 

BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | INCOLOR | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | CARDS DUPLA FACE MODAIS
TODOS OS CARDS

BRANCO

Aproximação do Segundo Sol
Aproximação do Segundo Sol

Dia do Julgamento
Dia do Julgamento

Golpe Desafiador
Golpe Desafiador

Gambito Divino
Gambito Divino

Efemerar
Efemerar

Presente de Propriedades
Presente de Propriedades

Vontade dos Deuses
Vontade dos Deuses

Dízimo de Mana
Dízimo de Mana

Revitalizar
Revitalizar

Espadas em Arados
Espadas em Arados

Proteção de Teferi
Proteção de Teferi

Aproximação do Segundo Sol
Aproximação do Segundo Sol

Dia do Julgamento
Dia do Julgamento

Golpe Desafiador
Golpe Desafiador

Gambito Divino
Gambito Divino

Efemerar
Efemerar

Presente de Propriedades
Presente de Propriedades

Vontade dos Deuses
Vontade dos Deuses

Dízimo de Mana
Dízimo de Mana

Revitalizar
Revitalizar

Espadas em Arados
Espadas em Arados

Proteção de Teferi
Proteção de Teferi

Academic Probation
Academic Probation

Devastating Mastery
Devastating Mastery

Elite Spellbinder
Elite Spellbinder

Leonin Lightscribe
Leonin Lightscribe

Mavinda, Students' Advocate
Mavinda, Students' Advocate

Semester's End
Semester's End

Sparring Regimen
Sparring Regimen

Strict Proctor
Strict Proctor

Angel of the Ruins
Angel of the Ruins

Archaeomancer's Map
Archaeomancer's Map

Bronze Guardian
Bronze Guardian

Combat Calligrapher
Combat Calligrapher

Digsite Engineer
Digsite Engineer

Excavation Technique
Excavation Technique

Guardian Archon
Guardian Archon

Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar

Monologue Tax
Monologue Tax

Nils, Discipline Enforcer
Nils, Discipline Enforcer

Promise of Loyalty
Promise of Loyalty

Scholarship Sponsor
Scholarship Sponsor

AZUL

Zênite do Sol Azul
Zênite do Sol Azul

Tempestade Cerebral
Tempestade Cerebral

Pesquisa Compulsiva
Pesquisa Compulsiva

Contramágica
Contramágica

Lapso de Memória
Lapso de Memória

Desejo da Mente
Desejo da Mente

Negar
Negar

Optar
Optar

Planejamento Estratégico
Planejamento Estratégico

Estratagema de Tezzeret
Estratagema de Tezzeret

Distorção Temporal
Distorção Temporal

Negação Vorticosa
Negação Vorticosa

Zênite do Sol Azul
Zênite do Sol Azul

Tempestade Cerebral
Tempestade Cerebral

Pesquisa Compulsiva
Pesquisa Compulsiva

Contramágica
Contramágica

Lapso de Memória
Lapso de Memória

Desejo da Mente
Desejo da Mente

Negar
Negar

Optar
Optar

Planejamento Estratégico
Planejamento Estratégico

Estratagema de Tezzeret
Estratagema de Tezzeret

Distorção Temporal
Distorção Temporal

Negação Vorticosa
Negação Vorticosa

Archmage Emeritus
Archmage Emeritus

Dream Strix
Dream Strix

Ingenious Mastery
Ingenious Mastery

Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Teachings of the Archaics
Teachings of the Archaics

