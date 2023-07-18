将在2023年8月4日全球同步上市。随本系列发售，还将推出四副指挥官套牌，每副都内含全新牌张，精彩重印和十张双面衍生物，帮你准备接下来指挥官游戏。 指挥官大师
奥札奇解缚（无色）
不朽结界（白黑绿）
鹏洛客大军（白蓝红）
裂片妖大群（白蓝黑红绿）
这些套牌中的牌张可在
指挥官大师指挥官牌图集合中找到。本系列中的其他牌张请参阅 指挥官大师牌图集合和 指挥官大师特殊牌图集合。
你可以在 本地游戏店预订指挥官大师和所有这些套牌，或通过 亚马逊等线上零售商购买。
（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。） 奥札奇解缚/Eldrazi Unbound
VIDEO
虚空饕体祖禄铎
灵火新手欧玛迪斯
虚空饕体祖禄铎展示型指挥官
虚空饕体祖禄铎和灵火新手欧玛迪斯均为传统闪卡。虚空饕体祖禄铎展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Zhulodok, Void Gorger
1 Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate
1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion
1 Abstruse Archaic
1 Calamity of the Titans
1 Desecrate Reality
1 Flayer of Loyalties
1 Rise of the Eldrazi
1 Skittering Cicada
1 Ugin's Mastery
1 Darksteel Monolith
1 All Is Dust
1 Endbringer
1 Endless One
1 It That Betrays
1 Matter Reshaper
1 Oblivion Sower
1 Ugin, the Ineffable
1 Ancient Stone Idol
1 Duplicant
1 Endless Atlas
1 Forsaken Monument
1 Hangarback Walker
1 Investigator's Journal
1 Kaldra Compleat
1 Mazemind Tome
1 Metalwork Colossus
1 Mirage Mirror
1 Myriad Construct
1 Mystic Forge
1 Perilous Vault
1 Phyrexian Triniform
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Soul of New Phyrexia
1 Steel Hellkite
1 Stonecoil Serpent
1 Transmogrifying Wand
1 Arch of Orazca
1 Blast Zone
1 Bonders' Enclave
1 Geier Reach Sanitarium
1 Mirrorpool
1 Ruins of Oran-Rief
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Sea Gate Wreckage
1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
1 Tyrite Sanctum
1 War Room
1 Burnished Hart
1 Geode Golem
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Meteor Golem
1 Sol Ring
1 Thought Vessel
1 Thran Dynamo
1 Unstable Obelisk
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Artisan of Kozilek
1 Bane of Bala Ged
1 Not of This World
1 Spatial Contortion
1 Titan's Presence
1 Warping Wail
1 Crashing Drawbridge
1 Dreamstone Hedron
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Fireshrieker
1 Hedron Archive
1 Mind Stone
1 Ornithopter of Paradise
1 Palladium Myr
1 Scaretiller
1 Suspicious Bookcase
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Arcane Lighthouse
1 Eldrazi Temple
1 Forge of Heroes
1 Guildless Commons
1 Mage-Ring Network
1 Temple of the False God
1 Tomb of the Spirit Dragon
1 Urza's Mine
1 Urza's Power Plant
1 Urza's Tower
15 Wastes
奥札奇解缚衍生物
1张振翼机//组构体衍生物
1张精怪//奥札奇／孽裔衍生物
3张显化//奥札奇／孽裔衍生物
1张显化//非瑞人／病菌衍生物
1张黄金城祝福//组构体衍生物
3张非瑞人／魔像//牛
不朽结界/Enduring Enchantments
VIDEO
厄睿柏斯之手阿尼克霞
寓言歌者娜尔提
厄睿柏斯之手阿尼克霞展示型指挥官
厄睿柏斯之手阿尼克霞和寓言歌者娜尔提为传统闪卡。厄睿柏斯之手阿尼克霞展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
1 Narci, Fable Singer
1 Battle at the Helvault
1 Boon of the Spirit Realm
1 Ondu Spiritdancer
1 Cacophony Unleashed
1 Demon of Fate's Design
1 Ghoulish Impetus
1 Composer of Spring
1 Nyxborn Behemoth
1 Archon of Sun's Grace
1 Felidar Retreat
1 Grasp of Fate
1 Heliod, God of the Sun
1 Mesa Enchantress
1 Sigil of the Empty Throne
1 Starfield Mystic
1 Starfield of Nyx
1 Cunning Rhetoric
1 Doomwake Giant
1 Dreadhorde Invasion
1 Erebos, Bleak-Hearted
1 Abundance
1 Arasta of the Endless Web
1 Courser of Kruphix
1 Dryad of the Ilysian Grove
1 Eidolon of Blossoms
1 Enchantress's Presence
1 Herald of the Pantheon
1 The Mending of Dominaria
1 Sanctum Weaver
1 Sandwurm Convergence
1 Setessan Champion
1 Verduran Enchantress
1 Battle for Bretagard
1 Calix, Destiny's Hand
1 Culling Ritual
1 Mirari's Wake
1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Malady
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Silence
1 Path to Exile
1 Extinguish All Hope
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Cast Out
1 Love Song of Night and Day
1 Omen of the Sun
1 Spirited Companion
1 The Eldest Reborn
1 Mindwrack Harpy
1 The Binding of the Titans
1 Destiny Spinner
1 Farseek
1 Font of Fertility
1 Greater Tanuki
1 Khalni Heart Expedition
1 Nessian Wanderer
1 Omen of the Hunt
1 Rampant Growth
1 Binding the Old Gods
1 Jukai Naturalist
1 Nyx Weaver
1 Satyr Enchanter
1 Golgari Rot Farm
1 Krosan Verge
1 Orzhov Basilica
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Tainted Field
1 Tainted Wood
