Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Variants
BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | CARDS DUPLA FACE | TODOS OS CARDS
BRANCO
Memorial de Avacyn
Visões de Glória
Celestial Judgment
Curse of Conformity
Moorland Rescuer
Sigarda's Vanguard
Stalwart Pathlighter
Wall of Mourning
Avacyn's Memorial
Visions of Glory
Bruxa do Bosque das Velas
Adeline, Cátara Resplandecente
Curse of Silence
Fateful Absence
Intrepid Adversary
Sigarda's Splendor
Sigardian Savior
Sungold Sentinel
Vanquish the Horde
Guardiã da Aurora de Gavony
AZUL
Visões de Duplicidade
Cleaver Skaab
Curse of Unbinding
Drown in Dreams
Empty the Laboratory
Hordewing Skaab
Shadow Kin
Visions of Duplicity
Lier, Discípulo dos Afogados
Curse of Surveillance
Grafted Identity
Memory Deluge
Patrician Geist
Sludge Monster
Spectral Adversary
Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile
Considerar
PRETO
Visões de Pavor
Crowded Crypt
Curse of the Restless Dead
Ghouls' Night Out
Gorex, the Tombshell
Prowling Geistcatcher
Ravenous Rotbelly
Tomb Tyrant
Visions of Dread
Gisa, Ressuscitadora Gloriosa
Jadar, Invocador de Carniçais de Nefália
Bloodline Culling
Champion of the Perished
Lord of the Forsaken
Mask of Griselbrand
The Meathook Massacre
Slaughter Specialist
Tainted Adversary
Campeão dos Perecidos
Garras Infernais
VERMELHO
Maldição da Obsessão
Visões de Ruína
Curse of Obsession
Visions of Ruin
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Burn Down the House
Curse of Shaken Faith
Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Geistflame Reservoir
Light Up the Night
Moonveil Regent
Sunstreak Phoenix
Brincar com Fogo
VERDE
Visões de Dominância
Celebrate the Harvest
Curse of Clinging Webs
Heronblade Elite
Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant
Ruinous Intrusion
Sigardian Zealot
Somberwald Beastmaster
Visions of Dominance
Wrenn e Sete
Mentora Cervo da Aurora
Rejuvenescedora Cervo da Aurora
Saryth, a Presa da Víbora
Augur of Autumn
Briarbridge Tracker
Consuming Blob
Primal Adversary
Storm the Festival
Unnatural Growth
Willow Geist
MULTICOLORIDO
Leinore, Soberana do Outono
Wilhelt, Cutilador da Podridão
Eloise, Investigadora de Nefália
Kyler, Emissário Sigardiano
Lynde, Torturadora Alegre
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
Teferi, Atrasador do Poente
Guardiãs Cervo da Aurora
Katilda, Líder Cervo da Aurora
Florian, Herdeiro dos Voldaren
Liesa, Arcanjo Esquecido
Velho Dedos-de-palito
Rem Karolus, Matador Resoluto
Sigarda, Campeã da Luz
Slogurk, o Limo Supremo
Vadrik, Arquimago Astral
Angelfire Ignition
Can't Stay Away
Croaking Counterpart
Dire-Strain Rampage
Galvanic Iteration
Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Hallowed Respite
Rite of Harmony
Siphon Insight
Wake to Slaughter
Entrar na Dança
ARTEFATO
The Celestus
Pithing Needle
TERRENO
Praia Deserta
Cordilheira Assombrada
Campos Baldios
Vale das Pedras Cadentes
Charco do Naufrágio
Planície
Ilha
Pântano
Montanha
Floresta
CARDS DUPLA FACE
Arlinn, a Esperança da Matilha
Cátaro Brutal
Clandestina Suspeita
Patife da Lâmina Maléfica
Invasora do Cemitério
Viajante Suspeito
Bandida Presalâmina
Infiltrador do Festival da Colheita
Buscadora de Tempestades Temerária
Pintora das Runas Mágicas
Rufiã da Taverna
Vigias do Vilarejo
Admiradora de Pássaros
Quebradora Corpulenta
Domador de Sabujos
Libertadora Forasteira
Carregador Incansável
Mestre da Caça de Tovolar
Arlinn, a Esperança da Matilha
Naturalista de Kessig
Tovolar, Soberano Medonho
Jerren, Bispo Corrompido
Dennick, Aprendiz Pio
Ludevic, Necrogênio
Enduring Angel
Malevolent Hermit
Poppet Stitcher
Curse of Leeches
Smoldering Egg
Hostile Hostel
BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | CARDS DUPLA FACE | TODOS OS CARDS