Tempted by the Oriq
Tempted by the Oriq

Commander's Insight
Commander's Insight

Curiosity Crafter
Curiosity Crafter

Dazzling Sphinx
Dazzling Sphinx

Deekah, Fractal Theorist
Deekah, Fractal Theorist

Inspiring Refrain
Inspiring Refrain

Muse Vortex
Muse Vortex

Octavia, Living Thesis
Octavia, Living Thesis

Perplexing Test
Perplexing Test

Replication Technique
Replication Technique

Sly Instigator
Sly Instigator

Spawning Kraken
Spawning Kraken

Theoretical Duplication
Theoretical Duplication

Archmage Emeritus
Archmage Emeritus

PRETO

Remorso Agonizante
Remorso Agonizante

Cerne do Destino
Cerne do Destino

Ritual Sombrio
Ritual Sombrio

Tutor Demoníaco
Tutor Demoníaco

Lâmina da Destruição
Lâmina da Destruição

Coagir
Coagir

Sumir
Sumir

Inquisição de Kozilek
Inquisição de Kozilek

Assinar com Sangue
Assinar com Sangue

Pacto Maculado
Pacto Maculado

Gavinhas da Agonia
Gavinhas da Agonia

Ritos da Vila
Ritos da Vila

Remorso Agonizante
Remorso Agonizante

Cerne do Destino
Cerne do Destino

Ritual Sombrio
Ritual Sombrio

Tutor Demoníaco
Tutor Demoníaco

Lâmina da Destruição
Lâmina da Destruição

Coagir
Coagir

Sumir
Sumir

Inquisição de Kozilek
Inquisição de Kozilek

Assinar com Sangue
Assinar com Sangue

Pacto Maculado
Pacto Maculado

Gavinhas da Agonia
Gavinhas da Agonia

Ritos da Vila
Ritos da Vila

Professora Ônix
Professora Ônix

Baleful Mastery
Baleful Mastery

Callous Bloodmage
Callous Bloodmage

Confront the Past
Confront the Past

Oriq Loremage
Oriq Loremage

Poet's Quill
Poet's Quill

Sedgemoor Witch
Sedgemoor Witch

Author of Shadows
Author of Shadows

Blight Mound
Blight Mound

Bold Plagiarist
Bold Plagiarist

Cunning Rhetoric
Cunning Rhetoric

Essence Pulse
Essence Pulse

Fain, the Broker
Fain, the Broker

Incarnation Technique
Incarnation Technique

Keen Duelist
Keen Duelist

Marshland Bloodcaster
Marshland Bloodcaster

Stinging Study
Stinging Study

Tivash, Gloom Summoner
Tivash, Gloom Summoner

Veinwitch Coven
Veinwitch Coven

VERMELHO

Distorção Caótica
Distorção Caótica

Reivindicar o Primogênito
Reivindicar o Primogênito

Pilhagem Infiel
Pilhagem Infiel

Metralha
Metralha

Vingança Crescente
Vingança Crescente

Embravecer
Embravecer

Raio
Raio

Maestria de Mizzix
Maestria de Mizzix

Choque
Choque

Chuva de Pedras
Chuva de Pedras

Frisson das Possibilidades
Frisson das Possibilidades

Raiva de Urza
Raiva de Urza

Distorção Caótica
Distorção Caótica

Reivindicar o Primogênito
Reivindicar o Primogênito

Pilhagem Infiel
Pilhagem Infiel

Metralha
Metralha

Vingança Crescente
Vingança Crescente

Embravecer
Embravecer

Raio
Raio

Maestria de Mizzix
Maestria de Mizzix

Choque
Choque

Chuva de Pedras
Chuva de Pedras

Frisson das Possibilidades
Frisson das Possibilidades

Raiva de Urza
Raiva de Urza

Conspiracy Theorist
Conspiracy Theorist

Crackle with Power
Crackle with Power

Draconic Intervention
Draconic Intervention

Efreet Flamepainter
Efreet Flamepainter

Fervent Mastery
Fervent Mastery

Illuminate History
Illuminate History

Retriever Phoenix
Retriever Phoenix

Audacious Reshapers
