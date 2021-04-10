Strixhaven: School of Mages Variants
BRANCO
Aproximação do Segundo Sol
Dia do Julgamento
Golpe Desafiador
Gambito Divino
Efemerar
Presente de Propriedades
Vontade dos Deuses
Dízimo de Mana
Revitalizar
Espadas em Arados
Proteção de Teferi
Academic Probation
Devastating Mastery
Elite Spellbinder
Leonin Lightscribe
Mavinda, Students' Advocate
Semester's End
Sparring Regimen
Strict Proctor
Angel of the Ruins
Archaeomancer's Map
Bronze Guardian
Combat Calligrapher
Digsite Engineer
Excavation Technique
Guardian Archon
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Monologue Tax
Nils, Discipline Enforcer
Promise of Loyalty
Scholarship Sponsor
AZUL
Zênite do Sol Azul
Tempestade Cerebral
Pesquisa Compulsiva
Contramágica
Lapso de Memória
Desejo da Mente
Negar
Optar
Planejamento Estratégico
Estratagema de Tezzeret
Distorção Temporal
Negação Vorticosa
Archmage Emeritus
Dream Strix
Ingenious Mastery
Multiple Choice
Teachings of the Archaics
Tempted by the Oriq
Commander's Insight
Curiosity Crafter
Dazzling Sphinx
Deekah, Fractal Theorist
Inspiring Refrain
Muse Vortex
Octavia, Living Thesis
Perplexing Test
Replication Technique
Sly Instigator
Spawning Kraken
Theoretical Duplication
Archmage Emeritus
PRETO
Remorso Agonizante
Cerne do Destino
Ritual Sombrio
Tutor Demoníaco
Lâmina da Destruição
Coagir
Sumir
Inquisição de Kozilek
Assinar com Sangue
Pacto Maculado
Gavinhas da Agonia
Ritos da Vila
Professora Ônix
Baleful Mastery
Callous Bloodmage
Confront the Past
Oriq Loremage
Poet's Quill
Sedgemoor Witch
Author of Shadows
Blight Mound
Bold Plagiarist
Cunning Rhetoric
Essence Pulse
Fain, the Broker
Incarnation Technique
Keen Duelist
Marshland Bloodcaster
Stinging Study
Tivash, Gloom Summoner
Veinwitch Coven
VERMELHO
Distorção Caótica
Reivindicar o Primogênito
Pilhagem Infiel
Metralha
Vingança Crescente
Embravecer
Raio
Maestria de Mizzix
Choque
Chuva de Pedras
Frisson das Possibilidades
Raiva de Urza
Conspiracy Theorist
Crackle with Power
Draconic Intervention
Efreet Flamepainter
Fervent Mastery
Illuminate History
Retriever Phoenix
Audacious Reshapers
Battlemage's Bracers
Creative Technique
Cursed Mirror
Fiery Encore
Inferno Project
Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Radiant Performer
Rionya, Fire Dancer
Rousing Refrain
Ruin Grinder
Surge to Victory
VERDE
Safra Abundante
Impulso Aventureiro
Canal
Cultivar
Harmonizar
Garra Krosana
Ordem Natural
Comando Primário
Recrescimento
Véu de Pele de Serpente
Resistir à Tempestade
Accomplished Alchemist
Basic Conjuration
Dragonsguard Elite
Ecological Appreciation
Exponential Growth
Gnarled Professor
Verdant Mastery
Elite da Guarda Dragônica
Blossoming Bogbeast
Ezzaroot Channeler
Fractal Harness
Guardian Augmenter
Healing Technique
Paradox Zone
Pest Infestation
Ruxa, Patient Professor
Sequence Engine
Sproutback Trudge
Trudge Garden
Yedora, Grave Gardener
MULTICOLORIDO
Descentelhar
Eletrolisar
Espiral de Crescimento
Hélice de Raios
Putrificar
Kasmina, Sábia dos Enigmas
Shadrix Platinopena
Galazeth Prismari
Beledros Murchaflor
Velômaco Sapioforte
Tanazir Quandrix
Breena, the Demagogue
Felisa, Fang of Silverquill
Veyran, Voice of Duality
Zaffai, Thunder Conductor
Gyome, Master Chef
Willowdusk, Essence Seer
Alibou, Ancient Witness
Blade Historian
Osgir, the Reconstructor
Blot Out the Sky
Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
Body of Research
Esix, Fractal Bloom
Culling Ritual
Culmination of Studies
Daemogoth Titan
Double Major
Dramatic Finale
Elemental Expressionist
Harness Infinity
Hofri Ghostforge
Lorehold Command
Magma Opus
Manifestation Sage
Prismari Command
Quandrix Command
Radiant Scrollwielder
Rushed Rebirth
Silverquill Command
Silverquill Silencer
Vanishing Verse
Venerable Warsinger
Witherbloom Command
Fraturar
Iteração Expressiva
Lança da Mortalidade
Fender
Negação Decisiva
Inkshield
Oversimplify
Reinterpret
Revival Experiment
Wake the Past
INCOLOR
Mascot Exhibition
ARTEFATO
Codie, Vociferous Codex
Strixhaven Stadium
Elementalist's Palette
Geometric Nexus
Tempting Contract
Triplicate Titan
TERRENO
The Biblioplex
Frostboil Snarl
Furycalm Snarl
Hall of Oracles
Necroblossom Snarl
Shineshadow Snarl
Vineglimmer Snarl
Planície
Planície
Ilha
Ilha
Pântano
Pântano
Montanha
Montanha
Floresta
Floresta
Witch's Clinic
CARDS DUPLA FACE MODAIS
Mila, Companheira Engenhosa
Rowan, Estudiosa das Centelhas
Wandering Archaic
Augmenter Pugilist
Blex, Vexing Pest
Extus, Oriq Overlord
Flamescroll Celebrant
Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios
Kianne, Dean of Substance
Pestilent Cauldron
Plargg, Dean of Chaos
Selfless Glyphweaver
Shaile, Dean of Radiance
Torrent Sculptor
Uvilda, Dean of Perfection
Valentin, Dean of the Vein
