O'Maul
Ancient Copper Dragon
Fireball
Ganax, Astral Hunter
Gut, True Soul Zealot
Karlach, Fury of Avernus
Lightning Bolt
Livaan, Cultist of Tiamat
Nemesis Phoenix
Taunting Kobold
Wyll, Blade of Frontiers
Amber Gristle O'Maul
Cultista do Dragão
Ganax, Caçador Astral
Artesão de Guilda
Gut, Zelote Alma Verdadeira
Karlach, Fúria do Avernus
Livaan, Cultista de Tiamat
Artista Popular
Criança de Rua
Valentão de Taverna
Wyll, Lâmina das Fronteiras
Balor
Caves of Chaos Adventurer
Descent into Avernus
Elturel Survivors
Firbolg Flutist
Storm King's Thunder
Wand of Wonder
Wrathful Red Dragon
Wyll's Reversal
Wand of Wonder
VERDE
Dragão de Bronze Ancião
Soberana do Espinheiro
Ancient Bronze Dragon
Erinis, Gloom Stalker
Halsin, Emerald Archdruid
Jaheira, Friend of the Forest
Skanos Dragonheart
Wilson, Refined Grizzly
Acólito de Bahamut
Eremita de Floresta do Manto
Erinis, Espreitadora Sombria
Halsin, Arquidruida Esmeralda
Forasteiro Robusto
Jaheira, Amiga da Floresta
Mestre-cuca
Criado por Gigantes
Skanos Coração Dracônico
Wilson, Urso Pardo Refinado
Barroom Brawl
Earthquake Dragon
Jaheira's Respite
Majestic Genesis
Monster Manual
Owlbear Cub
Traverse the Outlands
Undermountain Adventurer
MULTICOLORIDO
Elminster
Minsc & Boo, Heróis Atemporais
Tasha, a Rainha Bruxa
Alaundo the Seer
Astarion, the Decadent
Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
Bane, Lord of Darkness
Bhaal, Lord of Murder
Cadira, Caller of the Small
Commander Liara Portyr
The Council of Four
Duke Ulder Ravengard
Dynaheir, Invoker Adept
Gluntch, the Bestower
Gorion, Wise Mentor
Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter
Jon Irenicus, Shattered One
Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
Korlessa, Scale Singer
Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy
Mahadi, Emporium Master
Mazzy, Truesword Paladin
Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm
Minthara, Merciless Soul
Myrkul, Lord of Bones
Neera, Wild Mage
Nine-Fingers Keene
Oji, the Exquisite Blade
Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss
Raphael, Fiendish Savior
Rilsa Rael, Kingpin
Thrakkus the Butcher
Zevlor, Elturel Exile
Alaundo, o Vidente
Astarion, o Decadente
Baba Lysaga, Bruxa da Noite
Bane, Senhor das Trevas
Bhaal, Senhor do Assassinato
Cadira, Convocadora dos Pequenos
Comandante Liara Portyr
O Conselho dos Quatro
Duque Ulder Ravengard
Dynaheir, Adepta Invocadora
Gluntch, o Generoso
Gorion, Mentor Sábio
Jan Jansen, Artífice do Caos
Jon Irenicus, O Despedaçado
Kagra, Arquidruida das Sombras
Korlessa, Cantora das Escamas
Lozhan, Legado dos Dragões
Mahadi, Mestre do Empório
Mazzy, Paladina da Espada Pura
Miirym, Dragão Sentinela
Minthara, Alma Impiedosa
Myrkul, Senhor dos Ossos
Neera, Maga Selvagem
Astele Keene
Oji, Lâmina Requintada
Raggadragga, Chefe dos Rancatripa
Raphael, Salvador Demoníaco
Rilsa Rael, Chefona
Thrakkus, o Açougueiro
Zevlor, Exilado de Elturel
ARTEFATO
Nave Nautiloide
Caixa Enigmática Desconcertante
Charcoal Diamond
Cloak of the Bat
Decanter of Endless Water
Fire Diamond
Marble Diamond
Marching Duodrone
Moss Diamond
Sky Diamond
Stonespeaker Crystal
Basilisk Collar
Blade of Selves
Fraying Line
Mighty Servant of Leuk-o
Mirror of Life Trapping
TERRENO
Baldur's Gate
Bountiful Promenade
Luxury Suite
Morphic Pool
Reflecting Pool
Sea of Clouds
Spire Garden
BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | TODOS OS CARDS