6 Plains
5 Swamp
8 Forest
不朽结界衍生物
2张复制品//士兵衍生物
1张复制品//鸟衍生物
1张复制品//艾维欣衍生物
1张复制品//飞马衍生物
1张复制品//天使（4/4）衍生物
1张僧侣//猫／野兽衍生物
1张妖精／战士//僧侣衍生物
1张人类／战士//灵俑／军队衍生物
1张亚龙//蜘蛛衍生物
鹏洛客大军/Planeswalker Party
VIDEO
古夫准将和触火花猎狮雷奥力为传统闪卡。古夫准将展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Commodore Guff
1 Leori, Sparktouched Hunter
1 Mangara, the Diplomat
1 Gatewatch Beacon
1 Onakke Oathkeeper
1 Teyo, Geometric Tactician
1 Sparkshaper Visionary
1 Vronos, Masked Inquisitor
1 Chandra, Legacy of Fire
1 Guff Rewrites History
1 Jaya's Phoenix
1 Ajani Steadfast
1 Deploy the Gatewatch
1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
1 Gideon Jura
1 Norn's Annex
1 Oath of Gideon
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Semester's End
1 Urza's Ruinous Blast
1 Deepglow Skate
1 Jace Beleren
1 Jace, Architect of Thought
1 Jace, Mirror Mage
1 Oath of Jace
1 Spark Double
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Chandra, Awakened Inferno
1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance
1 Repeated Reverberation
1 Sarkhan the Masterless
1 Nahiri, the Harbinger
1 Narset of the Ancient Way
1 Narset, Enlightened Master
1 Oath of Teferi
1 The Chain Veil
1 Nevinyrral's Disk
1 Silent Arbiter
1 Cascade Bluffs
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Mobilized District
1 Mystic Gate
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Rugged Prairie
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Cartographer's Hawk
1 Path to Exile
1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
1 Arcane Signet
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Grateful Apparition
1 Oreskos Explorer
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 The Wanderer
1 Flux Channeler
1 Fog Bank
1 Narset, Parter of Veils
1 Thrummingbird
1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
1 Wall of Denial
1 Azorius Signet
1 Boros Signet
1 Honor-Worn Shaku
1 Izzet Signet
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Forge of Heroes
1 Interplanar Beacon
1 Mystic Monastery
7 Island
4 Mountain
7 Plains
鹏洛客大军衍生物
1张墙//寇族／伙伴衍生物
1张龙（4/4）//寇族／伙伴衍生物
1张徽记（坚定的阿耶尼）//法术师衍生物
1张徽记（觉醒炼狱茜卓）//法术师衍生物
1张徽记（反抗烈炬茜卓）//法术师衍生物
1张徽记（古道娜尔施）//法术师
1张徽记（烈日天尊艾紫培）//复制品（杰斯）衍生物
1张士兵//自动机衍生物
2张士兵//食人魔衍生物
裂片妖大群/Sliver Swarm
VIDEO
裂片妖坟母
生物学家陆卡陆梅
裂片妖坟母展示型指挥官
裂片妖坟母和生物学家陆卡陆梅为传统闪卡。裂片妖坟母展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Sliver Gravemother
1 Rukarumel, Biologist
1 Regal Sliver
1 Taunting Sliver
1 Titan of Littjara
1 Lazotep Sliver
1 Capricious Sliver
1 Descendants' Fury
1 For the Ancestors
1 Hatchery Sliver
1 Bonescythe Sliver
1 Cleansing Nova
1 Harsh Mercy
1 Galerider Sliver
1 Synapse Sliver
1 Crippling Fear
1 Syphon Sliver
1 Spiteful Sliver
1 Brood Sliver
1 Megantic Sliver
1 Realmwalker
1 Cloudshredder Sliver
1 Decimate
1 Sliver Hivelord
1 Icon of Ancestry
1 Vanquisher's Banner
1 Canopy Vista
1 Cinder Glade
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Prairie Stream
1 Scattered Groves
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Arcane Signet
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Constricting Sliver
1 Sentinel Sliver
1 Sinew Sliver
1 Diffusion Sliver
1 Distant Melody
1 Shifting Sliver
1 Windfall
1 Winged Sliver
1 Clot Sliver
1 Crypt Sliver
1 Blade Sliver
1 Blur Sliver
1 Bonesplitter Sliver
1 Cleaving Sliver
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Striking Sliver
1 Two-Headed Sliver
1 Cultivate
1 Farseek
1 Gemhide Sliver
1 Manaweft Sliver
1 Might Sliver
1 Nature's Lore
1 Quick Sliver
1 Three Visits
1 Venom Sliver
1 Crystalline Sliver
1 Firewake Sliver
1 Harmonic Sliver
1 Hibernation Sliver
1 Lavabelly Sliver
1 Necrotic Sliver
1 Herald's Horn
1 Pillar of Origins
1 Flood Plain
1 Frontier Bivouac
1 Grasslands
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Mountain Valley
1 Mystic Monastery
1 Nomad Outpost
1 Opulent Palace
1 Rocky Tar Pit
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Savage Lands
1 Seaside Citadel
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Unclaimed Territory
2 Plains
2 Island
2 Swamp
2 Mountain
3 Forest
裂片妖大群衍生物
1张裂片妖／军队//裂片妖衍生物
8张复制品//裂片妖衍生物
1张复制品//君主（辅助）衍生物
这些套牌会在2023年8月4日和指挥官大师系列同步发售
你可通过以下方式预订产品：访问 亚马逊等线上零售商网购，造访 本地游戏店购买，或通过其他出售万智牌的渠道购买。