Audacious Reshapers

Battlemage's Bracers
Battlemage's Bracers

Creative Technique
Creative Technique

Cursed Mirror
Cursed Mirror

Fiery Encore
Fiery Encore

Inferno Project
Inferno Project

Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Laelia, the Blade Reforged

Radiant Performer
Radiant Performer

Rionya, Fire Dancer
Rionya, Fire Dancer

Rousing Refrain
Rousing Refrain

Ruin Grinder
Ruin Grinder

Surge to Victory
Surge to Victory

VERDE

Safra Abundante
Safra Abundante

Impulso Aventureiro
Impulso Aventureiro

Canal
Canal

Cultivar
Cultivar

Harmonizar
Harmonizar

Garra Krosana
Garra Krosana

Ordem Natural
Ordem Natural

Comando Primário
Comando Primário

Recrescimento
Recrescimento

Véu de Pele de Serpente
Véu de Pele de Serpente

Resistir à Tempestade
Resistir à Tempestade

Safra Abundante
Safra Abundante

Impulso Aventureiro
Impulso Aventureiro

Canal
Canal

Cultivar
Cultivar

Harmonizar
Harmonizar

Garra Krosana
Garra Krosana

Ordem Natural
Ordem Natural

Comando Primário
Comando Primário

Recrescimento
Recrescimento

Véu de Pele de Serpente
Véu de Pele de Serpente

Resistir à Tempestade
Resistir à Tempestade

Accomplished Alchemist
Accomplished Alchemist

Basic Conjuration
Basic Conjuration

Dragonsguard Elite
Dragonsguard Elite

Ecological Appreciation
Ecological Appreciation

Exponential Growth
Exponential Growth

Gnarled Professor
Gnarled Professor

Verdant Mastery
Verdant Mastery

Elite da Guarda Dragônica
Elite da Guarda Dragônica

Blossoming Bogbeast
Blossoming Bogbeast

Ezzaroot Channeler
Ezzaroot Channeler

Fractal Harness
Fractal Harness

Guardian Augmenter
Guardian Augmenter

Healing Technique
Healing Technique

Paradox Zone
Paradox Zone

Pest Infestation
Pest Infestation

Ruxa, Patient Professor
Ruxa, Patient Professor

Sequence Engine
Sequence Engine

Sproutback Trudge
Sproutback Trudge

Trudge Garden
Trudge Garden

Yedora, Grave Gardener
Yedora, Grave Gardener

MULTICOLORIDO

Descentelhar
Descentelhar

Eletrolisar
Eletrolisar

Espiral de Crescimento
Espiral de Crescimento

Hélice de Raios
Hélice de Raios

Putrificar
Putrificar

Descentelhar
Descentelhar

Eletrolisar
Eletrolisar

Espiral de Crescimento
Espiral de Crescimento

Hélice de Raios
Hélice de Raios

Putrificar
Putrificar

Kasmina, Sábia dos Enigmas
Kasmina, Sábia dos Enigmas

Shadrix Platinopena
Shadrix Platinopena

Galazeth Prismari
Galazeth Prismari

Beledros Murchaflor
Beledros Murchaflor

Velômaco Sapioforte
Velômaco Sapioforte

Tanazir Quandrix
Tanazir Quandrix

Breena, the Demagogue
Breena, the Demagogue

Felisa, Fang of Silverquill
Felisa, Fang of Silverquill

Veyran, Voice of Duality
Veyran, Voice of Duality

Zaffai, Thunder Conductor
Zaffai, Thunder Conductor

Gyome, Master Chef
Gyome, Master Chef

Willowdusk, Essence Seer
Willowdusk, Essence Seer

Alibou, Ancient Witness
Alibou, Ancient Witness

Blade Historian
Blade Historian

Osgir, the Reconstructor
Osgir, the Reconstructor

Blot Out the Sky
Blot Out the Sky

Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Body of Research
Body of Research

