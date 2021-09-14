 

BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | CARDS DUPLA FACE | TODOS OS CARDS

BRANCO

Memorial de Avacyn
Memorial de Avacyn

Visões de Glória
Visões de Glória

Celestial Judgment
Celestial Judgment

Curse of Conformity
Curse of Conformity

Moorland Rescuer
Moorland Rescuer

Sigarda's Vanguard
Sigarda's Vanguard

Stalwart Pathlighter
Stalwart Pathlighter

Wall of Mourning
Wall of Mourning

Avacyn's Memorial
Avacyn's Memorial

Visions of Glory
Visions of Glory

Bruxa do Bosque das Velas
Bruxa do Bosque das Velas

Adeline, Cátara Resplandecente
Adeline, Cátara Resplandecente

Curse of Silence
Curse of Silence

Fateful Absence
Fateful Absence

Intrepid Adversary
Intrepid Adversary

Sigarda's Splendor
Sigarda's Splendor

Sigardian Savior
Sigardian Savior

Sungold Sentinel
Sungold Sentinel

Vanquish the Horde
Vanquish the Horde

Guardiã da Aurora de Gavony
Guardiã da Aurora de Gavony

AZUL

Visões de Duplicidade
Visões de Duplicidade

Cleaver Skaab
Cleaver Skaab

Curse of Unbinding
Curse of Unbinding

Drown in Dreams
Drown in Dreams

Empty the Laboratory
Empty the Laboratory

Hordewing Skaab
Hordewing Skaab

Shadow Kin
Shadow Kin

Visions of Duplicity
Visions of Duplicity

Lier, Discípulo dos Afogados
Lier, Discípulo dos Afogados

Curse of Surveillance
Curse of Surveillance

Grafted Identity
Grafted Identity

Memory Deluge
Memory Deluge

Patrician Geist
Patrician Geist

Sludge Monster
Sludge Monster

Spectral Adversary
Spectral Adversary

Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile

Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile

Considerar
Considerar

PRETO

Visões de Pavor
Visões de Pavor

Crowded Crypt
Crowded Crypt

Curse of the Restless Dead
Curse of the Restless Dead

Ghouls' Night Out
Ghouls' Night Out

Gorex, the Tombshell
Gorex, the Tombshell

Prowling Geistcatcher
Prowling Geistcatcher

Ravenous Rotbelly
Ravenous Rotbelly

Tomb Tyrant
Tomb Tyrant

Visions of Dread
Visions of Dread

Gisa, Ressuscitadora Gloriosa
Gisa, Ressuscitadora Gloriosa

Jadar, Invocador de Carniçais de Nefália
Jadar, Invocador de Carniçais de Nefália

Bloodline Culling
Bloodline Culling

Champion of the Perished
Champion of the Perished

Lord of the Forsaken
Lord of the Forsaken

Mask of Griselbrand
Mask of Griselbrand

The Meathook Massacre
The Meathook Massacre

Slaughter Specialist
Slaughter Specialist

Tainted Adversary
Tainted Adversary

Campeão dos Perecidos
Campeão dos Perecidos

Garras Infernais
Garras Infernais

VERMELHO

Maldição da Obsessão
Maldição da Obsessão

Visões de Ruína
Visões de Ruína

Curse of Obsession
Curse of Obsession

Visions of Ruin
Visions of Ruin

Bloodthirsty Adversary
Bloodthirsty Adversary

Burn Down the House
Burn Down the House

Curse of Shaken Faith
Curse of Shaken Faith

Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Falkenrath Pit Fighter

Geistflame Reservoir
Geistflame Reservoir

Light Up the Night
Light Up the Night

Moonveil Regent
Moonveil Regent

Sunstreak Phoenix
Sunstreak Phoenix

Brincar com Fogo
Brincar com Fogo

VERDE

Visões de Dominância
Visões de Dominância

Celebrate the Harvest
Celebrate the Harvest

Curse of Clinging Webs
Curse of Clinging Webs

Heronblade Elite
Heronblade Elite

Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant
Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant

Ruinous Intrusion
Ruinous Intrusion

Sigardian Zealot
Sigardian Zealot

Somberwald Beastmaster
Somberwald Beastmaster

Visions of Dominance
Visions of Dominance

Wrenn e Sete
Wrenn e Sete

Mentora Cervo da Aurora
Mentora Cervo da Aurora

Rejuvenescedora Cervo da Aurora
Rejuvenescedora Cervo da Aurora

Saryth, a Presa da Víbora
Saryth, a Presa da Víbora

Augur of Autumn
Augur of Autumn

Briarbridge Tracker
Briarbridge Tracker

Consuming Blob
Consuming Blob

Primal Adversary
Primal Adversary

Storm the Festival
Storm the Festival

Unnatural Growth
Unnatural Growth

Willow Geist
Willow Geist

MULTICOLORIDO

Leinore, Soberana do Outono
Leinore, Soberana do Outono

Wilhelt, Cutilador da Podridão
Wilhelt, Cutilador da Podridão

Eloise, Investigadora de Nefália
Eloise, Investigadora de Nefália

Kyler, Emissário Sigardiano
Kyler, Emissário Sigardiano

Lynde, Torturadora Alegre
Lynde, Torturadora Alegre

Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign

Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver

Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth

Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary

Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor

Teferi, Atrasador do Poente
Teferi, Atrasador do Poente

Guardiãs Cervo da Aurora
Guardiãs Cervo da Aurora

Katilda, Líder Cervo da Aurora
Katilda, Líder Cervo da Aurora

Florian, Herdeiro dos Voldaren
Florian, Herdeiro dos Voldaren

Liesa, Arcanjo Esquecido
Liesa, Arcanjo Esquecido

Velho Dedos-de-palito
Velho Dedos-de-palito

Rem Karolus, Matador Resoluto
Rem Karolus, Matador Resoluto

Sigarda, Campeã da Luz
Sigarda, Campeã da Luz

Slogurk, o Limo Supremo
Slogurk, o Limo Supremo

Vadrik, Arquimago Astral
Vadrik, Arquimago Astral

Angelfire Ignition
Angelfire Ignition

Can't Stay Away
Can't Stay Away

Croaking Counterpart
Croaking Counterpart

Dire-Strain Rampage
Dire-Strain Rampage

Galvanic Iteration
Galvanic Iteration

Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Ghoulcaller's Harvest

Hallowed Respite
Hallowed Respite

Rite of Harmony
Rite of Harmony

Siphon Insight
Siphon Insight

Wake to Slaughter
Wake to Slaughter

Entrar na Dança
Entrar na Dança

ARTEFATO

The Celestus
The Celestus

Pithing Needle
Pithing Needle

TERRENO

Praia Deserta
Praia Deserta

Cordilheira Assombrada
Cordilheira Assombrada

Campos Baldios
Campos Baldios

Vale das Pedras Cadentes
Vale das Pedras Cadentes

Charco do Naufrágio
Charco do Naufrágio

Planície
Planície

Ilha
Ilha

Pântano
Pântano

Montanha
Montanha

Floresta
Floresta

CARDS DUPLA FACE

Arlinn, a Esperança da Matilha
Arlinn, a Fúria da Lua

Arlinn, a Esperança da Matilha

Cátaro Brutal
Bruto Raivoso Lunar

Cátaro Brutal

Clandestina Suspeita
Lobisomem Marinheira

Clandestina Suspeita

Patife da Lâmina Maléfica
Saqueador da Garra Maléfica

Patife da Lâmina Maléfica

Invasora do Cemitério
Glutona do Cemitério

Invasora do Cemitério

Viajante Suspeito
Predador à Espreita

Viajante Suspeito

Bandida Presalâmina
Evisceradora Presalâmina

Bandida Presalâmina

Infiltrador do Festival da Colheita
Assediador do Festival da Colheita

Infiltrador do Festival da Colheita

Buscadora de Tempestades Temerária
Esquartejadora Tempestuosa

Buscadora de Tempestades Temerária

Pintora das Runas Mágicas
Uivadora das Runas Mágicas

Pintora das Runas Mágicas

Rufiã da Taverna
Quebradora da Taverna

Rufiã da Taverna

Vigias do Vilarejo
Despojadores do Vilarejo

Vigias do Vilarejo

Admiradora de Pássaros
Despedaçadora de Asas

Admiradora de Pássaros

Quebradora Corpulenta
Demolidora da Linhagem Macabra

Quebradora Corpulenta

Domador de Sabujos
Filhote Indomado

Domador de Sabujos

Libertadora Forasteira
Quebra-armadilhas Frenética

Libertadora Forasteira

Carregador Incansável
Brigão da Linhagem Macabra

Carregador Incansável

Mestre da Caça de Tovolar
Líder de Matilha de Tovolar

Mestre da Caça de Tovolar

Arlinn, a Esperança da Matilha
Arlinn, a Fúria da Lua

Arlinn, a Esperança da Matilha

Naturalista de Kessig
Senhor de Ulvenwald

Naturalista de Kessig

Tovolar, Soberano Medonho
Tovolar, Flagelo da Meia-noite

Tovolar, Soberano Medonho

Jerren, Bispo Corrompido
Ormendahl, o Corruptor

Jerren, Bispo Corrompido

Dennick, Aprendiz Pio
Dennick, Aparição Pia

Dennick, Aprendiz Pio

Ludevic, Necrogênio
Olag, Arrogância de Ludevic

Ludevic, Necrogênio

Enduring Angel
Angelic Enforcer

Enduring Angel

Malevolent Hermit
Benevolent Geist

Malevolent Hermit

Poppet Stitcher
Poppet Factory

Poppet Stitcher

Curse of Leeches
Leeching Lurker

Curse of Leeches

Smoldering Egg
Ashmouth Dragon

Smoldering Egg

Hostile Hostel
Creeping Inn

Hostile Hostel

 

BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | CARDS DUPLA FACE | TODOS OS CARDS