Esix, Fractal Bloom
Esix, Fractal Bloom

Culling Ritual
Culling Ritual

Culmination of Studies
Culmination of Studies

Daemogoth Titan
Daemogoth Titan

Double Major
Double Major

Dramatic Finale
Dramatic Finale

Elemental Expressionist
Elemental Expressionist

Harness Infinity
Harness Infinity

Hofri Ghostforge
Hofri Ghostforge

Lorehold Command
Lorehold Command

Magma Opus
Magma Opus

Manifestation Sage
Manifestation Sage

Prismari Command
Prismari Command

Quandrix Command
Quandrix Command

Radiant Scrollwielder
Radiant Scrollwielder

Rushed Rebirth
Rushed Rebirth

Silverquill Command
Silverquill Command

Silverquill Silencer
Silverquill Silencer

Vanishing Verse
Vanishing Verse

Venerable Warsinger
Venerable Warsinger

Witherbloom Command
Witherbloom Command

Fraturar
Fraturar

Iteração Expressiva
Iteração Expressiva

Lança da Mortalidade
Lança da Mortalidade

Fender
Fender

Negação Decisiva
Negação Decisiva

Inkshield
Inkshield

Oversimplify
Oversimplify

Reinterpret
Reinterpret

Revival Experiment
Revival Experiment

Wake the Past
Wake the Past

INCOLOR

Mascot Exhibition
Mascot Exhibition

ARTEFATO

Codie, Vociferous Codex
Codie, Vociferous Codex

Strixhaven Stadium
Strixhaven Stadium

Elementalist's Palette
Elementalist's Palette

Geometric Nexus
Geometric Nexus

Tempting Contract
Tempting Contract

Triplicate Titan
Triplicate Titan

TERRENO

The Biblioplex
The Biblioplex

Frostboil Snarl
Frostboil Snarl

Furycalm Snarl
Furycalm Snarl

Hall of Oracles
Hall of Oracles

Necroblossom Snarl
Necroblossom Snarl

Shineshadow Snarl
Shineshadow Snarl

Vineglimmer Snarl
Vineglimmer Snarl

Planície
Planície

Planície
Planície

Ilha
Ilha

Ilha
Ilha

Pântano
Pântano

Pântano
Pântano

Montanha
Montanha

Montanha
Montanha

Floresta
Floresta

Floresta
Floresta

Witch's Clinic
Witch's Clinic

CARDS DUPLA FACE MODAIS

Mila, Companheira Engenhosa
Lukka, Vinculador Errático

Mila, Companheira Engenhosa

Rowan, Estudiosa das Centelhas
Will, Estudioso da Geada

Rowan, Estudiosa das Centelhas

Wandering Archaic
Explore the Vastlands

Wandering Archaic

Augmenter Pugilist
Echoing Equation

Augmenter Pugilist

Blex, Vexing Pest
Search for Blex

Blex, Vexing Pest

Extus, Oriq Overlord
Awaken the Blood Avatar

Extus, Oriq Overlord

Flamescroll Celebrant
Revel in Silence

Flamescroll Celebrant

Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios
Journey to the Oracle

Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios

Kianne, Dean of Substance
Imbraham, Dean of Theory

Kianne, Dean of Substance

Pestilent Cauldron
Restorative Burst

Pestilent Cauldron

Plargg, Dean of Chaos
Augusta, Dean of Order

Plargg, Dean of Chaos

Selfless Glyphweaver
Deadly Vanity

Selfless Glyphweaver

Shaile, Dean of Radiance
Embrose, Dean of Shadow

Shaile, Dean of Radiance

Torrent Sculptor
Flamethrower Sonata

Torrent Sculptor

Uvilda, Dean of Perfection
Nassari, Dean of Expression

Uvilda, Dean of Perfection

Valentin, Dean of the Vein
Lisette, Dean of the Root

Valentin, Dean of the Vein

 

BRANCO | AZUL | PRETO | VERMELHO | VERDE
MULTICOLORIDO | INCOLOR | ARTEFATO | TERRENO | CARDS DUPLA FACE MODAIS
TODOS OS CARDS